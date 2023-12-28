HOW
LSALLE
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|1:05
|+1
|Anwar Gill makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-36
|1:05
|Seth Towns personal foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)
|1:16
|Explorers defensive rebound
|1:18
|Bryce Harris misses two point driving layup
|1:35
|Bison 30 second timeout
|1:38
|+2
|Khalil Brantley makes two point dunk
|31-35
|1:45
|Jordan Hairston turnover (lost ball) (Khalil Brantley steals)
|1:54
|+1
|Khalil Brantley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-33
|1:54
|+1
|Khalil Brantley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-32
|1:54
|Bryce Harris shooting foul (Khalil Brantley draws the foul)
|2:03
|Explorers 30 second timeout
|2:03
|Explorers defensive rebound
|2:05
|Joshua Strong misses three point jump shot
|2:21
|Bryce Harris offensive rebound
|2:23
|Marcus Dockery misses three point jump shot
|2:23
|Seth Towns defensive rebound
|2:20
|Daeshon Shepherd misses two point jump shot
|2:27
|Explorers offensive rebound
|2:29
|Seth Towns blocks Khalil Brantley's two point dunk
|2:30
|Jordan Hairston turnover (bad pass) (Khalil Brantley steals)
|2:38
|Khalil Brantley turnover (lost ball) (Seth Towns steals)
|3:00
|Anwar Gill defensive rebound
|3:02
|Seth Towns misses three point jump shot
|3:20
|+1
|Daeshon Shepherd makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|31-31
|3:20
|Daeshon Shepherd misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|3:20
|Daeshon Shepherd misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|3:20
|TV timeout
|3:20
|Bryce Harris shooting foul (Daeshon Shepherd draws the foul)
|3:26
|Anwar Gill defensive rebound
|3:28
|Bryce Harris misses two point layup
|3:34
|Bryce Harris offensive rebound
|3:36
|Ayodele Taiwo misses two point jump shot
|4:06
|+3
|Daeshon Shepherd makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|31-30
|4:24
|+1
|Marcus Dockery makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-27
|4:24
|+1
|Marcus Dockery makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-27
|4:24
|Daeshon Shepherd shooting foul (Marcus Dockery draws the foul)
|4:35
|Bryce Harris defensive rebound
|4:37
|Bryce Harris blocks Daeshon Shepherd's two point layup
|4:54
|Daeshon Shepherd defensive rebound
|4:54
|Bryce Harris misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|4:54
|Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi personal foul (Bryce Harris draws the foul)
|5:07
|Anwar Gill turnover (bad pass)
|5:17
|+1
|Seth Towns makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-27
|5:17
|+1
|Seth Towns makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-27
|5:17
|Ryan Zan shooting foul (Seth Towns draws the foul)
|5:30
|+3
|Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi makes three point jump shot (Andres Marrero assists)
|27-27
|5:47
|Bison turnover (shot clock violation)
|5:47
|Bison offensive rebound
|5:49
|Andres Marrero blocks Jordan Hairston's three point jump shot
|6:04
|Jump ball. (Bison gains possession)
|6:20
|+1
|Anwar Gill makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|27-24
|6:20
|Ose Okojie shooting foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)
|6:20
|+2
|Anwar Gill makes two point layup
|27-23
|6:21
|Ryan Zan offensive rebound
|6:23
|Andres Marrero misses three point jump shot
|6:27
|Ryan Zan defensive rebound
|6:29
|Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi blocks Thomas Weaver's two point layup
|6:34
|Anwar Gill turnover (lost ball) (Bison steals)
|6:56
|+2
|Marcus Dockery makes two point jump shot
|27-21
|7:06
|Bison defensive rebound
|7:08
|Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi misses three point jump shot
|7:12
|Marcus Dockery personal foul
|7:20
|+3
|Seth Towns makes three point jump shot
|25-21
|7:23
|Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi personal foul
|7:33
|Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi turnover (bad pass)
|7:36
|TV timeout
|7:36
|Ose Okojie personal foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)
|7:47
|+3
|Seth Towns makes three point jump shot
|22-21
|7:55
|Seth Towns defensive rebound
|7:57
|Andres Marrero misses three point jump shot
|8:11
|+2
|Seth Towns makes two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|19-21
|8:26
|Khalil Brantley personal foul (Ose Okojie draws the foul)
|8:36
|+2
|Khalil Brantley makes two point driving layup
|17-21
|8:53
|+3
|Marcus Dockery makes three point pullup jump shot (Bryce Harris assists)
|17-19
|9:19
|+2
|Daeshon Shepherd makes two point pullup jump shot
|14-19
|9:32
|+1
|Bryce Harris makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-17
|9:32
|+1
|Bryce Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-17
|9:32
|Daeshon Shepherd shooting foul (Bryce Harris draws the foul)
|9:41
|Marcus Dockery defensive rebound
|9:43
|Jhamir Brickus misses two point layup
|9:51
|Daeshon Shepherd defensive rebound
|9:53
|Marcus Dockery misses two point layup
|10:11
|+3
|Daeshon Shepherd makes three point pullup jump shot
|12-17
|10:23
|Daeshon Shepherd defensive rebound
|10:25
|Seth Towns misses three point jump shot
|10:38
|Bryce Harris defensive rebound
|10:40
|Khalil Brantley misses three point jump shot
|10:53
|Andres Marrero defensive rebound
|10:55
|Marcus Dockery misses three point jump shot
|11:05
|Seth Towns defensive rebound
|11:07
|Anwar Gill misses three point jump shot
|11:25
|Khalil Brantley offensive rebound
|11:27
|Jhamir Brickus misses three point jump shot
|11:55
|Bison turnover (shot clock violation)
|11:55
|Bison offensive rebound
|11:57
|Jordan Hairston misses three point jump shot
|11:57
|TV timeout
|12:27
|Thomas Weaver defensive rebound
|12:29
|Jhamir Brickus misses three point jump shot
|12:50
|+2
|Ose Okojie makes two point driving finger roll layup
|12-14
|13:23
|+3
|Jhamir Brickus makes three point stepback jump shot
|10-14
|13:36
|Bison turnover (lane violation)
|13:36
|+1
|AJ Magbegor makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-11
|13:36
|Ryan Zan shooting foul (AJ Magbegor draws the foul)
|13:51
|Rokas Jocius personal foul (Ayodele Taiwo draws the foul)
|14:02
|+1
|Jhamir Brickus makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|9-11
|14:02
|+1
|Jhamir Brickus makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|9-10
|14:02
|Thomas Weaver personal foul (Jhamir Brickus draws the foul)
|14:08
|Daeshon Shepherd defensive rebound
|14:10
|Thomas Weaver misses three point jump shot
|14:35
|+2
|Jhamir Brickus makes two point driving floating jump shot
|9-9
|14:44
|Daeshon Shepherd defensive rebound
|14:46
|AJ Magbegor misses two point jump shot
|14:58
|Thomas Weaver defensive rebound
|15:00
|Anwar Gill misses two point layup
|15:04
|Anwar Gill offensive rebound
|15:06
|Anwar Gill misses two point hook shot
|15:18
|TV timeout
|15:18
|Ose Okojie personal foul (Rokas Jocius draws the foul)
|15:30
|Rokas Jocius defensive rebound
|15:32
|Seth Towns misses three point jump shot
|15:40
|Bryce Harris defensive rebound
|15:42
|Anwar Gill misses three point jump shot
|15:53
|Rokas Jocius offensive rebound
|15:55
|Khalil Brantley misses three point jump shot
|16:03
|Jhamir Brickus offensive rebound
|16:05
|Rokas Jocius misses three point jump shot
|16:25
|+3
|Seth Towns makes three point jump shot (Joshua Strong assists)
|9-7
|16:36
|+2
|Khalil Brantley makes two point driving layup
|6-7
|16:54
|+3
|Marcus Dockery makes three point pullup jump shot
|6-5
|17:12
|+2
|Anwar Gill makes two point dunk
|3-5
|17:19
|Joshua Strong turnover (bad pass) (Anwar Gill steals)
|17:29
|Rokas Jocius turnover (offensive foul)
|17:29
|Rokas Jocius offensive foul (Ose Okojie draws the foul)
|17:50
|+3
|Bryce Harris makes three point jump shot (Marcus Dockery assists)
|3-3
|18:01
|Seth Towns defensive rebound
|18:03
|Anwar Gill misses three point jump shot
|18:15
|Seth Towns turnover (bad pass) (Anwar Gill steals)
|18:40
|+3
|Anwar Gill makes three point jump shot (Khalil Brantley assists)
|0-3
|18:48
|Daeshon Shepherd defensive rebound
|18:50
|Bryce Harris misses two point layup
|18:56
|Bryce Harris offensive rebound
|18:58
|Bryce Harris misses two point layup
|19:11
|Seth Towns defensive rebound
|19:13
|Khalil Brantley misses two point layup
|19:20
|Bryce Harris turnover (bad pass) (Khalil Brantley steals)
|19:26
|Bryce Harris defensive rebound
|19:28
|Khalil Brantley misses two point jump shot
|20:00
|Bryce Harris vs. Rokas Jocius (Explorers gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|Anwar Gill makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:05
|Seth Towns personal foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)
|1:05
|Explorers defensive rebound
|1:16
|Bryce Harris misses two point driving layup
|1:18
|Bison 30 second timeout
|1:35
|+ 2
|Khalil Brantley makes two point dunk
|1:38
|Jordan Hairston turnover (lost ball) (Khalil Brantley steals)
|1:45
|+ 1
|Khalil Brantley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:54
|+ 1
|Khalil Brantley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:54
|Bryce Harris shooting foul (Khalil Brantley draws the foul)
|1:54
|Explorers 30 second timeout
|2:03
|Team Stats
|Points
|31
|36
|Field Goals
|9-26 (34.6%)
|12-31 (38.7%)
|3-Pointers
|6-15 (40.0%)
|5-16 (31.3%)
|Free Throws
|7-8 (87.5%)
|7-9 (77.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|18
|19
|Offensive
|3
|5
|Defensive
|12
|11
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|3
|3
|Steals
|2
|5
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|5
|5
|Fouls
|8
|9
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
00
|. Towns F
|15.1 PPG
|6.3 RPG
|2.4 APG
|40.0 FG%
|
00
|. Shepherd G
|10.8 PPG
|5.8 RPG
|0.8 APG
|50.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Towns F
|13 PTS
|6 REB
|0 AST
|D. Shepherd G
|9 PTS
|6 REB
|0 AST
|
|34.6
|FG%
|38.7
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|31.3
|
|
|87.5
|FT%
|77.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Towns
|13
|5
|0
|4/7
|3/6
|2/2
|1
|-
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|M. Dockery
|10
|1
|1
|3/6
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Harris
|5
|7
|1
|1/5
|1/1
|2/3
|2
|-
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|O. Okojie
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Strong
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
