NCAT
GMASON
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Patriots defensive rebound
|0:00
|Kyle Duke misses three point jump shot
|0:08
|+2
|Woody Newton makes two point layup
|33-51
|0:25
|Patriots 30 second timeout
|0:30
|Woody Newton defensive rebound
|0:30
|Jeremy Robinson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:30
|Darius Maddox personal foul
|0:46
|+1
|Woody Newton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-49
|0:46
|+1
|Woody Newton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-48
|0:46
|Kyle Duke personal foul
|0:46
|Malik Henry offensive rebound
|0:46
|Darius Maddox misses three point jump shot
|1:02
|+2
|Landon Glasper makes two point layup
|33-47
|1:07
|Landon Glasper offensive rebound
|1:09
|Landon Glasper misses two point layup
|1:16
|+2
|Malik Henry makes two point layup
|31-47
|1:21
|Malik Henry offensive rebound
|1:23
|Darius Maddox misses three point jump shot
|1:42
|Kyle Duke turnover (traveling)
|2:05
|+2
|Malik Henry makes two point dunk (Ronald Polite III assists)
|31-45
|2:19
|+3
|Landon Glasper makes three point jump shot
|31-43
|2:22
|Aggies offensive rebound
|2:24
|Malik Henry blocks Jeremy Robinson's two point layup
|2:33
|Qua Brown defensive rebound
|2:35
|Malik Henry misses two point layup
|2:59
|Woody Newton defensive rebound
|2:59
|Jeremy Robinson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:59
|Malik Henry shooting foul (Jeremy Robinson draws the foul)
|3:01
|+2
|Jeremy Robinson makes two point layup (Landon Glasper assists)
|28-43
|3:15
|+2
|Woody Newton makes two point dunk
|26-43
|3:25
|Darius Maddox defensive rebound
|3:27
|Landon Glasper misses three point jump shot
|3:38
|Darius Maddox turnover (traveling)
|3:48
|+1
|Landon Glasper makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|26-41
|3:48
|TV timeout
|3:48
|Ronald Polite III shooting foul
|3:48
|+2
|Landon Glasper makes two point layup (Nikolaos Chitikoudis assists)
|25-41
|3:50
|Malik Henry turnover (lost ball) (Nikolaos Chitikoudis steals)
|3:55
|Malik Henry offensive rebound
|3:57
|Ronald Polite III misses three point jump shot
|4:15
|+2
|Jeremy Robinson makes two point hook shot
|23-41
|4:34
|+1
|Jared Billups makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-41
|4:34
|+1
|Jared Billups makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-40
|4:34
|Camian Shell personal foul
|4:54
|+1
|Jason Murphy makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-39
|4:54
|Jason Murphy misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:54
|Amari Kelly shooting foul (Jason Murphy draws the foul)
|5:11
|+2
|Amari Kelly makes two point dunk (Austin Ball assists)
|20-39
|5:23
|Ronald Polite III defensive rebound
|5:25
|Camian Shell misses two point hook shot
|5:42
|Naj Ashley-Emory turnover (out of bounds)
|5:43
|Jeremy Robinson turnover (bad pass)
|6:09
|Jason Murphy defensive rebound
|6:11
|Amari Kelly misses two point layup
|6:30
|+3
|Landon Glasper makes three point jump shot
|20-37
|6:48
|+2
|Austin Ball makes two point jump shot
|17-37
|7:03
|+1
|Darius Maddox makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|17-35
|7:03
|+1
|Darius Maddox makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|17-34
|7:03
|Monté Ross technical foul
|7:05
|Baraka Okojie defensive rebound
|7:07
|Evan Joyner misses two point jump shot
|7:23
|Aggies defensive rebound
|7:25
|Keyshawn Hall misses three point jump shot
|7:33
|Keyshawn Hall defensive rebound
|7:33
|Evan Joyner misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:33
|+1
|Evan Joyner makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-33
|7:33
|Baraka Okojie shooting foul (Evan Joyner draws the foul)
|7:54
|+1
|Darius Maddox makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|16-33
|7:54
|Jalal McKie shooting foul (Darius Maddox draws the foul)
|7:54
|+2
|Darius Maddox makes two point layup
|16-32
|8:01
|Darius Maddox offensive rebound
|8:03
|Woody Newton misses three point jump shot
|8:23
|Landon Glasper turnover (lost ball) (Malik Henry steals)
|8:48
|Aggies defensive rebound
|8:50
|Darius Maddox misses three point jump shot
|9:05
|+1
|Kyle Duke makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-30
|9:05
|+1
|Kyle Duke makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-30
|9:05
|Malik Henry shooting foul (Kyle Duke draws the foul)
|9:17
|+3
|Ronald Polite III makes three point jump shot (Woody Newton assists)
|14-30
|9:28
|+2
|Kyle Duke makes two point layup
|14-27
|9:35
|Ronald Polite III turnover (bad pass) (Kyle Duke steals)
|9:41
|Ronald Polite III defensive rebound
|9:43
|Nikolaos Chitikoudis misses two point jump shot
|9:59
|+1
|Baraka Okojie makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-27
|9:59
|+1
|Baraka Okojie makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-26
|9:59
|Jalal McKie shooting foul (Baraka Okojie draws the foul)
|10:21
|Baraka Okojie defensive rebound
|10:23
|Landon Glasper misses two point jump shot
|10:40
|+2
|Darius Maddox makes two point jump shot
|12-25
|10:44
|Darius Maddox offensive rebound
|10:44
|Baraka Okojie misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|10:44
|Landon Glasper shooting foul (Baraka Okojie draws the foul)
|10:44
|+2
|Baraka Okojie makes two point layup
|12-23
|10:52
|Baraka Okojie defensive rebound
|10:54
|Jalal McKie misses two point jump shot
|11:12
|Amari Kelly personal foul
|11:36
|+1
|Darius Maddox makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|12-21
|11:36
|+1
|Darius Maddox makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|12-20
|11:36
|+1
|Darius Maddox makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|12-19
|11:36
|TV timeout
|11:36
|Camian Shell shooting foul
|11:36
|Woody Newton defensive rebound
|11:38
|Amari Kelly blocks Uchenna Kellman-Nicholes's two point layup
|11:47
|+2
|Amari Kelly makes two point dunk (Ronald Polite III assists)
|12-18
|11:54
|Ronald Polite III defensive rebound
|11:56
|Camian Shell misses three point jump shot
|12:14
|Nikolaos Chitikoudis offensive rebound
|12:16
|Amari Kelly blocks Nikolaos Chitikoudis's two point layup
|12:38
|Nikolaos Chitikoudis defensive rebound
|12:38
|Amari Kelly misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|12:38
|Jason Murphy shooting foul (Amari Kelly draws the foul)
|12:39
|+2
|Amari Kelly makes two point layup (Ronald Polite III assists)
|12-16
|12:56
|+2
|Jason Murphy makes two point layup
|12-14
|13:11
|Jason Murphy defensive rebound
|13:13
|Keyshawn Hall misses three point jump shot
|13:23
|+2
|Jeremy Robinson makes two point layup (Jason Murphy assists)
|10-14
|13:30
|Jason Murphy offensive rebound
|13:32
|Landon Glasper misses three point jump shot
|13:41
|+3
|Darius Maddox makes three point jump shot (Keyshawn Hall assists)
|8-14
|13:50
|Uchenna Kellman-Nicholes personal foul
|13:59
|Amari Kelly defensive rebound
|14:01
|Uchenna Kellman-Nicholes misses three point jump shot
|14:15
|+2
|Jared Billups makes two point layup
|8-11
|14:32
|Camian Shell turnover (bad pass)
|14:50
|Jason Murphy defensive rebound
|14:52
|Amari Kelly misses three point jump shot
|15:13
|TV timeout
|15:13
|Jason Murphy personal foul
|15:13
|Amari Kelly defensive rebound
|15:14
|Landon Glasper misses two point layup
|15:19
|Jason Murphy defensive rebound
|15:21
|Jared Billups misses two point jump shot
|15:30
|Jared Billups defensive rebound
|15:32
|Landon Glasper misses three point jump shot
|15:50
|+3
|Ronald Polite III makes three point jump shot (Keyshawn Hall assists)
|8-9
|15:57
|Keyshawn Hall defensive rebound
|15:59
|Keyshawn Hall blocks Jeremy Robinson's two point layup
|16:20
|+2
|Amari Kelly makes two point layup
|8-6
|16:46
|+2
|Jeremy Robinson makes two point hook shot
|8-4
|17:01
|Uchenna Kellman-Nicholes defensive rebound
|17:03
|Ronald Polite III misses two point jump shot
|17:12
|Camian Shell personal foul
|17:13
|Jared Billups offensive rebound
|17:15
|Ronald Polite III misses three point jump shot
|17:24
|Darius Maddox defensive rebound
|17:26
|Camian Shell misses two point jump shot
|17:40
|+2
|Amari Kelly makes two point jump shot (Ronald Polite III assists)
|6-4
|17:49
|Keyshawn Hall offensive rebound
|17:51
|Jason Murphy blocks Keyshawn Hall's two point layup
|18:09
|+2
|Jeremy Robinson makes two point layup
|6-2
|18:27
|Ronald Polite III turnover (bad pass)
|18:42
|+2
|Jeremy Robinson makes two point layup
|4-2
|19:05
|+2
|Amari Kelly makes two point layup
|2-2
|19:27
|+2
|Jeremy Robinson makes two point layup
|2-0
|19:48
|Aggies defensive rebound
|19:50
|Keyshawn Hall misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|(Patriots gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|33
|51
|Field Goals
|13-31 (41.9%)
|18-33 (54.5%)
|3-Pointers
|2-8 (25.0%)
|3-13 (23.1%)
|Free Throws
|5-9 (55.6%)
|12-14 (85.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|14
|24
|Offensive
|3
|7
|Defensive
|7
|16
|Team
|4
|1
|Assists
|3
|8
|Steals
|2
|1
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Turnovers
|5
|4
|Fouls
|11
|7
|Technicals
|1
|0
14 PTS
|Team Stats
|NC A&T 2-10
|69.3 PPG
|33.3 RPG
|12.1 APG
|George Mason 10-2
|73.8 PPG
|42.5 RPG
|12.0 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Robinson F
|9.9 PPG
|3.2 RPG
|0.3 APG
|53.5 FG%
|
00
|. Maddox G
|13.5 PPG
|3.6 RPG
|2.0 APG
|43.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Robinson F
|14 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|D. Maddox G
|13 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|
|41.9
|FG%
|54.5
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|23.1
|
|
|55.6
|FT%
|85.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Robinson
|14
|0
|0
|7/9
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|L. Glasper
|11
|1
|1
|4/10
|2/5
|1/1
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|J. Murphy
|3
|5
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|-
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|U. Kellman-Nicholes
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Shell
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Duke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Joyner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McKie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Chitikoudis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Ashley-Emory
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Felton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Swift
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Reese
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Watson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hamilton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|33
|10
|3
|13/31
|2/8
|5/9
|11
|0
|2
|1
|5
|3
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Newton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Henry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Okojie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ball
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Haynes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Tucker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Dinkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Arslan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Wood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|51
|23
|8
|18/33
|3/13
|12/14
|7
|0
|1
|4
|4
|7
|16
