SIENA
UMASS
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|3:36
|TV timeout
|3:36
|Killian Gribben shooting foul
|3:38
|Michael Evbagharu turnover (bad pass) (Keon Thompson steals)
|3:57
|+2
|Keon Thompson makes two point driving layup
|60-70
|4:15
|Sean Durugordon turnover (lost ball)
|4:34
|+1
|Keon Thompson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|60-68
|4:34
|+1
|Keon Thompson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|60-67
|4:34
|Sean Durugordon shooting foul (Keon Thompson draws the foul)
|4:49
|Minutemen 30 second timeout
|4:56
|+2
|Giovanni Emejuru makes two point putback layup
|60-66
|4:57
|Giovanni Emejuru offensive rebound
|4:59
|Michael Eley misses two point jump shot
|5:09
|Marqui Worthy turnover (bad pass) (Giovanni Emejuru steals)
|5:27
|+2
|Giovanni Emejuru makes two point dunk (Michael Evbagharu assists)
|58-66
|5:48
|+2
|Keon Thompson makes two point driving layup (Matt Cross assists)
|56-66
|6:06
|Marqui Worthy defensive rebound
|6:08
|Michael Eley misses three point jump shot
|6:17
|Giovanni Emejuru defensive rebound
|6:19
|Robert Davis Jr. misses two point layup
|6:40
|+3
|Michael Eley makes three point jump shot
|56-64
|6:57
|+2
|Keon Thompson makes two point driving layup
|53-64
|7:04
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford defensive rebound
|7:06
|Giovanni Emejuru misses two point hook shot
|7:19
|Michael Eley defensive rebound
|7:21
|Robert Davis Jr. misses three point jump shot
|7:33
|TV timeout
|7:33
|Saints 30 second timeout
|7:34
|+3
|Michael Eley makes three point jump shot (Michael Evbagharu assists)
|53-62
|7:59
|+2
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford makes two point jump shot (Matt Cross assists)
|50-62
|8:24
|Michael Ojo turnover (bad pass) (Daniel Hankins-Sanford steals)
|8:46
|Giovanni Emejuru defensive rebound
|8:48
|Robert Davis Jr. misses three point jump shot
|8:53
|Robert Davis Jr. offensive rebound
|8:55
|Marqui Worthy misses three point jump shot
|9:03
|Giovanni Emejuru turnover (lost ball) (Matt Cross steals)
|9:29
|+1
|Matt Cross makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|50-60
|9:29
|+1
|Matt Cross makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-59
|9:29
|Killian Gribben shooting foul (Matt Cross draws the foul)
|9:45
|Minutemen defensive rebound
|9:47
|Michael Eley misses three point jump shot
|10:04
|Giovanni Emejuru offensive rebound
|10:06
|Michael Eley misses three point jump shot
|10:09
|Killian Gribben offensive rebound
|10:11
|Mason Courtney misses two point jump shot
|10:40
|+2
|Matt Cross makes two point layup (Marqui Worthy assists)
|50-58
|11:02
|+1
|Sean Durugordon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|50-56
|11:02
|+1
|Sean Durugordon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|49-56
|11:02
|Matt Cross shooting foul (Sean Durugordon draws the foul)
|11:13
|+2
|Matt Cross makes two point layup
|48-56
|11:16
|Matt Cross offensive rebound
|11:18
|Jaylen Curry misses two point layup
|11:47
|+1
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-54
|11:47
|+1
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-53
|11:47
|TV timeout
|11:47
|Michael Ojo shooting foul (Daniel Hankins-Sanford draws the foul)
|12:07
|Michael Eley turnover (lost ball)
|12:20
|Michael Eley defensive rebound
|12:22
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford misses two point layup
|12:26
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford offensive rebound
|12:28
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford misses two point layup
|12:45
|+3
|Brendan Coyle makes three point jump shot (Mason Courtney assists)
|48-52
|13:00
|Rahsool Diggins personal foul
|13:10
|+1
|Matt Cross makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|45-52
|13:10
|Sveinn Birgisson shooting foul (Matt Cross draws the foul)
|13:10
|+2
|Matt Cross makes two point layup (Jayden Ndjigue assists)
|45-51
|13:14
|Jayden Ndjigue offensive rebound
|13:16
|Sean Durugordon blocks Jayden Ndjigue's two point layup
|13:24
|Minutemen offensive rebound
|13:26
|Marqui Worthy misses two point jump shot
|13:32
|+2
|Sean Durugordon makes two point jump shot
|45-49
|13:44
|Michael Eley offensive rebound
|13:46
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford blocks Michael Eley's two point jump shot
|13:54
|Mason Courtney defensive rebound
|13:56
|Matt Cross misses two point jump shot
|14:04
|Michael Eley turnover (lost ball) (Jayden Ndjigue steals)
|14:15
|Michael Eley defensive rebound
|14:17
|Jaylen Curry misses two point jump shot
|14:21
|+1
|Sean Durugordon makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|43-49
|14:21
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford shooting foul (Sean Durugordon draws the foul)
|14:21
|+2
|Sean Durugordon makes two point layup
|42-49
|14:37
|+3
|Rahsool Diggins makes three point jump shot (Matt Cross assists)
|40-49
|14:53
|Giovanni Emejuru personal foul
|15:04
|Saints 30 second timeout
|15:04
|+2
|Sean Durugordon makes two point jump shot
|40-46
|15:25
|+2
|Matt Cross makes two point dunk (Jaylen Curry assists)
|38-46
|15:30
|Kyle Winters turnover (lost ball) (Matt Cross steals)
|15:38
|+1
|Matt Cross makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-44
|15:38
|+1
|Matt Cross makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-43
|15:38
|Kyle Winters shooting foul (Matt Cross draws the foul)
|15:40
|Kyle Winters turnover (bad pass) (Matt Cross steals)
|15:54
|TV timeout
|15:54
|Jayden Ndjigue personal foul (Michael Eley draws the foul)
|15:58
|Michael Eley defensive rebound
|16:00
|Rahsool Diggins misses three point jump shot
|16:09
|Matt Cross defensive rebound
|16:11
|Sean Durugordon misses three point jump shot
|16:26
|Josh Cohen personal foul
|16:26
|Saints defensive rebound
|16:26
|Keon Thompson misses two point layup
|16:49
|Killian Gribben turnover (offensive foul)
|16:49
|Killian Gribben offensive foul
|17:00
|Keon Thompson turnover (bad pass)
|17:19
|+2
|Michael Eley makes two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|38-42
|17:35
|Rahsool Diggins turnover (bad pass) (Michael Eley steals)
|17:45
|+2
|Sean Durugordon makes two point turnaround jump shot
|36-42
|18:03
|Saints defensive rebound
|18:05
|Jayden Ndjigue misses two point layup
|18:07
|Jayden Ndjigue offensive rebound
|18:09
|Jayden Ndjigue misses two point jump shot
|18:18
|Killian Gribben personal foul (Matt Cross draws the foul)
|18:20
|Matt Cross defensive rebound
|18:22
|Mason Courtney misses three point jump shot
|18:54
|+2
|Rahsool Diggins makes two point pullup jump shot
|34-42
|19:08
|+2
|Sean Durugordon makes two point cutting layup (Mason Courtney assists)
|34-40
|19:22
|Michael Eley defensive rebound
|19:24
|Keon Thompson misses two point jump shot
|19:39
|+1
|Killian Gribben makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-40
|19:39
|Killian Gribben misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|19:39
|Josh Cohen shooting foul (Killian Gribben draws the foul)
|19:41
|Killian Gribben offensive rebound
|19:43
|Giovanni Emejuru misses two point jump shot
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:01
|Minutemen offensive rebound
|0:03
|Michael Ojo blocks Keon Thompson's two point layup
|0:22
|Minutemen 30 second timeout
|0:24
|+1
|Sean Durugordon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-40
|0:24
|+1
|Sean Durugordon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-40
|0:24
|Rahsool Diggins personal foul (Sean Durugordon draws the foul)
|0:35
|Michael Ojo defensive rebound
