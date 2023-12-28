away team background logo
home team background logo
GWEBB
VCU

1st Half
GWEB
Bulldogs
36
VCU
Rams
42

Time Team Play Score
0:36 +2 Joe Bamisile makes two point layup (Max Shulga assists) 36-42
0:38   Isaiah Richards personal foul (Joe Bamisile draws the foul)  
0:53 +2 DQ Nicholas makes two point layup (Quest Aldridge assists) 36-40
1:00   Lucas Stieber defensive rebound  
1:02   Jason Nelson misses three point jump shot  
1:14 +1 Julien Soumaoro makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-40
1:14 +1 Julien Soumaoro makes regular free throw 1 of 2 33-40
1:14   Christian Fermin shooting foul (Julien Soumaoro draws the foul)  
1:22 +2 Joe Bamisile makes two point layup (Max Shulga assists) 32-40
1:37 +1 DQ Nicholas makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-38
1:37 +1 DQ Nicholas makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-38
1:37   Zeb Jackson shooting foul (DQ Nicholas draws the foul)  
1:41   Jason Nelson turnover (bad pass) (DQ Nicholas steals)  
1:48   Julien Soumaoro personal foul (Sean Bairstow draws the foul)  
2:00   Quest Aldridge turnover (lost ball) (Jason Nelson steals)  
2:19   Runnin' Bulldogs 30 second timeout  
2:20 +2 Sean Bairstow makes two point jump shot 30-38
2:28   Sean Bairstow defensive rebound  
2:30   Lucas Stieber misses two point jump shot  
2:50 +3 Max Shulga makes three point jump shot (Jason Nelson assists) 30-36
3:09   Jason Nelson defensive rebound  
3:11   Julien Soumaoro misses two point layup  
3:31 +1 Jason Nelson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-33
3:31 +1 Jason Nelson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-32
3:31   TV timeout  
3:31   Julien Soumaoro shooting foul (Jason Nelson draws the foul)  
3:49 +2 DQ Nicholas makes two point layup 30-31
4:05 +3 Max Shulga makes three point jump shot 28-31
4:25 +2 Lucas Stieber makes two point layup 28-28
4:42   DQ Nicholas defensive rebound  
4:44   Joe Bamisile misses three point jump shot  
4:52   DQ Nicholas turnover (lost ball) (Jason Nelson steals)  
5:09   Julien Soumaoro defensive rebound  
5:11   Alphonzo Billups III misses three point jump shot  
5:25   Max Shulga defensive rebound  
5:27   DQ Nicholas misses two point jump shot  
5:41 +1 Joe Bamisile makes regular free throw 3 of 3 26-28
5:41 +1 Joe Bamisile makes regular free throw 2 of 3 26-27
5:41 +1 Joe Bamisile makes regular free throw 1 of 3 26-26
5:41   Taku Youngblood shooting foul (Joe Bamisile draws the foul)  
5:49 +1 Ademide Badmus makes regular free throw 1 of 1 26-25
5:49   Toibu Lawal shooting foul (Ademide Badmus draws the foul)  
5:49 +2 Ademide Badmus makes two point layup (DQ Nicholas assists) 25-25
5:56   DQ Nicholas offensive rebound  
5:58   Julien Soumaoro misses three point jump shot  
6:17   Quest Aldridge defensive rebound  
6:19   Joe Bamisile misses two point jump shot  
6:48 +2 DQ Nicholas makes two point layup 23-25
6:54   Ademide Badmus defensive rebound  
6:56   Zeb Jackson misses two point layup  
7:02   Sean Bairstow defensive rebound  
7:04   Caleb Robinson misses three point jump shot  
7:22 +2 Michael Belle makes two point layup (Sean Bairstow assists) 21-25
7:29   DQ Nicholas turnover (bad pass) (Sean Bairstow steals)  
7:34   TV timeout  
7:34   Runnin' Bulldogs offensive rebound  
7:36   Michael Belle blocks Caleb Robinson's two point layup  
7:48 +2 Sean Bairstow makes two point layup 21-23
7:49   Sean Bairstow offensive rebound  
7:50   Sean Bairstow misses two point layup  
7:51   Sean Bairstow offensive rebound  
7:53   Sean Bairstow misses two point layup  
7:57   Sean Bairstow offensive rebound  
7:59   Sean Bairstow misses two point layup  
8:06   Zeb Jackson defensive rebound  
8:08   Quest Aldridge misses three point jump shot  
8:20   Michael Belle turnover (out of bounds)  
8:36 +1 Ademide Badmus makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-21
8:36   Ademide Badmus misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
8:36   Kuany Kuany shooting foul (Ademide Badmus draws the foul)  
8:47   Quest Aldridge defensive rebound  
8:49   Zeb Jackson misses three point jump shot  
8:59   TV timeout  
9:00   Rams defensive rebound  
9:02   Quest Aldridge misses two point layup  
9:11   Lucas Stieber defensive rebound  
9:13   Sean Bairstow misses two point layup  
9:30 +3 Quest Aldridge makes three point jump shot (DQ Nicholas assists) 20-21
9:48 +3 Max Shulga makes three point jump shot 17-21
9:54   Max Shulga defensive rebound  
9:56   Shahar Lazar misses two point layup  
10:04   Quest Aldridge defensive rebound  
10:06   Alphonzo Billups III misses two point layup  
10:30 +2 Quest Aldridge makes two point jump shot (Isaiah Richards assists) 17-18
10:52 +2 Christian Fermin makes two point layup 15-18
10:56   Christian Fermin offensive rebound  
10:58   Max Shulga misses two point layup  
11:14   Max Shulga offensive rebound  
11:16   Jason Nelson misses three point jump shot  
11:24   Alphonzo Billups III defensive rebound  
11:26   Quest Aldridge misses two point jump shot  
11:38 +2 Sean Bairstow makes two point jump shot (Max Shulga assists) 15-16
11:58   Max Shulga defensive rebound  
12:00   Lucas Stieber misses three point jump shot  
12:17 +1 Joe Bamisile makes regular free throw 3 of 3 15-14
12:17 +1 Joe Bamisile makes regular free throw 2 of 3 15-13
12:17 +1 Joe Bamisile makes regular free throw 1 of 3 15-12
12:17   Caleb Robinson shooting foul (Joe Bamisile draws the foul)  
12:33 +2 Quest Aldridge makes two point jump shot 15-11
12:37   Runnin' Bulldogs offensive rebound  
12:39   Isaiah Richards misses two point layup  
13:06 +1 Joe Bamisile makes regular free throw 2 of 2 13-11
13:06   Joe Bamisile misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:06   Ademide Badmus shooting foul (Joe Bamisile draws the foul)  
13:15   Alphonzo Billups III defensive rebound  
13:17   Lucas Stieber misses three point jump shot  
13:22 +2 Toibu Lawal makes two point dunk 13-10
13:24   Toibu Lawal offensive rebound  
13:26   Toibu Lawal misses two point layup  
13:40 +2 Ademide Badmus makes two point jump shot 13-8
13:58   Runnin' Bulldogs defensive rebound  
14:00   Joe Bamisile misses three point jump shot  
14:10   Rams defensive rebound  
14:12   Toibu Lawal blocks Julien Soumaoro's two point layup  
14:19   Zeb Jackson turnover (lost ball) (Lucas Stieber steals)  
14:31   Zeb Jackson defensive rebound  
14:33   Taku Youngblood misses three point jump shot  
14:34   Toibu Lawal personal foul (Ademide Badmus draws the foul)  
14:55 +2 Sean Bairstow makes two point layup (Toibu Lawal assists) 11-8
15:14 +3 Caleb Robinson makes three point jump shot (DQ Nicholas assists) 11-6
15:33   Toibu Lawal turnover (bad pass) (Caleb Robinson steals)  
15:59   TV timeout  
15:59   Caleb Robinson turnover (bad pass)  
16:05   Caleb Robinson defensive rebound  
16:07   Max Shulga misses three point jump shot  
16:31 +2 Quest Aldridge makes two point layup (Caleb Robinson assists) 8-6
16:50   Runnin' Bulldogs defensive rebound  
16:52   Toibu Lawal misses two point layup  
16:56   Toibu Lawal offensive rebound  
16:58   Sean Bairstow misses two point jump shot  
17:13 +1 DQ Nicholas makes regular free throw 2 of 2 6-6
17:13   DQ Nicholas misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
17:13   Zeb Jackson shooting foul (DQ Nicholas draws the foul)  
17:18   Max Shulga turnover (bad pass) (DQ Nicholas steals)  
17:35   Kuany Kuany defensive rebound  
17:37   Caleb Robinson misses two point layup  
