NEAST
RI
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|2:15
|Huskies 30 second timeout
|2:22
|+2
|David Green makes two point layup
|67-77
|2:29
|Cam Estevez offensive rebound
|2:31
|Masai Troutman blocks Cam Estevez's two point layup
|2:50
|David Fuchs defensive rebound
|2:52
|Luis Kortright blocks Rashad King's two point layup
|3:17
|+2
|Luis Kortright makes two point layup
|67-75
|3:28
|TV timeout
|3:39
|+2
|Joe Pridgen makes two point layup
|67-73
|3:48
|Joe Pridgen offensive rebound
|3:50
|Luis Kortright blocks Joe Pridgen's two point layup
|4:06
|+2
|Jaden House makes two point layup (David Green assists)
|65-73
|4:28
|+1
|Glen McClintock makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|65-71
|4:28
|+1
|Glen McClintock makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|64-71
|4:28
|Luis Kortright personal foul (Glen McClintock draws the foul)
|4:39
|+2
|David Fuchs makes two point layup
|63-71
|4:39
|David Fuchs offensive rebound
|4:41
|Jaden House misses two point layup
|4:56
|+2
|Harold Woods makes two point layup (Glen McClintock assists)
|63-69
|5:09
|+2
|Luis Kortright makes two point layup (Zek Montgomery assists)
|61-69
|5:27
|David Fuchs defensive rebound
|5:29
|Rashad King misses two point layup
|5:43
|Joe Pridgen defensive rebound
|5:45
|Joe Pridgen blocks David Fuchs's two point layup
|6:11
|Josaphat Bilau defensive rebound
|6:13
|Chris Doherty misses three point jump shot
|6:35
|+3
|Luis Kortright makes three point jump shot (Josaphat Bilau assists)
|61-67
|7:04
|+3
|Glen McClintock makes three point jump shot
|61-64
|7:27
|Jaden House turnover (offensive foul)
|7:27
|Jaden House offensive foul (Huskies draws the foul)
|7:28
|TV timeout
|7:28
|Rams offensive rebound
|7:30
|Alexander Nwagha blocks Jaden House's two point layup
|7:35
|Harold Woods turnover (lost ball) (Jaden House steals)
|7:50
|+3
|Luis Kortright makes three point jump shot (Zek Montgomery assists)
|58-64
|8:04
|David Fuchs offensive rebound
|8:06
|Luis Kortright misses two point layup
|8:20
|Alexander Nwagha personal foul (David Fuchs draws the foul)
|8:39
|+1
|Harold Woods makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|58-61
|8:39
|David Green shooting foul (Harold Woods draws the foul)
|8:39
|+2
|Harold Woods makes two point layup (Rashad King assists)
|57-61
|8:39
|Luis Kortright turnover (Rashad King steals)
|9:02
|+2
|Rashad King makes two point layup
|55-61
|9:11
|Cam Estevez turnover (out of bounds)
|9:35
|Rams 30 second timeout
|9:35
|+2
|Rashad King makes two point jump shot
|53-61
|9:47
|Glen McClintock defensive rebound
|9:49
|Luis Kortright misses three point jump shot
|10:19
|+2
|Alexander Nwagha makes two point layup (Masai Troutman assists)
|51-61
|10:33
|Masai Troutman defensive rebound
|10:35
|David Green misses three point jump shot
|10:59
|Masai Troutman turnover (lost ball) (Rams steals)
|11:18
|Luis Kortright turnover (bad pass) (Masai Troutman steals)
|11:44
|Tyson Brown defensive rebound
|11:44
|Bryce Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:44
|+1
|Bryce Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|49-61
|11:44
|TV timeout
|11:44
|Tyson Brown shooting foul (Bryce Johnson draws the foul)
|11:50
|Zek Montgomery turnover (lost ball) (Glen McClintock steals)
|11:57
|Zek Montgomery defensive rebound
|11:59
|Bryce Johnson misses three point jump shot
|12:21
|+2
|David Green makes two point layup (Luis Kortright assists)
|48-61
|12:40
|Cam Estevez defensive rebound
|12:42
|Luis Kortright blocks Joe Pridgen's two point layup
|12:57
|TV timeout
|12:57
|Huskies offensive rebound
|12:57
|Tyson Brown blocks Bryce Johnson's two point layup
|13:11
|+3
|Cam Estevez makes three point jump shot (Zek Montgomery assists)
|48-59
|13:18
|Rams offensive rebound
|13:20
|Cam Estevez misses two point layup
|13:36
|Harold Woods personal foul (Cam Estevez draws the foul)
|13:45
|+2
|Alexander Nwagha makes two point dunk (Joe Pridgen assists)
|48-56
|14:10
|+2
|David Green makes two point jump shot (Jaden House assists)
|46-56
|14:25
|Joe Pridgen personal foul (Luis Kortright draws the foul)
|14:26
|Masai Troutman turnover (bad pass) (David Green steals)
|14:51
|+2
|Jaden House makes two point layup
|46-54
|15:02
|David Green defensive rebound
|15:04
|Bryce Johnson misses two point layup
|15:24
|+1
|David Green makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|46-52
|15:24
|+1
|David Green makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|46-51
|15:24
|TV timeout
|15:24
|Chris Doherty shooting foul (David Green draws the foul)
|15:45
|+2
|Chris Doherty makes two point layup
|46-50
|16:05
|+3
|David Green makes three point jump shot (Luis Kortright assists)
|44-50
|16:14
|+2
|Bryce Johnson makes two point layup
|44-47
|16:15
|Bryce Johnson offensive rebound
|16:17
|Masai Troutman misses two point jump shot
|16:34
|+1
|Zek Montgomery makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-47
|16:34
|Zek Montgomery misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:34
|Joe Pridgen shooting foul (Zek Montgomery draws the foul)
|16:39
|+2
|William Kermoury makes two point jump shot
|42-46
|16:48
|David Green personal foul (Huskies draws the foul)
|17:02
|Huskies defensive rebound
|17:04
|Zek Montgomery misses three point jump shot
|17:33
|David Fuchs defensive rebound
|17:35
|William Kermoury misses three point jump shot
|17:52
|+2
|David Fuchs makes two point layup
|40-46
|17:54
|David Fuchs offensive rebound
|17:56
|Cam Estevez misses two point layup
|18:01
|Chris Doherty turnover (lost ball) (Always Wright steals)
|18:07
|Rashad King defensive rebound
|18:09
|Chris Doherty blocks Jaden House's two point layup
|18:35
|Cam Estevez defensive rebound
|18:35
|Masai Troutman misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|18:35
|Masai Troutman misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:35
|Cam Estevez shooting foul (Masai Troutman draws the foul)
|18:37
|Cam Estevez turnover (Masai Troutman steals)
|18:49
|William Kermoury turnover (offensive foul)
|18:49
|William Kermoury offensive foul
|19:02
|+2
|David Fuchs makes two point dunk (Jaden House assists)
|40-44
|19:15
|+1
|Rashad King makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-42
|19:15
|+1
|Rashad King makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|39-42
|19:15
|Always Wright shooting foul (Rashad King draws the foul)
|19:17
|William Kermoury defensive rebound
|19:19
|Always Wright misses three point jump shot
|19:32
|+1
|Masai Troutman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-42
|19:32
|+1
|Masai Troutman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-42
|19:32
|Jaden House shooting foul (Masai Troutman draws the foul)
|19:49
|+2
|Cam Estevez makes two point layup
|36-42
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Huskies defensive rebound
|0:01
|Luis Kortright misses three point jump shot
|0:03
|+3
|Joe Pridgen makes three point jump shot (Rashad King assists)
|36-40
|0:33
|Cam Estevez turnover (lost ball) (Bryce Johnson steals)
|0:35
|Cam Estevez defensive rebound
|0:37
|Joe Pridgen misses two point jump shot
|1:01
|+2
|Jaden House makes two point layup (David Fuchs assists)
|33-40
|1:09
|David Fuchs defensive rebound
|1:11
|Glen McClintock misses three point jump shot
|1:36
|+2
|Jaden House makes two point layup
|33-38
|2:01
|+2
|Chris Doherty makes two point layup (Joe Pridgen assists)
|33-36
|2:13
|Joe Pridgen defensive rebound
|2:15
|Jeremy Foumena misses two point jump shot
|2:30
|+1
|Bryce Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-36
|2:30
|+1
|Bryce Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-36
|2:30
|Zek Montgomery shooting foul (Bryce Johnson draws the foul)
|2:32
|Zek Montgomery turnover (bad pass) (Bryce Johnson steals)
|2:35
|Zek Montgomery defensive rebound
|2:37
|Zek Montgomery blocks Masai Troutman's three point jump shot
|2:55
|Rashad King defensive rebound
|2:55
|Jeremy Foumena misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:55
|+1
|Jeremy Foumena makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-36
|2:55
|Alexander Nwagha shooting foul (Jeremy Foumena draws the foul)
|3:11
|+2
|Alexander Nwagha makes two point layup (Glen McClintock assists)
|29-35
|3:32
|+2
|Zek Montgomery makes two point layup
|27-35
|3:47
|TV timeout
|3:47
|William Kermoury turnover (lost ball) (Cam Estevez steals)
|4:05
|Huskies defensive rebound
|4:07
|Zek Montgomery misses three point jump shot
|4:25
|+2
|Chris Doherty makes two point layup (Masai Troutman assists)
|27-33
|4:37
|Huskies defensive rebound
|4:39
|Jaden House misses three point jump shot
|5:01
|+2
|Rashad King makes two point layup (William Kermoury assists)
|25-33
|5:05
|David Fuchs turnover (lost ball) (William Kermoury steals)
|5:18
|Huskies turnover (shot clock violation)
|5:47
|David Green personal foul
|5:47
|Masai Troutman defensive rebound
|5:49
|Cam Estevez misses three point jump shot
|6:17
|David Fuchs defensive rebound
|6:19
|Joe Pridgen misses two point layup
|6:20
|Joe Pridgen offensive rebound
|6:22
|Luka Sakota misses three point jump shot
|6:56
|+2
|David Fuchs makes two point layup
|23-33
|6:56
|David Fuchs offensive rebound
|6:56
|Zek Montgomery misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:56
|Alexander Nwagha shooting foul (Zek Montgomery draws the foul)
|6:56
|+2
|Zek Montgomery makes two point jump shot
|23-31
|7:07
|Joe Pridgen turnover (lost ball) (David Green steals)
|7:24
|+2
|Luis Kortright makes two point layup
|23-29
|7:30
|Rashad King turnover (lost ball) (Luis Kortright steals)
|7:37
|TV timeout
|7:37
|Huskies defensive rebound
|7:39
|Luis Kortright misses three point jump shot
|7:49
|David Fuchs defensive rebound
|7:51
|Chris Doherty misses two point layup
|8:04
|+2
|Cam Estevez makes two point jump shot (David Fuchs assists)
|23-27
|8:18
|Joe Pridgen turnover (offensive foul)
|8:18
|Joe Pridgen offensive foul (Rams draws the foul)
|8:24
|Chris Doherty defensive rebound
|8:26
|Jaden House misses two point layup
|8:54
|+1
|Joe Pridgen makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|23-25
|8:54
|Zek Montgomery shooting foul (Joe Pridgen draws the foul)
|8:54
|+2
|Joe Pridgen makes two point layup
|22-25
|9:12
|+2
|David Fuchs makes two point dunk
|20-25
|9:16
|Luka Sakota turnover (bad pass) (David Fuchs steals)
|9:34
|+1
|Jaden House makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-23
|9:34
|+1
|Jaden House makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-22
|9:34
|Rashad King shooting foul (Jaden House draws the foul)
|9:56
|+2
|Rashad King makes two point layup
|20-21
|9:59
|Rashad King offensive rebound
|10:01
|Alexander Nwagha misses two point layup
|10:13
|+2
|Cam Estevez makes two point layup
|18-21
|10:28
|Jaden House defensive rebound
|10:30
|Luka Sakota misses two point jump shot
|10:47
|+2
|David Green makes two point jump shot
|18-19
|11:05
|Rams defensive rebound
|11:07
|Joe Pridgen misses three point jump shot
|11:26
|Zek Montgomery turnover (bad pass) (Huskies steals)
|11:29
|William Kermoury turnover (bad pass) (Zek Montgomery steals)
|11:48
|TV timeout
|11:48
|Joe Pridgen turnover (traveling) (Rams steals)
|11:49
|Zek Montgomery defensive rebound
|11:51
|Rashad King misses two point layup
|12:04
|Jaden House turnover (bad pass) (Bryce Johnson steals)
|12:17
|Chris Doherty turnover (offensive foul)
|12:17
|Chris Doherty offensive foul (Rams draws the foul)
|12:29
|+2
|David Green makes two point layup (Zek Montgomery assists)
|18-17
|12:35
|Chris Doherty personal foul (Rams draws the foul)
|12:48
|+2
|Rashad King makes two point layup
|18-15
|13:08
|+2
|Cam Estevez makes two point layup
|16-15
|13:20
|+2
|Chris Doherty makes two point layup (Harold Woods assists)
|16-13
|13:31
|Cam Estevez turnover (bad pass) (Luka Sakota steals)
|13:44
|Chris Doherty turnover (bad pass) (Rams steals)
|14:10
|Bryce Johnson defensive rebound
|14:12
|Chris Doherty blocks David Green's two point layup
|14:12
|David Green offensive rebound
|14:12
|Tyson Brown misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:12
|Tyson Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:12
|Rashad King shooting foul (Tyson Brown draws the foul)
|14:12
|Tyson Brown offensive rebound
|14:14
|David Green misses two point layup
|14:27
|Luis Kortright defensive rebound
|14:29
|Harold Woods misses two point layup
|14:30
|Joe Pridgen defensive rebound
|14:30
|David Green misses two point layup
|14:43
|Jaden House defensive rebound
|14:45
|Harold Woods misses three point jump shot
|15:04
|+1
|Jaden House makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-13
|15:04
|+1
|Jaden House makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-12
|15:04
