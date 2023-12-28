DAVID
OHIO
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|15:50
|+1
|Grant Huffman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-48
|15:50
|TV timeout
|15:51
|Shereef Mitchell shooting foul (Grant Huffman draws the foul)
|16:05
|+2
|Elmore James makes two point jump shot
|43-48
|16:20
|Angelo Brizzi turnover (lost ball) (Shereef Mitchell steals)
|16:38
|Jaylin Hunter turnover (traveling)
|16:57
|+2
|Connor Kochera makes two point layup (Grant Huffman assists)
|43-46
|17:02
|AJ Clayton turnover (lost ball) (Grant Huffman steals)
|17:17
|+1
|Grant Huffman makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|41-46
|17:17
|Ike Cornish shooting foul (Grant Huffman draws the foul)
|17:17
|+2
|Grant Huffman makes two point layup (Reed Bailey assists)
|40-46
|17:36
|+1
|Shereef Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-46
|17:36
|Shereef Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:36
|Grant Huffman shooting foul (Shereef Mitchell draws the foul)
|17:53
|Aidan Hadaway defensive rebound
|17:55
|Grant Huffman misses two point layup
|18:04
|Wildcats defensive rebound
|18:06
|Jaylin Hunter misses two point jump shot
|18:13
|Shereef Mitchell defensive rebound
|18:15
|AJ Clayton blocks Reed Bailey's two point layup
|18:28
|Grant Huffman defensive rebound
|18:30
|Elmore James misses three point jump shot
|18:40
|+1
|Angelo Brizzi makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|38-45
|18:40
|Aidan Hadaway shooting foul (Angelo Brizzi draws the foul)
|18:40
|+2
|Angelo Brizzi makes two point layup
|37-45
|18:44
|Angelo Brizzi defensive rebound
|18:46
|Elmore James misses two point layup
|18:54
|Elmore James defensive rebound
|18:56
|Grant Huffman misses three point jump shot
|19:12
|+1
|AJ Clayton makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|35-45
|19:12
|Reed Bailey shooting foul (AJ Clayton draws the foul)
|19:12
|+2
|AJ Clayton makes two point layup (Aidan Hadaway assists)
|35-44
|19:17
|Aidan Hadaway offensive rebound
|19:19
|Shereef Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|19:31
|+2
|Reed Bailey makes two point dunk (Grant Huffman assists)
|35-42
|19:43
|+2
|Elmore James makes two point jump shot
|33-42
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:04
|+2
|Achile Spadone makes two point jump shot
|33-40
|0:15
|+3
|Miles Brown makes three point jump shot (Jaylin Hunter assists)
|31-40
|0:19
|Sean Logan turnover (bad pass) (Miles Brown steals)
|0:30
|+3
|Miles Brown makes three point jump shot (Jaylin Hunter assists)
|31-37
|0:46
|Bobby Durkin turnover (out of bounds)
|0:54
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|1:00
|Achile Spadone defensive rebound
|1:02
|AJ Clayton misses three point jump shot
|1:15
|Achile Spadone turnover (offensive foul)
|1:15
|Achile Spadone offensive foul (Ajay Sheldon draws the foul)
|1:22
|Bobby Durkin defensive rebound
|1:22
|Jaylin Hunter misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:22
|+1
|Jaylin Hunter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-34
|1:22
|Angelo Brizzi shooting foul (Jaylin Hunter draws the foul)
|1:40
|Miles Brown defensive rebound
|1:40
|Reed Bailey misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:40
|+1
|Reed Bailey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-33
|1:40
|Gabe Wiznitzer shooting foul (Reed Bailey draws the foul)
|1:43
|Grant Huffman defensive rebound
|1:45
|Miles Brown misses three point jump shot
|1:57
|Grant Huffman turnover (bad pass) (Miles Brown steals)
|2:18
|+1
|Elmore James makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|30-33
|2:18
|Grant Huffman shooting foul (Elmore James draws the foul)
|2:18
|+2
|Elmore James makes two point layup (Ajay Sheldon assists)
|30-32
|2:26
|Bobby Durkin turnover (bad pass) (Jaylin Hunter steals)
|2:30
|Wildcats offensive rebound
|2:32
|Gabe Wiznitzer blocks Grant Huffman's two point layup
|2:52
|+1
|Elmore James makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-30
|2:52
|+1
|Elmore James makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-29
|2:52
|Reed Bailey shooting foul (Elmore James draws the foul)
|3:16
|TV timeout
|3:16
|Sean Logan turnover (traveling)
|3:39
|+3
|Ajay Sheldon makes three point jump shot
|30-28
|3:42
|Aidan Hadaway defensive rebound
|3:44
|Connor Kochera misses two point layup
|4:00
|Reed Bailey defensive rebound
|4:02
|Jaylin Hunter misses two point layup
|4:16
|Wildcats turnover (shot clock violation)
|4:34
|Hunter Adam offensive rebound
|4:36
|Connor Kochera misses three point jump shot
|4:43
|Hunter Adam offensive rebound
|4:45
|Reed Bailey misses three point jump shot
|4:59
|+3
|Ajay Sheldon makes three point jump shot (Miles Brown assists)
|30-25
|5:04
|Miles Brown offensive rebound
|5:06
|Aidan Hadaway misses three point jump shot
|5:25
|+2
|Connor Kochera makes two point layup (Achile Spadone assists)
|30-22
|5:50
|+2
|Jaylin Hunter makes two point layup (Aidan Hadaway assists)
|28-22
|5:54
|Hunter Adam personal foul (Miles Brown draws the foul)
|6:06
|Miles Brown defensive rebound
|6:06
|Grant Huffman misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:06
|Shereef Mitchell personal foul (Grant Huffman draws the foul)
|6:14
|Connor Kochera defensive rebound
|6:16
|Jaylin Hunter misses two point jump shot
|6:45
|+2
|Bobby Durkin makes two point jump shot
|28-20
|7:13
|TV timeout
|7:13
|Miles Brown turnover (traveling)
|7:20
|Shereef Mitchell offensive rebound
|7:22
|Jaylin Hunter misses two point layup
|7:38
|+3
|Bobby Durkin makes three point jump shot (Connor Kochera assists)
|26-20
|7:44
|Connor Kochera defensive rebound
|7:46
|Grant Huffman blocks Miles Brown's two point jump shot
|8:17
|+3
|Bobby Durkin makes three point jump shot (Connor Kochera assists)
|23-20
|8:33
|+3
|AJ Clayton makes three point jump shot (Jaylin Hunter assists)
|20-20
|8:48
|Wildcats turnover (shot clock violation)
|8:48
|Wildcats offensive rebound
|8:50
|AJ Clayton blocks Connor Kochera's two point layup
|9:19
|+1
|Ike Cornish makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-17
|9:19
|Ike Cornish misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:19
|Connor Kochera shooting foul (Ike Cornish draws the foul)
|9:25
|Jaylin Hunter defensive rebound
|9:27
|Connor Kochera misses three point jump shot
|9:44
|Achile Spadone defensive rebound
|9:46
|AJ Clayton misses three point jump shot
|9:52
|AJ Clayton defensive rebound
|9:54
|Achile Spadone misses three point jump shot
|9:59
|Achile Spadone defensive rebound
|10:01
|Jaylin Hunter misses three point jump shot
|10:11
|Reed Bailey turnover (bad pass) (AJ Clayton steals)
|10:26
|+2
|AJ Clayton makes two point layup (Jaylin Hunter assists)
|20-16
|10:40
|+1
|Connor Kochera makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-14
|10:40
|+1
|Connor Kochera makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-14
|10:40
|Elmore James shooting foul (Connor Kochera draws the foul)
|11:00
|Miles Brown turnover (bad pass)
|11:10
|+1
|Connor Kochera makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-14
|11:10
|+1
|Connor Kochera makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-14
|11:10
|Miles Brown shooting foul (Connor Kochera draws the foul)
|11:13
|Ike Cornish turnover (bad pass) (Bobby Durkin steals)
|11:14
|Grant Huffman personal foul (Shereef Mitchell draws the foul)
|11:15
|Angelo Brizzi personal foul (Miles Brown draws the foul)
|11:24
|Angelo Brizzi turnover (out of bounds)
|11:28
|Shereef Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Achile Spadone steals)
|11:37
|Shereef Mitchell offensive rebound
|11:39
|Ike Cornish misses three point jump shot
|11:47
|Gabe Wiznitzer defensive rebound
|11:49
|Connor Kochera misses three point jump shot
|11:59
|+2
|Gabe Wiznitzer makes two point layup
|16-14
|12:22
|TV timeout
|12:22
|Bobcats 30 second timeout
|12:25
|+3
|Connor Kochera makes three point jump shot (Angelo Brizzi assists)
|16-12
|12:32
|Ajay Sheldon turnover (lost ball) (Achile Spadone steals)
|12:51
|+2
|Grant Huffman makes two point layup
|13-12
|12:57
|Sean Logan defensive rebound
|12:59
|Bobby Durkin blocks Miles Brown's two point layup
|13:15
|Sean Logan defensive rebound
|13:17
|Achile Spadone blocks Shereef Mitchell's two point layup
|13:32
|Grant Huffman turnover (bad pass)
|13:40
|Grant Huffman offensive rebound
|13:42
|Reed Bailey misses three point jump shot
|13:53
|Bobby Durkin defensive rebound
|13:55
|Jaylin Hunter misses two point jump shot
|14:04
|+2
|Grant Huffman makes two point layup (Bobby Durkin assists)
|11-12
|14:27
|+3
|Shereef Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Aidan Hadaway assists)
|9-12
|14:45
|+1
|Reed Bailey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|9-9
|14:45
|+1
|Reed Bailey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|8-9
|14:45
|AJ Clayton shooting foul (Reed Bailey draws the foul)
|14:46
|Reed Bailey offensive rebound
|14:48
|Angelo Brizzi misses three point jump shot
|15:04
|Elmore James personal foul (Grant Huffman draws the foul)
|15:13
|+3
|Jaylin Hunter makes three point jump shot (Aidan Hadaway assists)
|7-9
|15:24
|AJ Clayton defensive rebound
|15:26
|Reed Bailey misses two point layup
|15:34
|Reed Bailey offensive rebound
|15:36
|Grant Huffman misses three point jump shot
|15:56
|TV timeout
|15:57
|Angelo Brizzi defensive rebound
|15:59
|Elmore James misses two point jump shot
|16:08
|+2
|Grant Huffman makes two point layup (Reed Bailey assists)
|7-6
|16:15
|Grant Huffman defensive rebound
|16:17
|Shereef Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|16:23
|Angelo Brizzi personal foul (AJ Clayton draws the foul)
|16:25
|AJ Clayton offensive rebound
|16:27
|Elmore James misses three point jump shot
|16:47
|+3
|Grant Huffman makes three point jump shot
|5-6
|17:04
|+2
|Aidan Hadaway makes two point dunk (Jaylin Hunter assists)
|2-6
|17:15
|Grant Huffman turnover (bad pass)
|17:19
|+2
|Jaylin Hunter makes two point layup
|2-4
|17:40
|Aidan Hadaway defensive rebound
|17:40
|Connor Kochera misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|17:40
|Jaylin Hunter shooting foul (Connor Kochera draws the foul)
|17:40
|+2
|Connor Kochera makes two point layup
|2-2
|17:52
|Shereef Mitchell turnover (traveling)
|17:58
|Jaylin Hunter defensive rebound
|18:00
|Grant Huffman misses two point jump shot
|18:14
|+2
|Jaylin Hunter makes two point layup
|0-2
|18:26
|Aidan Hadaway defensive rebound
|18:28
|AJ Clayton blocks Reed Bailey's three point jump shot
|18:40
|Shereef Mitchell personal foul (Grant Huffman draws the foul)
|18:47
|Shereef Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Reed Bailey steals)
|19:14
|AJ Clayton defensive rebound
|19:16
|Reed Bailey misses three point jump shot
|19:55
|Hunter Adam defensive rebound
|19:57
|Aidan Hadaway misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|Reed Bailey vs. AJ Clayton (Bobcats gains possession)
|Team Stats
|Points
|44
|48
|Field Goals
|15-33 (45.5%)
|17-38 (44.7%)
|3-Pointers
|4-15 (26.7%)
|7-16 (43.8%)
|Free Throws
|10-13 (76.9%)
|7-10 (70.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|24
|19
|Offensive
|5
|5
|Defensive
|16
|14
|Team
|3
|0
|Assists
|9
|11
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|11
|9
|Fouls
|11
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
13 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
|Top Scorers
|G. Huffman G
|13 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|J. Hunter G
|10 PTS
|2 REB
|5 AST
|
|45.5
|FG%
|44.7
|
|
|26.7
|3PT FG%
|43.8
|
|
|76.9
|FT%
|70.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Kochera
|13
|2
|2
|4/9
|1/4
|4/5
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|G. Huffman
|13
|4
|2
|5/10
|1/3
|2/3
|3
|-
|1
|1
|3
|1
|3
|R. Bailey
|5
|3
|2
|1/7
|0/4
|3/4
|2
|-
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|A. Brizzi
|3
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|1/1
|3
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|H. Adam
|0
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hunter
|10
|2
|5
|4/10
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|E. James
|9
|1
|0
|3/7
|0/2
|3/3
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Clayton
|8
|4
|0
|3/5
|1/3
|1/1
|1
|-
|1
|3
|1
|1
|3
|S. Mitchell
|4
|3
|0
|1/4
|1/1
|1/2
|3
|-
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|A. Hadaway
|2
|5
|4
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hunter
|10
|2
|5
|4/10
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|E. James
|9
|1
|0
|3/7
|0/2
|3/3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Clayton
|8
|4
|0
|3/5
|1/3
|1/1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|3
|S. Mitchell
|4
|3
|0
|1/4
|1/1
|1/2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|A. Hadaway
|2
|5
|4
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Sheldon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Wiznitzer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Cornish
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Ezuma
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Estis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Corna
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Nicol
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|48
|19
|11
|17/38
|7/16
|7/10
|11
|0
|5
|4
|9
|5
|14
-
ULM
APP55
67
2nd 0.0