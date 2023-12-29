Hofstra, St. John's meet for first time since 2009
A lot has changed for St. John's since the arrival of Rick Pitino in March -- including the Red Storm's willingness to play Hofstra.
A local rivalry will resume on Saturday afternoon when St. John's is slated to play Hofstra in Elmont, N.Y.
Both teams are returning from a lengthy Christmas break. St. John's hasn't played since Dec. 23, when the visiting Red Storm squandered an eight-point, second-half lead in a 69-65 loss against then-No. 5 UConn. Hofstra finished its pre-holiday schedule on Dec. 21 with a 74-56 setback at UNLV.
Despite the loss, St. John's (8-4) continued its strong play -- especially on defense -- against UConn, which shot 42.9 percent overall and 27.8 percent from 3-point land (5 of 18).
"We had this game, we should've won it, but we are growing," Pitino said following the loss to the Huskies. "Three weeks ago, (UConn) would've won by 25 today."
Joel Soriano leads the Red Storm with 17.7 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.
Hofstra (7-5) continued a road-heavy December against UNLV, which led 36-24 at the half before the Pride exited the locker room on a 16-2 run to take their lone lead with 15:26 left. But the visitors missed six of their next eight shots, a span in which they committed three turnovers.
"We had a couple bad possessions where we missed some wide-open shots, then we had some costly turnovers in that time frame, kind of cost us the game," Hofstra coach Speedy Claxton said.
Tyler Thomas is averaging 22.1 points per game for Hofstra, which was picked to finish fourth in the 14-team Coastal Athletic Conference after winning the regular season title last year and upsetting Rutgers in the first round of the NIT.
The game Saturday will be the first between the New York-area schools since Dec. 20, 2009, when St. John's earned a 72-60 victory at Madison Square Garden.
The Pride will be the fourth local non-conference foe for the Red Storm, who earlier beat Stony Brook, Sacred Heart and Fordham.
"That's a great thing, to play Hofstra, to play Fordham, play those type teams," Pitino said. "Look, when you play Iona, you play Fordham, you can lose to those teams. They're every bit as good. We know that. But that's OK. We want to play good teams."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Silas Sunday vs. Joel Soriano (Joel Soriano gains possession)
|19:42
|+2
|Glenn Taylor Jr. makes two point layup (Daniss Jenkins assists)
|0-2
|19:20
|Jaquan Carlos turnover (traveling)
|18:59
|Joel Soriano misses two point dunk
|18:57
|Silas Sunday defensive rebound
|18:39
|Jaquan Carlos misses three point jump shot
|18:37
|RJ Luis Jr. defensive rebound
|18:34
|Darlinstone Dubar blocks RJ Luis Jr.'s two point layup
|18:32
|Red Storm offensive rebound
|18:13
|Daniss Jenkins misses three point jump shot
|18:11
|Tyler Thomas defensive rebound
|18:04
|Bryce Washington misses three point jump shot
|18:02
|Jordan Dingle defensive rebound
|17:51
|Bryce Washington shooting foul (Joel Soriano draws the foul)
|17:51
|+1
|Joel Soriano makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0-3
|17:51
|Joel Soriano misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:51
|Silas Sunday defensive rebound
|17:23
|Darlinstone Dubar misses three point jump shot
|17:21
|Silas Sunday offensive rebound
|17:15
|+2
|Darlinstone Dubar makes two point layup (Silas Sunday assists)
|2-3
|16:59
|Joel Soriano turnover (lost ball) (Jaquan Carlos steals)
|16:42
|+2
|Silas Sunday makes two point layup (Tyler Thomas assists)
|4-3
|16:42
|Red Storm 30 second timeout
|16:24
|+2
|Joel Soriano makes two point layup (Daniss Jenkins assists)
|4-5
|16:04
|+3
|Tyler Thomas makes three point jump shot
|7-5
|15:48
|Daniss Jenkins misses two point jump shot
|15:46
|Bryce Washington defensive rebound
|15:27
|Jaquan Carlos turnover (out of bounds)
|15:26
|TV timeout
|15:10
|+2
|Daniss Jenkins makes two point jump shot (Jordan Dingle assists)
|7-7
|14:51
|Jaquan Carlos misses two point jump shot
|14:49
|Daniss Jenkins defensive rebound
|14:41
|RJ Luis Jr. misses two point jump shot
|14:39
|Bryce Washington defensive rebound
|14:32
|Silas Sunday misses two point layup
|14:30
|Jordan Dingle defensive rebound
|14:22
|+2
|Joel Soriano makes two point jump shot (Glenn Taylor Jr. assists)
|7-9
|13:56
|+2
|Silas Sunday makes two point layup (Darlinstone Dubar assists)
|9-9
|13:56
|RJ Luis Jr. shooting foul (Silas Sunday draws the foul)
|13:56
|Silas Sunday misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|13:56
|Red Storm defensive rebound
|13:41
|Drissa Traore turnover (3-second violation)
|13:27
|+2
|German Plotnikov makes two point jump shot
|11-9
|13:16
|+2
|Joel Soriano makes two point layup (Daniss Jenkins assists)
|11-11
|12:51
|Tyler Thomas turnover (traveling)
|12:39
|German Plotnikov personal foul
|12:32
|Nahiem Alleyne turnover (bad pass)
|12:18
|German Plotnikov misses two point jump shot
|12:16
|Daniss Jenkins defensive rebound
|12:00
|+2
|Daniss Jenkins makes two point layup
|11-13
|11:53
|Daniss Jenkins personal foul
|11:43
|TV timeout
|11:43
|+2
|German Plotnikov makes two point layup
|13-13
|11:23
|Joel Soriano turnover (lost ball) (German Plotnikov steals)
|11:11
|Nahiem Alleyne personal foul (German Plotnikov draws the foul)
|10:59
|German Plotnikov misses three point jump shot
|10:57
|Daniss Jenkins defensive rebound
|10:48
|+3
|Nahiem Alleyne makes three point jump shot (Daniss Jenkins assists)
|13-16
|10:30
|Zuby Ejiofor personal foul (Jaquan Carlos draws the foul)
|10:16
|Tyler Thomas turnover (traveling)
|9:55
|Zuby Ejiofor misses two point layup
|9:53
|Tyler Thomas defensive rebound
|9:46
|+2
|Darlinstone Dubar makes two point layup (Jaquan Carlos assists)
|15-16
|9:38
|Nahiem Alleyne misses two point jump shot
|9:36
|Darlinstone Dubar defensive rebound
|9:21
|Sean Conway blocks Jaquan Carlos's two point layup
|9:19
|Kijan Robinson offensive rebound
|9:04
|Tyler Thomas misses two point jump shot
|9:02
|Red Storm defensive rebound
|9:01
|German Plotnikov personal foul
|8:42
|RJ Luis Jr. misses two point layup
|8:40
|Tyler Thomas defensive rebound
|8:29
|+3
|Tyler Thomas makes three point jump shot
|18-16
|8:12
|+2
|Zuby Ejiofor makes two point dunk (Daniss Jenkins assists)
|18-18
|7:47
|Silas Sunday misses two point hook shot
|7:45
|Daniss Jenkins defensive rebound
|7:37
|Daniss Jenkins misses three point jump shot
|7:35
|Darlinstone Dubar defensive rebound
|7:19
|Tyler Thomas misses three point jump shot
|7:17
|Silas Sunday offensive rebound
|7:12
|Darlinstone Dubar misses three point jump shot
|7:10
|Darlinstone Dubar offensive rebound
|7:09
|Zuby Ejiofor blocks Darlinstone Dubar's two point layup
|7:08
|Pride offensive rebound
|7:08
|TV timeout
|7:03
|+2
|Darlinstone Dubar makes two point jump shot
|20-18
|6:47
|Jordan Dingle misses three point jump shot
|6:45
|Zuby Ejiofor offensive rebound
|6:38
|+3
|RJ Luis Jr. makes three point jump shot
|20-21
|6:12
|Tyler Thomas turnover (bad pass) (Glenn Taylor Jr. steals)
|6:09
|Glenn Taylor Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|5:51
|Darlinstone Dubar misses two point jump shot
|5:49
|Zuby Ejiofor defensive rebound
|5:34
|+3
|Jordan Dingle makes three point jump shot (RJ Luis Jr. assists)
|20-24
|5:09
|+2
|Kijan Robinson makes two point layup
|22-24
|5:01
|Darlinstone Dubar blocks Jordan Dingle's two point layup
|4:59
|Jordan Dingle offensive rebound
|4:57
|Bryce Washington shooting foul (Jordan Dingle draws the foul)
|4:57
|+1
|Jordan Dingle makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-25
|4:57
|+1
|Jordan Dingle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-26
|4:44
|+3
|Kijan Robinson makes three point jump shot
|25-26
|4:32
|+3
|Jordan Dingle makes three point jump shot (Daniss Jenkins assists)
|25-29
|4:21
|Pride turnover (5-second violation)
|4:20
|Nahiem Alleyne turnover (bad pass)
|4:03
|Darlinstone Dubar misses three point jump shot
|4:01
|Daniss Jenkins defensive rebound
|3:55
|RJ Luis Jr. misses two point dunk
|3:53
|RJ Luis Jr. offensive rebound
|3:48
|+2
|RJ Luis Jr. makes two point layup
|25-31
|3:43
|Daniss Jenkins personal foul
|3:43
|TV timeout
|3:23
|+3
|Khalil Farmer makes three point jump shot (Jaquan Carlos assists)
|28-31
|3:10
|+3
|Nahiem Alleyne makes three point jump shot (RJ Luis Jr. assists)
|28-34
|2:48
|Jaquan Carlos turnover (traveling)
|2:36
|Jaquan Carlos personal foul
|2:26
|Darlinstone Dubar blocks Joel Soriano's two point layup
|2:24
|Tyler Thomas defensive rebound
|2:13
|+2
|Tyler Thomas makes two point jump shot
|30-34
|2:10
|Joel Soriano offensive foul (Darlinstone Dubar draws the foul)
|2:10
|Joel Soriano turnover (offensive foul)
|1:59
|Khalil Farmer misses three point jump shot
|1:57
|RJ Luis Jr. defensive rebound
|1:52
|Darlinstone Dubar personal foul (RJ Luis Jr. draws the foul)
|1:32
|+2
|Simeon Wilcher makes two point jump shot
|30-36
|0:52
|Jaquan Carlos misses three point jump shot
|0:50
|Darlinstone Dubar offensive rebound
|0:47
|+2
|Darlinstone Dubar makes two point layup
|32-36
|0:47
|Pride 30 second timeout
|0:33
|Jordan Dingle misses three point jump shot
|0:31
|Silas Sunday defensive rebound
|0:04
|Tyler Thomas misses two point layup
|0:02
|Glenn Taylor Jr. defensive rebound
|0:01
|Glenn Taylor Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Pride defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:45
|RJ Luis Jr. misses two point jump shot
|19:43
|Joel Soriano offensive rebound
|19:39
|Joel Soriano misses two point jump shot
|19:37
|RJ Luis Jr. offensive rebound
|19:36
|Tyler Thomas shooting foul (RJ Luis Jr. draws the foul)
|19:36
|+1
|RJ Luis Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-37
|19:36
|+1
|RJ Luis Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-38
|19:14
|Tyler Thomas misses two point jump shot
|19:12
|Silas Sunday offensive rebound
|19:08
|Silas Sunday offensive foul
|19:08
|Silas Sunday turnover (offensive foul)
|18:59
|+2
|Daniss Jenkins makes two point layup
|32-40
|18:35
|Jaquan Carlos misses two point jump shot
|18:33
|RJ Luis Jr. defensive rebound
|18:31
|Silas Sunday personal foul (RJ Luis Jr. draws the foul)
|18:15
|Daniss Jenkins misses two point jump shot
|18:13
|Red Storm offensive rebound
|18:06
|Tyler Thomas personal foul
|18:06
|+3
|Jordan Dingle makes three point jump shot (Daniss Jenkins assists)
|32-43
|18:06
|Pride 30 second timeout
|17:43
|Darlinstone Dubar misses three point jump shot
|17:41
|RJ Luis Jr. defensive rebound
|17:38
|Silas Sunday shooting foul (Joel Soriano draws the foul)
|17:38
|+1
|Joel Soriano makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-44
|17:38
|+1
|Joel Soriano makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-45
|17:14
|+3
|Kijan Robinson makes three point jump shot (German Plotnikov assists)
|35-45
|17:03
|German Plotnikov shooting foul (RJ Luis Jr. draws the foul)
|17:03
|RJ Luis Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:03
|+1
|RJ Luis Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-46
|16:44
|+2
|Tyler Thomas makes two point jump shot
|37-46
|16:37
|RJ Luis Jr. offensive foul (Jaquan Carlos draws the foul)
|16:37
|RJ Luis Jr. turnover (offensive foul)
|16:17
|Tyler Thomas misses two point jump shot
|16:15
|Daniss Jenkins defensive rebound
|16:07
|Daniss Jenkins misses two point jump shot
|16:05
|Glenn Taylor Jr. offensive rebound
|15:58
|Glenn Taylor Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Tyler Thomas steals)
|15:42
|+2
|Darlinstone Dubar makes two point jump shot
|39-46
|15:22
|Jordan Dingle misses three point jump shot
|15:20
|Tyler Thomas defensive rebound
|15:13
|Glenn Taylor Jr. shooting foul (Tyler Thomas draws the foul)
|15:13
|TV timeout
|15:13
|+1
|Tyler Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|40-46
|15:13
|Tyler Thomas misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|15:13
|Tyler Thomas misses regular free throw 3 of 3
|15:13
|RJ Luis Jr. defensive rebound
|15:04
|Jordan Dingle misses three point jump shot
|15:02
|Tyler Thomas defensive rebound
|14:40
|Kijan Robinson misses three point jump shot
|14:38
|Sadiku Ibine Ayo defensive rebound
|14:30
|Sadiku Ibine Ayo turnover (bad pass) (Darlinstone Dubar steals)
|14:11
|Joel Soriano shooting foul (Tyler Thomas draws the foul)
|14:11
|+1
|Tyler Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-46
|14:11
|Tyler Thomas misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:11
|Red Storm defensive rebound
|14:11
|German Plotnikov personal foul (RJ Luis Jr. draws the foul)
|14:11
|+1
|RJ Luis Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-47
|14:11
|+1
|RJ Luis Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-48
|13:59
|+3
|Tyler Thomas makes three point jump shot (German Plotnikov assists)
|44-48
|13:41
|Jordan Dingle misses three point jump shot
|13:39
|Joel Soriano offensive rebound
|13:37
|Tyler Thomas personal foul (Joel Soriano draws the foul)
|13:37
|Joel Soriano misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:37
|+1
|Joel Soriano makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|44-49
|13:26
|+2
|Darlinstone Dubar makes two point dunk (German Plotnikov assists)
|46-49
|13:16
|+2
|Joel Soriano makes two point dunk (Daniss Jenkins assists)
|46-51
|12:52
|Daniss Jenkins personal foul (Darlinstone Dubar draws the foul)
|12:48
|Tyler Thomas misses three point jump shot
|12:46
|Daniss Jenkins defensive rebound
|12:43
|Tyler Thomas personal foul (RJ Luis Jr. draws the foul)
|12:43
|+1
|RJ Luis Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|46-52
|12:43
|+1
|RJ Luis Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|46-53
|12:28
|+2
|Darlinstone Dubar makes two point jump shot
|48-53
|12:16
|Joel Soriano misses two point dunk
|12:14
|Joel Soriano offensive rebound
|12:11
|+3
|Sean Conway makes three point jump shot (Nahiem Alleyne assists)
|48-56
|12:11
|Kijan Robinson shooting foul (Sean Conway draws the foul)
|12:11
|+1
|Sean Conway makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|48-57
|11:54
|Kijan Robinson misses three point jump shot
|11:52
|Jordan Dingle defensive rebound
|11:45
|+2
|Nahiem Alleyne makes two point jump shot (Jordan Dingle assists)
|48-59
|11:15
|+2
|Jaquan Carlos makes two point layup
|50-59
|10:51
|Sean Conway turnover (bad pass) (Darlinstone Dubar steals)
|10:45
|Jaquan Carlos misses three point jump shot
|10:43
|RJ Luis Jr. defensive rebound
|10:39
|+2
|Jordan Dingle makes two point layup (RJ Luis Jr. assists)
|50-61
|10:06
|Kijan Robinson misses two point layup
|10:04
|Jordan Dingle defensive rebound
|9:59
|Jordan Dingle misses two point layup
|9:57
|Khalil Farmer defensive rebound
|9:49
|+3
|Darlinstone Dubar makes three point jump shot (Kijan Robinson assists)
|53-61
|9:47
|Pride 30 second timeout
|9:47
|TV timeout
|9:35
|Nahiem Alleyne misses two point jump shot
|9:33
|RJ Luis Jr. offensive rebound
|9:28
|RJ Luis Jr. misses two point dunk
|9:26
|Pride defensive rebound
|8:58
|Tyler Thomas misses two point jump shot
|8:56
|RJ Luis Jr. defensive rebound
|8:52
|RJ Luis Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Jaquan Carlos steals)
|8:44
|+3
|Darlinstone Dubar makes three point jump shot (Jaquan Carlos assists)
|56-61
|8:44
|Red Storm 30 second timeout
|8:38
|+2
|Daniss Jenkins makes two point layup
|56-63
|8:07
|Kijan Robinson misses three point jump shot
|8:05
|Sean Conway defensive rebound
|7:58
|Kijan Robinson personal foul (Joel Soriano draws the foul)
|7:58
|TV timeout
|7:58
|Joel Soriano misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:58
|Joel Soriano misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:58
|Tyler Thomas defensive rebound
|7:39
|Tyler Thomas misses two point jump shot
|7:37
|Sean Conway defensive rebound
|7:20
|Sean Conway misses three point jump shot
|7:18
|Red Storm offensive rebound
|7:02
|+2
|Daniss Jenkins makes two point layup
|56-65
|6:32
|Tyler Thomas misses two point layup
|6:30
|Nahiem Alleyne defensive rebound
|6:22
|RJ Luis Jr. misses three point jump shot
|6:20
|Daniss Jenkins offensive rebound
|6:14
|RJ Luis Jr. misses three point jump shot
|6:12
|Darlinstone Dubar defensive rebound
|6:07
|+3
|Tyler Thomas makes three point jump shot (Jaquan Carlos assists)
|59-65
|5:51
|+2
|Daniss Jenkins makes two point jump shot
|59-67
|5:23
|+2
|Darlinstone Dubar makes two point jump shot
|61-67
|5:23
|Daniss Jenkins shooting foul (Darlinstone Dubar draws the foul)
|5:23
|+1
|Darlinstone Dubar makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|62-67
|5:06
|Jaquan Carlos personal foul (Daniss Jenkins draws the foul)
|5:06
|+1
|Daniss Jenkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|62-68
|5:06
|+1
|Daniss Jenkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|62-69
|4:50
|+3
|German Plotnikov makes three point jump shot (Tyler Thomas assists)
|65-69
|4:38
|+2
|Daniss Jenkins makes two point layup
|65-71
|4:21
|Zuby Ejiofor personal foul (German Plotnikov draws the foul)
|4:08
|+3
|Tyler Thomas makes three point jump shot
|68-71
|3:45
|Khalil Farmer personal foul (Glenn Taylor Jr. draws the foul)
|3:45
|TV timeout
|3:45
|+1
|Glenn Taylor Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|68-72
|3:45
|+1
|Glenn Taylor Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|68-73
|3:28
|+2
|Jaquan Carlos makes two point layup
|70-73
|3:07
|Jordan Dingle misses three point jump shot
|3:05
|Daniss Jenkins offensive rebound
|3:01
|Daniss Jenkins misses two point layup
|3:00
|Joel Soriano offensive rebound
|3:00
|+2
|Joel Soriano makes two point putback dunk
|70-75
|3:00
|Red Storm 30 second timeout
|2:50
|+2
|Jaquan Carlos makes two point layup
|72-75
|2:21
|Daniss Jenkins misses three point jump shot
|2:19
|Nahiem Alleyne offensive rebound
|1:59
|Jordan Dingle misses three point jump shot
|1:57
|Tyler Thomas defensive rebound
|1:36
|Tyler Thomas misses two point layup
|1:34
|Glenn Taylor Jr. defensive rebound
|1:16
|German Plotnikov personal foul (Jordan Dingle draws the foul)
|1:16
|+1
|Jordan Dingle makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|72-76
|1:16
|+1
|Jordan Dingle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|72-77
|0:51
|+2
|Jaquan Carlos makes two point layup
|74-77
|0:28
|Khalil Farmer blocks Daniss Jenkins's two point layup
|0:28
|Red Storm offensive rebound
|0:24
|+2
|Daniss Jenkins makes two point jump shot
|74-79
|0:22
|Pride 60 second timeout
|0:18
|Darlinstone Dubar misses two point jump shot
|0:16
|Nahiem Alleyne defensive rebound
|0:16
|Darlinstone Dubar personal foul (Nahiem Alleyne draws the foul)
|0:16
|+1
|Nahiem Alleyne makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|74-80
|0:16
|+1
|Nahiem Alleyne makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|74-81
|0:10
|+2
|Jaquan Carlos makes two point layup
|76-81
|0:08
|Khalil Farmer personal foul (Daniss Jenkins draws the foul)
|0:08
|+1