|Harold Woods shooting foul (Jaden House draws the foul)
|15:20
|Jaden House defensive rebound
|15:20
|Joe Pridgen misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|15:20
|David Green shooting foul (Joe Pridgen draws the foul)
|15:20
|TV timeout
|15:20
|+2
|Joe Pridgen makes two point layup
|14-11
|15:40
|+2
|Jaden House makes two point layup (David Green assists)
|12-11
|15:43
|David Green defensive rebound
|15:45
|Luka Sakota misses two point layup
|15:57
|Chris Doherty defensive rebound
|15:59
|Jaden House misses two point jump shot
|16:17
|+1
|Joe Pridgen makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|12-9
|16:17
|Tyson Brown shooting foul (Joe Pridgen draws the foul)
|16:17
|+2
|Joe Pridgen makes two point jump shot
|11-9
|16:32
|Chris Doherty defensive rebound
|16:34
|Cam Estevez misses two point layup
|16:57
|+2
|Joe Pridgen makes two point layup
|9-9
|17:15
|Zek Montgomery turnover (lost ball) (Huskies steals)
|17:18
|Chris Doherty turnover (lost ball) (Zek Montgomery steals)
|17:34
|+3
|Jaden House makes three point jump shot (Cam Estevez assists)
|7-9
|17:37
|Cam Estevez offensive rebound
|17:39
|Cam Estevez misses three point jump shot
|18:03
|+2
|Joe Pridgen makes two point layup (Masai Troutman assists)
|7-6
|18:17
|Luka Sakota defensive rebound
|18:19
|Jaden House misses three point jump shot
|18:32
|+3
|William Kermoury makes three point jump shot (Luka Sakota assists)
|5-6
|18:57
|+3
|Zek Montgomery makes three point jump shot (Always Wright assists)
|2-6
|19:05
|+2
|Chris Doherty makes two point jump shot (Joe Pridgen assists)
|2-3
|19:30
|+3
|Cam Estevez makes three point jump shot (Jaden House assists)
|0-3
|19:36
|Always Wright defensive rebound
|19:38
|Joe Pridgen misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|Chris Doherty vs. Jameson Smith (Huskies gains possession)
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|77
|Field Goals
|26-50 (52.0%)
|31-57 (54.4%)
|3-Pointers
|3-12 (25.0%)
|7-18 (38.9%)
|Free Throws
|12-16 (75.0%)
|8-13 (61.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|24
|32
|Offensive
|4
|8
|Defensive
|14
|21
|Team
|6
|3
|Assists
|13
|16
|Steals
|11
|12
|Blocks
|5
|5
|Turnovers
|15
|13
|Fouls
|14
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
17 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
|Team Stats
|Northeastern 5-7
|72.9 PPG
|35.8 RPG
|13.9 APG
|Rhode Island 5-7
|72.0 PPG
|43.7 RPG
|13.3 APG
|Top Scorers
|J. Pridgen G
|17 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|J. House G
|17 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|
|52.0
|FG%
|54.4
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|38.9
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|61.5
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Nwagha
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. McClintock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Woods
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Metcalf
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Squires
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Turner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Frankel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|18
|13
|26/50
|3/12
|12/16
|14
|0
|11
|5
|15
|4
|14
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. House
|17
|3
|3
|6/13
|1/3
|4/4
|2
|-
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|C. Estevez
|14
|5
|1
|6/12
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|4
|2
|3
|D. Fuchs
|10
|10
|2
|5/6
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|4
|6
|Z. Montgomery
|8
|3
|4
|3/5
|1/3
|1/3
|2
|-
|2
|1
|4
|0
|3
|A. Wright
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Kortright
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Foumena
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bilau
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Weston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Stewart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ball
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Dubsky
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Allen III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|77
|29
|16
|31/57
|7/18
|8/13
|13
|0
|12
|5
|13
|8
|21
