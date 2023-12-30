Streaking Auburn aims to fight off threat from Chattanooga
KD Johnson and Jaylin Williams each reached the 1,000-point milestone in Auburn's last game.
The duo will try to help the Tigers stay in the win column Saturday night when they host Chattanooga in a nonconference contest.
Johnson needed just five points to reach four figures during Auburn's 82-62 win over Alabama State on Dec. 22. He got it with a 3-pointer during the first half.
Williams was 17 points shy of the number and got there with just over seven minutes left in the game on a transition layup.
"What a great game he had on both ends of the floor," said Tigers coach Bruce Pearl of Williams. "He has been tremendously consistent over the last couple of weeks.
"And it's also great to see KD, that ball going in for him. I also thought he brought great energy into his rotation at the start of the first half."
Auburn (9-2) has won four straight since an upset loss at Appalachian State Dec. 3. The average margin of victory has been 22.3 points and it has been led by center Johni Broome (14.8 ppg, 8.5 rebounds, 1.7 blocked shots this season). Broome had 16 points and 13 rebounds against Alabama State.
Meanwhile, Chattanooga (8-4) is coming off an 85-83 overtime loss Dec. 22 at Milwaukee. The Mocs overcame a 10-point halftime deficit, forcing overtime with Tyler Millin's 3-pointer with 8.9 seconds left, but couldn't overcome a 37-13 discrepancy in free-throw attempts.
"We did dig ourselves too big of a hole," Chattanooga coach Dan Earl said. "We came out and it looked like we were moving at half-speed again. We have to be ready to play from the jump and not dig ourselves a hole."
Trey Bonham pumped in 25 points for the Mocs and leads them in scoring at 18 points per game in just three games since recently becoming eligible. He is a transfer from Florida. Four other teammates are in double figures.
The teams have split four meetings. Chattanooga won the last matchup 87-75 on Dec. 29, 1991.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Chattanooga 8-4
|79.9 PPG
|42.5 RPG
|14.5 APG
|Auburn 9-2
|83.1 PPG
|43.4 RPG
|18.6 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Bonham
|3
|28.3
|18.0
|5.3
|3.0
|2.30
|0.30
|1.0
|48.6
|38.9
|73.3
|0.7
|4.7
|H. Huff
|12
|33.7
|16.8
|3.2
|3.2
|1.80
|0.10
|1.7
|40.1
|36.4
|75.5
|0.3
|2.8
|J. Zidek
|12
|23.8
|13.1
|3.3
|1.2
|0.00
|0.30
|1.0
|51.6
|39.5
|80.0
|0.9
|2.4
|S. Alexis
|12
|28.3
|11.7
|10.4
|2.2
|0.30
|2.60
|1.9
|61.2
|29.2
|54.2
|3.2
|7.3
|T. Millin
|12
|26.3
|10.9
|5.6
|0.8
|0.80
|0.30
|1.8
|47.1
|40.4
|90.9
|1.3
|4.3
|M. Che
|12
|22.5
|9.3
|2.3
|2.3
|1.10
|0.00
|2.0
|52.7
|28.6
|78.8
|0.3
|1.9
|N. Melson
|12
|14
|4.4
|0.9
|0.8
|0.30
|0.30
|0.5
|44.7
|46.9
|57.1
|0.2
|0.8
|S. Cusano
|3
|13.3
|4.0
|2.3
|0.7
|0.00
|0.70
|0.0
|55.6
|33.3
|0.0
|1
|1.3
|R. Fitzgibbons III
|8
|15.3
|3.8
|2.0
|0.4
|0.40
|0.00
|0.3
|39.3
|30.4
|50.0
|0.1
|1.9
|R. Brady
|12
|17.6
|2.8
|5.6
|1.8
|0.50
|0.10
|1.1
|28.2
|27.8
|46.2
|1.1
|4.5
|D. Davis
|12
|16.3
|2.8
|2.4
|1.1
|0.80
|0.30
|0.9
|28.9
|11.5
|80.0
|0.9
|1.5
|R. Lopez
|2
|5
|1.0
|0.5
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|1.5
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|T. Kolbe
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|12
|0.0
|79.9
|42.5
|14.5
|6.30
|4.10
|12.2
|46.1
|34.6
|74.3
|10.2
|29.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Broome
|11
|22.8
|14.8
|8.5
|1.7
|0.80
|1.70
|1.7
|51.7
|19.0
|56.1
|2.8
|5.6
|A. Holloway
|11
|22.9
|11.5
|1.1
|3.6
|0.30
|0.10
|1.1
|36.1
|39.1
|77.8
|0.2
|0.9
|J. Williams
|11
|21.7
|10.9
|5.1
|2.0
|1.00
|0.60
|1.1
|55.0
|32.0
|77.4
|1.3
|3.8
|C. Baker-Mazara
|11
|19.6
|8.2
|3.6
|2.2
|0.90
|0.40
|0.5
|41.9
|32.0
|88.2
|1.1
|2.5
|D. Jones
|11
|21
|7.9
|2.6
|1.7
|0.50
|0.00
|1.1
|38.7
|38.2
|92.9
|0.5
|2.2
|T. Donaldson
|11
|18
|7.8
|2.5
|3.5
|0.70
|0.00
|1.6
|54.8
|41.7
|80.0
|0.5
|2
|K. Johnson
|11
|15.8
|7.5
|1.7
|1.2
|1.40
|0.30
|0.8
|41.5
|28.1
|82.6
|0.3
|1.5
|D. Cardwell
|11
|15.8
|5.1
|3.7
|1.0
|0.80
|1.20
|0.7
|66.7
|0.0
|66.7
|2
|1.7
|C. Johnson
|11
|16.3
|4.1
|4.2
|0.6
|0.60
|0.50
|0.9
|42.9
|11.1
|61.5
|1.5
|2.7
|C. Moore
|11
|16.6
|3.5
|2.1
|0.9
|0.20
|0.50
|0.6
|44.4
|11.1
|76.5
|0.9
|1.2
|L. Berman
|10
|6.8
|1.5
|1.3
|0.2
|0.00
|0.10
|0.1
|50.0
|33.3
|50.0
|0.6
|0.7
|B. Muschalek
|5
|1.6
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.20
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|66.7
|0
|0
|A. Scott
|6
|1.7
|0.3
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.3
|0
|H. Alexander
|1
|2
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|J. Harper
|4
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Sobera
|6
|1.7
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|Total
|11
|0.0
|83.1
|43.4
|18.6
|7.40
|5.50
|10.8
|46.1
|32.3
|73.7
|12.7
|27.3
-
CLMB
FOR64
68144.5 O/U
-7.5
1:00pm
-
NE
URI67
75141 O/U
-2.5
1:00pm
-
NORTHW
EMU61
65142.5 O/U
-34.5
1:00pm
-
QUIN
FLA58
90162.5 O/U
-21
1:00pm ESPU
-
SIEN
MASS60
70148 O/U
-18
1:00pm
-
TOCCF
CIT76
106
1:00pm
-
DAV
OHIO44
48144 O/U
PK
1:30pm
-
ANDSC
FURM39
34167.5 O/U
-40.5
2:00pm
-
ARCAD
TOWS23
47
2:00pm
-
ARST
GAST37
38146 O/U
PK
2:00pm
-
CLEAR
DUQ16
51
2:00pm
-
CMU
LCHI14
37144 O/U
-14.5
2:00pm
-
22CREI
10MARQ30
28154 O/U
-4
2:00pm CBS
-
FAMU
SC21
49132.5 O/U
-23.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
GWEB
VCU36
42139 O/U
-11.5
2:00pm
-
HOW
LAS31
36153 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm
-
INST
MIST34
41154 O/U
-8.5
2:00pm FS1
-
IONA
HARV26
27143.5 O/U
+2
2:00pm
-
JW (NC)
PRES21
46
2:00pm
-
LEH
MRST29
33133.5 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm
-
LEM
FAIR30
34144.5 O/U
-10
2:00pm
-
LIB
ALA27
48154.5 O/U
-10
2:00pm ESP+
-
LON
DAY35
31135.5 O/U
-12.5
2:00pm
-
LSUS
NTEX31
34142.5 O/U
-40.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
MERCY
SHU29
46152.5 O/U
-41.5
2:00pm
-
MRMK
BU22
36127 O/U
+2
2:00pm
-
MOBILE
NICH37
32143.5 O/U
-24.5
2:00pm
-
NCAT
GMU33
51145.5 O/U
-20
2:00pm
-
PRIN
DEL43
27140 O/U
+5
2:00pm
-
QUEEN
16DUKE30
44161 O/U
-28.5
2:00pm CW
-
SPU
BUCK26
32122 O/U
+1.5
2:00pm
-
TXST
20JMAD28
36147 O/U
-13
2:00pm ESP+
-
TROY
CCAR33
33153.5 O/U
+3
2:00pm
-
USMMA
ARMY29
30
2:00pm
-
VT
WAKE24
40145.5 O/U
-4
2:00pm ESP2
-
AAMU
UGA10
15152 O/U
-21.5
2:30pm
-
ABIL
WKY0
0154 O/U
-5
3:00pm ESP+
-
CARK
MIZZ0
0153 O/U
-21.5
3:00pm SECN
-
ERS
JU0
0139.5 O/U
-44.5
3:00pm
-
LOYNO
SELA0
0
3:00pm
-
USM
GASO0
0143.5 O/U
+3.5
3:00pm
-
MRYW
BING0
0157.5 O/U
-48.5
3:30pm
-
CAMP
SFU0
0133 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm
-
CHST
DEP0
0137.5 O/U
-6
4:00pm FS1
-
COKER
SCUP0
0
4:00pm
-
COLG
COR0
0158.5 O/U
-5
4:00pm
-
CSN
LBSU0
0164 O/U
-8
4:00pm
-
KING
WCU0
0
4:00pm
-
LAF
RICH0
0135.5 O/U
-16
4:00pm
-
MTST
WEB0
0135 O/U
-12
4:00pm
-
MTSU
MURR0
0133.5 O/U
-4.5
4:00pm
-
NAU
NCO0
0151 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm
-
STBN
AKR0
0137 O/U
+1
4:00pm
-
UTM
TNTC0
0159.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm
-
UCLA
ORE0
0136.5 O/U
-7
4:00pm CBS
-
LA
MRSH0
0155 O/U
-3
4:00pm ESP+
-
UMES
GW0
0149.5 O/U
-17.5
4:00pm
-
WICH
2KAN0
0146.5 O/U
-13
4:00pm ESP2
-
UALR
TNST0
0158.5 O/U
-3
4:30pm
-
SCHREI
TXCC0
0
4:30pm
-
Cal Maritime
UOP0
0
5:00pm
-
CP
UCD0
0134.5 O/U
-10
5:00pm
-
DART
VAN0
0135 O/U
-13
5:00pm ESP+
-
FIU
UTU0
0148 O/U
-2
5:00pm
-
UNCW
ARK0
0147.5 O/U
-11
5:00pm SECN
-
PRST
IDHO0
0140.5 O/U
+4.5
5:00pm
-
SAC
EWU0
0144.5 O/U
-10.5
5:00pm
-
MONT
IDST0
0137 O/U
+5
6:00pm
-
MVSU
SF0
0126.5 O/U
-35
6:00pm
-
PQ
LAM0
0
6:00pm
-
WYO
14BYU0
0152 O/U
-19.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
BELLAR
HIPT0
0144.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
7FAU
FGCU0
0141.5 O/U
+16.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
UIC
SIU0
0132.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
PEAY
19MEM0
0141 O/U
-21
7:00pm ESP+
-
PENN
3HOU0
0132.5 O/U
-26.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
PVAM
TXAM0
0146 O/U
-27.5
7:00pm SECN
-
USA
ODU0
0145 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
WAG
MAN0
0129.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
WV
OSU0
0147 O/U
-10
7:00pm FOX
-
YALE
SACL0
0146 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
UIW
UTRGV0
0154.5 O/U
-5
7:30pm
-
LT
GCU0
0139.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
UCSB
UCRV0
0141.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
ALV
SUU0
0
8:30pm
-
CABP
NMST0
0137 O/U
-1
9:00pm
-
CHAT
AUB0
0153 O/U
-20.5
9:00pm SECN
-
SEA
UTEP0
0137.5 O/U
-1
9:00pm ESP+
-
FRSNOP
NEV0
0138.5 O/U
-46.5
10:00pm
-
UCI
CSUB0
0136 O/U
+9.5
10:00pm
-
USC
ORST0
0140.5 O/U
+8.5
10:00pm PACN
-
HOFS
SJU79
84149 O/U
-8.5
12:00pm FS1
-
LIP
FSU78
75151.5 O/U
-8.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
MTSM
DSU73
77139.5 O/U
+4.5
12:00pm
-
PITT
SYR73
81149 O/U
-2
12:00pm CW
-
STONEH
RUTG58
59136 O/U
-26
12:00pm BTN
-
UVA
ND54
76116.5 O/U
+10.5
12:00pm ACCN
-
W&M
NAVY65
77138 O/U
-3
12:00pm
-
COFSTE
CCSU38
99
1:00pm
-
ULM
APP55
67136 O/U
-14.5
1:00pm