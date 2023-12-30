away team background logo
NEAST
RI

2nd Half
NE
Huskies
31
URI
Rams
37

Time Team Play Score
2:15   Huskies 30 second timeout  
2:22 +2 David Green makes two point layup 67-77
2:29   Cam Estevez offensive rebound  
2:31   Masai Troutman blocks Cam Estevez's two point layup  
2:50   David Fuchs defensive rebound  
2:52   Luis Kortright blocks Rashad King's two point layup  
3:17 +2 Luis Kortright makes two point layup 67-75
3:28   TV timeout  
3:39 +2 Joe Pridgen makes two point layup 67-73
3:48   Joe Pridgen offensive rebound  
3:50   Luis Kortright blocks Joe Pridgen's two point layup  
4:06 +2 Jaden House makes two point layup (David Green assists) 65-73
4:28 +1 Glen McClintock makes regular free throw 2 of 2 65-71
4:28 +1 Glen McClintock makes regular free throw 1 of 2 64-71
4:28   Luis Kortright personal foul (Glen McClintock draws the foul)  
4:39 +2 David Fuchs makes two point layup 63-71
4:39   David Fuchs offensive rebound  
4:41   Jaden House misses two point layup  
4:56 +2 Harold Woods makes two point layup (Glen McClintock assists) 63-69
5:09 +2 Luis Kortright makes two point layup (Zek Montgomery assists) 61-69
5:27   David Fuchs defensive rebound  
5:29   Rashad King misses two point layup  
5:43   Joe Pridgen defensive rebound  
5:45   Joe Pridgen blocks David Fuchs's two point layup  
6:11   Josaphat Bilau defensive rebound  
6:13   Chris Doherty misses three point jump shot  
6:35 +3 Luis Kortright makes three point jump shot (Josaphat Bilau assists) 61-67
7:04 +3 Glen McClintock makes three point jump shot 61-64
7:27   Jaden House turnover (offensive foul)  
7:27   Jaden House offensive foul (Huskies draws the foul)  
7:28   TV timeout  
7:28   Rams offensive rebound  
7:30   Alexander Nwagha blocks Jaden House's two point layup  
7:35   Harold Woods turnover (lost ball) (Jaden House steals)  
7:50 +3 Luis Kortright makes three point jump shot (Zek Montgomery assists) 58-64
8:04   David Fuchs offensive rebound  
8:06   Luis Kortright misses two point layup  
8:20   Alexander Nwagha personal foul (David Fuchs draws the foul)  
8:39 +1 Harold Woods makes regular free throw 1 of 1 58-61
8:39   David Green shooting foul (Harold Woods draws the foul)  
8:39 +2 Harold Woods makes two point layup (Rashad King assists) 57-61
8:39   Luis Kortright turnover (Rashad King steals)  
9:02 +2 Rashad King makes two point layup 55-61
9:11   Cam Estevez turnover (out of bounds)  
9:35   Rams 30 second timeout  
9:35 +2 Rashad King makes two point jump shot 53-61
9:47   Glen McClintock defensive rebound  
9:49   Luis Kortright misses three point jump shot  
10:19 +2 Alexander Nwagha makes two point layup (Masai Troutman assists) 51-61
10:33   Masai Troutman defensive rebound  
10:35   David Green misses three point jump shot  
10:59   Masai Troutman turnover (lost ball) (Rams steals)  
11:18   Luis Kortright turnover (bad pass) (Masai Troutman steals)  
11:44   Tyson Brown defensive rebound  
11:44   Bryce Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
11:44 +1 Bryce Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 49-61
11:44   TV timeout  
11:44   Tyson Brown shooting foul (Bryce Johnson draws the foul)  
11:50   Zek Montgomery turnover (lost ball) (Glen McClintock steals)  
11:57   Zek Montgomery defensive rebound  
11:59   Bryce Johnson misses three point jump shot  
12:21 +2 David Green makes two point layup (Luis Kortright assists) 48-61
12:40   Cam Estevez defensive rebound  
12:42   Luis Kortright blocks Joe Pridgen's two point layup  
12:57   TV timeout  
12:57   Huskies offensive rebound  
12:57   Tyson Brown blocks Bryce Johnson's two point layup  
13:11 +3 Cam Estevez makes three point jump shot (Zek Montgomery assists) 48-59
13:18   Rams offensive rebound  
13:20   Cam Estevez misses two point layup  
13:36   Harold Woods personal foul (Cam Estevez draws the foul)  
13:45 +2 Alexander Nwagha makes two point dunk (Joe Pridgen assists) 48-56
14:10 +2 David Green makes two point jump shot (Jaden House assists) 46-56
14:25   Joe Pridgen personal foul (Luis Kortright draws the foul)  
14:26   Masai Troutman turnover (bad pass) (David Green steals)  
14:51 +2 Jaden House makes two point layup 46-54
15:02   David Green defensive rebound  
15:04   Bryce Johnson misses two point layup  
15:24 +1 David Green makes regular free throw 2 of 2 46-52
15:24 +1 David Green makes regular free throw 1 of 2 46-51
15:24   TV timeout  
15:24   Chris Doherty shooting foul (David Green draws the foul)  
15:45 +2 Chris Doherty makes two point layup 46-50
16:05 +3 David Green makes three point jump shot (Luis Kortright assists) 44-50
16:14 +2 Bryce Johnson makes two point layup 44-47
16:15   Bryce Johnson offensive rebound  
16:17   Masai Troutman misses two point jump shot  
16:34 +1 Zek Montgomery makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-47
16:34   Zek Montgomery misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:34   Joe Pridgen shooting foul (Zek Montgomery draws the foul)  
16:39 +2 William Kermoury makes two point jump shot 42-46
16:48   David Green personal foul (Huskies draws the foul)  
17:02   Huskies defensive rebound  
17:04   Zek Montgomery misses three point jump shot  
17:33   David Fuchs defensive rebound  
17:35   William Kermoury misses three point jump shot  
17:52 +2 David Fuchs makes two point layup 40-46
17:54   David Fuchs offensive rebound  
17:56   Cam Estevez misses two point layup  
18:01   Chris Doherty turnover (lost ball) (Always Wright steals)  
18:07   Rashad King defensive rebound  
18:09   Chris Doherty blocks Jaden House's two point layup  
18:35   Cam Estevez defensive rebound  
18:35   Masai Troutman misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
18:35   Masai Troutman misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:35   Cam Estevez shooting foul (Masai Troutman draws the foul)  
18:37   Cam Estevez turnover (Masai Troutman steals)  
18:49   William Kermoury turnover (offensive foul)  
18:49   William Kermoury offensive foul  
19:02 +2 David Fuchs makes two point dunk (Jaden House assists) 40-44
19:15 +1 Rashad King makes regular free throw 2 of 2 40-42
19:15 +1 Rashad King makes regular free throw 1 of 2 39-42
19:15   Always Wright shooting foul (Rashad King draws the foul)  
19:17   William Kermoury defensive rebound  
19:19   Always Wright misses three point jump shot  
19:32 +1 Masai Troutman makes regular free throw 2 of 2 38-42
19:32 +1 Masai Troutman makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-42
19:32   Jaden House shooting foul (Masai Troutman draws the foul)  
19:49 +2 Cam Estevez makes two point layup 36-42

1st Half
NE
Huskies
36
URI
Rams
40

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Huskies defensive rebound  
0:01   Luis Kortright misses three point jump shot  
0:03 +3 Joe Pridgen makes three point jump shot (Rashad King assists) 36-40
0:33   Cam Estevez turnover (lost ball) (Bryce Johnson steals)  
0:35   Cam Estevez defensive rebound  
0:37   Joe Pridgen misses two point jump shot  
1:01 +2 Jaden House makes two point layup (David Fuchs assists) 33-40
1:09   David Fuchs defensive rebound  
1:11   Glen McClintock misses three point jump shot  
1:36 +2 Jaden House makes two point layup 33-38
2:01 +2 Chris Doherty makes two point layup (Joe Pridgen assists) 33-36
2:13   Joe Pridgen defensive rebound  
2:15   Jeremy Foumena misses two point jump shot  
2:30 +1 Bryce Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-36
2:30 +1 Bryce Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-36
2:30   Zek Montgomery shooting foul (Bryce Johnson draws the foul)  
2:32   Zek Montgomery turnover (bad pass) (Bryce Johnson steals)  
2:35   Zek Montgomery defensive rebound  
2:37   Zek Montgomery blocks Masai Troutman's three point jump shot  
2:55   Rashad King defensive rebound  
2:55   Jeremy Foumena misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:55 +1 Jeremy Foumena makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-36
2:55   Alexander Nwagha shooting foul (Jeremy Foumena draws the foul)  
3:11 +2 Alexander Nwagha makes two point layup (Glen McClintock assists) 29-35
3:32 +2 Zek Montgomery makes two point layup 27-35
3:47   TV timeout  
3:47   William Kermoury turnover (lost ball) (Cam Estevez steals)  
4:05   Huskies defensive rebound  
4:07   Zek Montgomery misses three point jump shot  
4:25 +2 Chris Doherty makes two point layup (Masai Troutman assists) 27-33
4:37   Huskies defensive rebound  
4:39   Jaden House misses three point jump shot  
5:01 +2 Rashad King makes two point layup (William Kermoury assists) 25-33
5:05   David Fuchs turnover (lost ball) (William Kermoury steals)  
5:18   Huskies turnover (shot clock violation)  
5:47   David Green personal foul  
5:47   Masai Troutman defensive rebound  
5:49   Cam Estevez misses three point jump shot  
6:17   David Fuchs defensive rebound  
6:19   Joe Pridgen misses two point layup  
6:20   Joe Pridgen offensive rebound  
6:22   Luka Sakota misses three point jump shot  
6:56 +2 David Fuchs makes two point layup 23-33
6:56   David Fuchs offensive rebound  
6:56   Zek Montgomery misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
6:56   Alexander Nwagha shooting foul (Zek Montgomery draws the foul)  
6:56 +2 Zek Montgomery makes two point jump shot 23-31
7:07   Joe Pridgen turnover (lost ball) (David Green steals)  
7:24 +2 Luis Kortright makes two point layup 23-29
7:30   Rashad King turnover (lost ball) (Luis Kortright steals)  
7:37   TV timeout  
7:37   Huskies defensive rebound  
7:39   Luis Kortright misses three point jump shot  
7:49   David Fuchs defensive rebound  
7:51   Chris Doherty misses two point layup  
8:04 +2 Cam Estevez makes two point jump shot (David Fuchs assists) 23-27
8:18   Joe Pridgen turnover (offensive foul)  
8:18   Joe Pridgen offensive foul (Rams draws the foul)  
8:24   Chris Doherty defensive rebound  
8:26   Jaden House misses two point layup  
8:54 +1 Joe Pridgen makes regular free throw 1 of 1 23-25
8:54   Zek Montgomery shooting foul (Joe Pridgen draws the foul)  
8:54 +2 Joe Pridgen makes two point layup 22-25
9:12 +2 David Fuchs makes two point dunk 20-25
9:16   Luka Sakota turnover (bad pass) (David Fuchs steals)  
9:34 +1 Jaden House makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-23
9:34 +1 Jaden House makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-22
9:34   Rashad King shooting foul (Jaden House draws the foul)  
9:56 +2 Rashad King makes two point layup 20-21
9:59   Rashad King offensive rebound  
10:01   Alexander Nwagha misses two point layup  
10:13 +2 Cam Estevez makes two point layup 18-21
10:28   Jaden House defensive rebound  
10:30   Luka Sakota misses two point jump shot  
10:47 +2 David Green makes two point jump shot 18-19
11:05   Rams defensive rebound  
11:07   Joe Pridgen misses three point jump shot  
11:26   Zek Montgomery turnover (bad pass) (Huskies steals)  
11:29   William Kermoury turnover (bad pass) (Zek Montgomery steals)  
11:48   TV timeout  
11:48   Joe Pridgen turnover (traveling) (Rams steals)  
11:49   Zek Montgomery defensive rebound  
11:51   Rashad King misses two point layup  
12:04   Jaden House turnover (bad pass) (Bryce Johnson steals)  
12:17   Chris Doherty turnover (offensive foul)  
12:17   Chris Doherty offensive foul (Rams draws the foul)  
12:29 +2 David Green makes two point layup (Zek Montgomery assists) 18-17
12:35   Chris Doherty personal foul (Rams draws the foul)  
12:48 +2 Rashad King makes two point layup 18-15
13:08 +2 Cam Estevez makes two point layup 16-15
13:20 +2 Chris Doherty makes two point layup (Harold Woods assists) 16-13
13:31   Cam Estevez turnover (bad pass) (Luka Sakota steals)  
13:44   Chris Doherty turnover (bad pass) (Rams steals)  
14:10   Bryce Johnson defensive rebound  
14:12   Chris Doherty blocks David Green's two point layup  
14:12   David Green offensive rebound  
14:12   Tyson Brown misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
14:12   Tyson Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
14:12   Rashad King shooting foul (Tyson Brown draws the foul)  
14:12   Tyson Brown offensive rebound  
14:14   David Green misses two point layup  
14:27   Luis Kortright defensive rebound  
14:29   Harold Woods misses two point layup  
14:30   Joe Pridgen defensive rebound  
14:30   David Green misses two point layup  
14:43   Jaden House defensive rebound  
14:45   Harold Woods misses three point jump shot  
15:04 +1 Jaden House makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14-13
15:04 +1 Jaden House makes regular free throw 1 of 2 14-12
15:04   Harold Woods shooting foul (Jaden House draws the foul)  
15:20   Jaden House defensive rebound  
15:20   Joe Pridgen misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
