Alabama takes on Liberty, seeks to build win total
Alabama needs to start chalking up victories, and beating any team with an impressive record would be a good step.
The Crimson Tide (7-5) will try to do just that when they take on Liberty (10-3) on Saturday afternoon in Birmingham, Ala., as part of the C.M. Newton Classic. Officially, it's a neutral site, but it probably won't seem that way to Liberty.
Alabama, coming off a 111-67 win over Eastern Kentucky on Dec. 23, will be seeking its first consecutive victories since Nov. 14 and 17 against South Alabama and Mercer.
"It's just good for our confidence," Alabama guard Grant Nelson said, referring to the win over Eastern Kentucky. "It's just tough. Everyone is trying to figure out what's going on."
It's time to start winning regularly if the Crimson Tide want to be a factor this season. The Liberty contest will be the final tune-up prior to Southeastern Conference play.
The Eastern Kentucky victory snapped a three-game losing streak for Alabama.
"We needed a win like that," coach Nate Oats said. "It would be nice if ... we put 40 minutes together, but we'll take 36 after the three-game stretch we had."
Liberty (10-3) hasn't played since a Dec. 20 victory at Utah Valley. The Flames shot 60.7 percent from the field in that game.
"I think we built a little confidence early by scoring the ball and trying to take advantage of what the defense was giving us," Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said.
All of the Flames' 10 victories have come by 10 or more points. Alabama will be the highest-profile opponent to date for Liberty since their 83-58 loss to a ranked Florida Atlantic squad on Nov. 30.
Several contributors have emerged for Liberty. Kyle Rode leads the scoring with an average of 13.7 points, followed by Kaden Metheny with 11.7. Joseph Venzant leads with 8.2 rebounds, and Zach Cleveland is averaging 10.2 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.
--Field Level Media
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Crimson Tide defensive rebound
|0:01
|Kaden Metheny misses three point jump shot
|0:02
|+1
|Grant Nelson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-48
|0:02
|Grant Nelson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:02
|Zach Cleveland shooting foul (Grant Nelson draws the foul)
|0:08
|Grant Nelson defensive rebound
|0:08
|Zach Cleveland misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:08
|Grant Nelson personal foul (Zach Cleveland draws the foul)
|0:33
|Nick Pringle turnover (offensive foul)
|0:33
|Nick Pringle offensive foul
|0:42
|Zach Cleveland turnover (bad pass) (Aaron Estrada steals)
|1:01
|+2
|Grant Nelson makes two point jump shot
|27-47
|1:17
|+1
|Zach Cleveland makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|27-45
|1:17
|Mark Sears shooting foul (Zach Cleveland draws the foul)
|1:17
|+2
|Zach Cleveland makes two point layup (Brody Peebles assists)
|26-45
|1:49
|+2
|Jarin Stevenson makes two point layup
|24-45
|2:07
|Zach Cleveland turnover (lost ball) (Aaron Estrada steals)
|2:08
|Zach Cleveland offensive rebound
|2:10
|Brody Peebles misses three point jump shot
|2:18
|Zach Cleveland defensive rebound
|2:20
|Aaron Estrada misses two point jump shot
|2:35
|Aaron Estrada offensive rebound
|2:37
|Mark Sears misses three point jump shot
|2:51
|Aaron Estrada defensive rebound
|2:53
|Kyle Rode misses two point jump shot
|3:22
|+1
|Jarin Stevenson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-43
|3:22
|+1
|Jarin Stevenson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-42
|3:22
|TV timeout
|3:22
|Kyle Rode shooting foul (Jarin Stevenson draws the foul)
|3:27
|Latrell Wrightsell Jr. defensive rebound
|3:29
|Kyle Rode misses three point jump shot
|3:52
|+3
|Latrell Wrightsell Jr. makes three point jump shot (Aaron Estrada assists)
|24-41
|3:57
|Nick Pringle offensive rebound
|3:59
|Latrell Wrightsell Jr. misses three point jump shot
|4:08
|Nick Pringle defensive rebound
|4:10
|Zach Cleveland misses three point jump shot
|4:30
|Latrell Wrightsell Jr. personal foul (Ben Southerland draws the foul)
|4:32
|Ben Southerland offensive rebound
|4:34
|Kaden Metheny misses two point jump shot
|5:01
|Flames 30 second timeout
|5:01
|+3
|Latrell Wrightsell Jr. makes three point jump shot (Mark Sears assists)
|24-38
|5:07
|Colin Porter turnover (bad pass) (Mark Sears steals)
|5:13
|+1
|Rylan Griffen makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|24-35
|5:13
|Kaden Metheny shooting foul (Rylan Griffen draws the foul)
|5:13
|+2
|Rylan Griffen makes two point layup
|24-34
|5:23
|+2
|Kyle Rode makes two point jump shot
|24-32
|5:58
|+3
|Mark Sears makes three point jump shot (Rylan Griffen assists)
|22-32
|6:07
|Mark Sears defensive rebound
|6:09
|Brody Peebles misses two point layup
|6:14
|Kaden Metheny defensive rebound
|6:16
|Rylan Griffen misses three point jump shot
|6:29
|+3
|Brody Peebles makes three point jump shot (Zach Cleveland assists)
|22-29
|6:50
|+3
|Sam Walters makes three point jump shot (Mark Sears assists)
|19-29
|7:16
|+3
|Kaden Metheny makes three point jump shot (Zach Cleveland assists)
|19-26
|7:41
|+2
|Mohamed Wague makes two point dunk (Aaron Estrada assists)
|16-26
|7:42
|TV timeout
|7:42
|Colin Porter personal foul
|7:45
|Rylan Griffen defensive rebound
|7:47
|Sam Walters blocks Colin Porter's three point jump shot
|8:30
|+3
|Sam Walters makes three point jump shot (Latrell Wrightsell Jr. assists)
|16-24
|8:44
|+2
|Kyle Rode makes two point jump shot
|16-21
|8:53
|Joseph Venzant defensive rebound
|8:55
|Mark Sears misses two point layup
|9:25
|+2
|Joseph Venzant makes two point layup (Kyle Rode assists)
|14-21
|9:41
|+1
|Grant Nelson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|12-21
|9:41
|Shiloh Robinson shooting foul (Grant Nelson draws the foul)
|9:41
|+2
|Grant Nelson makes two point layup
|12-20
|9:50
|+3
|Kaden Metheny makes three point jump shot (Joseph Venzant assists)
|12-18
|9:58
|Joseph Venzant offensive rebound
|10:00
|Grant Nelson blocks Kyle Rode's two point jump shot
|10:13
|TV timeout
|10:25
|Mark Sears turnover (lost ball) (Gabriel McKay steals)
|10:36
|Grant Nelson offensive rebound
|10:38
|Davin Cosby Jr. misses three point jump shot
|10:50
|+2
|Zach Cleveland makes two point jump shot
|9-18
|11:22
|+3
|Latrell Wrightsell Jr. makes three point jump shot (Grant Nelson assists)
|7-18
|11:35
|Mark Sears defensive rebound
|11:37
|Kaden Metheny misses three point jump shot
|12:03
|+3
|Latrell Wrightsell Jr. makes three point jump shot (Mark Sears assists)
|7-15
|12:21
|Latrell Wrightsell Jr. offensive rebound
|12:23
|Jarin Stevenson misses three point jump shot
|12:29
|Joseph Venzant personal foul
|12:32
|Latrell Wrightsell Jr. defensive rebound
|12:34
|Zach Cleveland misses two point dunk
|12:55
|+2
|Nick Pringle makes two point layup (Mark Sears assists)
|7-12
|13:12
|Mark Sears defensive rebound
|13:14
|Brody Peebles misses three point jump shot
|13:26
|+3
|Jarin Stevenson makes three point jump shot (Latrell Wrightsell Jr. assists)
|7-10
|13:42
|+2
|Zach Cleveland makes two point layup (Shiloh Robinson assists)
|7-7
|13:48
|Aaron Estrada personal foul (Kaden Metheny draws the foul)
|13:58
|Kaden Metheny offensive rebound
|14:00
|Kaden Metheny misses two point layup
|14:24
|Jarin Stevenson turnover (bad pass) (Kyle Rode steals)
|14:38
|+2
|Zach Cleveland makes two point dunk (Kyle Rode assists)
|5-7
|15:09
|+2
|Jarin Stevenson makes two point layup
|3-7
|15:19
|Nick Pringle defensive rebound
|15:21
|Kyle Rode misses two point jump shot
|15:33
|Sam Walters turnover (offensive foul)
|15:33
|Sam Walters offensive foul
|15:40
|Aaron Estrada defensive rebound
|15:42
|Kyle Rode misses three point jump shot
|15:44
|Jarin Stevenson personal foul
|16:00
|TV timeout
|16:00
|Mohamed Wague personal foul (Zach Cleveland draws the foul)
|16:13
|Aaron Estrada turnover (bad pass)
|16:29
|+3
|Kaden Metheny makes three point jump shot (Colin Porter assists)
|3-5
|16:43
|Joseph Venzant defensive rebound
|16:45
|Mark Sears misses two point layup
|17:01
|Kaden Metheny turnover (bad pass)
|17:26
|Joseph Venzant defensive rebound
|17:28
|Aaron Estrada misses two point jump shot
|17:41
|Aaron Estrada defensive rebound
|17:43
|Colin Porter misses three point jump shot
|17:59
|+1
|Mark Sears makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0-5
|17:59
|+1
|Mark Sears makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0-4
|17:59
|Joseph Venzant shooting foul (Mark Sears draws the foul)
|18:00
|Aaron Estrada offensive rebound
|18:02
|Grant Nelson misses three point jump shot
|18:12
|Mohamed Wague defensive rebound
|18:14
|Kaden Metheny misses three point jump shot
|18:38
|+3
|Aaron Estrada makes three point jump shot (Grant Nelson assists)
|0-3
|18:43
|Grant Nelson defensive rebound
|18:45
|Kaden Metheny misses three point jump shot
|19:03
|Kaden Metheny defensive rebound
|19:05
|Grant Nelson misses two point layup
|19:15
|Colin Porter turnover (lost ball) (Mohamed Wague steals)
