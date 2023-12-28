CMICH
LOYCHI
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:09
|+3
|Braden Norris makes three point jump shot (Jayden Dawson assists)
|14-37
|0:34
|+2
|Aidan Rubio makes two point jump shot (Brian Taylor assists)
|14-34
|0:45
|Anthony Pritchard offensive rebound
|0:47
|Miles Rubin blocks Anthony Pritchard's two point layup
|1:04
|+2
|Des Watson makes two point jump shot (Jalen Quinn assists)
|12-34
|1:17
|Derrick Butler personal foul
|1:43
|+1
|Anthony Pritchard makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|12-32
|1:43
|Miles Rubin shooting foul (Anthony Pritchard draws the foul)
|1:44
|+2
|Anthony Pritchard makes two point layup
|11-32
|2:06
|+2
|Philip Alston makes two point layup (Greg Dolan assists)
|9-32
|2:13
|Des Watson defensive rebound
|2:15
|Paul McMillan IV misses two point jump shot
|2:36
|Brian Taylor defensive rebound
|2:38
|Miles Rubin misses two point jump shot
|3:08
|Cayden Vasko turnover (out of bounds)
|3:15
|Brian Taylor defensive rebound
|3:17
|Des Watson misses two point jump shot
|3:36
|+1
|Jemal Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|9-30
|3:36
|Jemal Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:36
|TV timeout
|3:36
|Dame Adelekun personal foul
|3:45
|Cayden Vasko defensive rebound
|3:47
|Jemal Davis blocks Philip Alston's two point layup
|3:54
|Philip Alston offensive rebound
|3:56
|Braden Norris misses three point jump shot
|4:06
|Dame Adelekun defensive rebound
|4:08
|Paul McMillan IV misses two point jump shot
|4:22
|Aidan Rubio defensive rebound
|4:22
|Jalen Quinn misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:22
|+1
|Jalen Quinn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|8-30
|4:22
|Hunter Harding shooting foul (Jalen Quinn draws the foul)
|4:30
|Brian Taylor turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Quinn steals)
|4:38
|Dame Adelekun personal foul
|4:56
|+2
|Jalen Quinn makes two point layup (Philip Alston assists)
|8-29
|5:15
|Hunter Harding personal foul
|5:35
|Jalen Quinn defensive rebound
|5:37
|Derrick Butler misses two point layup
|5:47
|Philip Alston turnover (lost ball) (Derrick Butler steals)
|6:00
|Ramblers 30 second timeout
|6:00
|Miles Rubin offensive rebound
|6:00
|Jayden Dawson misses three point jump shot
|6:04
|Jalen Quinn defensive rebound
|6:06
|Anthony Pritchard misses two point layup
|6:16
|Anthony Pritchard offensive rebound
|6:18
|Anthony Pritchard misses two point jump shot
|6:29
|+3
|Des Watson makes three point jump shot (Jalen Quinn assists)
|8-27
|6:42
|Braden Norris defensive rebound
|6:44
|Jemal Davis misses two point jump shot
|6:54
|Jayden Dawson turnover (bad pass) (Cayden Vasko steals)
|7:33
|Braden Norris defensive rebound
|7:35
|Jemal Davis misses two point layup
|7:48
|Jayden Dawson turnover (bad pass) (Cayden Vasko steals)
|7:48
|+2
|Cayden Vasko makes two point jump shot
|8-24
|8:15
|Paul McMillan IV turnover (bad pass)
|8:39
|+2
|Miles Rubin makes two point jump shot
|6-24
|8:53
|Des Watson defensive rebound
|8:55
|Jemal Davis misses three point jump shot
|9:10
|Anthony Pritchard defensive rebound
|9:12
|Philip Alston misses three point jump shot
|9:41
|+2
|Jemal Davis makes two point jump shot
|6-22
|9:55
|Braden Norris personal foul
|9:58
|Chippewas 30 second timeout
|9:58
|+2
|Jayden Dawson makes two point layup
|4-22
|10:08
|Paul McMillan IV turnover (bad pass) (Jayden Dawson steals)
|10:26
|Jalen Quinn turnover (bad pass)
|10:40
|Miles Rubin defensive rebound
|10:42
|Aidan Rubio misses three point jump shot
|11:09
|Brian Taylor defensive rebound
|11:09
|Miles Rubin misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|11:09
|Brian Taylor shooting foul (Miles Rubin draws the foul)
|11:18
|+2
|Miles Rubin makes two point layup (Philip Alston assists)
|4-20
|11:19
|Philip Alston defensive rebound
|11:21
|Miles Rubin blocks Derrick Butler's two point layup
|11:33
|TV timeout
|11:33
|Patrick Mwamba turnover (traveling)
|11:40
|Jalen Quinn defensive rebound
|11:42
|Miles Rubin blocks Aidan Rubio's two point layup
|11:56
|+3
|Braden Norris makes three point jump shot (Jalen Quinn assists)
|4-18
|12:09
|Jalen Quinn defensive rebound
|12:11
|Hunter Harding misses two point jump shot
|12:35
|Chippewas defensive rebound
|12:41
|Greg Dolan misses three point jump shot
