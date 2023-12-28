away team background logo
home team background logo
QUEENC
DUKE

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
QUEEN
Royals
33
DUKE
Blue Devils
46

Time Team Play Score
0:20   Deyton Albury turnover (lost ball)  
0:40   Jaxon Pollard defensive rebound  
0:42   Jared McCain misses three point jump shot  
0:50   Blue Devils 30 second timeout  
0:52 +3 BJ McLaurin makes three point jump shot (Jaxon Pollard assists) 33-46
1:06 +2 Sean Stewart makes two point putback layup 30-46
1:07   Sean Stewart offensive rebound  
1:09   Ryan Young misses two point layup  
1:28 +2 Deyton Albury makes two point driving layup 30-44
1:41 +2 Jeremy Roach makes two point pullup jump shot 28-44
1:52 +2 Deyton Albury makes two point driving layup 28-42
2:05   Sean Stewart personal foul  
2:09   Deyton Albury defensive rebound  
2:11   Sean Stewart misses two point pullup jump shot  
2:21   BJ McLaurin turnover (traveling)  
2:21   BJ McLaurin offensive rebound  
2:22   Ryan Young blocks BJ McLaurin's two point driving layup  
2:31 +1 Ryan Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-42
2:31 +1 Ryan Young makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-41
2:31   Jacobi Sebock shooting foul (Ryan Young draws the foul)  
2:37   Jared McCain defensive rebound  
2:39   Jacobi Sebock misses three point jump shot  
2:49   Tyrese Proctor turnover (back court violation)  
2:50 +3 Chris Ashby makes three point jump shot (Bryce Cash assists) 26-40
2:57   Bryce Cash offensive rebound  
2:59   Sean Stewart blocks Jacobi Sebock's two point driving layup  
3:18 +1 Sean Stewart makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-40
3:18   Sean Stewart misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:18   Bryce Cash shooting foul (Sean Stewart draws the foul)  
3:33   Sean Stewart defensive rebound  
3:33   Bryce Cash misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:33 +1 Bryce Cash makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-39
3:33   TV timeout  
3:33   Kyle Filipowski shooting foul  
3:39   Bryce Cash defensive rebound  
3:41   Caleb Foster misses three point jump shot  
3:51   Kyle Filipowski defensive rebound  
3:53   Chris Ashby misses three point jump shot  
4:16 +3 Jared McCain makes three point jump shot (Jeremy Roach assists) 22-39
4:22   Kyle Filipowski defensive rebound  
4:24   Deyton Albury misses two point jump shot  
4:46   Jaxon Pollard defensive rebound  
4:48   Caleb Foster misses two point layup  
4:56   Mark Mitchell defensive rebound  
4:58   Kyle Filipowski blocks Bryce Cash's two point layup  
5:23 +2 Mark Mitchell makes two point layup (Jeremy Roach assists) 22-36
5:36   Logan Threatt personal foul  
5:54 +3 Jaxon Pollard makes three point jump shot (Chris Ashby assists) 22-34
6:11 +2 Kyle Filipowski makes two point layup (Mark Mitchell assists) 19-34
6:31   AJ McKee turnover (offensive foul)  
6:31   AJ McKee offensive foul  
6:47   TV timeout  
6:47   Kyle Filipowski personal foul  
6:47   Deyton Albury defensive rebound  
6:49   Mark Mitchell misses three point jump shot  
7:03   Kyle Filipowski defensive rebound  
7:05   BJ McLaurin misses two point jump shot  
7:12   Jacobi Sebock offensive rebound  
7:14   BJ McLaurin misses three point jump shot  
7:29 +2 Kyle Filipowski makes two point layup 19-32
7:39   Mark Mitchell defensive rebound  
7:41   Logan Threatt misses three point jump shot  
7:57   Deyton Albury defensive rebound  
7:59   Caleb Foster misses three point jump shot  
8:19 +2 Deyton Albury makes two point driving layup 19-30
8:43   Royals defensive rebound  
8:44   Kyle Filipowski misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
8:44 +1 Kyle Filipowski makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-30
8:44   Jacobi Sebock shooting foul (Kyle Filipowski draws the foul)  
9:04   Jacobi Sebock turnover (traveling)  
9:16 +2 Jeremy Roach makes two point pullup jump shot 17-29
9:25   Chris Ashby turnover  
9:30   Malcolm Wilson defensive rebound  
9:32   Malcolm Wilson blocks Kyle Filipowski's two point layup  
9:48   Tyrese Proctor defensive rebound  
9:50   Kyle Filipowski blocks Deyton Albury's two point jump shot  
10:01   Deyton Albury defensive rebound  
10:01   Tyrese Proctor misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
10:01   Deyton Albury shooting foul (Tyrese Proctor draws the foul)  
10:01 +2 Tyrese Proctor makes two point layup 17-27
10:14 +2 Deyton Albury makes two point driving layup 17-25
10:19   Tyrese Proctor turnover (lost ball) (Deyton Albury steals)  
10:30 +2 Logan Threatt makes two point layup (Jaxon Pollard assists) 15-25
10:32   TV timeout  
10:54 +2 Jared McCain makes two point driving finger roll layup 13-25