|Daniss Jenkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|76-82
|0:08
|Daniss Jenkins misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:08
|Tyler Thomas defensive rebound
|0:02
|+3
|Tyler Thomas makes three point jump shot
|79-82
|0:02
|Red Storm 60 second timeout
|0:02
|Khalil Farmer personal foul (Daniss Jenkins draws the foul)
|0:02
|+1
|Daniss Jenkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|79-83
|0:02
|+1
|Daniss Jenkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|79-84
|0:00
|Jaquan Carlos misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Red Storm defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|79
|84
|Field Goals
|32-66 (48.5%)
|26-60 (43.3%)
|3-Pointers
|12-28 (42.9%)
|7-21 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|3-7 (42.9%)
|25-31 (80.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|45
|Offensive
|6
|13
|Defensive
|18
|26
|Team
|3
|6
|Assists
|12
|15
|Steals
|6
|1
|Blocks
|4
|2
|Turnovers
|7
|12
|Fouls
|23
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Hofstra 7-6
|76.8 PPG
|38.5 RPG
|16.8 APG
|St. John's 9-4
|78.8 PPG
|44.0 RPG
|16.7 APG
|Top Scorers
|T. Thomas G
|24 PTS
|9 REB
|2 AST
|D. Jenkins G
|21 PTS
|9 REB
|8 AST
|
|48.5
|FG%
|43.3
|
|
|42.9
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|42.9
|FT%
|80.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Thomas
|24
|9
|2
|8/18
|6/8
|2/5
|4
|37
|1
|0
|3
|0
|9
|D. Dubar
|23
|5
|1
|10/17
|2/6
|1/1
|2
|40
|2
|3
|0
|2
|3
|J. Carlos
|10
|0
|4
|5/12
|0/4
|0/0
|2
|40
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|S. Sunday
|4
|6
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|12
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|B. Washington
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Robinson
|8
|1
|1
|3/7
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|28
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|G. Plotnikov
|7
|0
|3
|3/5
|1/2
|0/0
|5
|17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Farmer
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|17
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|C. Tomasco
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Barrouk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Best
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Parnell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Henriquez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Fritz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wilmoth
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|24
|12
|32/66
|12/28
|3/7
|23
|200
|6
|4
|7
|6
|18
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Jenkins
|21
|9
|8
|8/16
|0/3
|5/6
|4
|33
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|J. Dingle
|15
|5
|2
|4/13
|3/10
|4/4
|0
|29
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|J. Soriano
|14
|4
|0
|5/9
|0/0
|4/8
|2
|29
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0
|R. Luis
|12
|10
|3
|2/10
|1/3
|7/8
|2
|29
|0
|0
|2
|3
|7
|G. Taylor Jr.
|4
|3
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|18
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Alleyne
|10
|3
|1
|3/5
|2/2
|2/2
|1
|27
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|S. Conway
|4
|2
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|1/1
|0
|15
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Z. Ejiofor
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|S. Wilcher
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Traore
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|S. Ibine Ayo
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|B. Dunlap
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Ledlum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|84
|39
|15
|26/60
|7/21
|25/31
|12
|205
|1
|2
|12
|13
|26