|12:58
|Dame Adelekun defensive rebound
|13:00
|Cayden Vasko misses two point hook shot
|13:22
|+3
|Braden Norris makes three point jump shot (Patrick Mwamba assists)
|4-15
|13:42
|Anthony Pritchard turnover (bad pass)
|14:20
|Dame Adelekun turnover (Jemal Davis steals)
|14:20
|Greg Dolan defensive rebound
|14:20
|Brian Taylor misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|14:20
|Des Watson personal foul (Brian Taylor draws the foul)
|14:23
|+2
|Brian Taylor makes two point jump shot
|4-12
|14:42
|Philip Alston turnover (offensive foul)
|14:42
|Philip Alston offensive foul
|14:42
|Dame Adelekun offensive rebound
|14:44
|Dame Adelekun misses two point layup
|14:51
|Dame Adelekun offensive rebound
|14:53
|Des Watson misses three point jump shot
|15:07
|+2
|Anthony Pritchard makes two point jump shot (Hunter Harding assists)
|2-12
|15:25
|Brian Taylor defensive rebound
|15:27
|Jayden Dawson misses three point jump shot
|15:56
|Anthony Pritchard turnover (3-second violation)
|15:56
|+1
|Philip Alston makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0-12
|15:56
|+1
|Philip Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0-11
|15:56
|TV timeout
|15:56
|Jemal Davis shooting foul (Philip Alston draws the foul)
|16:04
|Jayden Dawson defensive rebound
|16:06
|Brian Taylor misses three point jump shot
|16:22
|+2
|Des Watson makes two point jump shot
|0-10
|16:34
|Des Watson defensive rebound
|16:36
|Anthony Pritchard misses two point layup
|16:54
|+2
|Philip Alston makes two point dunk (Braden Norris assists)
|0-8
|16:56
|Derrick Butler turnover (out of bounds)
|16:58
|Derrick Butler offensive rebound
|17:00
|Miles Rubin blocks Jemal Davis's two point layup
|17:14
|Jemal Davis offensive rebound
|17:16
|Anthony Pritchard misses two point layup
|17:35
|+2
|Philip Alston makes two point layup (Braden Norris assists)
|0-6
|17:49
|Ramblers defensive rebound
|17:51
|Hunter Harding misses three point jump shot
|17:58
|Brian Taylor defensive rebound
|18:00
|Philip Alston misses two point jump shot
|18:07
|Philip Alston defensive rebound
|18:09
|Derrick Butler misses two point jump shot
|18:27
|Hunter Harding defensive rebound
|18:29
|Des Watson misses three point jump shot
|18:42
|Jayden Dawson defensive rebound
|18:44
|Anthony Pritchard misses three point jump shot
|19:06
|Philip Alston turnover (lane violation)
|19:06
|+1
|Miles Rubin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0-4
|19:06
|Hunter Harding shooting foul (Miles Rubin draws the foul)
|19:15
|Philip Alston defensive rebound
|19:17
|Anthony Pritchard misses two point jump shot
|19:36
|+3
|Jayden Dawson makes three point jump shot (Braden Norris assists)
|0-3
|20:00
|(Chippewas gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 3
|Braden Norris makes three point jump shot (Jayden Dawson assists)
|0:09
|+ 2
|Aidan Rubio makes two point jump shot (Brian Taylor assists)
|0:34
|Anthony Pritchard offensive rebound
|0:45
|Miles Rubin blocks Anthony Pritchard's two point layup
|0:47
|+ 2
|Des Watson makes two point jump shot (Jalen Quinn assists)
|1:04
|Derrick Butler personal foul
|1:17
|+ 1
|Anthony Pritchard makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:43
|Miles Rubin shooting foul (Anthony Pritchard draws the foul)
|1:43
|+ 2
|Anthony Pritchard makes two point layup
|1:44
|+ 2
|Philip Alston makes two point layup (Greg Dolan assists)
|2:06
|Des Watson defensive rebound
|2:13
|Team Stats
|Points
|14
|37
|Field Goals
|6-28 (21.4%)
|14-26 (53.8%)
|3-Pointers
|0-5 (0.0%)
|5-12 (41.7%)
|Free Throws
|2-4 (50.0%)
|4-6 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|14
|23
|Offensive
|4
|4
|Defensive
|9
|18
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|2
|11
|Steals
|4
|2
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Turnovers
|7
|8
|Fouls
|6
|6
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
5 PTS, 3 REB
|Team Stats
|C. Michigan 5-6
|68.2 PPG
|36.7 RPG
|11.5 APG
|Loyola Chi. 7-5
|74.3 PPG
|40.2 RPG
|17.3 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Pritchard G
|13.5 PPG
|4.9 RPG
|4.9 APG
|48.8 FG%
|
00
|. Norris G
|8.8 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|5.3 APG
|43.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Pritchard G
|5 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|B. Norris G
|9 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|
|21.4
|FG%
|53.8
|
|
|0.0
|3PT FG%
|41.7
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Pritchard
|5
|3
|0
|2/9
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|-
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|C. Vasko
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|B. Taylor
|2
|5
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/1
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|H. Harding
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Butler
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Pritchard
|5
|3
|0
|2/9
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|C. Vasko
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|B. Taylor
|2
|5
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|H. Harding
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Butler
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Rubio
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. McMillan IV
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Harding
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sanders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Majerle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Barbee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Adamczyk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Eaton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Simpson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Oduor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|14
|13
|2
|6/28
|0/5
|2/4
|6
|0
|4
|1
|7
|4
|9
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Quinn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Mwamba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Dolan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Adelekun
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Smythe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Schwieger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Reese
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Mortenson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Welch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|37
|22
|11
|14/26
|5/12
|4/6
|6
|0
|2
|4
|8
|4
|18
-
CLMB
FOR64
68
2nd 4:00
-
NE
URI67
75
2nd 2:50
-
NORTHW
EMU61
65
2nd 1:32
-
QUIN
FLA58
90
2nd 4:46 ESPU
-
SIEN
MASS60
70
2nd 3:38
-
TOCCF
CIT76
106
2nd 2:00
-
DAV
OHIO44
48
2nd 15:50
-
ANDSC
FURM39
34
1st 0.0
-
ARCAD
TOWS23
47
1st 0.0
-
ARST
GAST37
38
1st 3:21
-
CLEAR
DUQ16
51
1st 46.0
-
CMU
LCHI14
37
1st 0.0
-
22CREI
10MARQ30
28
1st 0.0 CBS
-
FAMU
SC21
49
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
GWEB
VCU36
42
1st 36.0
-
HOW
LAS31
36
1st 1:05
-
INST
MIST34
41
1st 43.0 FS1
-
IONA
HARV26
27
1st 2:30
-
JW (NC)
PRES21
46
1st 0.0
-
LEH
MRST29
33
1st 0.0
-
LEM
FAIR30
34
1st 0.0
-
LIB
ALA27
48
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
LON
DAY35
31
1st 35.0
-
LSUS
NTEX31
34
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
MERCY
SHU29
46
1st 0.0
-
MRMK
BU22
36
1st 1:19
-
MOBILE
NICH37
32
1st 0.0
-
NCAT
GMU33
51
1st 0.0
-
PRIN
DEL43
27
1st 0.0
-
QUEEN
16DUKE30
44
1st 1:07 CW
-
SPU
BUCK26
32
1st 1:02
-
TXST
20JMAD28
36
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
TROY
CCAR33
33
1st 13.0
-
USMMA
ARMY29
30
1st 0.0
-
VT
WAKE24
40
1st 1:05 ESP2
-
AAMU
UGA10
15
1st 11:52
-
ABIL
WKY0
0
ESP+
-
CARK
MIZZ0
0
SECN
-
ERS
JU0
0
-
LOYNO
SELA0
0
-
USM
GASO0
0
-
MRYW
BING0
0
-
CAMP
SFU0
0
-
CHST
DEP0
0
FS1
-
COKER
SCUP0
0
-
COLG
COR0
0
-
CSN
LBSU0
0
-
KING
WCU0
0
-
LAF
RICH0
0
-
MTST
WEB0
0
-
MTSU
MURR0
0
-
NAU
NCO0
0
-
STBN
AKR0
0
-
UTM
TNTC0
0
-
UCLA
ORE0
0
CBS
-
LA
MRSH0
0
ESP+
-
UMES
GW0
0
-
WICH
2KAN0
0
ESP2
-
UALR
TNST0
0
-
SCHREI
TXCC0
0
-
Cal Maritime
UOP0
0
-
CP
UCD0
0
-
DART
VAN0
0
ESP+
-
FIU
UTU0
0
-
UNCW
ARK0
0
SECN
-
PRST
IDHO0
0
-
SAC
EWU0
0
-
MONT
IDST0
0
-
MVSU
SF0
0
-
PQ
LAM0
0
-
WYO
14BYU0
0
ESP+
-
BELLAR
HIPT0
0
-
7FAU
FGCU0
0
ESP+
-
UIC
SIU0
0
-
PEAY
19MEM0
0
ESP+
-
PENN
3HOU0
0
ESP+
-
PVAM
TXAM0
0
SECN
-
USA
ODU0
0
-
WAG
MAN0
0
-
WV
OSU0
0
FOX
-
YALE
SACL0
0
-
UIW
UTRGV0
0
-
LT
GCU0
0
-
UCSB
UCRV0
0
-
ALV
SUU0
0
-
CABP
NMST0
0
-
CHAT
AUB0
0
SECN
-
SEA
UTEP0
0
ESP+
-
FRSNOP
NEV0
0
-
UCI
CSUB0
0
-
USC
ORST0
0
PACN
-
HOFS
SJU79
84
2nd 0.0 FS1
-
LIP
FSU78
75
2nd 0.0 ESP+
-
MTSM
DSU73
77
2nd 0.0
-
PITT
SYR73
81
2nd 0.0 CW
-
STONEH
RUTG58
59
2nd 0.0 BTN
-
UVA
ND54
76
2nd 0.0 ACCN
-
W&M
NAVY65
77
2nd 0.0
-
COFSTE
CCSU38
99
2nd 0.0
-
ULM
APP55
67
2nd 0.0