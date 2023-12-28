away team background logo
home team background logo
DAVID
OHIO

2nd Half
DAV
Wildcats
11
OHIO
Bobcats
8

Time Team Play Score
15:50 +1 Grant Huffman makes regular free throw 1 of 2 44-48
15:50   TV timeout  
15:51   Shereef Mitchell shooting foul (Grant Huffman draws the foul)  
16:05 +2 Elmore James makes two point jump shot 43-48
16:20   Angelo Brizzi turnover (lost ball) (Shereef Mitchell steals)  
16:38   Jaylin Hunter turnover (traveling)  
16:57 +2 Connor Kochera makes two point layup (Grant Huffman assists) 43-46
17:02   AJ Clayton turnover (lost ball) (Grant Huffman steals)  
17:17 +1 Grant Huffman makes regular free throw 1 of 1 41-46
17:17   Ike Cornish shooting foul (Grant Huffman draws the foul)  
17:17 +2 Grant Huffman makes two point layup (Reed Bailey assists) 40-46
17:36 +1 Shereef Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 38-46
17:36   Shereef Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
17:36   Grant Huffman shooting foul (Shereef Mitchell draws the foul)  
17:53   Aidan Hadaway defensive rebound  
17:55   Grant Huffman misses two point layup  
18:04   Wildcats defensive rebound  
18:06   Jaylin Hunter misses two point jump shot  
18:13   Shereef Mitchell defensive rebound  
18:15   AJ Clayton blocks Reed Bailey's two point layup  
18:28   Grant Huffman defensive rebound  
18:30   Elmore James misses three point jump shot  
18:40 +1 Angelo Brizzi makes regular free throw 1 of 1 38-45
18:40   Aidan Hadaway shooting foul (Angelo Brizzi draws the foul)  
18:40 +2 Angelo Brizzi makes two point layup 37-45
18:44   Angelo Brizzi defensive rebound  
18:46   Elmore James misses two point layup  
18:54   Elmore James defensive rebound  
18:56   Grant Huffman misses three point jump shot  
19:12 +1 AJ Clayton makes regular free throw 1 of 1 35-45
19:12   Reed Bailey shooting foul (AJ Clayton draws the foul)  
19:12 +2 AJ Clayton makes two point layup (Aidan Hadaway assists) 35-44
19:17   Aidan Hadaway offensive rebound  
19:19   Shereef Mitchell misses two point jump shot  
19:31 +2 Reed Bailey makes two point dunk (Grant Huffman assists) 35-42
19:43 +2 Elmore James makes two point jump shot 33-42

1st Half
DAV
Wildcats
33
OHIO
Bobcats
40

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:04 +2 Achile Spadone makes two point jump shot 33-40
0:15 +3 Miles Brown makes three point jump shot (Jaylin Hunter assists) 31-40
0:19   Sean Logan turnover (bad pass) (Miles Brown steals)  
0:30 +3 Miles Brown makes three point jump shot (Jaylin Hunter assists) 31-37
0:46   Bobby Durkin turnover (out of bounds)  
0:54   Wildcats 30 second timeout  
1:00   Achile Spadone defensive rebound  
1:02   AJ Clayton misses three point jump shot  
1:15   Achile Spadone turnover (offensive foul)  
1:15   Achile Spadone offensive foul (Ajay Sheldon draws the foul)  
1:22   Bobby Durkin defensive rebound  
1:22   Jaylin Hunter misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:22 +1 Jaylin Hunter makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-34
1:22   Angelo Brizzi shooting foul (Jaylin Hunter draws the foul)  
1:40   Miles Brown defensive rebound  
1:40   Reed Bailey misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:40 +1 Reed Bailey makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-33
1:40   Gabe Wiznitzer shooting foul (Reed Bailey draws the foul)  
1:43   Grant Huffman defensive rebound  
1:45   Miles Brown misses three point jump shot  
1:57   Grant Huffman turnover (bad pass) (Miles Brown steals)  
2:18 +1 Elmore James makes regular free throw 1 of 1 30-33
2:18   Grant Huffman shooting foul (Elmore James draws the foul)  
2:18 +2 Elmore James makes two point layup (Ajay Sheldon assists) 30-32
2:26   Bobby Durkin turnover (bad pass) (Jaylin Hunter steals)  
2:30   Wildcats offensive rebound  
2:32   Gabe Wiznitzer blocks Grant Huffman's two point layup  
2:52 +1 Elmore James makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-30
2:52 +1 Elmore James makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-29
2:52   Reed Bailey shooting foul (Elmore James draws the foul)  
3:16   TV timeout  
3:16   Sean Logan turnover (traveling)  
3:39 +3 Ajay Sheldon makes three point jump shot 30-28
3:42   Aidan Hadaway defensive rebound  
3:44   Connor Kochera misses two point layup  
4:00   Reed Bailey defensive rebound  
4:02   Jaylin Hunter misses two point layup  
