away team background logo
home team background logo
CLMB
FORD

Preview not available

Preview not available

2nd Half
CLMB
Lions
26
FOR
Rams
37

Time Team Play Score
4:00   TV timeout  
4:07 +1 Avery Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2 64-68
4:07 +1 Avery Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2 63-68
4:07   Romad Dean shooting foul (Avery Brown draws the foul)  
4:21 +3 Romad Dean makes three point jump shot (Will Richardson assists) 62-68
4:50   Romad Dean defensive rebound  
4:52   Avery Brown misses three point jump shot  
5:00   Rams turnover  
5:08   Josh Odunowo turnover (Antrell Charlton steals)  
5:22   TV timeout  
5:22   Lions 30 second timeout  
5:22   Lions offensive rebound  
5:22   Abdou Tsimbila blocks Blair Thompson's two point layup  
5:30   Blair Thompson defensive rebound  
5:32   Romad Dean misses three point jump shot  
5:53   Will Richardson defensive rebound  
5:55   Abdou Tsimbila blocks Avery Brown's two point layup  
6:12   Kyle Rose personal foul  
6:20 +2 Romad Dean makes two point layup 62-65
6:23   Romad Dean offensive rebound  
6:25   Romad Dean misses two point layup  
6:28   Romad Dean offensive rebound  
6:30   Will Richardson misses three point jump shot  
6:43   Kyle Rose defensive rebound  
6:45   Abdou Tsimbila blocks Zavian McLean's two point layup  
6:46 +2 Abdou Tsimbila makes two point layup 62-63
6:50   Abdou Tsimbila offensive rebound  
6:52   Japhet Medor misses two point layup  
6:57   Kyle Rose defensive rebound  
6:59   Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa misses two point jump shot  
7:00   Josh Odunowo offensive rebound  
7:02   Blair Thompson misses two point layup  
7:17   Japhet Medor personal foul  
7:35 +3 Japhet Medor makes three point jump shot 62-61
7:55   TV timeout  
7:55   Jaden Cooper personal foul  
7:58   Will Richardson defensive rebound  
8:00   Jake Tavroff misses two point layup  
8:37 +2 Japhet Medor makes two point jump shot 62-58
8:43   Abdou Tsimbila defensive rebound  
8:45   Jaden Cooper misses two point jump shot  
8:59   Jake Tavroff defensive rebound  
9:01   Jahmere Tripp misses three point jump shot  
9:15 +1 Jake Tavroff makes regular free throw 2 of 2 62-56
9:15 +1 Jake Tavroff makes regular free throw 1 of 2 61-56
9:15   Elijah Gray shooting foul (Jake Tavroff draws the foul)  
9:40   Jake Tavroff defensive rebound  
9:42   Zach Riley misses three point jump shot  
10:00 +2 Jaden Cooper makes two point layup 60-56
10:05   Antrell Charlton turnover (Jaden Cooper steals)  
10:25 +2 Jake Tavroff makes two point layup (Jaden Cooper assists) 58-56
10:29   Lions offensive rebound  
10:31   Elijah Gray blocks Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa's two point layup  
10:48 +2 Jahmere Tripp makes two point layup (Elijah Gray assists) 56-56
11:04 +1 Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa makes regular free throw 2 of 2 56-54
11:04 +1 Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa makes regular free throw 1 of 2 55-54
11:04   Elijah Gray shooting foul (Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa draws the foul)  
11:22   Jaden Cooper defensive rebound  
11:24   Jahmere Tripp misses three point jump shot  
11:38   TV timeout  
11:38   Jake Tavroff turnover (offensive foul)  
11:38   Jake Tavroff offensive foul  
11:51 +3 Will Richardson makes three point jump shot 54-54
12:07   Rams defensive rebound  
12:09   Kenny Noland misses two point jump shot  
12:19 +3 Zach Riley makes three point jump shot (Antrell Charlton assists) 54-51
12:37 +2 Jake Tavroff makes two point layup (Jaden Cooper assists) 54-48
12:54 +3 Elijah Gray makes three point jump shot (Will Richardson assists) 52-48
13:10   Elijah Gray defensive rebound  
13:10   Blair Thompson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
13:10 +1 Blair Thompson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 52-45
13:10   Kyle Rose shooting foul (Blair Thompson draws the foul)  
13:26   Elijah Gray turnover (Jaden Cooper steals)  
13:39 +3 Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa makes three point jump shot (Jake Tavroff assists) 51-45
13:55 +1 Elijah Gray makes regular free throw 2 of 2 48-45
13:55 +1 Elijah Gray makes regular free throw 1 of 2 48-44
13:55   Blair Thompson shooting foul (Elijah Gray draws the foul)  
13:59   Jaden Cooper turnover (Kyle Rose steals)  
14:05   Blair Thompson defensive rebound  
14:07   Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot  
14:19   Jake Tavroff personal foul  
14:26   Abdou Tsimbila defensive rebound  
14:28   Zine Eddine Bedri misses three point jump shot  
14:40   Jaden Cooper defensive rebound  
14:42   Japhet Medor misses two point jump shot  
14:48   Kyle Rose defensive rebound  
14:50   Jaden Cooper misses two point jump shot  
15:12 +3 Zach Riley makes three point jump shot (Kyle Rose assists) 48-43
15:32 +2 Zine Eddine Bedri makes two point hook shot 48-40
15:44   TV timeout  
16:02 +2 Abdou Tsimbila makes two point dunk (Will Richardson assists) 46-40
16:17   Blair Thompson turnover (Will Richardson steals)  
16:45 +2 Antrell Charlton makes two point jump shot 46-38
16:52   Josh Odunowo personal foul  
17:01 +3 Zavian McLean makes three point jump shot (Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa assists) 46-36
17:32 +3 Will Richardson makes three point jump shot (Antrell Charlton assists) 43-36
17:43   Kyle Rose defensive rebound  
17:45   Zavian McLean misses three point jump shot  
18:08 +1 Kyle Rose makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-33
18:08 +1 Kyle Rose makes regular free throw 1 of 2 43-32
18:08   Josh Odunowo shooting foul (Kyle Rose draws the foul)  
18:24 +2 Zavian McLean makes two point layup 43-31
18:31   Zavian McLean offensive rebound  
18:33   Abdou Tsimbila blocks Josh Odunowo's two point layup  
18:42   Josh Odunowo defensive rebound  
18:44   Abdou Tsimbila misses two point layup  
18:59   Kyle Rose defensive rebound  
19:01   Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa misses three point jump shot  
19:07   Zavian McLean offensive rebound  
19:09   Abdou Tsimbila blocks Josh Odunowo's two point layup  
19:14   Josh Odunowo defensive rebound  
19:16   Japhet Medor misses two point layup  
19:33 +3 Zavian McLean makes three point jump shot (Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa assists) 41-31

1st Half
CLMB
Lions
38
FOR
Rams
31

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Rams defensive rebound  
0:01   Robbie Stankard misses three point jump shot  
0:07   Josh Odunowo defensive rebound  
0:09   Japhet Medor misses two point layup  
0:34   Rams 30 second timeout  
0:40 +2 Jaden Cooper makes two point layup (Robbie Stankard assists) 38-31
1:07   Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa defensive rebound  
1:07   Jahmere Tripp misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:07 +1 Jahmere Tripp makes regular free throw 1 of 2 36-31
1:07   Arop Arop shooting foul (Jahmere Tripp draws the foul)  
1:12   Avery Brown turnover (Jahmere Tripp steals)  
1:19   Arop Arop defensive rebound  
1:21   Antrell Charlton misses three point jump shot  
1:45 +3 Arop Arop makes three point jump shot (Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa assists) 36-30
2:12 +1 Abdou Tsimbila makes regular free throw 1 of 1 33-30
2:12   Josh Odunowo shooting foul (Abdou Tsimbila draws the foul)  
2:12 +2 Abdou Tsimbila makes two point layup 33-29
2:12   Abdou Tsimbila offensive rebound  
2:14   Jahmere Tripp misses two point layup  
2:32   Rams defensive rebound  
2:34   Abdou Tsimbila blocks Arop Arop's two point layup  
2:49   Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa defensive rebound  
2:49   Jahmere Tripp misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:49 +1 Jahmere Tripp makes regular free throw 1 of 2 33-27
2:49   Jaden Cooper shooting foul (Jahmere Tripp draws the foul)  
3:02 +1 Josh Odunowo makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-26
3:02 +1 Josh Odunowo makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-26
3:02   TV timeout  
3:02   Kyle Rose shooting foul (Josh Odunowo draws the foul)  
3:12   Jaden Cooper defensive rebound  
