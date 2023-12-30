CLMB
FORD
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|4:00
|TV timeout
|4:07
|+1
|Avery Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|64-68
|4:07
|+1
|Avery Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|63-68
|4:07
|Romad Dean shooting foul (Avery Brown draws the foul)
|4:21
|+3
|Romad Dean makes three point jump shot (Will Richardson assists)
|62-68
|4:50
|Romad Dean defensive rebound
|4:52
|Avery Brown misses three point jump shot
|5:00
|Rams turnover
|5:08
|Josh Odunowo turnover (Antrell Charlton steals)
|5:22
|TV timeout
|5:22
|Lions 30 second timeout
|5:22
|Lions offensive rebound
|5:22
|Abdou Tsimbila blocks Blair Thompson's two point layup
|5:30
|Blair Thompson defensive rebound
|5:32
|Romad Dean misses three point jump shot
|5:53
|Will Richardson defensive rebound
|5:55
|Abdou Tsimbila blocks Avery Brown's two point layup
|6:12
|Kyle Rose personal foul
|6:20
|+2
|Romad Dean makes two point layup
|62-65
|6:23
|Romad Dean offensive rebound
|6:25
|Romad Dean misses two point layup
|6:28
|Romad Dean offensive rebound
|6:30
|Will Richardson misses three point jump shot
|6:43
|Kyle Rose defensive rebound
|6:45
|Abdou Tsimbila blocks Zavian McLean's two point layup
|6:46
|+2
|Abdou Tsimbila makes two point layup
|62-63
|6:50
|Abdou Tsimbila offensive rebound
|6:52
|Japhet Medor misses two point layup
|6:57
|Kyle Rose defensive rebound
|6:59
|Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa misses two point jump shot
|7:00
|Josh Odunowo offensive rebound
|7:02
|Blair Thompson misses two point layup
|7:17
|Japhet Medor personal foul
|7:35
|+3
|Japhet Medor makes three point jump shot
|62-61
|7:55
|TV timeout
|7:55
|Jaden Cooper personal foul
|7:58
|Will Richardson defensive rebound
|8:00
|Jake Tavroff misses two point layup
|8:37
|+2
|Japhet Medor makes two point jump shot
|62-58
|8:43
|Abdou Tsimbila defensive rebound
|8:45
|Jaden Cooper misses two point jump shot
|8:59
|Jake Tavroff defensive rebound
|9:01
|Jahmere Tripp misses three point jump shot
|9:15
|+1
|Jake Tavroff makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|62-56
|9:15
|+1
|Jake Tavroff makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|61-56
|9:15
|Elijah Gray shooting foul (Jake Tavroff draws the foul)
|9:40
|Jake Tavroff defensive rebound
|9:42
|Zach Riley misses three point jump shot
|10:00
|+2
|Jaden Cooper makes two point layup
|60-56
|10:05
|Antrell Charlton turnover (Jaden Cooper steals)
|10:25
|+2
|Jake Tavroff makes two point layup (Jaden Cooper assists)
|58-56
|10:29
|Lions offensive rebound
|10:31
|Elijah Gray blocks Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa's two point layup
|10:48
|+2
|Jahmere Tripp makes two point layup (Elijah Gray assists)
|56-56
|11:04
|+1
|Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-54
|11:04
|+1
|Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-54
|11:04
|Elijah Gray shooting foul (Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa draws the foul)
|11:22
|Jaden Cooper defensive rebound
|11:24
|Jahmere Tripp misses three point jump shot
|11:38
|TV timeout
|11:38
|Jake Tavroff turnover (offensive foul)
|11:38
|Jake Tavroff offensive foul
|11:51
|+3
|Will Richardson makes three point jump shot
|54-54
|12:07
|Rams defensive rebound
|12:09
|Kenny Noland misses two point jump shot
|12:19
|+3
|Zach Riley makes three point jump shot (Antrell Charlton assists)
|54-51
|12:37
|+2
|Jake Tavroff makes two point layup (Jaden Cooper assists)
|54-48
|12:54
|+3
|Elijah Gray makes three point jump shot (Will Richardson assists)
|52-48
|13:10
|Elijah Gray defensive rebound
|13:10
|Blair Thompson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:10
|+1
|Blair Thompson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|52-45
|13:10
|Kyle Rose shooting foul (Blair Thompson draws the foul)
|13:26
|Elijah Gray turnover (Jaden Cooper steals)
|13:39
|+3
|Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa makes three point jump shot (Jake Tavroff assists)
|51-45
|13:55
|+1
|Elijah Gray makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-45
|13:55
|+1
|Elijah Gray makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-44
|13:55
|Blair Thompson shooting foul (Elijah Gray draws the foul)
|13:59
|Jaden Cooper turnover (Kyle Rose steals)
|14:05
|Blair Thompson defensive rebound
|14:07
|Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot
|14:19
|Jake Tavroff personal foul
|14:26
|Abdou Tsimbila defensive rebound
|14:28
|Zine Eddine Bedri misses three point jump shot
|14:40
|Jaden Cooper defensive rebound
|14:42
|Japhet Medor misses two point jump shot
|14:48
|Kyle Rose defensive rebound
|14:50
|Jaden Cooper misses two point jump shot
|15:12
|+3
|Zach Riley makes three point jump shot (Kyle Rose assists)
|48-43
|15:32
|+2
|Zine Eddine Bedri makes two point hook shot
|48-40
|15:44
|TV timeout
|16:02
|+2
|Abdou Tsimbila makes two point dunk (Will Richardson assists)
|46-40
|16:17
|Blair Thompson turnover (Will Richardson steals)
|16:45
|+2
|Antrell Charlton makes two point jump shot
|46-38
|16:52
|Josh Odunowo personal foul
|17:01
|+3
|Zavian McLean makes three point jump shot (Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa assists)
|46-36
|17:32
|+3
|Will Richardson makes three point jump shot (Antrell Charlton assists)
|43-36
|17:43
|Kyle Rose defensive rebound
|17:45
|Zavian McLean misses three point jump shot
|18:08
|+1
|Kyle Rose makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-33
|18:08
|+1
|Kyle Rose makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|43-32
|18:08
|Josh Odunowo shooting foul (Kyle Rose draws the foul)
|18:24
|+2
|Zavian McLean makes two point layup
|43-31
|18:31
|Zavian McLean offensive rebound
|18:33
|Abdou Tsimbila blocks Josh Odunowo's two point layup
|18:42
|Josh Odunowo defensive rebound
|18:44
|Abdou Tsimbila misses two point layup
|18:59
|Kyle Rose defensive rebound
|19:01
|Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa misses three point jump shot
|19:07
|Zavian McLean offensive rebound
|19:09
|Abdou Tsimbila blocks Josh Odunowo's two point layup
|19:14
|Josh Odunowo defensive rebound
|19:16
|Japhet Medor misses two point layup
|19:33
|+3
|Zavian McLean makes three point jump shot (Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa assists)
|41-31
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Rams defensive rebound
|0:01
|Robbie Stankard misses three point jump shot
|0:07
|Josh Odunowo defensive rebound
|0:09
|Japhet Medor misses two point layup
|0:34
|Rams 30 second timeout
|0:40
|+2
|Jaden Cooper makes two point layup (Robbie Stankard assists)
|38-31
|1:07
|Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa defensive rebound
|1:07
|Jahmere Tripp misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:07
|+1
|Jahmere Tripp makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-31
|1:07
|Arop Arop shooting foul (Jahmere Tripp draws the foul)
|1:12
|Avery Brown turnover (Jahmere Tripp steals)
|1:19
|Arop Arop defensive rebound
|1:21
|Antrell Charlton misses three point jump shot
|1:45
|+3
|Arop Arop makes three point jump shot (Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa assists)
|36-30
|2:12
|+1
|Abdou Tsimbila makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|33-30
|2:12
|Josh Odunowo shooting foul (Abdou Tsimbila draws the foul)
|2:12
|+2
|Abdou Tsimbila makes two point layup
|33-29
|2:12
|Abdou Tsimbila offensive rebound
|2:14
|Jahmere Tripp misses two point layup
|2:32
|Rams defensive rebound
|2:34
|Abdou Tsimbila blocks Arop Arop's two point layup
|2:49
|Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa defensive rebound
|2:49
|Jahmere Tripp misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:49
|+1
|Jahmere Tripp makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-27
|2:49
|Jaden Cooper shooting foul (Jahmere Tripp draws the foul)
|3:02
|+1
|Josh Odunowo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-26
|3:02
|+1
|Josh Odunowo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-26
|3:02
|TV timeout
|3:02
|Kyle Rose shooting foul (Josh Odunowo draws the foul)
|3:12
|Jaden Cooper defensive rebound
|3:14
|Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot
|3:32
|Will Richardson defensive rebound
|3:34
|Arop Arop misses three point jump shot
|3:54
|+2
|Will Richardson makes two point layup
|31-26
|4:06
|Josh Odunowo turnover
|4:11
|Avery Brown defensive rebound
|4:13
|Ogheneyole Akuwovo misses two point layup
|4:16
|Ogheneyole Akuwovo offensive rebound
|4:18
|Kyle Rose misses two point layup
|4:26
|Will Richardson defensive rebound
|4:28
|Robbie Stankard misses three point jump shot
|4:41
|Lions defensive rebound
|4:43
|Will Richardson misses three point jump shot
|5:07
|+1
|Josh Odunowo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-24
|5:07
|+1
|Josh Odunowo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-24
|5:07
|Kyle Rose personal foul (Josh Odunowo draws the foul)
|5:07
|Josh Odunowo defensive rebound
|5:07
|Jahmere Tripp misses three point jump shot
|5:12
|Zach Riley offensive rebound
|5:14
|Josh Odunowo blocks Will Richardson's two point layup
|5:18
|Kyle Rose defensive rebound
|5:20
|Avery Brown misses two point layup
|5:35
|Jaden Cooper defensive rebound
|5:37
|Will Richardson misses three point jump shot
|5:51
|+2
|Jaden Cooper makes two point layup (Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa assists)
|29-24
|5:55
|Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa defensive rebound
|5:57
|Zach Riley misses three point jump shot
|6:12
|+1
|Josh Odunowo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-24
|6:12
|Josh Odunowo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:12
|Abdou Tsimbila shooting foul (Josh Odunowo draws the foul)
|6:25
|Jahmere Tripp turnover (Jaden Cooper steals)
|6:36
|Kyle Rose defensive rebound
|6:38
|Avery Brown misses two point jump shot
|6:50
|+1
|Will Richardson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|26-24
|6:50
|Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa shooting foul (Will Richardson draws the foul)
|6:50
|+2
|Will Richardson makes two point layup
|26-23
|7:05
|Jahmere Tripp defensive rebound
|7:05
|Avery Brown misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:05
|+1
|Avery Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-21
|7:05
|Japhet Medor shooting foul (Avery Brown draws the foul)
|7:08
|Abdou Tsimbila turnover
|7:17
|Zach Riley defensive rebound
|7:19
|Arop Arop misses two point layup
|7:36
|Japhet Medor personal foul
|7:48
|+1
|Abdou Tsimbila makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-21
|7:48
|+1
|Abdou Tsimbila makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-20
|7:48
|Jaden Cooper shooting foul (Abdou Tsimbila draws the foul)
|7:50
|Abdou Tsimbila offensive rebound
|7:50
|Jahmere Tripp misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:50
|Jahmere Tripp misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:50
|TV timeout
|7:50
|Blair Thompson shooting foul (Jahmere Tripp draws the foul)
|7:59
|Kyle Rose defensive rebound
|8:01
|Kyle Rose blocks Zavian McLean's two point layup
|8:30
|Zavian McLean defensive rebound
|8:30
|Abdou Tsimbila misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:30
|+1
|Abdou Tsimbila makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-19
|8:30
|Zine Eddine Bedri shooting foul (Abdou Tsimbila draws the foul)
|8:41
|Lions turnover
|9:12
|Zavian McLean defensive rebound
|9:12
|Zach Riley misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:12
|+1
|Zach Riley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-18
|9:12
|Blair Thompson shooting foul (Zach Riley draws the foul)
|9:37
|+2
|Blair Thompson makes two point layup (Josh Odunowo assists)
|25-17
|9:50
|Blair Thompson defensive rebound
|9:52
|Antrell Charlton misses three point jump shot
|10:12
|+2
