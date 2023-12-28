QUEENC
DUKE
1st Half
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:20
|Deyton Albury turnover (lost ball)
|0:40
|Jaxon Pollard defensive rebound
|0:42
|Jared McCain misses three point jump shot
|0:50
|Blue Devils 30 second timeout
|0:52
|+3
|BJ McLaurin makes three point jump shot (Jaxon Pollard assists)
|33-46
|1:06
|+2
|Sean Stewart makes two point putback layup
|30-46
|1:07
|Sean Stewart offensive rebound
|1:09
|Ryan Young misses two point layup
|1:28
|+2
|Deyton Albury makes two point driving layup
|30-44
|1:41
|+2
|Jeremy Roach makes two point pullup jump shot
|28-44
|1:52
|+2
|Deyton Albury makes two point driving layup
|28-42
|2:05
|Sean Stewart personal foul
|2:09
|Deyton Albury defensive rebound
|2:11
|Sean Stewart misses two point pullup jump shot
|2:21
|BJ McLaurin turnover (traveling)
|2:21
|BJ McLaurin offensive rebound
|2:22
|Ryan Young blocks BJ McLaurin's two point driving layup
|2:31
|+1
|Ryan Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-42
|2:31
|+1
|Ryan Young makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-41
|2:31
|Jacobi Sebock shooting foul (Ryan Young draws the foul)
|2:37
|Jared McCain defensive rebound
|2:39
|Jacobi Sebock misses three point jump shot
|2:49
|Tyrese Proctor turnover (back court violation)
|2:50
|+3
|Chris Ashby makes three point jump shot (Bryce Cash assists)
|26-40
|2:57
|Bryce Cash offensive rebound
|2:59
|Sean Stewart blocks Jacobi Sebock's two point driving layup
|3:18
|+1
|Sean Stewart makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-40
|3:18
|Sean Stewart misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:18
|Bryce Cash shooting foul (Sean Stewart draws the foul)
|3:33
|Sean Stewart defensive rebound
|3:33
|Bryce Cash misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:33
|+1
|Bryce Cash makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-39
|3:33
|TV timeout
|3:33
|Kyle Filipowski shooting foul
|3:39
|Bryce Cash defensive rebound
|3:41
|Caleb Foster misses three point jump shot
|3:51
|Kyle Filipowski defensive rebound
|3:53
|Chris Ashby misses three point jump shot
|4:16
|+3
|Jared McCain makes three point jump shot (Jeremy Roach assists)
|22-39
|4:22
|Kyle Filipowski defensive rebound
|4:24
|Deyton Albury misses two point jump shot
|4:46
|Jaxon Pollard defensive rebound
|4:48
|Caleb Foster misses two point layup
|4:56
|Mark Mitchell defensive rebound
|4:58
|Kyle Filipowski blocks Bryce Cash's two point layup
|5:23
|+2
|Mark Mitchell makes two point layup (Jeremy Roach assists)
|22-36
|5:36
|Logan Threatt personal foul
|5:54
|+3
|Jaxon Pollard makes three point jump shot (Chris Ashby assists)
|22-34
|6:11
|+2
|Kyle Filipowski makes two point layup (Mark Mitchell assists)
|19-34
|6:31
|AJ McKee turnover (offensive foul)
|6:31
|AJ McKee offensive foul
|6:47
|TV timeout
|6:47
|Kyle Filipowski personal foul
|6:47
|Deyton Albury defensive rebound
|6:49
|Mark Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|7:03
|Kyle Filipowski defensive rebound
|7:05
|BJ McLaurin misses two point jump shot
|7:12
|Jacobi Sebock offensive rebound
|7:14
|BJ McLaurin misses three point jump shot
|7:29
|+2
|Kyle Filipowski makes two point layup
|19-32
|7:39
|Mark Mitchell defensive rebound
|7:41
|Logan Threatt misses three point jump shot
|7:57
|Deyton Albury defensive rebound
|7:59
|Caleb Foster misses three point jump shot
|8:19
|+2
|Deyton Albury makes two point driving layup
|19-30
|8:43
|Royals defensive rebound
|8:44
|Kyle Filipowski misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:44
|+1
|Kyle Filipowski makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-30
|8:44
|Jacobi Sebock shooting foul (Kyle Filipowski draws the foul)
|9:04
|Jacobi Sebock turnover (traveling)
|9:16
|+2
|Jeremy Roach makes two point pullup jump shot
|17-29
|9:25
|Chris Ashby turnover
|9:30
|Malcolm Wilson defensive rebound
|9:32
|Malcolm Wilson blocks Kyle Filipowski's two point layup
|9:48
|Tyrese Proctor defensive rebound
|9:50
|Kyle Filipowski blocks Deyton Albury's two point jump shot
|10:01
|Deyton Albury defensive rebound
|10:01
|Tyrese Proctor misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|10:01
|Deyton Albury shooting foul (Tyrese Proctor draws the foul)
|10:01
|+2
