1st Half
LON
Lancers
37
DAY
Flyers
34

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:03 +3 DaRon Holmes II makes three point jump shot (Javon Bennett assists) 37-34
0:15 +2 Szymon Zapala makes two point layup (DA Houston assists) 37-31
0:35   Szymon Zapala defensive rebound  
0:37   DaRon Holmes II misses two point layup  
0:44   DaRon Holmes II offensive rebound  
0:46   Nate Santos misses two point layup  
1:03   DaRon Holmes II defensive rebound  
1:03   Szymon Zapala misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:03 +1 Szymon Zapala makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-31
1:03   Kobe Elvis shooting foul (Szymon Zapala draws the foul)  
1:37 +2 Koby Brea makes two point jump shot 34-31
1:59   Flyers defensive rebound  
2:01   Szymon Zapala misses two point layup  
2:12   DA Houston offensive rebound  
2:14   Jesper Granlund misses three point jump shot  
2:37   TV timeout  
2:42 +2 Enoch Cheeks makes two point layup 34-29
2:53 +2 Elijah Tucker makes two point layup 34-27
2:59   Elijah Tucker offensive rebound  
3:01   Walyn Napper misses two point layup  
3:16 +2 DaRon Holmes II makes two point dunk 32-27
3:26 +2 Elijah Tucker makes two point layup (Walyn Napper assists) 32-25
3:44   Michael Christmas defensive rebound  
3:46   Enoch Cheeks misses three point jump shot  
3:53   Enoch Cheeks defensive rebound  
3:55   Michael Christmas misses two point jump shot  
4:30 +2 DaRon Holmes II makes two point jump shot (Kobe Elvis assists) 30-25
4:54 +3 Johnathan Massie makes three point jump shot (Jesper Granlund assists) 30-23
5:01   Jesper Granlund offensive rebound  
5:03   Walyn Napper misses two point jump shot  
5:20   Elijah Tucker defensive rebound  
5:22   Javon Bennett misses three point jump shot  
5:34 +2 Johnathan Massie makes two point jump shot 27-23
6:00   Lancers 30 second timeout  
6:06 +3 DaRon Holmes II makes three point jump shot (Kobe Elvis assists) 25-23
6:18   Michael Christmas turnover (bad pass) (DaRon Holmes II steals)  
6:30 +3 Javon Bennett makes three point jump shot (DaRon Holmes II assists) 25-20
6:34   Elijah Tucker personal foul  
6:47   Nate Santos defensive rebound  
6:49   Michael Christmas misses two point layup  
7:04   TV timeout  
7:04   Isaac Jack turnover (offensive foul)  
7:04   Isaac Jack offensive foul  
7:17   Koby Brea defensive rebound  
7:19   Emanuel Richards misses two point jump shot  
7:46   Szymon Zapala defensive rebound  
7:48   Nate Santos misses two point layup  
8:08 +2 DA Houston makes two point jump shot (Michael Christmas assists) 25-17
8:31 +2 Nate Santos makes two point layup (Javon Bennett assists) 23-17
8:49   Emanuel Richards personal foul  
8:49   DaRon Holmes II defensive rebound  
8:51   Michael Christmas misses two point layup  
9:00   Johnathan Massie defensive rebound  
9:02   Nate Santos misses three point jump shot  
9:30 +1 Michael Christmas makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-15
9:30 +1 Michael Christmas makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-15
9:30   Isaac Jack shooting foul (Michael Christmas draws the foul)  
9:50 +1 DaRon Holmes II makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-15
9:50 +1 DaRon Holmes II makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-14
9:50   Walyn Napper shooting foul (DaRon Holmes II draws the foul)  
10:06 +3 DA Houston makes three point jump shot (Johnathan Massie assists) 21-13
10:22   Michael Christmas defensive rebound  
10:24   Petras Padegimas misses three point jump shot  
10:45   Flyers 30 second timeout  
10:47 +2 Johnathan Massie makes two point layup 18-13
10:54   Johnathan Massie defensive rebound  
10:56   Koby Brea misses three point jump shot  
11:10 +2 Elijah Tucker makes two point layup (DA Houston assists) 16-13
11:34   Isaac Jack turnover (lost ball) (Walyn Napper steals)  
11:56   TV timeout  
11:56   Szymon Zapala personal foul  
11:58   Petras Padegimas offensive rebound  
12:00   Koby Brea misses three point jump shot  
12:07   Walyn Napper turnover (bad pass) (Petras Padegimas steals)  
12:34 +3 Petras Padegimas makes three point jump shot (Enoch Cheeks assists) 14-13
12:56   Nate Santos defensive rebound  
12:58   Szymon Zapala misses two point layup  
13:23   Szymon Zapala defensive rebound  
13:25   Kobe Elvis misses two point layup  
13:45 +2 Szymon Zapala makes two point layup (Michael Christmas assists) 14-10
14:04 +2 Kobe Elvis makes two point layup 12-10