15:20   David Green shooting foul (Joe Pridgen draws the foul)  
15:20   TV timeout  
15:20 +2 Joe Pridgen makes two point layup 14-11
15:40 +2 Jaden House makes two point layup (David Green assists) 12-11
15:43   David Green defensive rebound  
15:45   Luka Sakota misses two point layup  
15:57   Chris Doherty defensive rebound  
15:59   Jaden House misses two point jump shot  
16:17 +1 Joe Pridgen makes regular free throw 1 of 1 12-9
16:17   Tyson Brown shooting foul (Joe Pridgen draws the foul)  
16:17 +2 Joe Pridgen makes two point jump shot 11-9
16:32   Chris Doherty defensive rebound  
16:34   Cam Estevez misses two point layup  
16:57 +2 Joe Pridgen makes two point layup 9-9
17:15   Zek Montgomery turnover (lost ball) (Huskies steals)  
17:18   Chris Doherty turnover (lost ball) (Zek Montgomery steals)  
17:34 +3 Jaden House makes three point jump shot (Cam Estevez assists) 7-9
17:37   Cam Estevez offensive rebound  
17:39   Cam Estevez misses three point jump shot  
18:03 +2 Joe Pridgen makes two point layup (Masai Troutman assists) 7-6
18:17   Luka Sakota defensive rebound  
18:19   Jaden House misses three point jump shot  
18:32 +3 William Kermoury makes three point jump shot (Luka Sakota assists) 5-6
18:57 +3 Zek Montgomery makes three point jump shot (Always Wright assists) 2-6
19:05 +2 Chris Doherty makes two point jump shot (Joe Pridgen assists) 2-3
19:30 +3 Cam Estevez makes three point jump shot (Jaden House assists) 0-3
19:36   Always Wright defensive rebound  
19:38   Joe Pridgen misses three point jump shot  
20:00   Chris Doherty vs. Jameson Smith (Huskies gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 67 77
Field Goals 26-50 (52.0%) 31-57 (54.4%)
3-Pointers 3-12 (25.0%) 7-18 (38.9%)
Free Throws 12-16 (75.0%) 8-13 (61.5%)
Total Rebounds 24 32
Offensive 4 8
Defensive 14 21
Team 6 3
Assists 13 16
Steals 11 12
Blocks 5 5
Turnovers 15 13
Fouls 14 13
Technicals 0 0
0
J. Pridgen G
17 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
2
J. House G
17 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
12T
Northeastern 5-7 363167
Rhode Island 5-7 403777
Thomas M. Ryan Center Kingston, RI
Thomas M. Ryan Center Kingston, RI
Team Stats
Northeastern 5-7 72.9 PPG 35.8 RPG 13.9 APG
Rhode Island 5-7 72.0 PPG 43.7 RPG 13.3 APG
Key Players
00
. Pridgen G 9.5 PPG 5.7 RPG 2.5 APG 45.3 FG%
00
. House G 13.7 PPG 3.1 RPG 1.4 APG 44.0 FG%
Top Scorers
0
J. Pridgen G 17 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
2
J. House G 17 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
52.0 FG% 54.4
25.0 3PT FG% 38.9
75.0 FT% 61.5
Northeastern
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Pridgen 17 5 3 7/13 1/3 2/3 3 - 0 1 3 2 3
C. Doherty 10 3 0 5/7 0/1 0/0 3 - 0 2 4 0 3
W. Kermoury 5 1 1 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 - 1 0 3 0 1
M. Troutman 2 2 3 0/2 0/1 2/4 0 - 2 1 2 0 2
L. Sakota 0 1 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 - 1 0 1 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Nwagha - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. McClintock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Woods - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Metcalf - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Squires - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Frankel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 18 13 26/50 3/12 12/16 14 0 11 5 15 4 14
Rhode Island
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. House 17 3 3 6/13 1/3 4/4 2 - 1 0 2 0 3
C. Estevez 14 5 1 6/12 2/4 0/0 1 - 1 0 4 2 3
D. Fuchs 10 10 2 5/6 0/0 0/0 0 - 1 0 1 4 6
Z. Montgomery 8 3 4 3/5 1/3 1/3 2 - 2 1 4 0 3
A. Wright 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 - 1 0 0 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kortright - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Foumena - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bilau - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Weston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Stewart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ball - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Dubsky - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Allen III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 29 16 31/57 7/18 8/13 13 0 12 5 13 8 21
NCAA BB Scores