3:14   Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot  
3:32   Will Richardson defensive rebound  
3:34   Arop Arop misses three point jump shot  
3:54 +2 Will Richardson makes two point layup 31-26
4:06   Josh Odunowo turnover  
4:11   Avery Brown defensive rebound  
4:13   Ogheneyole Akuwovo misses two point layup  
4:16   Ogheneyole Akuwovo offensive rebound  
4:18   Kyle Rose misses two point layup  
4:26   Will Richardson defensive rebound  
4:28   Robbie Stankard misses three point jump shot  
4:41   Lions defensive rebound  
4:43   Will Richardson misses three point jump shot  
5:07 +1 Josh Odunowo makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-24
5:07 +1 Josh Odunowo makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-24
5:07   Kyle Rose personal foul (Josh Odunowo draws the foul)  
5:07   Josh Odunowo defensive rebound  
5:07   Jahmere Tripp misses three point jump shot  
5:12   Zach Riley offensive rebound  
5:14   Josh Odunowo blocks Will Richardson's two point layup  
5:18   Kyle Rose defensive rebound  
5:20   Avery Brown misses two point layup  
5:35   Jaden Cooper defensive rebound  
5:37   Will Richardson misses three point jump shot  
5:51 +2 Jaden Cooper makes two point layup (Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa assists) 29-24
5:55   Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa defensive rebound  
5:57   Zach Riley misses three point jump shot  
6:12 +1 Josh Odunowo makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-24
6:12   Josh Odunowo misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:12   Abdou Tsimbila shooting foul (Josh Odunowo draws the foul)  
6:25   Jahmere Tripp turnover (Jaden Cooper steals)  
6:36   Kyle Rose defensive rebound  
6:38   Avery Brown misses two point jump shot  
6:50 +1 Will Richardson makes regular free throw 1 of 1 26-24
6:50   Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa shooting foul (Will Richardson draws the foul)  
6:50 +2 Will Richardson makes two point layup 26-23
7:05   Jahmere Tripp defensive rebound  
7:05   Avery Brown misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
7:05 +1 Avery Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-21
7:05   Japhet Medor shooting foul (Avery Brown draws the foul)  
7:08   Abdou Tsimbila turnover  
7:17   Zach Riley defensive rebound  
7:19   Arop Arop misses two point layup  
7:36   Japhet Medor personal foul  
7:48 +1 Abdou Tsimbila makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-21
7:48 +1 Abdou Tsimbila makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-20
7:48   Jaden Cooper shooting foul (Abdou Tsimbila draws the foul)  
7:50   Abdou Tsimbila offensive rebound  
7:50   Jahmere Tripp misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
7:50   Jahmere Tripp misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
7:50   TV timeout  
7:50   Blair Thompson shooting foul (Jahmere Tripp draws the foul)  
7:59   Kyle Rose defensive rebound  
8:01   Kyle Rose blocks Zavian McLean's two point layup  
8:30   Zavian McLean defensive rebound  
8:30   Abdou Tsimbila misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
8:30 +1 Abdou Tsimbila makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-19
8:30   Zine Eddine Bedri shooting foul (Abdou Tsimbila draws the foul)  
8:41   Lions turnover  
9:12   Zavian McLean defensive rebound  
9:12   Zach Riley misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
9:12 +1 Zach Riley makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-18
9:12   Blair Thompson shooting foul (Zach Riley draws the foul)  
9:37 +2 Blair Thompson makes two point layup (Josh Odunowo assists) 25-17
9:50   Blair Thompson defensive rebound  
9:52   Antrell Charlton misses three point jump shot  
10:12 +2 Zavian McLean makes two point layup (Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa assists) 23-17
10:25 +3 Romad Dean makes three point jump shot (Antrell Charlton assists) 21-17
10:47 +3 Zavian McLean makes three point jump shot (Josh Odunowo assists) 21-14
11:05 +3 Zach Riley makes three point jump shot (Abdou Tsimbila assists) 18-14
11:17   Antrell Charlton defensive rebound  