14:35 +2 Johnathan Massie makes two point layup 12-8
14:42   Johnathan Massie defensive rebound  
14:44   Koby Brea misses three point jump shot  
14:56   Johnathan Massie personal foul  
15:24 +2 Michael Christmas makes two point dunk (DA Houston assists) 10-8
15:45   TV timeout  
15:45   Javon Bennett personal foul  
15:49   Elijah Tucker defensive rebound  
15:51   Kobe Elvis misses three point jump shot  
15:57   DaRon Holmes II defensive rebound  
15:59   Elijah Tucker misses two point layup  
16:17 +2 DaRon Holmes II makes two point alley-oop dunk (Javon Bennett assists) 8-8
16:37 +1 Elijah Tucker makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-6
16:37   Elijah Tucker misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:37   Enoch Cheeks shooting foul (Elijah Tucker draws the foul)  
16:48 +2 Kobe Elvis makes two point layup 7-6
16:55   DaRon Holmes II defensive rebound  
16:57   Walyn Napper misses two point jump shot  
17:06   Enoch Cheeks personal foul  
17:23   Szymon Zapala defensive rebound  
17:25   Javon Bennett misses three point jump shot  
17:30   Enoch Cheeks defensive rebound  
17:32   Szymon Zapala misses two point jump shot  
18:00 +2 Enoch Cheeks makes two point layup 7-4
18:20 +2 Michael Christmas makes two point layup (Walyn Napper assists) 7-2
18:33 +2 Javon Bennett makes two point layup 5-2
18:39   Javon Bennett offensive rebound  
18:41   DaRon Holmes II misses three point jump shot  
19:01 +2 Szymon Zapala makes two point layup 5-0
19:04   Szymon Zapala offensive rebound  
19:06   Johnathan Massie misses two point layup  
19:17   Michael Christmas defensive rebound  
19:19   Kobe Elvis misses two point layup  
19:34 +3 Michael Christmas makes three point jump shot (Walyn Napper assists) 3-0
20:00   Szymon Zapala vs. DaRon Holmes II (Michael Christmas gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 37 34
Field Goals 15-28 (53.6%) 14-29 (48.3%)
3-Pointers 3-4 (75.0%) 4-14 (28.6%)
Free Throws 4-6 (66.7%) 2-2 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 16 13
Offensive 4 3
Defensive 12 9
Team 0 1
Assists 10 7
Steals 1 2
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fouls 5 6
Technicals 0 0
25
M. Christmas F
9 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
15
D. Holmes II F
14 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
12T
Longwood
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Massie 9 3 1 4/5 1/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 3
M. Christmas 9 3 2 3/6 1/1 2/2 0 - 0 0 1 0 3
S. Zapala 7 5 0 3/6 0/0 1/2 1 - 0 0 0 1 4
J. Granlund 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 0
W. Napper 0 0 3 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 - 1 0 1 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Tucker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Houston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Richards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Esmeraldo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Sunderland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nziemi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Nordberg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Benard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Burns - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Murphy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 37 16 10 15/28 3/4 4/6 5 0 1 0 2 4 12
Dayton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Holmes II 14 5 1 5/7 2/3 2/2 0 - 1 0 0 1 4
J. Bennett 5 1 3 2/4 1/3 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 1 0
E. Cheeks 4 2 1 2/3 0/1 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 0 2
K. Elvis 4 0 2 2/5 0/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 0
N. Santos 2 2 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Padegimas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Brea - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Jack - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Uhl - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Schuler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Simon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dickey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Napier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Maxwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Nwokeji - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 34 12 7 14/29 4/14 2/2 6 0 2 0 2 3 9
