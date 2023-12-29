Syracuse, Pitt meet as ACC play moves to forefront
Nearly a month after playing their Atlantic Coast Conference openers, Syracuse and Pitt will resume league play Saturday when they convene on the Orange's home court in Syracuse, N.Y.
The Orange (9-3, 0-1 ACC) dropped their first conference affair to Virginia on Dec. 2, suffering an 84-62 road defeat. However, they have rebounded to win their past four contests, most recently an 83-71 triumph over Niagara on Dec. 21.
Judah Mintz (18 points) and Maliq Brown (15 points, 10 rebounds) were among the standouts for Syracuse, which received nearly as many points from its reserves (40) as from its starters (43).
"I think we've made some big strides from Game 1 until now. We're improving," said Syracuse coach Adrian Autry. "I like where we're at."
He continued: "My bench was great again today. ... They're starting to really know who we are as a team."
The Panthers (9-3, 0-1) have authored a similar story as the Orange, as they also dropped their ACC opener in early December -- a 79-70 loss to Clemson -- before recovering to win four in a row.
Most recently, Pitt suffocated Purdue Fort Wayne 62-48 by holding the Mastodons to 33.9 percent shooting from the field, including 5 of 26 from 3-point range. Guillermo Diaz Graham led the Panthers with 13 points and eight boards, while Zack Austin and Carlton Carrington chipped in 12 points apiece.
Pitt overcame poor shooting of its own from the field (36.4 percent) and the 3-point line (2 of 20) by playing terrific defense and dominating the boards (54-33).
"It's really, really good to win a game when you're not as good offensively as we have been -- and as we are," Panthers coach Jeff Capel said.
The Panthers have won five of the past six meetings with the Orange, including both matchups last season. Pitt nipped Syracuse on the road 84-82 last December before thumping the visiting Orange two months later, 99-82.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Pittsburgh 9-3
|81.1 PPG
|45.7 RPG
|15.8 APG
|Syracuse 9-3
|78.2 PPG
|41.6 RPG
|13.9 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Hinson
|12
|30.5
|20.3
|5.1
|1.1
|0.50
|0.00
|1.1
|47.6
|45.9
|66.7
|1.3
|3.8
|I. Leggett
|12
|29.8
|13.9
|6.3
|3.0
|1.50
|0.30
|1.9
|42.4
|31.0
|89.4
|1.7
|4.7
|C. Carrington
|12
|31.8
|13.8
|5.2
|5.3
|0.60
|0.20
|1.8
|42.3
|30.8
|78.6
|0.5
|4.7
|G. Diaz Graham
|12
|19
|7.8
|4.6
|1.4
|0.80
|1.00
|1.2
|57.4
|37.5
|55.6
|1.6
|3
|Z. Austin
|12
|21.9
|7.3
|5.4
|0.7
|0.80
|1.40
|0.4
|43.1
|22.6
|75.0
|1.3
|4.2
|F. Federiko
|12
|20.6
|5.6
|4.8
|0.8
|0.40
|1.50
|0.8
|64.1
|0.0
|44.7
|2.8
|1.9
|J. Diaz Graham
|11
|11.9
|4.4
|3.2
|0.9
|0.50
|0.40
|0.6
|45.5
|36.4
|76.9
|1.1
|2.1
|J. Lowe
|12
|14.8
|4.1
|1.7
|2.2
|0.40
|0.00
|1.1
|31.3
|22.7
|100.0
|0.2
|1.5
|M. Hueitt Jr.
|5
|7.8
|3.2
|0.6
|0.0
|0.40
|0.00
|0.0
|70.0
|40.0
|0.0
|0
|0.6
|W. Jeffress
|12
|15.8
|2.7
|2.9
|0.4
|1.00
|0.40
|0.5
|31.3
|25.0
|64.3
|1.3
|1.7
|K. Marshall
|5
|1.8
|0.8
|0.0
|0.4
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|25.0
|25.0
|50.0
|0
|0
|V. Stevenson
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|12
|0.0
|81.1
|45.7
|15.8
|6.80
|5.20
|9.7
|44.9
|34.6
|68.4
|13.3
|29.2
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Mintz
|12
|30.3
|19.8
|3.1
|3.7
|2.20
|0.30
|2.8
|45.5
|37.8
|78.3
|0.5
|2.6
|J. Starling
|12
|34.4
|12.1
|4.1
|2.9
|0.90
|0.30
|2.2
|42.4
|25.7
|69.2
|1
|3.1
|C. Bell
|12
|25.9
|11.5
|2.2
|0.8
|0.60
|0.60
|0.9
|39.0
|37.5
|40.0
|0.3
|1.9
|M. Brown
|12
|22.2
|7.9
|5.4
|0.8
|2.20
|0.70
|0.8
|75.9
|33.3
|85.7
|2.4
|3
|J. Taylor
|12
|28.3
|7.4
|5.8
|1.8
|0.80
|0.30
|1.2
|34.4
|34.5
|71.4
|0.3
|5.5
|Q. Copeland
|12
|19.2
|7.3
|5.4
|2.7
|1.10
|0.30
|1.9
|53.8
|0.0
|65.4
|1.6
|3.8
|B. Williams
|8
|13.9
|4.6
|2.6
|1.1
|0.80
|0.90
|1.0
|42.4
|28.6
|50.0
|0.3
|2.4
|N. McLeod
|12
|15.7
|4.3
|4.8
|0.1
|0.20
|1.80
|0.4
|61.3
|0.0
|66.7
|2.5
|2.3
|K. Cuffe Jr.
|12
|12
|4.1
|1.3
|0.5
|0.80
|0.30
|0.8
|40.4
|37.0
|50.0
|0.3
|1
|N. Ruffin
|1
|2
|3.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Hima
|3
|5
|1.3
|1.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.7
|0.3
|P. Carey
|4
|3
|0.5
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.8
|A. Clayton
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|12
|0.0
|78.2
|41.6
|13.9
|9.20
|5.20
|12.3
|45.5
|33.6
|72.4
|11.0
|26.9
-
HOFS
SJU0
0151 O/U
-8.5
12:00pm FS1
-
LIP
FSU0
0153 O/U
-8.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
MTSM
DSU0
0138.5 O/U
+4.5
12:00pm
-
PITT
SYR0
0149 O/U
-1
12:00pm CW
-
STONEH
RUTG0
0138.5 O/U
-27
12:00pm BTN
-
UVA
ND0
0116 O/U
+9.5
12:00pm ACCN
-
W&M
NAVY0
0137.5 O/U
-3.5
12:00pm
-
CLMB
FOR0
0144.5 O/U
-7.5
1:00pm
-
COFSTE
CCSU0
0
1:00pm
-
ULM
APP0
0137.5 O/U
-16
1:00pm
-
NE
URI0
0143.5 O/U
-2
1:00pm
-
NORTHW
EMU0
0142.5 O/U
-34.5
1:00pm
-
QUIN
FLA0
0162 O/U
-22
1:00pm ESPU
-
SIEN
MASS0
0148 O/U
-19.5
1:00pm
-
TOCCF
CIT0
0
1:00pm
-
DAV
OHIO0
0143 O/U
PK
1:30pm
-
ANDSC
FURM0
0167.5 O/U
-40.5
2:00pm
-
ARCAD
TOWS0
0
2:00pm
-
ARST
GAST0
0145.5 O/U
PK
2:00pm
-
CLEAR
DUQ0
0
2:00pm
-
CMU
LCHI0
0141.5 O/U
-14.5
2:00pm
-
22CREI
10MARQ0
0152 O/U
-4
2:00pm CBS
-
FAMU
SC0
0131 O/U
-24.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
GWEB
VCU0
0137.5 O/U
-12
2:00pm
-
HOW
LAS0
0152.5 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm
-
INST
MIST0
0152 O/U
-9
2:00pm FS1
-
IONA
HARV0
0144.5 O/U
+2.5
2:00pm
-
JW (NC)
PRES0
0
2:00pm
-
LEH
MRST0
0136.5 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm
-
LEM
FAIR0
0145.5 O/U
-10.5
2:00pm
-
LIB
ALA0
0153 O/U
-9
2:00pm ESP+
-
LON
DAY0
0136.5 O/U
-12.5
2:00pm
-
LSUS
NTEX0
0142.5 O/U
-40.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