11:19   Zavian McLean misses two point layup  
11:35   Romad Dean personal foul  
11:35   Kenny Noland defensive rebound  
11:37   Abdou Tsimbila misses two point hook shot  
11:58   Romad Dean defensive rebound  
11:58   Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa misses regular free throw 3 of 3  
11:58 +1 Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa makes regular free throw 2 of 3 18-11
11:58 +1 Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa makes regular free throw 1 of 3 17-11
11:58   TV timeout  
12:00   Antrell Charlton shooting foul (Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa draws the foul)  
12:07   Jaden Cooper defensive rebound  
12:09   Elijah Gray misses three point jump shot  
12:11   Romad Dean offensive rebound  
12:13   Will Richardson misses three point jump shot  
12:35   Antrell Charlton defensive rebound  
12:37   Josh Odunowo misses two point layup  
12:47 +3 Antrell Charlton makes three point jump shot (Kyle Rose assists) 16-11
12:54   Jake Tavroff turnover (Kyle Rose steals)  
13:11   Kyle Rose turnover  
13:17   Elijah Gray defensive rebound  
13:19   Jake Tavroff misses two point layup  
13:52 +2 Will Richardson makes two point layup 16-8
13:56   Rams offensive rebound  
13:58   Blair Thompson blocks Will Richardson's two point layup  
14:02   Jaden Cooper turnover (Will Richardson steals)  
14:05   Jaden Cooper defensive rebound  
14:07   Will Richardson misses three point jump shot  
14:21 +1 Zine Eddine Bedri makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-6
14:21   Zine Eddine Bedri misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
14:21   Elijah Gray shooting foul (Zine Eddine Bedri draws the foul)  
14:32   Blair Thompson defensive rebound  
14:34   Elijah Gray misses three point jump shot  
14:52 +3 Blair Thompson makes three point jump shot (Jaden Cooper assists) 15-6
14:58   Antrell Charlton turnover (Avery Brown steals)  
15:09   Zine Eddine Bedri personal foul  
15:09   Will Richardson defensive rebound  
15:11   Zine Eddine Bedri misses two point hook shot  
15:21   TV timeout  
15:21   Ogheneyole Akuwovo personal foul  
15:35 +2 Japhet Medor makes two point layup 12-6
15:44 +3 Blair Thompson makes three point jump shot (Jaden Cooper assists) 12-4
15:59   Zine Eddine Bedri defensive rebound  
16:01   Will Richardson misses three point jump shot  
16:22   Kyle Rose defensive rebound  
16:22   Zine Eddine Bedri misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
16:22   Ogheneyole Akuwovo shooting foul (Zine Eddine Bedri draws the foul)  
16:28 +2 Zine Eddine Bedri makes two point layup 9-4
16:37   Blair Thompson defensive rebound  
16:39   Japhet Medor misses three point jump shot  
16:39   Ogheneyole Akuwovo offensive rebound  
16:43   Will Richardson misses two point layup  
16:45   Will Richardson offensive rebound  
16:47   Will Richardson misses two point layup  
16:57   Rams defensive rebound  
16:59   Abdou Tsimbila blocks Avery Brown's two point layup  
17:05   Josh Odunowo defensive rebound  
17:07   Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot  
17:17 +2 Josh Odunowo makes two point jump shot (Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa assists) 7-4
17:41 +2 Japhet Medor makes two point layup (Kyle Rose assists) 5-4
17:45   Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa turnover (Kyle Rose steals)  
18:16 +2 Abdou Tsimbila makes two point hook shot 5-2
18:31   Abdou Tsimbila defensive rebound  
18:33   Avery Brown misses three point jump shot  
18:51   Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa defensive rebound  
18:53   Japhet Medor misses three point jump shot  
19:07 +2 Zavian McLean makes two point jump shot (Blair Thompson assists) 5-0
19:19   Zavian McLean defensive rebound  
19:21   Abdou Tsimbila misses two point layup  
19:25   Abdou Tsimbila offensive rebound  
19:27   Japhet Medor misses three point jump shot  
19:44 +3 Avery Brown makes three point jump shot (Josh Odunowo assists) 3-0
20:00   (Lions gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 1 Avery Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4:07
+ 1 Avery Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2 4:07
  Romad Dean shooting foul (Avery Brown draws the foul) 4:07
+ 3 Romad Dean makes three point jump shot (Will Richardson assists) 4:21
  Romad Dean defensive rebound 4:50
  Avery Brown misses three point jump shot 4:52
  Rams turnover 5:00
  Josh Odunowo turnover (Antrell Charlton steals) 5:08
  Lions 30 second timeout 5:22
  Lions offensive rebound 5:22
  Abdou Tsimbila blocks Blair Thompson's two point layup 5:22
Team Stats
Points 64 68
Field Goals 20-50 (40.0%) 23-60 (38.3%)
3-Pointers 8-16 (50.0%) 10-32 (31.3%)
Free Throws 16-22 (72.7%) 12-18 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 35 41
Offensive 3 11
Defensive 29 25
Team 3 5
Assists 16 11
Steals 4 7
Blocks 2 9
Turnovers 9 6
Fouls 15 16
Technicals 0 0
3
Z. McLean G
15 PTS, 5 REB
1
W. Richardson G
13 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
12T
Columbia 8-3 382664
Fordham 5-7 313768
Rose Hill Gym New York, NY
Rose Hill Gym New York, NY
Team Stats
Columbia 8-3 78.6 PPG 39.7 RPG 17.3 APG
Fordham 5-7 71.8 PPG 40.8 RPG 13.3 APG
Key Players
00
. McLean G 6.9 PPG 2.2 RPG 2.2 APG 53.7 FG%
00
. Richardson G 9.5 PPG 2.0 RPG 1.5 APG 33.7 FG%
Top Scorers
3
Z. McLean G 15 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
1
W. Richardson G 13 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
40.0 FG% 38.3
50.0 3PT FG% 31.3
72.7 FT% 66.7
Columbia
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. McLean 15 5 0 6/10 3/4 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 2 3
B. Thompson 9 5 1 3/5 2/2 1/2 3 - 0 1 1 0 5
J. Odunowo 7 6 3 1/4 0/0 5/6 3 - 0 1 2 1 5
G. Rubio De La Rosa 7 4 6 1/4 1/2 4/5 1 - 0 0 1 0 4
A. Brown 6 1 0 1/7 1/3 3/4 0 - 1 0 1 0 1
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. McLean 15 5 0 6/10 3/4 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 2 3
B. Thompson 9 5 1 3/5 2/2 1/2 3 0 0 1 1 0 5
J. Odunowo 7 6 3 1/4 0/0 5/6 3 0 0 1 2 1 5
G. Rubio De La Rosa 7 4 6 1/4 1/2 4/5 1 0 0 0 1 0 4
A. Brown 6 1 0 1/7 1/3 3/4 0 0 1 0 1 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Cooper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tavroff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Eddine Bedri - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Arop - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Stankard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Noland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Robledo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Murphy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Nweke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Romanelli - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 32 16 20/50 8/16 16/22 15 0 4 2 9 3 29
Fordham
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
W. Richardson 13 6 3 5/15 2/8 1/1 0 - 2 0 0 1 5
A. Tsimbila 12 7 1 4/7 0/0 4/5 1 - 0 7 1 4 3
J. Medor 9 0 0 4/11 1/4 0/0 3 - 0 0 0 0 0
A. Charlton 5 2 3 2/4 1/3 0/0 1 - 1 0 2 0 2
K. Rose 2 9 3 0/4 0/3 2/2 4 - 3 1 1 0 9
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
W. Richardson 13 6 3 5/15 2/8 1/1 0 0 2 0 0 1 5
A. Tsimbila 12 7 1 4/7 0/0 4/5 1 0 0 7 1 4 3
J. Medor 9 0 0 4/11 1/4 0/0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0
A. Charlton 5 2 3 2/4 1/3 0/0 1 0 1 0 2 0 2
K. Rose 2 9 3 0/4 0/3 2/2 4 0 3 1 1 0 9
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Riley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Dean - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tripp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Akuwovo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Best - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Franklin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Nussbaum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Montas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. O'Toole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Rivera - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 36 11 23/60 10/32 12/18 16 0 7 9 6 11 25
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola