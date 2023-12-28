away team background logo
home team background logo
CMICH
LOYCHI

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
CMU
Chippewas
14
LCHI
Ramblers
37

Time Team Play Score
0:09 +3 Braden Norris makes three point jump shot (Jayden Dawson assists) 14-37
0:34 +2 Aidan Rubio makes two point jump shot (Brian Taylor assists) 14-34
0:45   Anthony Pritchard offensive rebound  
0:47   Miles Rubin blocks Anthony Pritchard's two point layup  
1:04 +2 Des Watson makes two point jump shot (Jalen Quinn assists) 12-34
1:17   Derrick Butler personal foul  
1:43 +1 Anthony Pritchard makes regular free throw 1 of 1 12-32
1:43   Miles Rubin shooting foul (Anthony Pritchard draws the foul)  
1:44 +2 Anthony Pritchard makes two point layup 11-32
2:06 +2 Philip Alston makes two point layup (Greg Dolan assists) 9-32
2:13   Des Watson defensive rebound  
2:15   Paul McMillan IV misses two point jump shot  
2:36   Brian Taylor defensive rebound  
2:38   Miles Rubin misses two point jump shot  
3:08   Cayden Vasko turnover (out of bounds)  
3:15   Brian Taylor defensive rebound  
3:17   Des Watson misses two point jump shot  
3:36 +1 Jemal Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 9-30
3:36   Jemal Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:36   TV timeout  
3:36   Dame Adelekun personal foul  
3:45   Cayden Vasko defensive rebound  
3:47   Jemal Davis blocks Philip Alston's two point layup  
3:54   Philip Alston offensive rebound  
3:56   Braden Norris misses three point jump shot  
4:06   Dame Adelekun defensive rebound  
4:08   Paul McMillan IV misses two point jump shot  
4:22   Aidan Rubio defensive rebound  
4:22   Jalen Quinn misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:22 +1 Jalen Quinn makes regular free throw 1 of 2 8-30
4:22   Hunter Harding shooting foul (Jalen Quinn draws the foul)  
4:30   Brian Taylor turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Quinn steals)  
4:38   Dame Adelekun personal foul  
4:56 +2 Jalen Quinn makes two point layup (Philip Alston assists) 8-29
5:15   Hunter Harding personal foul  
5:35   Jalen Quinn defensive rebound  
5:37   Derrick Butler misses two point layup  
5:47   Philip Alston turnover (lost ball) (Derrick Butler steals)  
6:00   Ramblers 30 second timeout  
6:00   Miles Rubin offensive rebound  
6:00   Jayden Dawson misses three point jump shot  
6:04   Jalen Quinn defensive rebound  
6:06   Anthony Pritchard misses two point layup  
6:16   Anthony Pritchard offensive rebound  
6:18   Anthony Pritchard misses two point jump shot  
6:29 +3 Des Watson makes three point jump shot (Jalen Quinn assists) 8-27
6:42   Braden Norris defensive rebound  
6:44   Jemal Davis misses two point jump shot  
6:54   Jayden Dawson turnover (bad pass) (Cayden Vasko steals)  
7:33   Braden Norris defensive rebound  
7:35   Jemal Davis misses two point layup  
7:48   Jayden Dawson turnover (bad pass) (Cayden Vasko steals)  
7:48 +2 Cayden Vasko makes two point jump shot 8-24
8:15   Paul McMillan IV turnover (bad pass)  
8:39 +2 Miles Rubin makes two point jump shot 6-24
8:53   Des Watson defensive rebound  
8:55   Jemal Davis misses three point jump shot  
9:10   Anthony Pritchard defensive rebound  
9:12   Philip Alston misses three point jump shot  
9:41 +2 Jemal Davis makes two point jump shot 6-22
9:55   Braden Norris personal foul  
9:58   Chippewas 30 second timeout  
9:58 +2 Jayden Dawson makes two point layup 4-22
10:08   Paul McMillan IV turnover (bad pass) (Jayden Dawson steals)  
10:26   Jalen Quinn turnover (bad pass)  
10:40   Miles Rubin defensive rebound  
10:42   Aidan Rubio misses three point jump shot  
11:09   Brian Taylor defensive rebound  
11:09   Miles Rubin misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
11:09   Brian Taylor shooting foul (Miles Rubin draws the foul)  
11:18 +2 Miles Rubin makes two point layup (Philip Alston assists) 4-20
11:19   Philip Alston defensive rebound  
11:21   Miles Rubin blocks Derrick Butler's two point layup  
11:33   TV timeout  
11:33   Patrick Mwamba turnover (traveling)  
11:40   Jalen Quinn defensive rebound  
11:42   Miles Rubin blocks Aidan Rubio's two point layup  
11:56 +3 Braden Norris makes three point jump shot (Jalen Quinn assists) 4-18
12:09   Jalen Quinn defensive rebound  
12:11   Hunter Harding misses two point jump shot  
12:35   Chippewas defensive rebound  
12:41   Greg Dolan misses three point jump shot  
12:58   Dame Adelekun defensive rebound  
13:00   Cayden Vasko misses two point hook shot  
13:22 +3 Braden Norris makes three point jump shot (Patrick Mwamba assists) 4-15
13:42   Anthony Pritchard turnover (bad pass)  
14:20   Dame Adelekun turnover (Jemal Davis steals)  
14:20   Greg Dolan defensive rebound  
14:20   Brian Taylor misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
14:20   Des Watson personal foul (Brian Taylor draws the foul)  
14:23 +2 Brian Taylor makes two point jump shot 4-12
14:42   Philip Alston turnover (offensive foul)  
14:42   Philip Alston offensive foul  
14:42   Dame Adelekun offensive rebound  
14:44   Dame Adelekun misses two point layup  
14:51   Dame Adelekun offensive rebound  
14:53   Des Watson misses three point jump shot  
15:07 +2 Anthony Pritchard makes two point jump shot (Hunter Harding assists) 2-12
15:25   Brian Taylor defensive rebound  
15:27   Jayden Dawson misses three point jump shot  
15:56   Anthony Pritchard turnover (3-second violation)  
15:56 +1 Philip Alston makes regular free throw 2 of 2 0-12
15:56 +1 Philip Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 2 0-11
15:56   TV timeout  
15:56   Jemal Davis shooting foul (Philip Alston draws the foul)  
16:04   Jayden Dawson defensive rebound  
16:06   Brian Taylor misses three point jump shot  
16:22 +2 Des Watson makes two point jump shot 0-10
16:34   Des Watson defensive rebound  
16:36   Anthony Pritchard misses two point layup  
16:54 +2 Philip Alston makes two point dunk (Braden Norris assists) 0-8
16:56   Derrick Butler turnover (out of bounds)  
16:58   Derrick Butler offensive rebound  
17:00   Miles Rubin blocks Jemal Davis's two point layup  
17:14   Jemal Davis offensive rebound  
17:16   Anthony Pritchard misses two point layup  
17:35 +2 Philip Alston makes two point layup (Braden Norris assists) 0-6
17:49   Ramblers defensive rebound  
17:51   Hunter Harding misses three point jump shot  
17:58   Brian Taylor defensive rebound  
18:00   Philip Alston misses two point jump shot  
18:07   Philip Alston defensive rebound  
18:09   Derrick Butler misses two point jump shot  
18:27   Hunter Harding defensive rebound  
18:29   Des Watson misses three point jump shot  
18:42   Jayden Dawson defensive rebound  
18:44   Anthony Pritchard misses three point jump shot  
19:06   Philip Alston turnover (lane violation)  
19:06 +1 Miles Rubin makes regular free throw 1 of 2 0-4
19:06   Hunter Harding shooting foul (Miles Rubin draws the foul)  
19:15   Philip Alston defensive rebound  
19:17   Anthony Pritchard misses two point jump shot  
19:36 +3 Jayden Dawson makes three point jump shot (Braden Norris assists) 0-3
20:00   (Chippewas gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 3 Braden Norris makes three point jump shot (Jayden Dawson assists) 0:09
+ 2 Aidan Rubio makes two point jump shot (Brian Taylor assists) 0:34
  Anthony Pritchard offensive rebound 0:45
  Miles Rubin blocks Anthony Pritchard's two point layup 0:47
+ 2 Des Watson makes two point jump shot (Jalen Quinn assists) 1:04
  Derrick Butler personal foul 1:17
+ 1 Anthony Pritchard makes regular free throw 1 of 1 1:43
  Miles Rubin shooting foul (Anthony Pritchard draws the foul) 1:43
+ 2 Anthony Pritchard makes two point layup 1:44