11:10 +2 Jaxon Pollard makes two point layup 13-23
11:26 +2 Jared McCain makes two point running pullup jump shot 11-23
11:38 +2 Jaxon Pollard makes two point layup (Logan Threatt assists) 11-21
11:46   Ryan Young turnover (bad pass) (Logan Threatt steals)  
11:54   Ryan Young defensive rebound  
11:56   AJ McKee misses two point pullup jump shot  
12:20   Ryan Young turnover (offensive foul)  
12:20   Ryan Young offensive foul  
12:32   Blue Devils defensive rebound  
12:34   Tyrese Proctor blocks Bryce Cash's two point layup  
12:46   Royals offensive rebound  
12:48   Kyle Filipowski blocks Bryce Cash's two point layup  
12:56   AJ McKee defensive rebound  
12:58   Caleb Foster misses three point jump shot  
13:23 +3 Deyton Albury makes three point stepback jump shot 9-21
13:51 +2 Jared McCain makes two point pullup jump shot (Kyle Filipowski assists) 6-21
14:07   Jared McCain defensive rebound  
14:09   Deyton Albury misses two point driving layup  
14:15   AJ McKee defensive rebound  
14:17   Jared McCain misses three point jump shot  
14:33 +2 Bryce Cash makes two point layup 6-19
14:40   Bryce Cash offensive rebound  
14:42   Chris Ashby misses three point jump shot  
14:59 +2 Mark Mitchell makes two point dunk 4-19
15:05   Mark Mitchell offensive rebound  
15:07   Jeremy Roach misses three point jump shot  
15:16   BJ McLaurin turnover (bad pass) (Mark Mitchell steals)  
15:27 +3 Jared McCain makes three point jump shot (Jeremy Roach assists) 4-17
15:34   Jared McCain offensive rebound  
15:36   Kyle Filipowski misses three point jump shot  
15:54   AJ McKee personal foul  
16:09   Deyton Albury turnover (bad pass)  
16:20   TV timeout  
16:20   Royals 30 second timeout  
16:25 +3 Caleb Foster makes three point jump shot (Jared McCain assists) 4-14
16:29   Mark Mitchell defensive rebound  
16:31   Kyle Filipowski blocks AJ McKee's two point layup  
16:40   Jeremy Roach personal foul  
16:50 +3 Jared McCain makes three point jump shot 4-11
16:54   BJ McLaurin turnover (Jared McCain steals)  
16:58 +2 Mark Mitchell makes two point layup 4-8
17:09 +2 Deyton Albury makes two point layup 4-6
17:33 +2 Jared McCain makes two point layup 2-6
17:37   Blue Devils offensive rebound  
17:39   Jeremy Roach misses three point jump shot  
17:43   Jared McCain defensive rebound  
17:45   Bryce Cash misses two point layup  
17:51   BJ McLaurin offensive rebound  
17:53   Kyle Filipowski blocks BJ McLaurin's two point layup  
18:16 +2 Kyle Filipowski makes two point layup (Mark Mitchell assists) 2-4
18:35 +2 Deyton Albury makes two point layup 2-2
18:55 +2 Jeremy Roach makes two point jump shot 0-2
19:07   Mark Mitchell defensive rebound  
19:09   BJ McLaurin misses three point jump shot  
19:19   Jared McCain turnover (lost ball) (AJ McKee steals)  
19:22   Deyton Albury turnover (lost ball) (Jared McCain steals)  
19:41   Deyton Albury defensive rebound  
19:43   Jared McCain misses three point jump shot  
20:00   BJ McLaurin vs. Kyle Filipowski (Blue Devils gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 33 46
Field Goals 14-33 (42.4%) 19-33 (57.6%)
3-Pointers 4-10 (40.0%) 4-14 (28.6%)
Free Throws 1-2 (50.0%) 4-7 (57.1%)
Total Rebounds 18 18
Offensive 5 3
Defensive 11 13
Team 2 2
Assists 5 7
Steals 3 3
Blocks 1 8
Turnovers 9 5
Fouls 7 5
Technicals 0 0
13
D. Albury G
15 PTS, 5 REB
0
J. McCain G
17 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
Top Scorers
13
D. Albury G 15 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
0
J. McCain G 17 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
42.4 FG% 57.6
40.0 3PT FG% 28.6
50.0 FT% 57.1
Queens
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Mathews 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
M. Wilson 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 1 0 0 1
G. Rains - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Krawczyk - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. George - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nevill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 33 16 5 14/33 4/10 1/2 7 58 3 1 9 5 11
Duke
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Stewart 3 2 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 1 3 0 1 0 1 1
R. Young 2 1 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 1 6 0 1 2 0 1
J. Blakes 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
T. Power 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
S. Hubbard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Borden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Reeves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Schutt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Begovich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 46 16 7 19/33 4/14 4/7 5 85 3 8 5 3 13
