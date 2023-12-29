In last tune-up before SEC play, South Carolina faces FAMU
Having already equaled last season's win total, South Carolina will try to finish its nonconference schedule with another victory when the Gamecocks face Florida A&M on Saturday afternoon in Columbia, S.C.
Victors in four straight contests, coach Lamont Paris' group has crafted an 11-1 mark for the fourth time in school history.
South Carolina's eight-game home winning streak is its best showing since racking up 13 in a row in the 2015-16 season, a year before its most recent NCAA Tournament appearance.
Times appear to have changed under Paris, who went 11-21 in his first season in South Carolina's capital.
The Gamecocks' lone stumble to date was a 72-67 loss at then-No. 24 Clemson on Dec. 6.
While it has not bested a ranked team, South Carolina owns wins over the ACC's Notre Dame and Virginia Tech.
"We've won games when we made 18 3s (and) we've won when we held a team to 43 (points)," Paris said. "We've won games without our leading scorer. So we find a lot of different ways to win.
"That's impressive and encouraging to me."
Four of five starters score in double figures, with team leader Meechie Johnson netting 18.3 points per game. B.J. Mack (14.4), Myles Stute (10.2) and Ta'Lon Cooper (10.1) add support.
Meanwhile, the season for the Rattlers (2-8) has been defined by streaks -- five straight losses to open the season, consecutive wins over Presbyterian and LeMoyne-Owen and a current three-game skid.
But Keith Lamar, a transfer from South Georgia State, has emerged as a leader for coach Robert McCullum.
The 6-foot-6 senior forward netted 27 points in a defeat two weeks ago to Iowa State, just a hoop off his season high of 29 in a loss to Albany State on Nov. 29.
"He has the ability to get the rebound and start the break himself." McCullum said of Lamar, who tops the group in points (14.4), rebounding (6.6) and steals (1.3). "And the more players you have that can do that, it should make your transition game a lot more effective, a lot more efficient, a lot more productive."
--Field Level Media
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:01
|+1
|Meechie Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-49
|0:01
|+1
|Meechie Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-48
|0:01
|Keith Lamar shooting foul (Meechie Johnson draws the foul)
|0:04
|Jalen Speer turnover (lost ball) (Collin Murray-Boyles steals)
|0:44
|+2
|Stephen Clark makes two point layup (Collin Murray-Boyles assists)
|21-47
|0:44
|Gamecocks 30 second timeout
|0:44
|Zachary Davis defensive rebound
|0:46
|Jalen Speer misses two point jump shot
|1:05
|+1
|Collin Murray-Boyles makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|21-45
|1:05
|Shannon Grant shooting foul (Collin Murray-Boyles draws the foul)
|1:05
|+2
|Collin Murray-Boyles makes two point layup
|21-44
|1:14
|Gamecocks offensive rebound
|1:14
|Collin Murray-Boyles misses flagrant free throw 2 of 2
|1:14
|+1
|Collin Murray-Boyles makes flagrant free throw 1 of 2
|21-42
|1:14
|Keith Lamar flagrant 2 (Collin Murray-Boyles draws the foul)
|1:19
|Ta'Lon Cooper defensive rebound
|1:21
|Jalen Speer misses two point jump shot
|1:33
|+2
|Collin Murray-Boyles makes two point dunk (Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk assists)
|21-41
|1:52
|Keith Lamar turnover (lost ball) (Myles Stute steals)
|1:55
|Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk turnover (lost ball) (Keith Lamar steals)
|2:11
|+2
|Ja'Derryus Eatmon makes two point layup (Hantz Louis-Jeune assists)
|21-39
|2:22
|K'Jei Parker offensive rebound
|2:24
|K'Jei Parker misses two point layup
|2:29
|Hantz Louis-Jeune defensive rebound
|2:31
|Ja'Derryus Eatmon blocks Collin Murray-Boyles's two point jump shot
|2:48
|Hantz Louis-Jeune turnover (bad pass) (Collin Murray-Boyles steals)
|3:06
|+2
|Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk makes two point jump shot
|19-39
|3:32
|Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk defensive rebound
|3:34
|Ja'Derryus Eatmon misses two point jump shot
|3:54
|TV timeout
|3:54
|Rattlers 30 second timeout
|3:54
|+3
|Morris Ugusuk makes three point jump shot (Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk assists)
|19-37
|4:11
|Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk defensive rebound
|4:13
|Ja'Derryus Eatmon misses two point jump shot
|4:41
|+3
|Myles Stute makes three point jump shot (Ta'Lon Cooper assists)
|19-34
|4:44
|Gamecocks offensive rebound
|4:46
|K'Jei Parker blocks Morris Ugusuk's two point layup
|4:48
|Morris Ugusuk offensive rebound
|4:50
|Jacobi Wright misses three point jump shot
|4:53
|Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk offensive rebound
|4:55
|Jacobi Wright misses three point jump shot
|5:17
|Ta'Lon Cooper defensive rebound
|5:19
|Roderick Coffee III misses two point jump shot
|5:36
|Jordan Chatman defensive rebound
|5:36
|Jacobi Wright misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:36
|+1
|Jacobi Wright makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-31
|5:36
|Jalen Speer shooting foul (Jacobi Wright draws the foul)
|5:49
|B.J. Mack defensive rebound
|5:51
|Jalen Speer misses two point jump shot
|6:18
|+3
|Morris Ugusuk makes three point jump shot (Jacobi Wright assists)
|19-30
|6:38
|B.J. Mack defensive rebound
|6:40
|Jalen Speer misses three point jump shot
|7:09
|+3
|Morris Ugusuk makes three point jump shot (Jacobi Wright assists)
|19-27
|7:22
|Jalen Speer turnover (lost ball) (Jacobi Wright steals)
|7:33
|Jordan Chatman defensive rebound
|7:35
|Ta'Lon Cooper misses two point jump shot
|7:58
|TV timeout
|7:58
|Gamecocks defensive rebound
|8:00
|Keith Lamar misses two point jump shot
|8:11
|K'Jei Parker defensive rebound
|8:13
|Myles Stute misses three point jump shot
|8:26
|Rattlers turnover (shot clock violation)
|8:58
|+2
|B.J. Mack makes two point layup (Meechie Johnson assists)
|19-24
|9:07
|B.J. Mack defensive rebound
|9:09
|Shannon Grant misses two point jump shot
|9:13
|Shannon Grant offensive rebound
|9:15
|K'Jei Parker misses two point jump shot
|9:39
|+3
|Myles Stute makes three point jump shot (Meechie Johnson assists)
|19-22
|9:50
|Ta'Lon Cooper defensive rebound
|9:52
|K'Jei Parker misses two point jump shot
|9:58
|Ja'Derryus Eatmon defensive rebound
|10:00
|Morris Ugusuk misses three point jump shot
|10:14
|Morris Ugusuk defensive rebound
|10:14
|Ja'Derryus Eatmon misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:14
|+1
|Ja'Derryus Eatmon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-19
|10:14
|Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk shooting foul (Ja'Derryus Eatmon draws the foul)
|10:26
|Keith Lamar defensive rebound
|10:28
|Meechie Johnson misses three point jump shot
|10:36
|Collin Murray-Boyles offensive rebound
|10:38
|Meechie Johnson misses three point jump shot
|11:08
|+3
|Jordan Chatman makes three point jump shot (Hantz Louis-Jeune assists)
|18-19
|11:16
|Gamecocks turnover (shot clock violation)
|11:16
|Gamecocks offensive rebound
|11:18
|Meechie Johnson misses two point jump shot
|11:45
|Meechie Johnson offensive rebound
|11:47
|Hantz Louis-Jeune blocks Meechie Johnson's two point jump shot
|11:47
|+1
|Roderick Coffee III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-19
|11:47
|+1
|Roderick Coffee III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-19
|11:47
|TV timeout
|11:47
|Collin Murray-Boyles shooting foul (Roderick Coffee III draws the foul)
|11:52
|Roderick Coffee III offensive rebound
|11:54
|Shannon Grant misses two point jump shot
|12:11
|+3
|Zachary Davis makes three point jump shot (Meechie Johnson assists)
|13-19
|12:32
|+3
|Keith Lamar makes three point jump shot (Morrell Schramm assists)
|13-16
|12:57
|+2
|Zachary Davis makes two point layup (Meechie Johnson assists)
|10-16
|13:26
|Keith Lamar turnover (traveling)
|13:42
|Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk turnover (traveling)
|13:54
|Jalen Speer turnover (lost ball)
|14:01
|+2
|Collin Murray-Boyles makes two point layup
|10-14
|14:09
|Collin Murray-Boyles offensive rebound
|14:11
|Meechie Johnson misses two point jump shot
|14:20
|Zachary Davis defensive rebound
|14:22
|Jalen Speer misses two point jump shot
|14:26
|Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk personal foul (Keith Lamar draws the foul)
|15:12
|+1
|Jacobi Wright makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-12
|15:12
|+1
|Jacobi Wright makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-11
|15:12
|Jalen Speer shooting foul (Jacobi Wright draws the foul)
|15:12
|Morrell Schramm turnover (bad pass)
|15:19
|+2
|Myles Stute makes two point layup (Ta'Lon Cooper assists)
|10-10
|15:37
|+2
|Shannon Grant makes two point layup (Keith Lamar assists)
|10-8
|15:50
|TV timeout
|15:50
|Gamecocks turnover (shot clock violation)
|16:11
|K'Jei Parker personal foul (Myles Stute draws the foul)
|16:21
|Keith Lamar turnover (bad pass) (B.J. Mack steals)
|16:27
|Keith Lamar defensive rebound
|16:29
|Myles Stute misses three point jump shot
|16:42
|+2
|Keith Lamar makes two point layup
|8-8
|16:47
|Keith Lamar offensive rebound
|16:49
|K'Jei Parker misses two point jump shot
|16:56
|Keith Lamar defensive rebound
|16:58
|Meechie Johnson misses two point layup
|17:22
|+2
|Ja'Derryus Eatmon makes two point jump shot
|6-8
|17:33
|Meechie Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Keith Lamar steals)
|17:35
|Meechie Johnson offensive rebound
|17:37
|Meechie Johnson misses two point layup
|17:53
|+2
|Jordan Chatman makes two point jump shot
|4-8
|18:20
|+1
|Ta'Lon Cooper makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-8
|18:20
|+1
|Ta'Lon Cooper makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|2-7
|18:20
|Ja'Derryus Eatmon shooting foul (Ta'Lon Cooper draws the foul)
|18:36
|+2
|Ja'Derryus Eatmon makes two point jump shot
|2-6
|18:51
|+3
|Meechie Johnson makes three point jump shot (Myles Stute assists)
|0-6
|19:01
|Stephen Clark defensive rebound
|19:03
|K'Jei Parker misses two point jump shot
|19:21
|+3
|Myles Stute makes three point jump shot (Meechie Johnson assists)
|0-3
|19:35
|Gamecocks defensive rebound
|19:37
|Jordan Chatman misses two point layup
|19:40
|Jordan Chatman offensive rebound
|19:42
|Keith Lamar misses two point jump shot
|20:00
|Ja'Derryus Eatmon vs. Stephen Clark (Keith Lamar gains possession)
|Team Stats
|Points
|21
|49
|Field Goals
|8-26 (30.8%)
|16-31 (51.6%)
|3-Pointers
|2-3 (66.7%)
|8-15 (53.3%)
|Free Throws
|3-4 (75.0%)
|9-11 (81.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|13
|23
|Offensive
|5
|6
|Defensive
|8
|12
|Team
|0
|5
|Assists
|4
|13
|Steals
|2
|5
|Blocks
|3
|0
|Turnovers
|8
|3
|Fouls
|8
|3
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Florida A&M 2-8
|65.4 PPG
|37.7 RPG
|13.5 APG
|South Carolina 11-1
|73.9 PPG
|40.7 RPG
|14.9 APG
|
|30.8
|FG%
|51.6
|
|
|66.7
|3PT FG%
|53.3
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|81.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Eatmon
|7
|1
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|J. Chatman
|5
|3
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|K. Lamar
|5
|4
|1
|2/4
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|-
|2
|0
|3
|1
|3
|H. Louis-Jeune
|0
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|K. Parker
|0
|2
|0
|0/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Eatmon
|7
|1
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|J. Chatman
|5
|3
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|K. Lamar
|5
|4
|1
|2/4
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|1
|3
|H. Louis-Jeune
|0
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|K. Parker
|0
|2
|0
|0/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Coffee III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Grant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Schramm
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Tumblin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Mathews
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Barrs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Bettis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Webster
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. McAllister
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Akinwole
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Andrews
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Stevens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|21
|13
|4
|8/26
|2/3
|3/4
|8
|0
|2
|3
|8
|5
|8
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Stute
|11
|0
|1
|4/6
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Johnson
|5
|2
|5
|1/8
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|S. Clark
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Cooper
|2
|3
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|B. Mack
|2
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Stute
|11
|0
|1
|4/6
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Johnson
|5
|2
|5
|1/8
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|S. Clark
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Cooper
|2
|3
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|B. Mack
|2
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Ugusuk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Murray-Boyles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wright
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Bosmans-Verdonk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Sparkman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Grajzl
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Herro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Conyers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dibba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|49
|18
|13
|16/31
|8/15
|9/11
|3
|0
|5
|0
|3
|6
|12