|Zavian McLean makes two point layup (Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa assists)
|23-17
|10:25
|+3
|Romad Dean makes three point jump shot (Antrell Charlton assists)
|21-17
|10:47
|+3
|Zavian McLean makes three point jump shot (Josh Odunowo assists)
|21-14
|11:05
|+3
|Zach Riley makes three point jump shot (Abdou Tsimbila assists)
|18-14
|11:17
|Antrell Charlton defensive rebound
|11:19
|Zavian McLean misses two point layup
|11:35
|Romad Dean personal foul
|11:35
|Kenny Noland defensive rebound
|11:37
|Abdou Tsimbila misses two point hook shot
|11:58
|Romad Dean defensive rebound
|11:58
|Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa misses regular free throw 3 of 3
|11:58
|+1
|Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|18-11
|11:58
|+1
|Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|17-11
|11:58
|TV timeout
|12:00
|Antrell Charlton shooting foul (Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa draws the foul)
|12:07
|Jaden Cooper defensive rebound
|12:09
|Elijah Gray misses three point jump shot
|12:11
|Romad Dean offensive rebound
|12:13
|Will Richardson misses three point jump shot
|12:35
|Antrell Charlton defensive rebound
|12:37
|Josh Odunowo misses two point layup
|12:47
|+3
|Antrell Charlton makes three point jump shot (Kyle Rose assists)
|16-11
|12:54
|Jake Tavroff turnover (Kyle Rose steals)
|13:11
|Kyle Rose turnover
|13:17
|Elijah Gray defensive rebound
|13:19
|Jake Tavroff misses two point layup
|13:52
|+2
|Will Richardson makes two point layup
|16-8
|13:56
|Rams offensive rebound
|13:58
|Blair Thompson blocks Will Richardson's two point layup
|14:02
|Jaden Cooper turnover (Will Richardson steals)
|14:05
|Jaden Cooper defensive rebound
|14:07
|Will Richardson misses three point jump shot
|14:21
|+1
|Zine Eddine Bedri makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-6
|14:21
|Zine Eddine Bedri misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:21
|Elijah Gray shooting foul (Zine Eddine Bedri draws the foul)
|14:32
|Blair Thompson defensive rebound
|14:34
|Elijah Gray misses three point jump shot
|14:52
|+3
|Blair Thompson makes three point jump shot (Jaden Cooper assists)
|15-6
|14:58
|Antrell Charlton turnover (Avery Brown steals)
|15:09
|Zine Eddine Bedri personal foul
|15:09
|Will Richardson defensive rebound
|15:11
|Zine Eddine Bedri misses two point hook shot
|15:21
|TV timeout
|15:21
|Ogheneyole Akuwovo personal foul
|15:35
|+2
|Japhet Medor makes two point layup
|12-6
|15:44
|+3
|Blair Thompson makes three point jump shot (Jaden Cooper assists)
|12-4
|15:59
|Zine Eddine Bedri defensive rebound
|16:01
|Will Richardson misses three point jump shot
|16:22
|Kyle Rose defensive rebound
|16:22
|Zine Eddine Bedri misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|16:22
|Ogheneyole Akuwovo shooting foul (Zine Eddine Bedri draws the foul)
|16:28
|+2
|Zine Eddine Bedri makes two point layup
|9-4
|16:37
|Blair Thompson defensive rebound
|16:39
|Japhet Medor misses three point jump shot
|16:39
|Ogheneyole Akuwovo offensive rebound
|16:43
|Will Richardson misses two point layup
|16:45
|Will Richardson offensive rebound
|16:47
|Will Richardson misses two point layup
|16:57
|Rams defensive rebound
|16:59
|Abdou Tsimbila blocks Avery Brown's two point layup
|17:05
|Josh Odunowo defensive rebound
|17:07
|Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot
|17:17
|+2
|Josh Odunowo makes two point jump shot (Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa assists)
|7-4
|17:41
|+2
|Japhet Medor makes two point layup (Kyle Rose assists)
|5-4
|17:45
|Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa turnover (Kyle Rose steals)
|18:16
|+2
|Abdou Tsimbila makes two point hook shot
|5-2
|18:31
|Abdou Tsimbila defensive rebound
|18:33
|Avery Brown misses three point jump shot
|18:51
|Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa defensive rebound
|18:53
|Japhet Medor misses three point jump shot
|19:07
|+2
|Zavian McLean makes two point jump shot (Blair Thompson assists)
|5-0
|19:19
|Zavian McLean defensive rebound
|19:21
|Abdou Tsimbila misses two point layup
|19:25
|Abdou Tsimbila offensive rebound
|19:27
|Japhet Medor misses three point jump shot
|19:44
|+3
|Avery Brown makes three point jump shot (Josh Odunowo assists)
|3-0
|20:00
|(Lions gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|Avery Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:07
|+ 1
|Avery Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:07
|Romad Dean shooting foul (Avery Brown draws the foul)
|4:07
|+ 3
|Romad Dean makes three point jump shot (Will Richardson assists)
|4:21
|Romad Dean defensive rebound
|4:50
|Avery Brown misses three point jump shot
|4:52
|Rams turnover
|5:00
|Josh Odunowo turnover (Antrell Charlton steals)
|5:08
|Lions 30 second timeout
|5:22
|Lions offensive rebound
|5:22
|Abdou Tsimbila blocks Blair Thompson's two point layup
|5:22
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|68
|Field Goals
|20-50 (40.0%)
|23-60 (38.3%)
|3-Pointers
|8-16 (50.0%)
|10-32 (31.3%)
|Free Throws
|16-22 (72.7%)
|12-18 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|41
|Offensive
|3
|11
|Defensive
|29
|25
|Team
|3
|5
|Assists
|16
|11
|Steals
|4
|7
|Blocks
|2
|9
|Turnovers
|9
|6
|Fouls
|15
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
00
|. McLean G
|6.9 PPG
|2.2 RPG
|2.2 APG
|53.7 FG%
|
00
|. Richardson G
|9.5 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|1.5 APG
|33.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|Z. McLean G
|15 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|W. Richardson G
|13 PTS
|6 REB
|3 AST
|
|40.0
|FG%
|38.3
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|31.3
|
|
|72.7
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. McLean
|15
|5
|0
|6/10
|3/4
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|B. Thompson
|9
|5
|1
|3/5
|2/2
|1/2
|3
|-
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
|J. Odunowo
|7
|6
|3
|1/4
|0/0
|5/6
|3
|-
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5
|G. Rubio De La Rosa
|7
|4
|6
|1/4
|1/2
|4/5
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|A. Brown
|6
|1
|0
|1/7
|1/3
|3/4
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cooper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tavroff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Eddine Bedri
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Arop
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Stankard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Noland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Robledo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Murphy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Nweke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Romanelli
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|64
|32
|16
|20/50
|8/16
|16/22
|15
|0
|4
|2
|9
|3
|29
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Richardson
|13
|6
|3
|5/15
|2/8
|1/1
|0
|-
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|A. Tsimbila
|12
|7
|1
|4/7
|0/0
|4/5
|1
|-
|0
|7
|1
|4
|3
|J. Medor
|9
|0
|0
|4/11
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Charlton
|5
|2
|3
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|K. Rose
|2
|9
|3
|0/4
|0/3
|2/2
|4
|-
|3
|1
|1
|0
|9
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Riley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Dean
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tripp
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Akuwovo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Best
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Franklin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Nussbaum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Montas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. O'Toole
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Rivera
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|36
|11
|23/60
|10/32
|12/18
|16
|0
|7
|9
|6
|11
|25
