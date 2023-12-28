GWEBB
VCU
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:36
|+2
|Joe Bamisile makes two point layup (Max Shulga assists)
|36-42
|0:38
|Isaiah Richards personal foul (Joe Bamisile draws the foul)
|0:53
|+2
|DQ Nicholas makes two point layup (Quest Aldridge assists)
|36-40
|1:00
|Lucas Stieber defensive rebound
|1:02
|Jason Nelson misses three point jump shot
|1:14
|+1
|Julien Soumaoro makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-40
|1:14
|+1
|Julien Soumaoro makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-40
|1:14
|Christian Fermin shooting foul (Julien Soumaoro draws the foul)
|1:22
|+2
|Joe Bamisile makes two point layup (Max Shulga assists)
|32-40
|1:37
|+1
|DQ Nicholas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-38
|1:37
|+1
|DQ Nicholas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-38
|1:37
|Zeb Jackson shooting foul (DQ Nicholas draws the foul)
|1:41
|Jason Nelson turnover (bad pass) (DQ Nicholas steals)
|1:48
|Julien Soumaoro personal foul (Sean Bairstow draws the foul)
|2:00
|Quest Aldridge turnover (lost ball) (Jason Nelson steals)
|2:19
|Runnin' Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|2:20
|+2
|Sean Bairstow makes two point jump shot
|30-38
|2:28
|Sean Bairstow defensive rebound
|2:30
|Lucas Stieber misses two point jump shot
|2:50
|+3
|Max Shulga makes three point jump shot (Jason Nelson assists)
|30-36
|3:09
|Jason Nelson defensive rebound
|3:11
|Julien Soumaoro misses two point layup
|3:31
|+1
|Jason Nelson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-33
|3:31
|+1
|Jason Nelson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-32
|3:31
|TV timeout
|3:31
|Julien Soumaoro shooting foul (Jason Nelson draws the foul)
|3:49
|+2
|DQ Nicholas makes two point layup
|30-31
|4:05
|+3
|Max Shulga makes three point jump shot
|28-31
|4:25
|+2
|Lucas Stieber makes two point layup
|28-28
|4:42
|DQ Nicholas defensive rebound
|4:44
|Joe Bamisile misses three point jump shot
|4:52
|DQ Nicholas turnover (lost ball) (Jason Nelson steals)
|5:09
|Julien Soumaoro defensive rebound
|5:11
|Alphonzo Billups III misses three point jump shot
|5:25
|Max Shulga defensive rebound
|5:27
|DQ Nicholas misses two point jump shot
|5:41
|+1
|Joe Bamisile makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|26-28
|5:41
|+1
|Joe Bamisile makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|26-27
|5:41
|+1
|Joe Bamisile makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|26-26
|5:41
|Taku Youngblood shooting foul (Joe Bamisile draws the foul)
|5:49
|+1
|Ademide Badmus makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|26-25
|5:49
|Toibu Lawal shooting foul (Ademide Badmus draws the foul)
|5:49
|+2
|Ademide Badmus makes two point layup (DQ Nicholas assists)
|25-25
|5:56
|DQ Nicholas offensive rebound
|5:58
|Julien Soumaoro misses three point jump shot
|6:17
|Quest Aldridge defensive rebound
|6:19
|Joe Bamisile misses two point jump shot
|6:48
|+2
|DQ Nicholas makes two point layup
|23-25
|6:54
|Ademide Badmus defensive rebound
|6:56
|Zeb Jackson misses two point layup
|7:02
|Sean Bairstow defensive rebound
|7:04
|Caleb Robinson misses three point jump shot
|7:22
|+2
|Michael Belle makes two point layup (Sean Bairstow assists)
|21-25
|7:29
|DQ Nicholas turnover (bad pass) (Sean Bairstow steals)
|7:34
|TV timeout
|7:34
|Runnin' Bulldogs offensive rebound
|7:36
|Michael Belle blocks Caleb Robinson's two point layup
|7:48
|+2
|Sean Bairstow makes two point layup
|21-23
|7:49
|Sean Bairstow offensive rebound
|7:50
|Sean Bairstow misses two point layup
|7:51
|Sean Bairstow offensive rebound
|7:53
|Sean Bairstow misses two point layup
|7:57
|Sean Bairstow offensive rebound
|7:59
|Sean Bairstow misses two point layup
|8:06
|Zeb Jackson defensive rebound
|8:08
|Quest Aldridge misses three point jump shot
|8:20
|Michael Belle turnover (out of bounds)
|8:36
|+1
|Ademide Badmus makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-21
|8:36
|Ademide Badmus misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:36
|Kuany Kuany shooting foul (Ademide Badmus draws the foul)
|8:47
|Quest Aldridge defensive rebound
|8:49
|Zeb Jackson misses three point jump shot
|8:59
|TV timeout
|9:00
|Rams defensive rebound
|9:02
|Quest Aldridge misses two point layup
|9:11
|Lucas Stieber defensive rebound
|9:13
|Sean Bairstow misses two point layup
|9:30
|+3
|Quest Aldridge makes three point jump shot (DQ Nicholas assists)
|20-21
|9:48
|+3
|Max Shulga makes three point jump shot
|17-21
|9:54
|Max Shulga defensive rebound
|9:56
|Shahar Lazar misses two point layup
|10:04
|Quest Aldridge defensive rebound
|10:06
|Alphonzo Billups III misses two point layup
|10:30
|+2
|Quest Aldridge makes two point jump shot (Isaiah Richards assists)
|17-18
|10:52
|+2
|Christian Fermin makes two point layup
|15-18
|10:56
|Christian Fermin offensive rebound
|10:58
|Max Shulga misses two point layup
|11:14
|Max Shulga offensive rebound
|11:16
|Jason Nelson misses three point jump shot
|11:24
|Alphonzo Billups III defensive rebound
|11:26
|Quest Aldridge misses two point jump shot
|11:38
|+2
|Sean Bairstow makes two point jump shot (Max Shulga assists)
|15-16
|11:58
|Max Shulga defensive rebound
|12:00
|Lucas Stieber misses three point jump shot
|12:17
|+1
|Joe Bamisile makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|15-14
|12:17
|+1
|Joe Bamisile makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|15-13
|12:17
|+1
|Joe Bamisile makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|15-12
|12:17
|Caleb Robinson shooting foul (Joe Bamisile draws the foul)
|12:33
|+2
|Quest Aldridge makes two point jump shot
|15-11
|12:37
|Runnin' Bulldogs offensive rebound
|12:39
|Isaiah Richards misses two point layup
|13:06
|+1
|Joe Bamisile makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|13-11
|13:06
|Joe Bamisile misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:06
|Ademide Badmus shooting foul (Joe Bamisile draws the foul)
|13:15
|Alphonzo Billups III defensive rebound
|13:17
|Lucas Stieber misses three point jump shot
|13:22
|+2
|Toibu Lawal makes two point dunk
|13-10
|13:24
|Toibu Lawal offensive rebound
|13:26
|Toibu Lawal misses two point layup
|13:40
|+2
|Ademide Badmus makes two point jump shot
|13-8
|13:58
|Runnin' Bulldogs defensive rebound
|14:00
|Joe Bamisile misses three point jump shot
|14:10
|Rams defensive rebound
|14:12
|Toibu Lawal blocks Julien Soumaoro's two point layup
|14:19
|Zeb Jackson turnover (lost ball) (Lucas Stieber steals)
|14:31
|Zeb Jackson defensive rebound
|14:33
|Taku Youngblood misses three point jump shot
|14:34
|Toibu Lawal personal foul (Ademide Badmus draws the foul)
|14:55
|+2
|Sean Bairstow makes two point layup (Toibu Lawal assists)
|11-8
|15:14
|+3
|Caleb Robinson makes three point jump shot (DQ Nicholas assists)
|11-6
|15:33
|Toibu Lawal turnover (bad pass) (Caleb Robinson steals)
|15:59
|TV timeout
|15:59
|Caleb Robinson turnover (bad pass)
|16:05
|Caleb Robinson defensive rebound
|16:07
|Max Shulga misses three point jump shot
|16:31
|+2
|Quest Aldridge makes two point layup (Caleb Robinson assists)
|8-6
|16:50
|Runnin' Bulldogs defensive rebound
|16:52
|Toibu Lawal misses two point layup
|16:56
|Toibu Lawal offensive rebound
|16:58
|Sean Bairstow misses two point jump shot
|17:13
|+1
|DQ Nicholas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-6
|17:13
|DQ Nicholas misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:13
|Zeb Jackson shooting foul (DQ Nicholas draws the foul)
|17:18
|Max Shulga turnover (bad pass) (DQ Nicholas steals)
|17:35
|Kuany Kuany defensive rebound
|17:37
|Caleb Robinson misses two point layup
|17:43
|DQ Nicholas defensive rebound
|17:45
|Max Shulga misses three point jump shot
|17:50
|Rams offensive rebound
|17:52
|Zeb Jackson misses two point jump shot
|18:02
|+2
|Ademide Badmus makes two point layup
|5-6
|18:23
|+3
|Zeb Jackson makes three point jump shot (Kuany Kuany assists)
|3-6
|18:31
|Sean Bairstow defensive rebound
|18:33
|DQ Nicholas misses two point jump shot
|18:46
|+3
|Max Shulga makes three point jump shot (Christian Fermin assists)
|3-3
|19:07
|Kuany Kuany defensive rebound
|19:09
|Julien Soumaoro misses two point jump shot
|19:24
|Kuany Kuany turnover (bad pass)
|19:43
|+3
|Lucas Stieber makes three point jump shot (DQ Nicholas assists)
|3-0
|20:00
|Ademide Badmus vs. Christian Fermin (Runnin' Bulldogs gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|36
|42
|Field Goals
|13-31 (41.9%)
|14-34 (41.2%)
|3-Pointers
|3-9 (33.3%)
|5-13 (38.5%)
|Free Throws
|7-9 (77.8%)
|9-10 (90.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|15
|23
|Offensive
|1
|7
|Defensive
|10
|13
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|7
|8
|Steals
|4
|3
|Blocks
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|4
|6
|Fouls
|6
|6
|Technicals
|0
|0
9 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
|Team Stats
|Gardner-Webb 5-9
|73.3 PPG
|44.2 RPG
|11.7 APG
|VCU 7-5
|72.7 PPG
|40.4 RPG
|14.0 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Aldridge G
|5.8 PPG
|2.3 RPG
|0.6 APG
|41.7 FG%
|
00
|. Shulga G
|15.7 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|3.9 APG
|42.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|Q. Aldridge G
|9 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|M. Shulga G
|12 PTS
|4 REB
|3 AST
|
|41.9
|FG%
|41.2
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|38.5
|
|
|77.8
|FT%
|90.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Aldridge
|9
|3
|1
|4/7
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|D. Nicholas
|9
|3
|4
|3/5
|0/0
|3/4
|0
|-
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|A. Badmus
|8
|1
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|L. Stieber
|5
|2
|0
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Soumaoro
|2
|1
|0
|0/4
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Youngblood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Lazar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Richards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Mykalcio
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Goodwyn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Thacker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Hicks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Sissoko
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Simmons II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Lindberg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Phillips
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Herr
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|36
|11
|7
|13/31
|3/9
|7/9
|6
|0
|4
|0
|4
|1
|10
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Shulga
|12
|4
|3
|4/7
|4/6
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|S. Bairstow
|8
|6
|1
|4/9
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Z. Jackson
|3
|2
|0
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|C. Fermin
|2
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|K. Kuany
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bamisile
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nelson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Lawal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Belle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Billups III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Wheeler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Okafor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Odom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|42
|20
|8
|14/34
|5/13
|9/10
|6
|0
|3
|2
|6
|7
|13