|0:37
|Keon Thompson misses two point jump shot
|0:41
|Minutemen offensive rebound
|0:43
|Rahsool Diggins misses three point jump shot
|0:49
|Giovanni Emejuru turnover (lost ball) (Matt Cross steals)
|1:05
|Michael Evbagharu offensive rebound
|1:05
|Michael Evbagharu misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:05
|Robert Davis Jr. personal foul (Michael Evbagharu draws the foul)
|1:24
|+2
|Matt Cross makes two point cutting layup (Rahsool Diggins assists)
|29-40
|1:37
|Matt Cross defensive rebound
|1:39
|Killian Gribben misses two point layup
|1:50
|Killian Gribben defensive rebound
|1:50
|Josh Cohen misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:50
|+1
|Josh Cohen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-38
|1:50
|Giovanni Emejuru personal foul (Josh Cohen draws the foul)
|1:50
|Minutemen defensive rebound
|1:52
|Sean Durugordon misses three point jump shot
|2:02
|Saints offensive rebound
|2:02
|Matt Cross blocks Sean Durugordon's two point layup
|2:09
|Giovanni Emejuru offensive rebound
|2:09
|Brendan Coyle misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:09
|Brendan Coyle misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:09
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford shooting foul (Brendan Coyle draws the foul)
|2:17
|+1
|Matt Cross makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|29-37
|2:17
|Bralyn Smith shooting foul (Matt Cross draws the foul)
|2:17
|+2
|Matt Cross makes two point driving layup
|29-36
|2:23
|Bralyn Smith turnover (bad pass) (Matt Cross steals)
|2:38
|Keon Thompson turnover (bad pass) (Michael Evbagharu steals)
|2:54
|Matt Cross defensive rebound
|2:56
|Sean Durugordon misses two point jump shot
|2:57
|Robert Davis Jr. personal foul (Giovanni Emejuru draws the foul)
|2:57
|Keon Thompson turnover (bad pass) (Giovanni Emejuru steals)
|3:01
|Giovanni Emejuru personal foul
|3:09
|+2
|Michael Eley makes two point pullup jump shot
|29-34
|3:32
|+2
|Keon Thompson makes two point driving layup
|27-34
|3:50
|+1
|Giovanni Emejuru makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-32
|3:50
|+1
|Giovanni Emejuru makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-32
|3:50
|TV timeout
|3:50
|Josh Cohen shooting foul (Michael Evbagharu draws the foul)
|3:50
|Giovanni Emejuru offensive rebound
|3:51
|Keon Thompson blocks Michael Evbagharu's two point layup
|4:11
|+2
|Rahsool Diggins makes two point layup
|25-32
|4:43
|+3
|Michael Eley makes three point jump shot (Giovanni Emejuru assists)
|25-30
|4:43
|Saints 30 second timeout
|4:43
|+2
|Jayden Ndjigue makes two point putback layup
|22-30
|4:44
|Jayden Ndjigue offensive rebound
|4:46
|Michael Ojo blocks Matt Cross's two point layup
|5:01
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford defensive rebound
|5:03
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford blocks Killian Gribben's two point layup
|5:22
|+2
|Jaylen Curry makes two point driving layup
|22-28
|5:43
|+2
|Michael Eley makes two point stepback jump shot
|22-26
|5:54
|Killian Gribben defensive rebound
|5:56
|Jayden Ndjigue misses three point jump shot
|6:03
|Jaylen Curry offensive rebound
|6:05
|Michael Ojo blocks Jayden Ndjigue's two point jump shot
|6:25
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford defensive rebound
|6:27
|Brendan Coyle misses three point jump shot
|6:42
|TV timeout
|6:42
|Jaylen Curry personal foul
|7:01
|+2
|Josh Cohen makes two point cutting layup (Rahsool Diggins assists)
|20-26
|7:18
|+2
|Michael Eley makes two point driving layup
|20-24
|7:33
|+3
|Rahsool Diggins makes three point jump shot (Jaylen Curry assists)
|18-24
|7:40
|Josh Cohen defensive rebound
|7:42
|Michael Eley misses three point jump shot
|7:58
|+3
|Jaylen Curry makes three point jump shot (Matt Cross assists)