+ 2 Philip Alston makes two point layup (Greg Dolan assists) 2:06
  Des Watson defensive rebound 2:13
Team Stats
Points 14 37
Field Goals 6-28 (21.4%) 14-26 (53.8%)
3-Pointers 0-5 (0.0%) 5-12 (41.7%)
Free Throws 2-4 (50.0%) 4-6 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 14 23
Offensive 4 4
Defensive 9 18
Team 1 1
Assists 2 11
Steals 4 2
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 7 8
Fouls 6 6
Technicals 0 0
30
A. Pritchard G
5 PTS, 3 REB
4
B. Norris G
9 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
12T
C. Michigan 5-6 14-14
Loyola Chi. 7-5 37-37
Joseph J. Gentile Center Chicago, IL
Joseph J. Gentile Center Chicago, IL
Team Stats
C. Michigan 5-6 68.2 PPG 36.7 RPG 11.5 APG
Loyola Chi. 7-5 74.3 PPG 40.2 RPG 17.3 APG
Key Players
00
. Pritchard G 13.5 PPG 4.9 RPG 4.9 APG 48.8 FG%
00
. Norris G 8.8 PPG 3.3 RPG 5.3 APG 43.8 FG%
Top Scorers
30
A. Pritchard G 5 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
4
B. Norris G 9 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
21.4 FG% 53.8
0.0 3PT FG% 41.7
50.0 FT% 66.7
C. Michigan
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Pritchard 5 3 0 2/9 0/1 1/1 0 - 0 0 2 2 1
C. Vasko 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 - 2 0 1 0 1
B. Taylor 2 5 1 1/2 0/1 0/1 1 - 0 0 1 0 5
H. Harding 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 3 - 0 0 0 0 1
D. Butler 0 1 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 - 1 0 1 1 0
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Pritchard 5 3 0 2/9 0/1 1/1 0 0 0 0 2 2 1
C. Vasko 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 0 1 0 1
B. Taylor 2 5 1 1/2 0/1 0/1 1 0 0 0 1 0 5
H. Harding 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 3 0 0 0 0 0 1
D. Butler 0 1 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 0 1 0 1 1 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Rubio - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. McMillan IV - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Harding - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sanders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Majerle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Barbee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Adamczyk - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Eaton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Simpson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Oduor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 14 13 2 6/28 0/5 2/4 6 0 4 1 7 4 9
Loyola Chi.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Norris 9 2 3 3/4 3/4 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 2
P. Alston 8 4 2 3/6 0/1 2/2 1 - 0 0 3 1 3
D. Watson 7 3 0 3/6 1/3 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 3
J. Dawson 5 2 1 2/4 1/3 0/0 0 - 1 0 2 0 2
M. Rubin 5 2 0 2/3 0/0 1/2 1 - 0 4 0 1 1
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Norris 9 2 3 3/4 3/4 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2
P. Alston 8 4 2 3/6 0/1 2/2 1 0 0 0 3 1 3
D. Watson 7 3 0 3/6 1/3 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 0 3
J. Dawson 5 2 1 2/4 1/3 0/0 0 0 1 0 2 0 2
M. Rubin 5 2 0 2/3 0/0 1/2 1 0 0 4 0 1 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Quinn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Mwamba - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Dolan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Adelekun - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Smythe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Schwieger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Reese - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Mortenson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Welch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 37 22 11 14/26 5/12 4/6 6 0 2 4 8 4 18
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores
Watch Now: