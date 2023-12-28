LONGWD
DAYTON
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:03
|+3
|DaRon Holmes II makes three point jump shot (Javon Bennett assists)
|37-34
|0:15
|+2
|Szymon Zapala makes two point layup (DA Houston assists)
|37-31
|0:35
|Szymon Zapala defensive rebound
|0:37
|DaRon Holmes II misses two point layup
|0:44
|DaRon Holmes II offensive rebound
|0:46
|Nate Santos misses two point layup
|1:03
|DaRon Holmes II defensive rebound
|1:03
|Szymon Zapala misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:03
|+1
|Szymon Zapala makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-31
|1:03
|Kobe Elvis shooting foul (Szymon Zapala draws the foul)
|1:37
|+2
|Koby Brea makes two point jump shot
|34-31
|1:59
|Flyers defensive rebound
|2:01
|Szymon Zapala misses two point layup
|2:12
|DA Houston offensive rebound
|2:14
|Jesper Granlund misses three point jump shot
|2:37
|TV timeout
|2:42
|+2
|Enoch Cheeks makes two point layup
|34-29
|2:53
|+2
|Elijah Tucker makes two point layup
|34-27
|2:59
|Elijah Tucker offensive rebound
|3:01
|Walyn Napper misses two point layup
|3:16
|+2
|DaRon Holmes II makes two point dunk
|32-27
|3:26
|+2
|Elijah Tucker makes two point layup (Walyn Napper assists)
|32-25
|3:44
|Michael Christmas defensive rebound
|3:46
|Enoch Cheeks misses three point jump shot
|3:53
|Enoch Cheeks defensive rebound
|3:55
|Michael Christmas misses two point jump shot
|4:30
|+2
|DaRon Holmes II makes two point jump shot (Kobe Elvis assists)
|30-25
|4:54
|+3
|Johnathan Massie makes three point jump shot (Jesper Granlund assists)
|30-23
|5:01
|Jesper Granlund offensive rebound
|5:03
|Walyn Napper misses two point jump shot
|5:20
|Elijah Tucker defensive rebound
|5:22
|Javon Bennett misses three point jump shot
|5:34
|+2
|Johnathan Massie makes two point jump shot
|27-23
|6:00
|Lancers 30 second timeout
|6:06
|+3
|DaRon Holmes II makes three point jump shot (Kobe Elvis assists)
|25-23
|6:18
|Michael Christmas turnover (bad pass) (DaRon Holmes II steals)
|6:30
|+3
|Javon Bennett makes three point jump shot (DaRon Holmes II assists)
|25-20
|6:34
|Elijah Tucker personal foul
|6:47
|Nate Santos defensive rebound
|6:49
|Michael Christmas misses two point layup
|7:04
|TV timeout
|7:04
|Isaac Jack turnover (offensive foul)
|7:04
|Isaac Jack offensive foul
|7:17
|Koby Brea defensive rebound
|7:19
|Emanuel Richards misses two point jump shot
|7:46
|Szymon Zapala defensive rebound
|7:48
|Nate Santos misses two point layup
|8:08
|+2
|DA Houston makes two point jump shot (Michael Christmas assists)
|25-17
|8:31
|+2
|Nate Santos makes two point layup (Javon Bennett assists)
|23-17
|8:49
|Emanuel Richards personal foul
|8:49
|DaRon Holmes II defensive rebound
|8:51
|Michael Christmas misses two point layup
|9:00
|Johnathan Massie defensive rebound
|9:02
|Nate Santos misses three point jump shot
|9:30
|+1
|Michael Christmas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-15
|9:30
|+1
|Michael Christmas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-15
|9:30
|Isaac Jack shooting foul (Michael Christmas draws the foul)
|9:50
|+1
|DaRon Holmes II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-15
|9:50
|+1
|DaRon Holmes II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-14
|9:50
|Walyn Napper shooting foul (DaRon Holmes II draws the foul)
|10:06
|+3
|DA Houston makes three point jump shot (Johnathan Massie assists)
|21-13
|10:22
|Michael Christmas defensive rebound
|10:24
|Petras Padegimas misses three point jump shot
|10:45
|Flyers 30 second timeout
|10:47
|+2
|Johnathan Massie makes two point layup
|18-13
|10:54
|Johnathan Massie defensive rebound
|10:56
|Koby Brea misses three point jump shot
|11:10
|+2
|Elijah Tucker makes two point layup (DA Houston assists)
|16-13
|11:34
|Isaac Jack turnover (lost ball) (Walyn Napper steals)
|11:56
|TV timeout
|11:56
|Szymon Zapala personal foul
|11:58
|Petras Padegimas offensive rebound
|12:00
|Koby Brea misses three point jump shot
|12:07
|Walyn Napper turnover (bad pass) (Petras Padegimas steals)
|12:34
|+3
|Petras Padegimas makes three point jump shot (Enoch Cheeks assists)
|14-13
|12:56
|Nate Santos defensive rebound
|12:58
|Szymon Zapala misses two point layup
|13:23
|Szymon Zapala defensive rebound
|13:25
|Kobe Elvis misses two point layup
|13:45
|+2
|Szymon Zapala makes two point layup (Michael Christmas assists)
|14-10
|14:04
|+2
|Kobe Elvis makes two point layup
|12-10
|14:35
|+2
|Johnathan Massie makes two point layup
|12-8
|14:42
|Johnathan Massie defensive rebound
|14:44
|Koby Brea misses three point jump shot
|14:56
|Johnathan Massie personal foul
|15:24
|+2
|Michael Christmas makes two point dunk (DA Houston assists)
|10-8
|15:45
|TV timeout
|15:45
|Javon Bennett personal foul
|15:49
|Elijah Tucker defensive rebound
|15:51
|Kobe Elvis misses three point jump shot
|15:57
|DaRon Holmes II defensive rebound
|15:59
|Elijah Tucker misses two point layup
|16:17
|+2
|DaRon Holmes II makes two point alley-oop dunk (Javon Bennett assists)
|8-8
|16:37
|+1
|Elijah Tucker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8-6
|16:37
|Elijah Tucker misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:37
|Enoch Cheeks shooting foul (Elijah Tucker draws the foul)
|16:48
|+2
|Kobe Elvis makes two point layup
|7-6
|16:55
|DaRon Holmes II defensive rebound
|16:57
|Walyn Napper misses two point jump shot
|17:06
|Enoch Cheeks personal foul
|17:23
|Szymon Zapala defensive rebound
|17:25
|Javon Bennett misses three point jump shot
|17:30
|Enoch Cheeks defensive rebound
|17:32
|Szymon Zapala misses two point jump shot
|18:00
|+2
|Enoch Cheeks makes two point layup
|7-4
|18:20
|+2
|Michael Christmas makes two point layup (Walyn Napper assists)
|7-2
|18:33
|+2
|Javon Bennett makes two point layup
|5-2
|18:39
|Javon Bennett offensive rebound
|18:41
|DaRon Holmes II misses three point jump shot
|19:01
|+2
|Szymon Zapala makes two point layup
|5-0
|19:04
|Szymon Zapala offensive rebound
|19:06
|Johnathan Massie misses two point layup
|19:17
|Michael Christmas defensive rebound
|19:19
|Kobe Elvis misses two point layup
|19:34
|+3
|Michael Christmas makes three point jump shot (Walyn Napper assists)
|3-0
|20:00
|Szymon Zapala vs. DaRon Holmes II (Michael Christmas gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 3
|DaRon Holmes II makes three point jump shot (Javon Bennett assists)
|0:03
|+ 2
|Szymon Zapala makes two point layup (DA Houston assists)
|0:15
|Szymon Zapala defensive rebound
|0:35
|DaRon Holmes II misses two point layup
|0:37
|DaRon Holmes II offensive rebound
|0:44
|Nate Santos misses two point layup
|0:46
|DaRon Holmes II defensive rebound
|1:03
|Szymon Zapala misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:03
|+ 1
|Szymon Zapala makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:03
|Kobe Elvis shooting foul (Szymon Zapala draws the foul)
|1:03
|+ 2
|Koby Brea makes two point jump shot
|1:37
|Team Stats
|Points
|37
|34
|Field Goals
|15-28 (53.6%)
|14-29 (48.3%)
|3-Pointers
|3-4 (75.0%)
|4-14 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|4-6 (66.7%)
|2-2 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|16
|13
|Offensive
|4
|3
|Defensive
|12
|9
|Team
|0
|1
|Assists
|10
|7
|Steals
|1
|2
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fouls
|5
|6
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
9 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
14 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
|Key Players
|
00
|. Massie G
|12.7 PPG
|6.1 RPG
|1.6 APG
|39.4 FG%
|
00
|. Holmes II F
|16.8 PPG
|7.0 RPG
|2.6 APG
|52.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Massie G
|9 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|D. Holmes II F
|14 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|
|53.6
|FG%
|48.3
|
|
|75.0
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Massie
|9
|3
|1
|4/5
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|M. Christmas
|9
|3
|2
|3/6
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|S. Zapala
|7
|5
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|J. Granlund
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|W. Napper
|0
|0
|3
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Massie
|9
|3
|1
|4/5
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|M. Christmas
|9
|3
|2
|3/6
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|S. Zapala
|7
|5
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|J. Granlund
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|W. Napper
|0
|0
|3