4:16   Wildcats turnover (shot clock violation)  
4:34   Hunter Adam offensive rebound  
4:36   Connor Kochera misses three point jump shot  
4:43   Hunter Adam offensive rebound  
4:45   Reed Bailey misses three point jump shot  
4:59 +3 Ajay Sheldon makes three point jump shot (Miles Brown assists) 30-25
5:04   Miles Brown offensive rebound  
5:06   Aidan Hadaway misses three point jump shot  
5:25 +2 Connor Kochera makes two point layup (Achile Spadone assists) 30-22
5:50 +2 Jaylin Hunter makes two point layup (Aidan Hadaway assists) 28-22
5:54   Hunter Adam personal foul (Miles Brown draws the foul)  
6:06   Miles Brown defensive rebound  
6:06   Grant Huffman misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
6:06   Shereef Mitchell personal foul (Grant Huffman draws the foul)  
6:14   Connor Kochera defensive rebound  
6:16   Jaylin Hunter misses two point jump shot  
6:45 +2 Bobby Durkin makes two point jump shot 28-20
7:13   TV timeout  
7:13   Miles Brown turnover (traveling)  
7:20   Shereef Mitchell offensive rebound  
7:22   Jaylin Hunter misses two point layup  
7:38 +3 Bobby Durkin makes three point jump shot (Connor Kochera assists) 26-20
7:44   Connor Kochera defensive rebound  
7:46   Grant Huffman blocks Miles Brown's two point jump shot  
8:17 +3 Bobby Durkin makes three point jump shot (Connor Kochera assists) 23-20
8:33 +3 AJ Clayton makes three point jump shot (Jaylin Hunter assists) 20-20
8:48   Wildcats turnover (shot clock violation)  
8:48   Wildcats offensive rebound  
8:50   AJ Clayton blocks Connor Kochera's two point layup  
9:19 +1 Ike Cornish makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-17
9:19   Ike Cornish misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
9:19   Connor Kochera shooting foul (Ike Cornish draws the foul)  
9:25   Jaylin Hunter defensive rebound  
9:27   Connor Kochera misses three point jump shot  
9:44   Achile Spadone defensive rebound  
9:46   AJ Clayton misses three point jump shot  
9:52   AJ Clayton defensive rebound  
9:54   Achile Spadone misses three point jump shot  
9:59   Achile Spadone defensive rebound  
10:01   Jaylin Hunter misses three point jump shot  
10:11   Reed Bailey turnover (bad pass) (AJ Clayton steals)  
10:26 +2 AJ Clayton makes two point layup (Jaylin Hunter assists) 20-16
10:40 +1 Connor Kochera makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-14
10:40 +1 Connor Kochera makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-14
10:40   Elmore James shooting foul (Connor Kochera draws the foul)  
11:00   Miles Brown turnover (bad pass)  
11:10 +1 Connor Kochera makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-14
11:10 +1 Connor Kochera makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-14
11:10   Miles Brown shooting foul (Connor Kochera draws the foul)  
11:13   Ike Cornish turnover (bad pass) (Bobby Durkin steals)  
11:14   Grant Huffman personal foul (Shereef Mitchell draws the foul)  
11:15   Angelo Brizzi personal foul (Miles Brown draws the foul)  
11:24   Angelo Brizzi turnover (out of bounds)  
11:28   Shereef Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Achile Spadone steals)  
11:37   Shereef Mitchell offensive rebound  
11:39   Ike Cornish misses three point jump shot  
11:47   Gabe Wiznitzer defensive rebound  
11:49   Connor Kochera misses three point jump shot  
11:59 +2 Gabe Wiznitzer makes two point layup 16-14
12:22   TV timeout  
12:22   Bobcats 30 second timeout  
12:25 +3 Connor Kochera makes three point jump shot (Angelo Brizzi assists) 16-12
12:32   Ajay Sheldon turnover (lost ball) (Achile Spadone steals)  
12:51 +2 Grant Huffman makes two point layup 13-12
12:57   Sean Logan defensive rebound  
12:59   Bobby Durkin blocks Miles Brown's two point layup  
13:15   Sean Logan defensive rebound  
13:17   Achile Spadone blocks Shereef Mitchell's two point layup  
13:32   Grant Huffman turnover (bad pass)  
13:40   Grant Huffman offensive rebound  
13:42   Reed Bailey misses three point jump shot  
13:53   Bobby Durkin defensive rebound  
13:55   Jaylin Hunter misses two point jump shot  
14:04 +2 Grant Huffman makes two point layup (Bobby Durkin assists) 11-12
14:27 +3 Shereef Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Aidan Hadaway assists) 9-12
14:45 +1 Reed Bailey makes regular free throw 2 of 2 9-9
14:45 +1 Reed Bailey makes regular free throw 1 of 2 8-9
14:45   AJ Clayton shooting foul (Reed Bailey draws the foul)  