MERCY
SHU0
0152.5 O/U
-41.5
2:00pm
-
MRMK
BU0
0127 O/U
+1.5
2:00pm
-
MOBILE
NICH0
0143.5 O/U
-24.5
2:00pm
-
NCAT
GMU0
0143.5 O/U
-20.5
2:00pm
-
PRIN
DEL0
0143 O/U
+5
2:00pm
-
QUEEN
16DUKE0
0158.5 O/U
-29.5
2:00pm CW
-
SPU
BUCK0
0123.5 O/U
+1
2:00pm
-
TXST
20JMAD0
0148.5 O/U
-12
2:00pm ESP+
-
TROY
CCAR0
0153.5 O/U
+4
2:00pm
-
USMMA
ARMY0
0
2:00pm
-
VT
WAKE0
0144.5 O/U
-4
2:00pm ESP2
-
AAMU
UGA0
0151.5 O/U
-22
2:30pm
-
ABIL
WKY0
0154.5 O/U
-5
3:00pm ESP+
-
CARK
MIZZ0
0152.5 O/U
-23
3:00pm SECN
-
ERS
JU0
0139.5 O/U
-44.5
3:00pm
-
LOYNO
SELA0
0
3:00pm
-
USM
GASO0
0141.5 O/U
+3.5
3:00pm
-
MRYW
BING0
0157.5 O/U
-48.5
3:30pm
-
CAMP
SFU0
0131 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm
-
CHST
DEP0
0135.5 O/U
-7
4:00pm FS1
-
COKER
SCUP0
0
4:00pm
-
COLG
COR0
0157.5 O/U
-4.5
4:00pm
-
CSN
LBSU0
0162.5 O/U
-8
4:00pm
-
KING
WCU0
0
4:00pm
-
LAF
RICH0
0136 O/U
-17
4:00pm
-
MTST
WEB0
0133.5 O/U
-12
4:00pm
-
MTSU
MURR0
0133.5 O/U
-4.5
4:00pm
-
NAU
NCO0
0150 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm
-
STBN
AKR0
0138 O/U
+1.5
4:00pm
-
UTM
TNTC0
0159.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm
-
UCLA
ORE0
0136.5 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm CBS
-
LA
MRSH0
0153 O/U
-3
4:00pm ESP+
-
UMES
GW0
0147.5 O/U
-17.5
4:00pm
-
WICH
2KAN0
0146.5 O/U
-13
4:00pm ESP2
-
UALR
TNST0
0158.5 O/U
-3
4:30pm
-
SCHREI
TXCC0
0
4:30pm
-
Cal Maritime
UOP0
0
5:00pm
-
CP
UCD0
0134.5 O/U
-11
5:00pm
-
DART
VAN0
0135 O/U
-13
5:00pm ESP+
-
FIU
UTU0
0147.5 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm
-
UNCW
ARK0
0147.5 O/U
-9.5
5:00pm SECN
-
PRST
IDHO0
0140 O/U
+4.5
5:00pm
-
SAC
EWU0
0144 O/U
-10.5
5:00pm
-
MONT
IDST0
0137 O/U
+5
6:00pm
-
MVSU
SF0
0127 O/U
-35.5
6:00pm
-
PQ
LAM0
0
6:00pm
-
WYO
14BYU0
0151.5 O/U
-20.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
BELLAR
HIPT0
0145 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm
-
7FAU
FGCU0
0143 O/U
+16.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
UIC
SIU0
0132.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
PEAY
19MEM0
0142.5 O/U
-21
7:00pm ESP+
-
PENN
3HOU0
0133 O/U
-26
7:00pm ESP+
-
PVAM
TXAM0
0145 O/U
-25.5
7:00pm SECN
-
USA
ODU0
0145 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
WAG
MAN0
0130 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
WV
OSU0
0146 O/U
-10
7:00pm FOX
-
YALE
SACL0
0147.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
UIW
UTRGV0
0153.5 O/U
-3
7:30pm
-
LT
GCU0
0140 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
UCSB
UCRV0
0141.5 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
ALV
SUU0
0
8:30pm
-
CABP
NMST0
0137 O/U
+2
9:00pm
-
CHAT
AUB0
0153 O/U
-20.5
9:00pm SECN
-
SEA
UTEP0
0137.5 O/U
-1
9:00pm ESP+
-
FRSNOP
NEV0
0138.5 O/U
-46.5
10:00pm
-
UCI
CSUB0
0136.5 O/U
+9.5
10:00pm
-
USC
ORST0
0140.5 O/U
+8.5
10:00pm PACN