|18-21
|8:03
|Matt Cross defensive rebound
|8:05
|Mason Courtney misses three point jump shot
|8:22
|Michael Ojo defensive rebound
|8:24
|Jaylen Curry misses two point jump shot
|8:44
|+2
|Michael Eley makes two point jump shot
|18-18
|9:05
|Keon Thompson turnover (bad pass)
|9:13
|Josh Cohen defensive rebound
|9:15
|Mason Courtney misses two point jump shot
|9:25
|+1
|Matt Cross makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-18
|9:25
|+1
|Matt Cross makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-17
|9:25
|Bralyn Smith shooting foul (Matt Cross draws the foul)
|9:29
|Bralyn Smith turnover (lost ball) (Matt Cross steals)
|9:45
|+2
|Marqui Worthy makes two point driving layup
|16-16
|10:00
|Sean Durugordon turnover (lost ball) (Keon Thompson steals)
|10:21
|+1
|Keon Thompson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-14
|10:21
|Keon Thompson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:21
|Mason Courtney shooting foul (Keon Thompson draws the foul)
|10:21
|Keon Thompson offensive rebound
|10:23
|Robert Davis Jr. misses three point jump shot
|10:39
|+1
|Sean Durugordon makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|16-13
|10:39
|Jayden Ndjigue shooting foul (Sean Durugordon draws the foul)
|10:39
|+2
|Sean Durugordon makes two point jump shot
|15-13
|11:03
|Bralyn Smith defensive rebound
|11:05
|Matt Cross misses three point jump shot
|11:16
|Sean Durugordon turnover (lost ball) (Matt Cross steals)
|11:46
|TV timeout
|11:46
|Saints defensive rebound
|11:48
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford misses two point jump shot
|11:52
|Jayden Ndjigue defensive rebound
|11:54
|Sean Durugordon misses two point jump shot
|12:00
|Michael Ojo offensive rebound
|12:02
|Michael Evbagharu misses two point layup
|12:15
|Rahsool Diggins turnover (bad pass)
|12:29
|Minutemen defensive rebound
|12:31
|Michael Ojo misses three point jump shot
|13:03
|+2
|Jayden Ndjigue makes two point driving layup (Jaylen Curry assists)
|13-13
|13:07
|Sean Durugordon turnover (lost ball) (Jaylen Curry steals)
|13:25
|+1
|Josh Cohen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|13-11
|13:25
|+1
|Josh Cohen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-10
|13:25
|Michael Eley shooting foul (Josh Cohen draws the foul)
|13:25
|Josh Cohen offensive rebound
|13:26
|Jayden Ndjigue misses two point layup
|13:43
|Michael Eley personal foul
|13:49
|+2
|Sean Durugordon makes two point driving layup
|13-9
|13:56
|Mason Courtney defensive rebound
|13:58
|Rahsool Diggins misses two point jump shot
|14:13
|+3
|Michael Eley makes three point jump shot (Sean Durugordon assists)
|11-9
|14:28
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford personal foul
|14:47
|+3
|Keon Thompson makes three point jump shot (Robert Davis Jr. assists)
|8-9
|14:54
|Giovanni Emejuru turnover (lost ball) (Rahsool Diggins steals)
|14:56
|Giovanni Emejuru offensive rebound
|14:58
|Michael Eley misses two point jump shot
|15:18
|TV timeout
|15:18
|Saints 30 second timeout
|15:19
|+2
|Keon Thompson makes two point driving layup
|8-6
|15:24
|Jayden Ndjigue defensive rebound
|15:26
|Giovanni Emejuru misses two point hook shot
|15:54
|+2
|Matt Cross makes two point driving layup
|8-4
|16:00
|Killian Gribben turnover (lost ball) (Matt Cross steals)
|16:27
|Saints defensive rebound
|16:29
|Matt Cross misses two point layup
|16:31
|Matt Cross offensive rebound
|16:33
|Killian Gribben blocks Matt Cross's two point layup
|16:51
|+2
|Michael Eley makes two point driving layup
|8-2
|17:00
|Mason Courtney defensive rebound
|17:02
|Keon Thompson misses two point layup
|17:10
|+2
|Giovanni Emejuru makes two point putback layup
|6-2
|17:11
|Giovanni Emejuru offensive rebound
|17:13