|Tyrese Proctor makes two point layup
|17-27
|10:14
|+2
|Deyton Albury makes two point driving layup
|17-25
|10:19
|Tyrese Proctor turnover (lost ball) (Deyton Albury steals)
|10:30
|+2
|Logan Threatt makes two point layup (Jaxon Pollard assists)
|15-25
|10:32
|TV timeout
|10:54
|+2
|Jared McCain makes two point driving finger roll layup
|13-25
|11:10
|+2
|Jaxon Pollard makes two point layup
|13-23
|11:26
|+2
|Jared McCain makes two point running pullup jump shot
|11-23
|11:38
|+2
|Jaxon Pollard makes two point layup (Logan Threatt assists)
|11-21
|11:46
|Ryan Young turnover (bad pass) (Logan Threatt steals)
|11:54
|Ryan Young defensive rebound
|11:56
|AJ McKee misses two point pullup jump shot
|12:20
|Ryan Young turnover (offensive foul)
|12:20
|Ryan Young offensive foul
|12:32
|Blue Devils defensive rebound
|12:34
|Tyrese Proctor blocks Bryce Cash's two point layup
|12:46
|Royals offensive rebound
|12:48
|Kyle Filipowski blocks Bryce Cash's two point layup
|12:56
|AJ McKee defensive rebound
|12:58
|Caleb Foster misses three point jump shot
|13:23
|+3
|Deyton Albury makes three point stepback jump shot
|9-21
|13:51
|+2
|Jared McCain makes two point pullup jump shot (Kyle Filipowski assists)
|6-21
|14:07
|Jared McCain defensive rebound
|14:09
|Deyton Albury misses two point driving layup
|14:15
|AJ McKee defensive rebound
|14:17
|Jared McCain misses three point jump shot
|14:33
|+2
|Bryce Cash makes two point layup
|6-19
|14:40
|Bryce Cash offensive rebound
|14:42
|Chris Ashby misses three point jump shot
|14:59
|+2
|Mark Mitchell makes two point dunk
|4-19
|15:05
|Mark Mitchell offensive rebound
|15:07
|Jeremy Roach misses three point jump shot
|15:16
|BJ McLaurin turnover (bad pass) (Mark Mitchell steals)
|15:27
|+3
|Jared McCain makes three point jump shot (Jeremy Roach assists)
|4-17
|15:34
|Jared McCain offensive rebound
|15:36
|Kyle Filipowski misses three point jump shot
|15:54
|AJ McKee personal foul
|16:09
|Deyton Albury turnover (bad pass)
|16:20
|TV timeout
|16:20
|Royals 30 second timeout
|16:25
|+3
|Caleb Foster makes three point jump shot (Jared McCain assists)
|4-14
|16:29
|Mark Mitchell defensive rebound
|16:31
|Kyle Filipowski blocks AJ McKee's two point layup
|16:40
|Jeremy Roach personal foul
|16:50
|+3
|Jared McCain makes three point jump shot
|4-11
|16:54
|BJ McLaurin turnover (Jared McCain steals)
|16:58
|+2
|Mark Mitchell makes two point layup
|4-8
|17:09
|+2
|Deyton Albury makes two point layup
|4-6
|17:33
|+2
|Jared McCain makes two point layup
|2-6
|17:37
|Blue Devils offensive rebound
|17:39
|Jeremy Roach misses three point jump shot
|17:43
|Jared McCain defensive rebound
|17:45
|Bryce Cash misses two point layup
|17:51
|BJ McLaurin offensive rebound
|17:53
|Kyle Filipowski blocks BJ McLaurin's two point layup
|18:16
|+2
|Kyle Filipowski makes two point layup (Mark Mitchell assists)
|2-4
|18:35
|+2
|Deyton Albury makes two point layup
|2-2
|18:55
|+2
|Jeremy Roach makes two point jump shot
|0-2
|19:07
|Mark Mitchell defensive rebound
|19:09
|BJ McLaurin misses three point jump shot
|19:19
|Jared McCain turnover (lost ball) (AJ McKee steals)
|19:22
|Deyton Albury turnover (lost ball) (Jared McCain steals)
|19:41
|Deyton Albury defensive rebound
|19:43
|Jared McCain misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|BJ McLaurin vs. Kyle Filipowski (Blue Devils gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|33
|46
|Field Goals
|14-33 (42.4%)
|19-33 (57.6%)
|3-Pointers
|4-10 (40.0%)
|4-14 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|1-2 (50.0%)
|4-7 (57.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|18
|18
|Offensive
|5
|3
|Defensive
|11
|13
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|5
|7
|Steals
|3
|3
|Blocks
|1
|8
|Turnovers
|9
|5
|Fouls
|7
|5
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|42.4
|FG%
|57.6
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|57.1
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Albury
|15
|5
|0
|7/10
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|16
|1
|0
|3
|0
|5
|J. Pollard
|7
|2
|2
|3/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B. Cash
|3
|3
|1
|1/5
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|L. Threatt
|2
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Sebock
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
