away team background logo
home team background logo
HOW
LSALLE

1st Half
HOW
Bison
31
LAS
Explorers
36

Time Team Play Score
1:05 +1 Anwar Gill makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-36
1:05   Seth Towns personal foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)  
1:16   Explorers defensive rebound  
1:18   Bryce Harris misses two point driving layup  
1:35   Bison 30 second timeout  
1:38 +2 Khalil Brantley makes two point dunk 31-35
1:45   Jordan Hairston turnover (lost ball) (Khalil Brantley steals)  
1:54 +1 Khalil Brantley makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-33
1:54 +1 Khalil Brantley makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-32
1:54   Bryce Harris shooting foul (Khalil Brantley draws the foul)  
2:03   Explorers 30 second timeout  
2:03   Explorers defensive rebound  
2:05   Joshua Strong misses three point jump shot  
2:21   Bryce Harris offensive rebound  
2:23   Marcus Dockery misses three point jump shot  
2:23   Seth Towns defensive rebound  
2:20   Daeshon Shepherd misses two point jump shot  
2:27   Explorers offensive rebound  
2:29   Seth Towns blocks Khalil Brantley's two point dunk  
2:30   Jordan Hairston turnover (bad pass) (Khalil Brantley steals)  
2:38   Khalil Brantley turnover (lost ball) (Seth Towns steals)  
3:00   Anwar Gill defensive rebound  
3:02   Seth Towns misses three point jump shot  
3:20 +1 Daeshon Shepherd makes regular free throw 3 of 3 31-31
3:20   Daeshon Shepherd misses regular free throw 2 of 3  
3:20   Daeshon Shepherd misses regular free throw 1 of 3  
3:20   TV timeout  
3:20   Bryce Harris shooting foul (Daeshon Shepherd draws the foul)  
3:26   Anwar Gill defensive rebound  
3:28   Bryce Harris misses two point layup  
3:34   Bryce Harris offensive rebound  
3:36   Ayodele Taiwo misses two point jump shot  
4:06 +3 Daeshon Shepherd makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists) 31-30
4:24 +1 Marcus Dockery makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-27
4:24 +1 Marcus Dockery makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-27
4:24   Daeshon Shepherd shooting foul (Marcus Dockery draws the foul)  
4:35   Bryce Harris defensive rebound  
4:37   Bryce Harris blocks Daeshon Shepherd's two point layup  
4:54   Daeshon Shepherd defensive rebound  
4:54   Bryce Harris misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
4:54   Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi personal foul (Bryce Harris draws the foul)  
5:07   Anwar Gill turnover (bad pass)  
5:17 +1 Seth Towns makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-27
5:17 +1 Seth Towns makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-27
5:17   Ryan Zan shooting foul (Seth Towns draws the foul)  
5:30 +3 Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi makes three point jump shot (Andres Marrero assists) 27-27
5:47   Bison turnover (shot clock violation)  
5:47   Bison offensive rebound  
5:49   Andres Marrero blocks Jordan Hairston's three point jump shot  
6:04   Jump ball. (Bison gains possession)  
6:20 +1 Anwar Gill makes regular free throw 1 of 1 27-24
6:20   Ose Okojie shooting foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)  
6:20 +2 Anwar Gill makes two point layup 27-23
6:21   Ryan Zan offensive rebound  
6:23   Andres Marrero misses three point jump shot  
6:27   Ryan Zan defensive rebound  
6:29   Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi blocks Thomas Weaver's two point layup  
6:34   Anwar Gill turnover (lost ball) (Bison steals)  
6:56 +2 Marcus Dockery makes two point jump shot 27-21
7:06   Bison defensive rebound  
7:08   Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi misses three point jump shot  
7:12   Marcus Dockery personal foul  
7:20 +3 Seth Towns makes three point jump shot 25-21
7:23   Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi personal foul  
7:33   Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi turnover (bad pass)  
7:36   TV timeout  
7:36   Ose Okojie personal foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)  
7:47 +3 Seth Towns makes three point jump shot 22-21
7:55   Seth Towns defensive rebound  
7:57   Andres Marrero misses three point jump shot  
8:11 +2 Seth Towns makes two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot 19-21
8:26   Khalil Brantley personal foul (Ose Okojie draws the foul)  
8:36 +2 Khalil Brantley makes two point driving layup 17-21
8:53 +3 Marcus Dockery makes three point pullup jump shot (Bryce Harris assists) 17-19
9:19 +2 Daeshon Shepherd makes two point pullup jump shot 14-19
9:32 +1 Bryce Harris makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14-17
9:32 +1 Bryce Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 2 13-17
9:32   Daeshon Shepherd shooting foul (Bryce Harris draws the foul)  
9:41   Marcus Dockery defensive rebound  
9:43   Jhamir Brickus misses two point layup  
9:51   Daeshon Shepherd defensive rebound  
9:53   Marcus Dockery misses two point layup  
10:11 +3 Daeshon Shepherd makes three point pullup jump shot 12-17
10:23   Daeshon Shepherd defensive rebound  
10:25   Seth Towns misses three point jump shot  
10:38   Bryce Harris defensive rebound  
10:40   Khalil Brantley misses three point jump shot  
10:53   Andres Marrero defensive rebound  
10:55   Marcus Dockery misses three point jump shot  
11:05   Seth Towns defensive rebound  
11:07   Anwar Gill misses three point jump shot  
11:25   Khalil Brantley offensive rebound  
11:27   Jhamir Brickus misses three point jump shot  
11:55   Bison turnover (shot clock violation)  
11:55   Bison offensive rebound  
11:57   Jordan Hairston misses three point jump shot  
11:57   TV timeout  
12:27   Thomas Weaver defensive rebound  
