Texas A&M tests Prairie View A&M in warmup for SEC play
Texas A&M is looking to head into SEC play on a winning streak as it hosts Prairie View A&M Saturday night in College Station, Texas.
The Aggies (8-4) snapped a brief two-game skid by knocking off Houston Christian 79-52 on Dec. 22 and now face a program against which they are unbeaten.
Texas A&M is 5-0 in the all-time series against Prairie View, including an 86-66 victory last season in College Station.
The Aggies, who are receiving votes in the AP poll, should be in good spirits following the victory over HCU. Hayden Hefner scored a career-high 24 points, while Andersson Garcia set a career best with 19 rebounds.
Jace Carter also had a standout game, registering his first double-double of the season with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Garcia's play garnered the most praise afterward from coach Buzz Williams, who sees him as the Dominican Dennis Rodman.
"I think he's unbelievable," Williams said. "I think he impacts the game without the ball more than any player I've coached."
Wade Taylor IV remains the go-to scoring option for the Aggies, averaging 17.9 points in 12 games.
Prairie View (5-7) is coming off a 103-89 loss to UTSA on Thursday. That's the second-most points the Panthers have allowed this season. Iowa State scored 107 points on them Dec. 10.
Coach Byron Smith spoke with Houston Roundball Review before the season on the difficult nonconference schedule.
"As most mid-majors and schools at our level, you want to go out and play against really good competition," he said. "There's some really good teams to really get us prepared ... It's a good, competitive schedule."
In the loss against UTSA, the Panthers were led by Chris Felix Jr., who had 19 points and two steals. Javontae Hopkins, a guard, posted a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds.
Charles Lane Jr. also had 15 points, and Nicholas Gazelas scored 14.
For the season, Charles Smith IV has been the team's leading scorer, averaging 12.4 points, followed by Hopkins (12.2) and Felix Jr. (11.7).
Texas A&M opens SEC play at home against LSU Jan. 6; the Panthers open SWAC play at Grambling State, also Jan. 6.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Prairie View 5-7
|72.7 PPG
|37.3 RPG
|10.1 APG
|Texas A&M 8-4
|75.9 PPG
|44.3 RPG
|12.7 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Smith IV
|11
|25.4
|12.4
|3.8
|1.1
|1.10
|0.30
|1.8
|38.0
|33.3
|81.6
|0.5
|3.3
|J. Hopkins
|9
|26.7
|12.2
|5.3
|0.9
|1.40
|0.20
|3.0
|42.0
|25.0
|60.5
|2.4
|2.9
|C. Felix Jr.
|12
|27
|11.7
|2.8
|0.8
|0.80
|0.30
|1.1
|41.7
|57.1
|85.2
|1.4
|1.4
|N. Gazelas
|12
|30.8
|9.0
|1.3
|1.3
|0.80
|0.00
|1.1
|33.6
|30.8
|50.0
|0.1
|1.3
|B. Myles
|12
|21.5
|7.9
|6.4
|0.8
|1.30
|0.80
|1.1
|52.1
|28.6
|86.4
|1.5
|4.9
|K. McGaskey
|5
|28.2
|7.8
|3.0
|2.6
|1.80
|0.00
|2.6
|42.9
|22.2
|87.5
|0.8
|2.2
|O. Horton Jr.
|9
|22.1
|7.7
|3.1
|2.2
|2.00
|0.10
|2.0
|40.6
|31.8
|50.0
|0.8
|2.3
|C. Lane Jr.
|12
|15.7
|7.5
|2.3
|0.7
|0.50
|0.00
|1.1
|38.4
|38.2
|95.5
|0.3
|2
|A. Nunley
|12
|16.8
|4.5
|3.5
|1.5
|1.70
|0.30
|0.9
|44.1
|0.0
|85.7
|1.4
|2.1
|J. Nimmer
|6
|9.5
|2.8
|2.8
|0.7
|0.50
|0.00
|0.3
|53.3
|0.0
|50.0
|1
|1.8
|R. Giles Jr.
