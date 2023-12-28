away team background logo
1st Half
NCAT
Aggies
33
GMU
Patriots
51

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Patriots defensive rebound  
0:00   Kyle Duke misses three point jump shot  
0:08 +2 Woody Newton makes two point layup 33-51
0:25   Patriots 30 second timeout  
0:30   Woody Newton defensive rebound  
0:30   Jeremy Robinson misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
0:30   Darius Maddox personal foul  
0:46 +1 Woody Newton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-49
0:46 +1 Woody Newton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 33-48
0:46   Kyle Duke personal foul  
0:46   Malik Henry offensive rebound  
0:46   Darius Maddox misses three point jump shot  
1:02 +2 Landon Glasper makes two point layup 33-47
1:07   Landon Glasper offensive rebound  
1:09   Landon Glasper misses two point layup  
1:16 +2 Malik Henry makes two point layup 31-47
1:21   Malik Henry offensive rebound  
1:23   Darius Maddox misses three point jump shot  
1:42   Kyle Duke turnover (traveling)  
2:05 +2 Malik Henry makes two point dunk (Ronald Polite III assists) 31-45
2:19 +3 Landon Glasper makes three point jump shot 31-43
2:22   Aggies offensive rebound  
2:24   Malik Henry blocks Jeremy Robinson's two point layup  
2:33   Qua Brown defensive rebound  
2:35   Malik Henry misses two point layup  
2:59   Woody Newton defensive rebound  
2:59   Jeremy Robinson misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
2:59   Malik Henry shooting foul (Jeremy Robinson draws the foul)  
3:01 +2 Jeremy Robinson makes two point layup (Landon Glasper assists) 28-43
3:15 +2 Woody Newton makes two point dunk 26-43
3:25   Darius Maddox defensive rebound  
3:27   Landon Glasper misses three point jump shot  
3:38   Darius Maddox turnover (traveling)  
3:48 +1 Landon Glasper makes regular free throw 1 of 1 26-41
3:48   TV timeout  
3:48   Ronald Polite III shooting foul  
3:48 +2 Landon Glasper makes two point layup (Nikolaos Chitikoudis assists) 25-41
3:50   Malik Henry turnover (lost ball) (Nikolaos Chitikoudis steals)  
3:55   Malik Henry offensive rebound  
3:57   Ronald Polite III misses three point jump shot  
4:15 +2 Jeremy Robinson makes two point hook shot 23-41
4:34 +1 Jared Billups makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-41
4:34 +1 Jared Billups makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-40
4:34   Camian Shell personal foul  
4:54 +1 Jason Murphy makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-39
4:54   Jason Murphy misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:54   Amari Kelly shooting foul (Jason Murphy draws the foul)  
5:11 +2 Amari Kelly makes two point dunk (Austin Ball assists) 20-39
5:23   Ronald Polite III defensive rebound  
5:25   Camian Shell misses two point hook shot  
5:42   Naj Ashley-Emory turnover (out of bounds)  
5:43   Jeremy Robinson turnover (bad pass)  
6:09   Jason Murphy defensive rebound  
6:11   Amari Kelly misses two point layup  
6:30 +3 Landon Glasper makes three point jump shot 20-37
6:48 +2 Austin Ball makes two point jump shot 17-37
7:03 +1 Darius Maddox makes technical free throw 2 of 2 17-35
7:03 +1 Darius Maddox makes technical free throw 1 of 2 17-34
7:03   Monté Ross technical foul  
7:05   Baraka Okojie defensive rebound  
7:07   Evan Joyner misses two point jump shot  
7:23   Aggies defensive rebound  
7:25   Keyshawn Hall misses three point jump shot  
7:33   Keyshawn Hall defensive rebound  
7:33   Evan Joyner misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
7:33 +1 Evan Joyner makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-33
7:33   Baraka Okojie shooting foul (Evan Joyner draws the foul)  
7:54 +1 Darius Maddox makes regular free throw 1 of 1 16-33
7:54   Jalal McKie shooting foul (Darius Maddox draws the foul)  
7:54 +2 Darius Maddox makes two point layup 16-32
8:01   Darius Maddox offensive rebound  
8:03   Woody Newton misses three point jump shot  
8:23   Landon Glasper turnover (lost ball) (Malik Henry steals)  
8:48   Aggies defensive rebound  
8:50   Darius Maddox misses three point jump shot  
9:05 +1 Kyle Duke makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-30
9:05 +1 Kyle Duke makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15-30
9:05   Malik Henry shooting foul (Kyle Duke draws the foul)  
9:17 +3 Ronald Polite III makes three point jump shot (Woody Newton assists) 14-30
9:28 +2 Kyle Duke makes two point layup 14-27
9:35   Ronald Polite III turnover (bad pass) (Kyle Duke steals)  
9:41   Ronald Polite III defensive rebound  
9:43   Nikolaos Chitikoudis misses two point jump shot  
9:59 +1 Baraka Okojie makes regular free throw 2 of 2 12-27
9:59 +1 Baraka Okojie makes regular free throw 1 of 2 12-26
9:59   Jalal McKie shooting foul (Baraka Okojie draws the foul)  
10:21   Baraka Okojie defensive rebound  
10:23   Landon Glasper misses two point jump shot  
10:40 +2 Darius Maddox makes two point jump shot 12-25
10:44   Darius Maddox offensive rebound  
10:44   Baraka Okojie misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
10:44   Landon Glasper shooting foul (Baraka Okojie draws the foul)  
10:44 +2 Baraka Okojie makes two point layup 12-23
10:52   Baraka Okojie defensive rebound  
10:54   Jalal McKie misses two point jump shot  
11:12   Amari Kelly personal foul  
11:36 +1 Darius Maddox makes regular free throw 3 of 3 12-21
11:36 +1 Darius Maddox makes regular free throw 2 of 3 12-20
11:36 +1 Darius Maddox makes regular free throw 1 of 3 12-19
11:36   TV timeout  
11:36   Camian Shell shooting foul  
11:36   Woody Newton defensive rebound  
11:38   Amari Kelly blocks Uchenna Kellman-Nicholes's two point layup  
11:47 +2 Amari Kelly makes two point dunk (Ronald Polite III assists) 12-18
11:54   Ronald Polite III defensive rebound  
11:56   Camian Shell misses three point jump shot  
12:14   Nikolaos Chitikoudis offensive rebound  
12:16   Amari Kelly blocks Nikolaos Chitikoudis's two point layup  
12:38   Nikolaos Chitikoudis defensive rebound  
12:38   Amari Kelly misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
12:38   Jason Murphy shooting foul (Amari Kelly draws the foul)  
12:39 +2 Amari Kelly makes two point layup (Ronald Polite III assists) 12-16
12:56 +2 Jason Murphy makes two point layup 12-14
13:11   Jason Murphy defensive rebound  
13:13   Keyshawn Hall misses three point jump shot  
13:23 +2 Jeremy Robinson makes two point layup (Jason Murphy assists) 10-14
13:30   Jason Murphy offensive rebound  
13:32   Landon Glasper misses three point jump shot  
13:41 +3 Darius Maddox makes three point jump shot (Keyshawn Hall assists) 8-14
13:50   Uchenna Kellman-Nicholes personal foul  
13:59   Amari Kelly defensive rebound  
14:01   Uchenna Kellman-Nicholes misses three point jump shot  
14:15 +2 Jared Billups makes two point layup 8-11
14:32   Camian Shell turnover (bad pass)  
14:50   Jason Murphy defensive rebound  
14:52   Amari Kelly misses three point jump shot  
15:13   TV timeout  
15:13   Jason Murphy personal foul  
15:13   Amari Kelly defensive rebound  
15:14   Landon Glasper misses two point layup  
15:19   Jason Murphy defensive rebound  
15:21   Jared Billups misses two point jump shot  
15:30   Jared Billups defensive rebound  
15:32   Landon Glasper misses three point jump shot  
15:50 +3 Ronald Polite III makes three point jump shot (Keyshawn Hall assists) 8-9
15:57   Keyshawn Hall defensive rebound  
15:59   Keyshawn Hall blocks Jeremy Robinson's two point layup  
16:20 +2 Amari Kelly makes two point layup 8-6
16:46 +2 Jeremy Robinson makes two point hook shot 8-4
17:01   Uchenna Kellman-Nicholes defensive rebound  
17:03   Ronald Polite III misses two point jump shot  
17:12   Camian Shell personal foul  
17:13   Jared Billups offensive rebound  
17:15   Ronald Polite III misses three point jump shot  
17:24   Darius Maddox defensive rebound  
17:26   Camian Shell misses two point jump shot  
17:40 +2 Amari Kelly makes two point jump shot (Ronald Polite III assists) 6-4
17:49   Keyshawn Hall offensive rebound  
17:51   Jason Murphy blocks Keyshawn Hall's two point layup  
18:09 +2 Jeremy Robinson makes two point layup 6-2
18:27   Ronald Polite III turnover (bad pass)  
18:42 +2 Jeremy Robinson makes two point layup 4-2
19:05 +2 Amari Kelly makes two point layup 2-2
19:27 +2 Jeremy Robinson makes two point layup 2-0
19:48   Aggies defensive rebound  
19:50   Keyshawn Hall misses three point jump shot  
20:00   (Patriots gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 33 51
Field Goals 13-31 (41.9%) 18-33 (54.5%)
3-Pointers 2-8 (25.0%) 3-13 (23.1%)
Free Throws 5-9 (55.6%) 12-14 (85.7%)
Total Rebounds 14 24
Offensive 3 7
Defensive 7 16
Team 4 1
Assists 3 8
Steals 2 1
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 5 4
Fouls 11 7
Technicals 1 0
1
J. Robinson F
14 PTS
13
D. Maddox G
13 PTS, 4 REB
12T
NC A&T 2-10 33-33
George Mason 10-2 51-51
EagleBank Arena Fairfax, VA
EagleBank Arena Fairfax, VA
Team Stats
NC A&T 2-10 69.3 PPG 33.3 RPG 12.1 APG
George Mason 10-2 73.8 PPG 42.5 RPG 12.0 APG
Key Players
00
. Robinson F 9.9 PPG 3.2 RPG 0.3 APG 53.5 FG%
00
. Maddox G 13.5 PPG 3.6 RPG 2.0 APG 43.0 FG%
Top Scorers
1
J. Robinson F 14 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
13
D. Maddox G 13 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
41.9 FG% 54.5
25.0 3PT FG% 23.1
55.6 FT% 85.7
NC A&T
Total 33 10 3 13/31 2/8 5/9 11 0 2 1 5 3 7
George Mason
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Maddox 13 4 0 3/6 1/4 6/6 1 0 0 0 1 2 2
A. Kelly 12 2 0 6/8 0/1 0/1 2 0 0 2 0 0 2
R. Polite III 6 3 4 2/5 2/4 0/0 1 0 0 0 2 0 3
J. Billups 4 2 0 1/2 0/0 2/2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1
K. Hall 0 3 2 0/4 0/3 0/0 0 0 0 1 0 1 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
W. Newton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Okojie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ball - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Haynes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Tucker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dinkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Arslan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 51 23 8 18/33 3/13 12/14 7 0 1 4 4 7 16