17:43   DQ Nicholas defensive rebound  
17:45   Max Shulga misses three point jump shot  
17:50   Rams offensive rebound  
17:52   Zeb Jackson misses two point jump shot  
18:02 +2 Ademide Badmus makes two point layup 5-6
18:23 +3 Zeb Jackson makes three point jump shot (Kuany Kuany assists) 3-6
18:31   Sean Bairstow defensive rebound  
18:33   DQ Nicholas misses two point jump shot  
18:46 +3 Max Shulga makes three point jump shot (Christian Fermin assists) 3-3
19:07   Kuany Kuany defensive rebound  
19:09   Julien Soumaoro misses two point jump shot  
19:24   Kuany Kuany turnover (bad pass)  
19:43 +3 Lucas Stieber makes three point jump shot (DQ Nicholas assists) 3-0
20:00   Ademide Badmus vs. Christian Fermin (Runnin' Bulldogs gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 36 42
Field Goals 13-31 (41.9%) 14-34 (41.2%)
3-Pointers 3-9 (33.3%) 5-13 (38.5%)
Free Throws 7-9 (77.8%) 9-10 (90.0%)
Total Rebounds 15 23
Offensive 1 7
Defensive 10 13
Team 4 3
Assists 7 8
Steals 4 3
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 4 6
Fouls 6 6
Technicals 0 0
4
D. Nicholas G
9 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
11
M. Shulga G
12 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
12T
Gardner-Webb 5-9 36-36
VCU 7-5 42-42
Stuart Siegel Center Richmond, VA
Stuart Siegel Center Richmond, VA
Team Stats
Gardner-Webb 5-9 73.3 PPG 44.2 RPG 11.7 APG
VCU 7-5 72.7 PPG 40.4 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
00
. Aldridge G 5.8 PPG 2.3 RPG 0.6 APG 41.7 FG%
00
. Shulga G 15.7 PPG 4.3 RPG 3.9 APG 42.1 FG%
Top Scorers
3
Q. Aldridge G 9 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
11
M. Shulga G 12 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
41.9 FG% 41.2
33.3 3PT FG% 38.5
77.8 FT% 90.0
Gardner-Webb
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. Aldridge 9 3 1 4/7 1/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 3
D. Nicholas 9 3 4 3/5 0/0 3/4 0 - 2 0 2 1 2
A. Badmus 8 1 0 3/3 0/0 2/3 1 - 0 0 0 0 1
L. Stieber 5 2 0 2/5 1/3 0/0 0 - 1 0 0 0 2
J. Soumaoro 2 1 0 0/4 0/1 2/2 2 - 0 0 0 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Youngblood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Lazar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Richards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Mykalcio - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Goodwyn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Thacker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Sissoko - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Simmons II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Lindberg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Phillips - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Herr - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 36 11 7 13/31 3/9 7/9 6 0 4 0 4 1 10
VCU
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Shulga 12 4 3 4/7 4/6 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 1 3
S. Bairstow 8 6 1 4/9 0/0 0/0 0 - 1 0 0 3 3
Z. Jackson 3 2 0 1/4 1/2 0/0 2 - 0 0 1 0 2
C. Fermin 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 1 0
K. Kuany 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 0 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bamisile - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nelson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lawal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Belle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Billups III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Wheeler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Okafor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Odom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 42 20 8 14/34 5/13 9/10 6 0 3 2 6 7 13