12:29   Jhamir Brickus misses three point jump shot  
12:50 +2 Ose Okojie makes two point driving finger roll layup 12-14
13:23 +3 Jhamir Brickus makes three point stepback jump shot 10-14
13:36   Bison turnover (lane violation)  
13:36 +1 AJ Magbegor makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10-11
13:36   Ryan Zan shooting foul (AJ Magbegor draws the foul)  
13:51   Rokas Jocius personal foul (Ayodele Taiwo draws the foul)  
14:02 +1 Jhamir Brickus makes regular free throw 2 of 2 9-11
14:02 +1 Jhamir Brickus makes regular free throw 1 of 2 9-10
14:02   Thomas Weaver personal foul (Jhamir Brickus draws the foul)  
14:08   Daeshon Shepherd defensive rebound  
14:10   Thomas Weaver misses three point jump shot  
14:35 +2 Jhamir Brickus makes two point driving floating jump shot 9-9
14:44   Daeshon Shepherd defensive rebound  
14:46   AJ Magbegor misses two point jump shot  
14:58   Thomas Weaver defensive rebound  
15:00   Anwar Gill misses two point layup  
15:04   Anwar Gill offensive rebound  
15:06   Anwar Gill misses two point hook shot  
15:18   TV timeout  
15:18   Ose Okojie personal foul (Rokas Jocius draws the foul)  
15:30   Rokas Jocius defensive rebound  
15:32   Seth Towns misses three point jump shot  
15:40   Bryce Harris defensive rebound  
15:42   Anwar Gill misses three point jump shot  
15:53   Rokas Jocius offensive rebound  
15:55   Khalil Brantley misses three point jump shot  
16:03   Jhamir Brickus offensive rebound  
16:05   Rokas Jocius misses three point jump shot  
16:25 +3 Seth Towns makes three point jump shot (Joshua Strong assists) 9-7
16:36 +2 Khalil Brantley makes two point driving layup 6-7
16:54 +3 Marcus Dockery makes three point pullup jump shot 6-5
17:12 +2 Anwar Gill makes two point dunk 3-5
17:19   Joshua Strong turnover (bad pass) (Anwar Gill steals)  
17:29   Rokas Jocius turnover (offensive foul)  
17:29   Rokas Jocius offensive foul (Ose Okojie draws the foul)  
17:50 +3 Bryce Harris makes three point jump shot (Marcus Dockery assists) 3-3
18:01   Seth Towns defensive rebound  
18:03   Anwar Gill misses three point jump shot  
18:15   Seth Towns turnover (bad pass) (Anwar Gill steals)  
18:40 +3 Anwar Gill makes three point jump shot (Khalil Brantley assists) 0-3
18:48   Daeshon Shepherd defensive rebound  
18:50   Bryce Harris misses two point layup  
18:56   Bryce Harris offensive rebound  
18:58   Bryce Harris misses two point layup  
19:11   Seth Towns defensive rebound  
19:13   Khalil Brantley misses two point layup  
19:20   Bryce Harris turnover (bad pass) (Khalil Brantley steals)  
19:26   Bryce Harris defensive rebound  
19:28   Khalil Brantley misses two point jump shot  
20:00   Bryce Harris vs. Rokas Jocius (Explorers gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 31 36
Field Goals 9-26 (34.6%) 12-31 (38.7%)
3-Pointers 6-15 (40.0%) 5-16 (31.3%)
Free Throws 7-8 (87.5%) 7-9 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 18 19
Offensive 3 5
Defensive 12 11
Team 3 3
Assists 3 3
Steals 2 5
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 5 5
Fouls 8 9
Technicals 0 0
31
S. Towns F
13 PTS, 5 REB
3
A. Gill G
9 PTS, 3 REB
12T
Howard 4-9 31-31
La Salle 9-3 36-36
Tom Gola Arena Philadelphia, PA
Tom Gola Arena Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
Howard 4-9 77.5 PPG 40.2 RPG 13.5 APG
La Salle 9-3 78.8 PPG 41.2 RPG 16.7 APG
Key Players
00
. Towns F 15.1 PPG 6.3 RPG 2.4 APG 40.0 FG%
00
. Shepherd G 10.8 PPG 5.8 RPG 0.8 APG 50.5 FG%
Top Scorers
31
S. Towns F 13 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
13
D. Shepherd G 9 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
34.6 FG% 38.7
40.0 3PT FG% 31.3
87.5 FT% 77.8
Howard
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Towns 13 5 0 4/7 3/6 2/2 1 - 1 1 1 0 5
M. Dockery 10 1 1 3/6 2/4 2/2 1 - 0 0 0 0 1
B. Harris 5 7 1 1/5 1/1 2/3 2 - 0 1 1 3 4
O. Okojie 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 - 0 0 0 0 0
J. Strong 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Magbegor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Taiwo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hairston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Weaver - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Stewart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Campbell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Odom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Rhames - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Atkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Booker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Metoyer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Warfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 31 15 3 9/26 6/15 7/8 8 0 2 2 5 3 12
La Salle
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Gill 9 3 0 3/8 1/4 2/2 0 - 2 0 2 1 2
D. Shepherd 9 6 0 3/5 2/2 1/3 2 - 0 0 0 0 6
K. Brantley 8 1 1 3/8 0/2 2/2 1 - 3 0 1 1 0
J. Brickus 7 1 1 2/5 1/3 2/2 0 - 0 0 0 1 0
R. Jocius 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 - 0 0 1 1 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Vahlberg Fasasi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Marrero - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Zan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Ireland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sanchez-Ramos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gardler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Mercandino - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Tahmaz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kovacevic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Joseph - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 36 16 3 12/31 5/16 7/9 9 0 5 2 5 5 11
NCAA BB Scores
Watch Now: