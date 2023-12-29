No. 22 Creighton, No. 10 Marquette clash in early Big East showdown
No. 22 Creighton and No. 10 Marquette, both off to uneven starts in Big East play, will aim to get back on track when they meet Saturday in Milwaukee.
The Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) dropped their conference opener at Providence on Dec. 19, but turned things around with a dominant 81-51 blowout of visiting Georgetown on Dec. 22.
The Bluejays (9-3, 0-1) had their lone conference game end in disappointment, falling in overtime at home to Villanova 68-66 on Dec. 20.
In Marquette's latest contest, David Joplin led the charge with 20 points. He hit four 3-pointers and grabbed nine boards. Tyler Kolek and Oso Ighodaro each added 13 points, and Kolek dished out 10 assists.
Golden Eagles coach Shaka Smart said postgame, "We have high expectations. When we don't reach those expectations in a given game, we're going to address that. The ability to respond is critical. Hopefully we can continue to learn lessons through wins like tonight, and if we do lose a game, internalize that."
Smart challenged Joplin, who is averaging nine points and 3.5 rebounds per game on the season, before the contest, particularly in terms of rebounding.
"I was proud of David Joplin," Smart said. "I just feel like he could do more than he had done on the glass through 12 games. It's amazing how (setting a season high with nine rebounds) carries over to other aspects of your game. It was poetic justice for him to have 20 points as well."
The fates didn't favor Creighton in the game against Villanova. The Bluejays led by 14 points in the second half but couldn't close it out. Creighton's Trey Alexander missed a shot at the regulation buzzer that would have won it, and the Bluejays missed three opportunities to tie or win the contest in the final seconds of overtime.
"A disappointing loss for a game that we controlled a good portion of," Creighton head coach Greg McDermott said. "As I told our guys in the locker room, I'm not disappointed in our effort. I think we failed to make some intelligent plays when we had opportunities to. At the end of the day, they made one more play."
Alexander finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds while teammate Baylor Scheierman had 16 points and 11 boards. Ryan Kalkbrenner added 14 points and eight rebounds.
The Bluejays committed 16 turnovers that led to 13 Villanova points. Creighton also shot a combined 1-for-12 from beyond the arc in the second half and overtime.
"We did a pretty good job of handling their physicality, it just comes down to not turning the ball over, that was the difference in the game," Alexander said. "On the players' part, we need to do a better job of playing the way we know how."
Scheierman leads the Bluejays in scoring, rebounding and assists on the season with 18.2, 7.5 and 4.4 per game, respectively. Kalkbrenner is blocking 2.3 shots per game, and Alexander averages just under one steal per contest.
Marquette is led by Kolek with 15.3 points, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals per contest. Ighodaro is the force down low, averaging six boards and just shy of a block per game.
Marquette swept two games against Creighton last season after the Bluejays won seven of the previous eight matchups. The Golden Eagles hold a 58-39 advantage in a series that dates back 100 years.
--Field Level Media
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Bluejays defensive rebound
|0:00
|Kam Jones misses three point jump shot
|0:03
|Mason Miller personal foul (Kam Jones draws the foul)
|0:03
|Kam Jones defensive rebound
|0:05
|Trey Alexander misses two point jump shot
|0:30
|Trey Alexander defensive rebound
|0:32
|Chase Ross misses three point jump shot
|0:41
|Golden Eagles 30 second timeout
|0:41
|Baylor Scheierman turnover (double dribble)
|0:50
|Mason Miller defensive rebound
|0:52
|Kam Jones misses three point jump shot
|0:57
|David Joplin defensive rebound
|0:59
|Tyler Kolek blocks Ryan Kalkbrenner's two point layup
|1:20
|+2
|Tyler Kolek makes two point layup (Oso Ighodaro assists)
|30-28
|1:39
|David Joplin offensive rebound
|1:41
|Chase Ross misses three point jump shot
|1:53
|+2
|Trey Alexander makes two point jump shot
|30-26
|2:05
|Bluejays defensive rebound
|2:07
|Tyler Kolek misses two point hook shot
|2:17
|Kam Jones defensive rebound
|2:19
|Baylor Scheierman misses three point jump shot
|2:24
|Francisco Farabello offensive rebound
|2:26
|Baylor Scheierman misses two point jump shot
|2:38
|TV timeout
|2:52
|Kam Jones turnover (lost ball)
|3:01
|+2
|Trey Alexander makes two point jump shot
|28-26
|3:09
|Trey Alexander defensive rebound
|3:11
|David Joplin misses three point jump shot
|3:17
|Baylor Scheierman turnover (bad pass) (Kam Jones steals)
|3:37
|+2
|Oso Ighodaro makes two point hook shot
|26-26
|3:45
|Oso Ighodaro defensive rebound
|3:47
|Isaac Traudt misses three point jump shot
|4:09
|+1
|Chase Ross makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-24
|4:09
|+1
|Chase Ross makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-23
|4:09
|Trey Alexander shooting foul (Chase Ross draws the foul)
|4:09
|Mason Miller turnover (Chase Ross steals)
|4:16
|Mason Miller offensive rebound
|4:18
|David Joplin blocks Fredrick King's two point layup
|4:44
|+2
|Kam Jones makes two point layup
|26-22
|4:58
|Oso Ighodaro offensive rebound
|5:00
|Kam Jones misses three point jump shot
|5:05
|Steven Ashworth turnover (lost ball) (Chase Ross steals)
|5:11
|+1
|Tyler Kolek makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|26-20
|5:11
|Steven Ashworth shooting foul (Tyler Kolek draws the foul)
|5:11
|+2
|Tyler Kolek makes two point jump shot
|26-19
|5:26
|+2
|Trey Alexander makes two point jump shot (Baylor Scheierman assists)
|26-17
|5:35
|+3
|Kam Jones makes three point jump shot (Tyler Kolek assists)
|24-17
|5:39
|Oso Ighodaro offensive rebound
|5:41
|Stevie Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|5:52
|+3
|Steven Ashworth makes three point jump shot (Trey Alexander assists)
|24-14
|6:12
|Ryan Kalkbrenner defensive rebound
|6:14
|Oso Ighodaro misses two point layup
|6:21
|+2
|Mason Miller makes two point layup
|21-14
|6:26
|Mason Miller offensive rebound
|6:28
|Baylor Scheierman misses three point jump shot
|6:33
|Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound
|6:33
|Oso Ighodaro misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:33
|+1
|Oso Ighodaro makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-14
|6:33
|Fredrick King shooting foul (Oso Ighodaro draws the foul)
|6:40
|David Joplin defensive rebound
|6:42
|Steven Ashworth misses three point jump shot
|7:06
|+3
|Kam Jones makes three point jump shot (Oso Ighodaro assists)
|19-13
|7:18
|TV timeout
|7:17
|Bluejays turnover (shot clock violation)
|7:47
|Ryan Kalkbrenner defensive rebound
|7:49
|Tyler Kolek misses two point jump shot
|8:02
|Oso Ighodaro defensive rebound
|8:04
|Ryan Kalkbrenner misses two point layup
|8:14
|Francisco Farabello defensive rebound
|8:16
|Oso Ighodaro misses three point jump shot
|8:24
|Stevie Mitchell defensive rebound
|8:26
|Francisco Farabello misses three point jump shot
|8:39
|Isaac Traudt defensive rebound
|8:41
|Chase Ross misses three point jump shot
|9:02
|Baylor Scheierman turnover (bad pass) (Ben Gold steals)
|9:21
|Sean Jones turnover (traveling)
|9:34
|+3
|Baylor Scheierman makes three point jump shot (Trey Alexander assists)
|19-10
|9:40
|Tyler Kolek turnover (lost ball) (Trey Alexander steals)
|9:45
|Francisco Farabello turnover (back court violation)
|10:03
|+2
|Chase Ross makes two point dunk
|16-10
|10:10
|Francisco Farabello turnover (lost ball) (Chase Ross steals)
|10:16
|Francisco Farabello defensive rebound
|10:18
|Chase Ross misses three point jump shot
|10:31
|+2
|Trey Alexander makes two point jump shot (Francisco Farabello assists)
|16-8
|10:37
|Kam Jones turnover (bad pass) (Francisco Farabello steals)
|10:40
|Oso Ighodaro offensive rebound
|10:42
|Oso Ighodaro misses two point jump shot
|10:51
|Kam Jones defensive rebound
|10:53
|Isaac Traudt misses three point jump shot
|11:04
|Trey Alexander defensive rebound
|11:06
|Sean Jones misses two point dunk
|11:12
|Ryan Kalkbrenner turnover (lost ball) (Sean Jones steals)
|11:29
|+3
|Sean Jones makes three point jump shot (Chase Ross assists)
|14-8
|11:40
|Oso Ighodaro offensive rebound
|11:42
|Sean Jones misses three point jump shot
|11:53
|TV timeout
|11:53
|Bluejays turnover (shot clock violation)
|12:23
|Sean Jones turnover (out of bounds)
|12:32
|Ben Gold offensive rebound
|12:34
|Sean Jones misses three point jump shot
|12:47
|Golden Eagles offensive rebound
|12:50
|Ryan Kalkbrenner blocks Chase Ross's two point layup
|13:02
|David Joplin defensive rebound
|13:04
|Steven Ashworth misses three point jump shot
|13:31
|+2
|Ben Gold makes two point layup
|14-5
|13:32
|Ben Gold offensive rebound
|13:34
|Tyler Kolek misses two point layup
|14:03
|Kam Jones defensive rebound
|14:05
|Steven Ashworth misses three point jump shot
|14:11
|Mason Miller offensive rebound
|14:13
|Trey Alexander misses three point jump shot
|14:22
|Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound
|14:24
|Tyler Kolek misses two point jump shot
|14:55
|+3
|Baylor Scheierman makes three point jump shot (Steven Ashworth assists)
|14-3
|15:02
|Trey Alexander defensive rebound
|15:04
|Kam Jones misses three point jump shot
|15:16
|Steven Ashworth turnover (bad pass)
|15:33
|Mason Miller defensive rebound
|15:35
|David Joplin misses three point jump shot
|15:57
|+1
|Ryan Kalkbrenner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-3
|15:57
|Ryan Kalkbrenner misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:57
|TV timeout
|15:57
|Oso Ighodaro shooting foul (Ryan Kalkbrenner draws the foul)
|16:07
|Mason Miller defensive rebound
|16:09
|Kam Jones misses three point jump shot
|16:13
|Kam Jones offensive rebound
|16:15
|Kam Jones misses two point jump shot
|16:37
|+3
|Baylor Scheierman makes three point jump shot (Steven Ashworth assists)
|10-3
|16:59
|Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound
|16:59
|Stevie Mitchell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|16:59
|+1
|Stevie Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-3
|16:59
|Mason Miller shooting foul (Stevie Mitchell draws the foul)
|17:03
|Trey Alexander turnover (bad pass) (Tyler Kolek steals)
|17:10
|Mason Miller defensive rebound
|17:12
|Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
|17:39
|David Joplin defensive rebound
|17:41
|Trey Alexander misses two point jump shot
|17:53
|Steven Ashworth defensive rebound
|17:55
|Stevie Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|18:05
|+2
|Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point layup (Baylor Scheierman assists)
|7-2
|18:24
|Tyler Kolek turnover (bad pass)
|18:29
|Tyler Kolek defensive rebound
|18:31
|Ryan Kalkbrenner misses two point layup
|18:47
|Tyler Kolek turnover (traveling)
|19:05
|+1
|Trey Alexander makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-2
|19:05
|+1
|Trey Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4-2
|19:05
|Stevie Mitchell shooting foul (Trey Alexander draws the foul)
|19:21
|+2
|Tyler Kolek makes two point jump shot
|3-2
|19:32
|+3
|Baylor Scheierman makes three point jump shot (Trey Alexander assists)
|3-0
|19:40
|Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound
|19:42
|Stevie Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|Ryan Kalkbrenner vs. Oso Ighodaro (Golden Eagles gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Bluejays defensive rebound
|0:00
|Kam Jones misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Mason Miller personal foul (Kam Jones draws the foul)
|0:03
|Kam Jones defensive rebound
|0:03
|Trey Alexander misses two point jump shot
|0:05
|Trey Alexander defensive rebound
|0:30
|Chase Ross misses three point jump shot
|0:32
|Golden Eagles 30 second timeout
|0:41
|Baylor Scheierman turnover (double dribble)
|0:41
|Mason Miller defensive rebound
|0:50
|Kam Jones misses three point jump shot
|0:52
|Team Stats
|Points
|30
|28
|Field Goals
|11-27 (40.7%)
|10-37 (27.0%)
|3-Pointers
|5-14 (35.7%)
|3-21 (14.3%)
|Free Throws
|3-4 (75.0%)
|5-7 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|24
|21
|Offensive
|4
|8
|Defensive
|18
|12
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|8
|4
|Steals
|2
|7
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|10
|7
|Fouls
|5
|2
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
00
|. Scheierman G
|18.3 PPG
|7.5 RPG
|4.4 APG
|43.8 FG%
|
00
|. Jones G
|14.8 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|2.3 APG
|44.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Scheierman G
|12 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|K. Jones G
|8 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|
|40.7
|FG%
|27.0
|
|
|35.7
|3PT FG%
|14.3
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|71.4
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Scheierman
|12
|4
|2
|4/7
|4/6
|0/0
|0
|20
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|T. Alexander
|10
|4
|3
|4/7
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|20
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|R. Kalkbrenner
|3
|2
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|17
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|M. Miller
|2
|7
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|F. Farabello
|0
|3
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|10
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Scheierman
|12
|4
|2
|4/7
|4/6
|0/0
|0
|20
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|T. Alexander
|10
|4
|3
|4/7
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|20
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|R. Kalkbrenner
|3
|2
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|17
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|M. Miller
|2
|7
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|F. Farabello
|0
|3
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|10
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Traudt
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|F. King
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Lawson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Dotzler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Knox
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Townley-Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Vice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Osmani
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|30
|22
|8
|11/27
|5/14
|3/4
|5
|90
|2
|1
|10
|4
|18
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Jones
|8
|5
|0
|3/9
|2/7
|0/0
|0
|16
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|T. Kolek
|7
|1
|1
|3/8
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|17
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|C. Ross
|4
|0
|1
|1/6
|0/4
|2/2
|0
|15
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O. Ighodaro
|3
|6
|2
|1/4
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|17
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|B. Gold
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Jones
|8
|5
|0
|3/9
|2/7
|0/0
|0
|16
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|T. Kolek
|7
|1
|1
|3/8
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|17
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|C. Ross
|4
|0
|1
|1/6
|0/4
|2/2
|0
|15
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O. Ighodaro
|3
|6
|2
|1/4
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|17
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|B. Gold
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Jones
|3
|0
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|C. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lucas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Walson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ciardo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Amadou
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hamilton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Riley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Norman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Lowery
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. O'Malley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|28
|20
|4
|10/37
|3/21
|5/7
|2
|77
|7
|2
|7
|8
|12