14:46   Reed Bailey offensive rebound  
14:48   Angelo Brizzi misses three point jump shot  
15:04   Elmore James personal foul (Grant Huffman draws the foul)  
15:13 +3 Jaylin Hunter makes three point jump shot (Aidan Hadaway assists) 7-9
15:24   AJ Clayton defensive rebound  
15:26   Reed Bailey misses two point layup  
15:34   Reed Bailey offensive rebound  
15:36   Grant Huffman misses three point jump shot  
15:56   TV timeout  
15:57   Angelo Brizzi defensive rebound  
15:59   Elmore James misses two point jump shot  
16:08 +2 Grant Huffman makes two point layup (Reed Bailey assists) 7-6
16:15   Grant Huffman defensive rebound  
16:17   Shereef Mitchell misses two point jump shot  
16:23   Angelo Brizzi personal foul (AJ Clayton draws the foul)  
16:25   AJ Clayton offensive rebound  
16:27   Elmore James misses three point jump shot  
16:47 +3 Grant Huffman makes three point jump shot 5-6
17:04 +2 Aidan Hadaway makes two point dunk (Jaylin Hunter assists) 2-6
17:15   Grant Huffman turnover (bad pass)  
17:19 +2 Jaylin Hunter makes two point layup 2-4
17:40   Aidan Hadaway defensive rebound  
17:40   Connor Kochera misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
17:40   Jaylin Hunter shooting foul (Connor Kochera draws the foul)  
17:40 +2 Connor Kochera makes two point layup 2-2
17:52   Shereef Mitchell turnover (traveling)  
17:58   Jaylin Hunter defensive rebound  
18:00   Grant Huffman misses two point jump shot  
18:14 +2 Jaylin Hunter makes two point layup 0-2
18:26   Aidan Hadaway defensive rebound  
18:28   AJ Clayton blocks Reed Bailey's three point jump shot  
18:40   Shereef Mitchell personal foul (Grant Huffman draws the foul)  
18:47   Shereef Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Reed Bailey steals)  
19:14   AJ Clayton defensive rebound  
19:16   Reed Bailey misses three point jump shot  
19:55   Hunter Adam defensive rebound  
19:57   Aidan Hadaway misses three point jump shot  
20:00   Reed Bailey vs. AJ Clayton (Bobcats gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 1 Grant Huffman makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15:50
  Shereef Mitchell shooting foul (Grant Huffman draws the foul) 15:51
+ 2 Elmore James makes two point jump shot 16:05
  Angelo Brizzi turnover (lost ball) (Shereef Mitchell steals) 16:20
  Jaylin Hunter turnover (traveling) 16:38
+ 2 Connor Kochera makes two point layup (Grant Huffman assists) 16:57
  AJ Clayton turnover (lost ball) (Grant Huffman steals) 17:02
+ 1 Grant Huffman makes regular free throw 1 of 1 17:17
  Ike Cornish shooting foul (Grant Huffman draws the foul) 17:17
+ 2 Grant Huffman makes two point layup (Reed Bailey assists) 17:17
+ 1 Shereef Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17:36
Team Stats
Points 44 48
Field Goals 15-33 (45.5%) 17-38 (44.7%)
3-Pointers 4-15 (26.7%) 7-16 (43.8%)
Free Throws 10-13 (76.9%) 7-10 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 24 19
Offensive 5 5
Defensive 16 14
Team 3 0
Assists 9 11
Steals 5 5
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 11 9
Fouls 11 11
Technicals 0 0
23
C. Kochera G
13 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
12
J. Hunter G
10 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST
12T
Davidson 9-3 331144
Ohio 6-5 40848
Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Cleveland, OH
Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Cleveland, OH
Team Stats
Davidson 9-3 72.9 PPG 36.8 RPG 13.3 APG
Ohio 6-5 80.3 PPG 40.5 RPG 13.6 APG
Key Players
00
. Huffman G 11.7 PPG 5.0 RPG 5.3 APG 47.3 FG%
00
. Hunter G 14.6 PPG 4.1 RPG 4.8 APG 37.9 FG%
Top Scorers
5
G. Huffman G 13 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
12
J. Hunter G 10 PTS 2 REB 5 AST
45.5 FG% 44.7
26.7 3PT FG% 43.8
76.9 FT% 70.0
Davidson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Kochera 13 2 2 4/9 1/4 4/5 1 - 0 0 0 0 2
G. Huffman 13 4 2 5/10 1/3 2/3 3 - 1 1 3 1 3
R. Bailey 5 3 2 1/7 0/4 3/4 2 - 1 0 1 2 1
A. Brizzi 3 2 1 1/2 0/1 1/1 3 - 0 0 2 0 2
H. Adam 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 2 1
Total 44 21 9 15/33 4/15 10/13 11 0 5 3 11 5 16
Ohio
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Hunter 10 2 5 4/10 1/2 1/2 1 - 1 0 1 0 2
E. James 9 1 0 3/7 0/2 3/3 2 - 0 0 0 0 1
A. Clayton 8 4 0 3/5 1/3 1/1 1 - 1 3 1 1 3
S. Mitchell 4 3 0 1/4 1/1 1/2 3 - 1 0 3 2 1
A. Hadaway 2 5 4 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 1 4
Total 48 19 11 17/38 7/16 7/10 11 0 5 4 9 5 14