|Michael Eley misses three point jump shot
|17:41
|+2
|Jayden Ndjigue makes two point jump shot
|4-2
|17:49
|Matt Cross defensive rebound
|17:51
|Sean Durugordon misses two point jump shot
|17:53
|Sean Durugordon offensive rebound
|17:55
|Sean Durugordon misses two point layup
|18:04
|Giovanni Emejuru defensive rebound
|18:06
|Matt Cross misses three point jump shot
|18:25
|+1
|Sean Durugordon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-0
|18:25
|+1
|Sean Durugordon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|3-0
|18:25
|Rahsool Diggins shooting foul (Sean Durugordon draws the foul)
|18:46
|Michael Eley defensive rebound
|18:48
|Jayden Ndjigue misses two point jump shot
|19:02
|+2
|Giovanni Emejuru makes two point putback layup
|2-0
|19:03
|Giovanni Emejuru offensive rebound
|19:05
|Sean Durugordon misses two point jump shot
|19:25
|Rahsool Diggins turnover (bad pass) (Giovanni Emejuru steals)
|19:34
|Matt Cross defensive rebound
|19:36
|Giovanni Emejuru misses two point layup
|19:36
|(Saints gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|60
|70
|Field Goals
|22-52 (42.3%)
|25-58 (43.1%)
|3-Pointers
|5-16 (31.3%)
|4-13 (30.8%)
|Free Throws
|11-15 (73.3%)
|16-18 (88.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|31
|Offensive
|13
|10
|Defensive
|17
|15
|Team
|5
|6
|Assists
|6
|12
|Steals
|5
|14
|Blocks
|5
|4
|Turnovers
|17
|8
|Fouls
|16
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Siena 2-10
|59.0 PPG
|40.1 RPG
|10.8 APG
|Massachusetts 8-3
|84.5 PPG
|41.9 RPG
|18.5 APG
|
|42.3
|FG%
|43.1
|
|
|31.3
|3PT FG%
|30.8
|
|
|73.3
|FT%
|88.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Eley
|24
|7
|0
|10/18
|4/9
|0/0
|2
|-
|1
|0
|2
|1
|6
|S. Durugordon
|22
|1
|1
|7/15
|0/2
|8/8
|1
|-
|0
|1
|4
|1
|0
|G. Emejuru
|10
|10
|1
|4/8
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|-
|3
|0
|3
|7
|3
|K. Gribben
|1
|4
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|-
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|M. Courtney
|0
|3
|2
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Coyle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Birgisson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Evbagharu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Winters
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Ojo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Tekin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. White
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Frazier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Clayton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Lazar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|60
|30
|6
|22/52
|5/16
|11/15
|16
|0
|5
|5
|17
|13
|17
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Cross
|22
|9
|4
|7/13
|0/2
|8/8
|1
|0
|8
|1
|0
|2
|7
|K. Thompson
|16
|1
|0
|6/11
|1/1
|3/4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|1
|0
|R. Diggins
|10
|0
|2
|4/7
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|J. Ndjigue
|6
|5
|1
|3/10
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|J. Cohen
|5
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Curry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Hankins-Sanford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Worthy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Davis Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Marcus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cronin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Majok
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Castineyra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Foster
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Mason
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|25
|12
|25/58
|4/13
|16/18
|15
|0
|14
|4
|8
|10
|15