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Tucker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Houston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Richards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hicks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Esmeraldo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Sunderland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nziemi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Nordberg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Benard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Burns
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Murphy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|37
|16
|10
|15/28
|3/4
|4/6
|5
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|12
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Holmes II
|14
|5
|1
|5/7
|2/3
|2/2
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|J. Bennett
|5
|1
|3
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|E. Cheeks
|4
|2
|1
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|K. Elvis
|4
|0
|2
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Santos
|2
|2
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Holmes II
|14
|5
|1
|5/7
|2/3
|2/2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|J. Bennett
|5
|1
|3
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|E. Cheeks
|4
|2
|1
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|K. Elvis
|4
|0
|2
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Santos
|2
|2
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Padegimas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Brea
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Jack
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Uhl
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Schuler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Simon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Grant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dickey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Napier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Maxwell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Nwokeji
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|34
|12
|7
|14/29
|4/14
|2/2
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|9
-
CLMB
FOR64
68
2nd 4:00
-
NE
URI67
77
2nd 2:15
-
NORTHW
EMU61
65
2nd 1:32
-
QUIN
FLA60
90
2nd 4:36 ESPU
-
SIEN
MASS60
70
2nd 3:36
-
TOCCF
CIT76
106
2nd 1:00
-
DAV
OHIO44
48
2nd 15:37
-
ANDSC
FURM39
34
1st 0.0
-
ARCAD
TOWS23
47
1st 0.0
-
ARST
GAST37
38
1st 3:21
-
CLEAR
DUQ19
53
1st 0.0
-
CMU
LCHI14
37
1st 0.0
-
22CREI
10MARQ30
28
1st 0.0 CBS
-
FAMU
SC21
49
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
GWEB
VCU36
42
1st 3.0
-
HOW
LAS31
36
1st 55.0
-
INST
MIST34
44
1st 2.0 FS1
-
IONA
HARV26
27
1st 2:30
-
JW (NC)
PRES21
46
1st 0.0
-
LEH
MRST29
33
1st 0.0
-
LEM
FAIR30
34
1st 0.0
-
LIB
ALA27
48
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
LON
DAY37
34
1st 0.0
-
LSUS
NTEX31
34
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
MERCY
SHU29
46
1st 0.0
-
MRMK
BU22
36
1st 1:19
-
MOBILE
NICH37
32
1st 0.0
-
NCAT
GMU33
51
1st 0.0
-
PRIN
DEL43
27
1st 0.0
-
QUEEN
16DUKE33
46
1st 50.0 CW
-
SPU
BUCK28
33
1st 0.0
-
TXST
20JMAD28
36
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
TROY
CCAR33
33
1st 13.0
-
USMMA
ARMY29
30
1st 0.0
-
VT
WAKE24
42
1st 7.0 ESP2
-
AAMU
UGA10
15
1st 11:52
-
ABIL
WKY0
0
ESP+
-
CARK
MIZZ0
0
SECN
-
ERS
JU0
0
-
LOYNO
SELA0
0
-
USM
GASO0
0
-
MRYW
BING0
0
-
CAMP
SFU0
0
-
CHST
DEP0
0
FS1
-
COKER
SCUP0
0
-
COLG
COR0
0
-
CSN
LBSU0
0
-
KING
WCU0
0
-
LAF
RICH0
0
-
MTST
WEB0
0
-
MTSU
MURR0
0
-
NAU
NCO0
0
-
STBN
AKR0
0
-
UTM
TNTC0
0
-
UCLA
ORE0
0
CBS
-
LA
MRSH0
0
ESP+
-
UMES
GW0
0
-
WICH
2KAN0
0
ESP2
-
UALR
TNST0
0
-
SCHREI
TXCC0
0
-
Cal Maritime
UOP0
0
-
CP
UCD0
0
-
DART
VAN0
0
ESP+
-
FIU
UTU0
0
-
UNCW
ARK0
0
SECN
-
PRST
IDHO0
0
-
SAC
EWU0
0
-
MONT
IDST0
0
-
MVSU
SF0
0
-
PQ
LAM0
0
-
WYO
14BYU0
0
ESP+
-
BELLAR
HIPT0
0
-
7FAU
FGCU0
0
ESP+
-
UIC
SIU0
0
-
PEAY
19MEM0
0
ESP+
-
PENN
3HOU0
0
ESP+
-
PVAM
TXAM0
0
SECN
-
USA
ODU0
0
-
WAG
MAN0
0
-
WV
OSU0
0
FOX
-
YALE
SACL0
0
-
UIW
UTRGV0
0
-
LT
GCU0
0
-
UCSB
UCRV0
0
-
ALV
SUU0
0
-
CABP
NMST0
0
-
CHAT
AUB0
0
SECN
-
SEA
UTEP0
0
ESP+
-
FRSNOP
NEV0
0
-
UCI
CSUB0
0
-
USC
ORST0
0
PACN
-
HOFS
SJU79
84
2nd 0.0 FS1
-
LIP
FSU78
75
2nd 0.0 ESP+
-
MTSM
DSU73
77
2nd 0.0
-
PITT
SYR73
81
2nd 0.0 CW
-
STONEH
RUTG58
59
2nd 0.0 BTN
-
UVA
ND54
76
2nd 0.0 ACCN
-
W&M
NAVY65
77
2nd 0.0
-
COFSTE
CCSU38
99
2nd 0.0
-
ULM
APP55
67
2nd 0.0