|3
|4
|1.0
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.7
|16.7
|0.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0.3
|M. Harris
|11
|6.6
|0.9
|1.0
|0.1
|0.20
|0.30
|0.3
|37.5
|0.0
|66.7
|0.5
|0.5
|S. Grisby
|7
|8.6
|0.1
|1.7
|0.4
|0.30
|0.40
|0.4
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.7
|1
|Total
|12
|0.0
|72.7
|37.3
|10.1
|9.90
|2.40
|13.1
|40.2
|31.5
|76.8
|11.4
|22.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|W. Taylor IV
|12
|30.8
|17.9
|2.9
|4.6
|2.10
|0.10
|3.3
|37.8
|28.7
|81.8
|0.3
|2.6
|T. Radford
|7
|28
|12.3
|4.4
|2.0
|0.30
|0.10
|0.4
|45.3
|25.0
|66.7
|1.7
|2.7
|H. Coleman III
|11
|29
|12.2
|8.7
|1.5
|1.20
|0.00
|0.5
|61.2
|0.0
|76.9
|3.5
|5.3
|H. Hefner
|12
|21.4
|9.6
|2.2
|1.0
|0.50
|0.10
|1.3
|44.4
|41.8
|54.5
|0.9
|1.3
|J. Carter
|12
|22.8
|7.2
|4.3
|0.6
|0.60
|0.20
|0.7
|32.9
|21.2
|70.4
|1.8
|2.4
|S. Washington
|12
|18.9
|5.7
|4.8
|0.8
|0.70
|0.50
|0.2
|48.0
|22.2
|76.2
|2.3
|2.5
|M. Obaseki
|12
|12.5
|5.5
|1.3
|0.8
|0.40
|0.30
|0.9
|36.2
|33.3
|76.9
|0.4
|0.9
|A. Garcia
|12
|27.2
|4.7
|8.3
|1.7
|1.30
|0.80
|0.9
|45.9
|33.3
|69.0
|4.2
|4.2
|E. Lawrence
|11
|8.2
|3.5
|0.9
|0.2
|0.30
|0.10
|0.4
|33.3
|22.7
|50.0
|0.1
|0.8
|W. Leveque
|11
|11.5
|2.5
|3.5
|0.2
|0.10
|0.80
|0.5
|39.1
|0.0
|90.0
|2.1
|1.4
|B. Lindsay
|8
|6.8
|1.8
|0.1
|0.6
|0.30
|0.00
|0.8
|33.3
|18.2
|0.0
|0
|0.1
|J. Lee
|5
|1.8
|1.2
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|80.0
|0
|0.4
|Total
|12
|0.0
|75.9
|44.3
|12.7
|7.30
|2.90
|9.5
|42.1
|28.6
|72.9
|17.8
|23.6
-
CLMB
FOR64
72144.5 O/U
-7.5
1:00pm
-
NE
URI67
77141 O/U
-2.5
1:00pm
-
NORTHW
EMU61
65142.5 O/U
-34.5
1:00pm
-
QUIN
FLA60
92162.5 O/U
-21
1:00pm ESPU
-
SIEN
MASS60
70148 O/U
-18
1:00pm
-
TOCCF
CIT76
106
1:00pm
-
DAV
OHIO45
48144 O/U
PK
1:30pm
-
ANDSC
FURM39
34167.5 O/U
-40.5
2:00pm
-
ARCAD
TOWS23
47
2:00pm
-
ARST
GAST37
38146 O/U
PK
2:00pm
-
CLEAR
DUQ19
53
2:00pm
-
CMU
LCHI14
37144 O/U
-14.5
2:00pm
-
22CREI
10MARQ30
28154 O/U
-4
2:00pm CBS
-
FAMU
SC21
49132.5 O/U
-23.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
GWEB
VCU36
42139 O/U
-11.5
2:00pm
-
HOW
LAS33
36153 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm
-
INST
MIST34
44154 O/U
-8.5
2:00pm FS1
-
IONA
HARV26
27143.5 O/U
+2
2:00pm
-
JW (NC)
PRES21
46
2:00pm
-
LEH
MRST29
33133.5 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm
-
LEM
FAIR30
34144.5 O/U
-10
2:00pm
-
LIB
ALA27
48154.5 O/U
-10
2:00pm ESP+
-
LON
DAY37
34135.5 O/U
-12.5
2:00pm
-
LSUS
NTEX31
34142.5 O/U
-40.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
MERCY
SHU29
46152.5 O/U
-41.5
2:00pm
-
MRMK
BU22
38127 O/U
+2
2:00pm
-
MOBILE
NICH37
32143.5 O/U
-24.5
2:00pm
-
NCAT
GMU33
51145.5 O/U
-20
2:00pm
-
PRIN
DEL43
27140 O/U
+5
2:00pm
-
QUEEN
16DUKE33
46161 O/U
-28.5
2:00pm CW
-
SPU
BUCK28
33122 O/U
+1.5
2:00pm
-
TXST
20JMAD28
36147 O/U
-13
2:00pm ESP+
-
TROY
CCAR33
33153.5 O/U
+3
2:00pm
-
USMMA
ARMY29
30
2:00pm
-
VT
WAKE24
44145.5 O/U
-4
2:00pm ESP2
-
AAMU
UGA10
15152 O/U
-21.5
2:30pm
-
ABIL
WKY0
0154 O/U
-5
3:00pm ESP+
-
CARK
MIZZ0
0153 O/U
-21.5
3:00pm SECN
-
ERS
JU0
0139.5 O/U
-44.5
3:00pm
-
LOYNO
SELA0
0
3:00pm
-
USM
GASO0
0143.5 O/U
+3.5
3:00pm
-
MRYW
BING0
0157.5 O/U
-48.5
3:30pm
-
CAMP
SFU0
0133 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm
-
CHST
DEP0
0137.5 O/U
-6
4:00pm FS1
-
COKER
SCUP0
0
4:00pm
-
COLG
COR0
0158.5 O/U
-5
4:00pm
-
CSN
LBSU0
0164 O/U
-8
4:00pm
-
KING
WCU0
0
4:00pm
-
LAF
RICH0
0135 O/U
-16
4:00pm
-
MTST
WEB0
0135 O/U
-11.5
4:00pm
-
MTSU
MURR0
0133.5 O/U
-4.5
4:00pm
-
NAU
NCO0
0151 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm
-
STBN
AKR0
0137 O/U
+1
4:00pm
-
UTM
TNTC0
0159.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm
-
UCLA
ORE0
0136.5 O/U
-7
4:00pm CBS
-
LA
MRSH0
0154 O/U
-2
4:00pm ESP+
-
UMES
GW0
0149.5 O/U
-17.5
4:00pm
-
WICH
2KAN0
0146.5 O/U
-13
4:00pm ESP2
-
UALR
TNST0
0158.5 O/U
-3
4:30pm
-
SCHREI
TXCC0
0
4:30pm
-
Cal Maritime
UOP0
0
5:00pm
-
CP
UCD0
0134.5 O/U
-10
5:00pm
-
DART
VAN0
0135 O/U
-13
5:00pm ESP+
-
FIU
UTU0
0148 O/U
-2
5:00pm
-
UNCW
ARK0
0147.5 O/U
-11
5:00pm SECN
-
PRST
IDHO0
0140.5 O/U
+4.5
5:00pm
-
SAC
EWU0
0144.5 O/U
-10.5
5:00pm
-
MONT
IDST0
0137 O/U
+5
6:00pm
-
MVSU
SF0
0126.5 O/U
-35
6:00pm
-
PQ
LAM0
0
6:00pm
-
WYO
14BYU0
0152 O/U
-19.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
BELLAR
HIPT0
0144.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
7FAU
FGCU0
0141.5 O/U
+16.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
UIC
SIU0
0132.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
PEAY
19MEM0
0141 O/U
-21
7:00pm ESP+
-
PENN
3HOU0
0132.5 O/U
-26.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
PVAM
TXAM0
0146 O/U
-27.5
7:00pm SECN
-
USA
ODU0
0145 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
WAG
MAN0
0129.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
WV
OSU0
0147 O/U
-10
7:00pm FOX
-
YALE
SACL0
0146 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
UIW
UTRGV0
0154.5 O/U
-5
7:30pm
-
LT
GCU0
0139.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
UCSB
UCRV0
0141.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
ALV
SUU0
0
8:30pm
-
CABP
NMST0
0137 O/U
-1
9:00pm
-
CHAT
AUB0
0153 O/U
-20.5
9:00pm SECN
-
SEA
UTEP0
0137.5 O/U
-1
9:00pm ESP+
-
FRSNOP
NEV0
0138.5 O/U
-46.5
10:00pm
-
UCI
CSUB0
0136 O/U
+9.5
10:00pm
-
USC
ORST0
0140.5 O/U
+8.5
10:00pm PACN
-
HOFS
SJU79
84149 O/U
-8.5
12:00pm FS1
-
LIP
FSU78
75151.5 O/U
-8.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
MTSM
DSU73
77139.5 O/U
+4.5
12:00pm
-
PITT
SYR73
81149 O/U
-2
12:00pm CW
-
STONEH
RUTG58
59136 O/U
-26
12:00pm BTN
-
UVA
ND54
76116.5 O/U
+10.5
12:00pm ACCN
-
W&M
NAVY65
77138 O/U
-3
12:00pm
-
COFSTE
CCSU38
99
1:00pm
-
ULM
APP55
67136 O/U
-14.5
1:00pm