|19:33
|Joseph Venzant defensive rebound
|19:35
|Rylan Griffen misses two point jump shot
|20:00
|Zach Cleveland vs. Mohamed Wague (Crimson Tide gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Crimson Tide defensive rebound
|0:00
|Kaden Metheny misses three point jump shot
|0:01
|+ 1
|Grant Nelson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:02
|Grant Nelson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:02
|Zach Cleveland shooting foul (Grant Nelson draws the foul)
|0:02
|Grant Nelson defensive rebound
|0:08
|Zach Cleveland misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:08
|Grant Nelson personal foul (Zach Cleveland draws the foul)
|0:08
|Nick Pringle turnover (offensive foul)
|0:33
|Nick Pringle offensive foul
|0:33
|Zach Cleveland turnover (bad pass) (Aaron Estrada steals)
|0:42
|Team Stats
|Points
|27
|48
|Field Goals
|11-29 (37.9%)
|16-28 (57.1%)
|3-Pointers
|4-15 (26.7%)
|9-15 (60.0%)
|Free Throws
|1-2 (50.0%)
|7-8 (87.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|11
|20
|Offensive
|4
|5
|Defensive
|7
|14
|Team
|0
|1
|Assists
|8
|11
|Steals
|2
|4
|Blocks
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|5
|5
|Fouls
|7
|8
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
00
|. Cleveland F
|10.4 PPG
|6.1 RPG
|3.5 APG
|62.8 FG%
|
00
|. Wrightsell Jr. G
|5.7 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|1.3 APG
|38.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|Z. Cleveland F
|9 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|L. Wrightsell Jr. G
|12 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|
|37.9
|FG%
|57.1
|
|
|26.7
|3PT FG%
|60.0
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|87.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Cleveland
|9
|2
|2
|4/6
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|K. Metheny
|9
|3
|0
|3/9
|3/7
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|K. Rode
|4
|0
|2
|2/7
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Venzant
|2
|5
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|C. Porter
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Cleveland
|9
|2
|2
|4/6
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|K. Metheny
|9
|3
|0
|3/9
|3/7
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|K. Rode
|4
|0
|2
|2/7
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Venzant
|2
|5
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|C. Porter
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Peebles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Southerland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. McKay
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Yates
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Spell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Shirer Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Yu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Blair III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|27
|11
|8
|11/29
|4/15
|1/2
|7
|0
|2
|0
|5
|4
|7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Nelson
|6
|3
|2
|2/4
|0/1
|2/3
|1
|-
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|M. Sears
|5
|3
|4
|1/4
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|R. Griffen
|3
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Estrada
|3
|5
|2
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|2
|0
|1
|2
|3
|M. Wague
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Nelson
|6
|3
|2
|2/4
|0/1
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|M. Sears
|5
|3
|4
|1/4
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|R. Griffen
|3
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Estrada
|3
|5
|2
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|3
|M. Wague
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Wrightsell Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Stevenson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Walters
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Pringle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Cosby Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Scharnowski
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Spears
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Harrell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Dioubate
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Parker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|48
|19
|11
|16/28
|9/15
|7/8
|8
|0
|4
|2
|5
|5
|14
