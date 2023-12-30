away team background logo
SIENA
UMASS

2nd Half
SIEN
Saints
29
MASS
Minutemen
30

Time Team Play Score
3:36   TV timeout  
3:36   Killian Gribben shooting foul  
3:38   Michael Evbagharu turnover (bad pass) (Keon Thompson steals)  
3:57 +2 Keon Thompson makes two point driving layup 60-70
4:15   Sean Durugordon turnover (lost ball)  
4:34 +1 Keon Thompson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 60-68
4:34 +1 Keon Thompson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 60-67
4:34   Sean Durugordon shooting foul (Keon Thompson draws the foul)  
4:49   Minutemen 30 second timeout  
4:56 +2 Giovanni Emejuru makes two point putback layup 60-66
4:57   Giovanni Emejuru offensive rebound  
4:59   Michael Eley misses two point jump shot  
5:09   Marqui Worthy turnover (bad pass) (Giovanni Emejuru steals)  
5:27 +2 Giovanni Emejuru makes two point dunk (Michael Evbagharu assists) 58-66
5:48 +2 Keon Thompson makes two point driving layup (Matt Cross assists) 56-66
6:06   Marqui Worthy defensive rebound  
6:08   Michael Eley misses three point jump shot  
6:17   Giovanni Emejuru defensive rebound  
6:19   Robert Davis Jr. misses two point layup  
6:40 +3 Michael Eley makes three point jump shot 56-64
6:57 +2 Keon Thompson makes two point driving layup 53-64
7:04   Daniel Hankins-Sanford defensive rebound  
7:06   Giovanni Emejuru misses two point hook shot  
7:19   Michael Eley defensive rebound  
7:21   Robert Davis Jr. misses three point jump shot  
7:33   TV timeout  
7:33   Saints 30 second timeout  
7:34 +3 Michael Eley makes three point jump shot (Michael Evbagharu assists) 53-62
7:59 +2 Daniel Hankins-Sanford makes two point jump shot (Matt Cross assists) 50-62
8:24   Michael Ojo turnover (bad pass) (Daniel Hankins-Sanford steals)  
8:46   Giovanni Emejuru defensive rebound  
8:48   Robert Davis Jr. misses three point jump shot  
8:53   Robert Davis Jr. offensive rebound  
8:55   Marqui Worthy misses three point jump shot  
9:03   Giovanni Emejuru turnover (lost ball) (Matt Cross steals)  
9:29 +1 Matt Cross makes regular free throw 2 of 2 50-60
9:29 +1 Matt Cross makes regular free throw 1 of 2 50-59
9:29   Killian Gribben shooting foul (Matt Cross draws the foul)  
9:45   Minutemen defensive rebound  
9:47   Michael Eley misses three point jump shot  
10:04   Giovanni Emejuru offensive rebound  
10:06   Michael Eley misses three point jump shot  
10:09   Killian Gribben offensive rebound  
10:11   Mason Courtney misses two point jump shot  
10:40 +2 Matt Cross makes two point layup (Marqui Worthy assists) 50-58
11:02 +1 Sean Durugordon makes regular free throw 2 of 2 50-56
11:02 +1 Sean Durugordon makes regular free throw 1 of 2 49-56
11:02   Matt Cross shooting foul (Sean Durugordon draws the foul)  
11:13 +2 Matt Cross makes two point layup 48-56
11:16   Matt Cross offensive rebound  
11:18   Jaylen Curry misses two point layup  
11:47 +1 Daniel Hankins-Sanford makes regular free throw 2 of 2 48-54
11:47 +1 Daniel Hankins-Sanford makes regular free throw 1 of 2 48-53
11:47   TV timeout  
11:47   Michael Ojo shooting foul (Daniel Hankins-Sanford draws the foul)  
12:07   Michael Eley turnover (lost ball)  
12:20   Michael Eley defensive rebound  
12:22   Daniel Hankins-Sanford misses two point layup  
12:26   Daniel Hankins-Sanford offensive rebound  
12:28   Daniel Hankins-Sanford misses two point layup  
12:45 +3 Brendan Coyle makes three point jump shot (Mason Courtney assists) 48-52
13:00   Rahsool Diggins personal foul  
13:10 +1 Matt Cross makes regular free throw 1 of 1 45-52
13:10   Sveinn Birgisson shooting foul (Matt Cross draws the foul)  
13:10 +2 Matt Cross makes two point layup (Jayden Ndjigue assists) 45-51
13:14   Jayden Ndjigue offensive rebound  
13:16   Sean Durugordon blocks Jayden Ndjigue's two point layup  
13:24   Minutemen offensive rebound  
13:26   Marqui Worthy misses two point jump shot  
13:32 +2 Sean Durugordon makes two point jump shot 45-49
13:44   Michael Eley offensive rebound  
13:46   Daniel Hankins-Sanford blocks Michael Eley's two point jump shot  
13:54   Mason Courtney defensive rebound  
13:56   Matt Cross misses two point jump shot  
14:04   Michael Eley turnover (lost ball) (Jayden Ndjigue steals)  
14:15   Michael Eley defensive rebound  
14:17   Jaylen Curry misses two point jump shot  
14:21 +1 Sean Durugordon makes regular free throw 1 of 1 43-49
14:21   Daniel Hankins-Sanford shooting foul (Sean Durugordon draws the foul)  
14:21 +2 Sean Durugordon makes two point layup 42-49
14:37 +3 Rahsool Diggins makes three point jump shot (Matt Cross assists) 40-49
14:53   Giovanni Emejuru personal foul  
15:04   Saints 30 second timeout  
15:04 +2 Sean Durugordon makes two point jump shot 40-46
15:25 +2 Matt Cross makes two point dunk (Jaylen Curry assists) 38-46
15:30   Kyle Winters turnover (lost ball) (Matt Cross steals)  
15:38 +1 Matt Cross makes regular free throw 2 of 2 38-44
15:38 +1 Matt Cross makes regular free throw 1 of 2 38-43
15:38   Kyle Winters shooting foul (Matt Cross draws the foul)  
15:40   Kyle Winters turnover (bad pass) (Matt Cross steals)  
15:54   TV timeout  
15:54   Jayden Ndjigue personal foul (Michael Eley draws the foul)  
15:58   Michael Eley defensive rebound  
16:00   Rahsool Diggins misses three point jump shot  
16:09   Matt Cross defensive rebound  
16:11   Sean Durugordon misses three point jump shot  
16:26   Josh Cohen personal foul  
16:26   Saints defensive rebound  
16:26   Keon Thompson misses two point layup  
16:49   Killian Gribben turnover (offensive foul)  
16:49   Killian Gribben offensive foul  
17:00   Keon Thompson turnover (bad pass)  
17:19 +2 Michael Eley makes two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot 38-42
17:35   Rahsool Diggins turnover (bad pass) (Michael Eley steals)  
17:45 +2 Sean Durugordon makes two point turnaround jump shot 36-42
18:03   Saints defensive rebound  
18:05   Jayden Ndjigue misses two point layup  
18:07   Jayden Ndjigue offensive rebound  
18:09   Jayden Ndjigue misses two point jump shot  
18:18   Killian Gribben personal foul (Matt Cross draws the foul)  
18:20   Matt Cross defensive rebound  
18:22   Mason Courtney misses three point jump shot  
18:54 +2 Rahsool Diggins makes two point pullup jump shot 34-42
19:08 +2 Sean Durugordon makes two point cutting layup (Mason Courtney assists) 34-40
19:22   Michael Eley defensive rebound  
19:24   Keon Thompson misses two point jump shot  
19:39 +1 Killian Gribben makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-40
19:39   Killian Gribben misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
19:39   Josh Cohen shooting foul (Killian Gribben draws the foul)  
19:41   Killian Gribben offensive rebound  
19:43   Giovanni Emejuru misses two point jump shot  

1st Half
SIEN
Saints
31
MASS
Minutemen
40

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01   Minutemen offensive rebound  
0:03   Michael Ojo blocks Keon Thompson's two point layup  
0:22   Minutemen 30 second timeout  
0:24 +1 Sean Durugordon makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-40
0:24 +1 Sean Durugordon makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-40
0:24   Rahsool Diggins personal foul (Sean Durugordon draws the foul)  
0:35   Michael Ojo defensive rebound  
0:37   Keon Thompson misses two point jump shot  
0:41   Minutemen offensive rebound  
0:43   Rahsool Diggins misses three point jump shot  
0:49   Giovanni Emejuru turnover (lost ball) (Matt Cross steals)  
1:05   Michael Evbagharu offensive rebound  
1:05   Michael Evbagharu misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
1:05   Robert Davis Jr. personal foul (Michael Evbagharu draws the foul)  
1:24 +2 Matt Cross makes two point cutting layup (Rahsool Diggins assists) 29-40
1:37   Matt Cross defensive rebound  
1:39   Killian Gribben misses two point layup  
1:50   Killian Gribben defensive rebound  
1:50   Josh Cohen misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:50 +1 Josh Cohen makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-38
1:50   Giovanni Emejuru personal foul (Josh Cohen draws the foul)  
1:50   Minutemen defensive rebound  
1:52   Sean Durugordon misses three point jump shot  
2:02   Saints offensive rebound  
2:02   Matt Cross blocks Sean Durugordon's two point layup  
2:09   Giovanni Emejuru offensive rebound  
2:09   Brendan Coyle misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:09   Brendan Coyle misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:09   Daniel Hankins-Sanford shooting foul (Brendan Coyle draws the foul)  
2:17 +1 Matt Cross makes regular free throw 1 of 1 29-37
2:17   Bralyn Smith shooting foul (Matt Cross draws the foul)  
2:17 +2 Matt Cross makes two point driving layup 29-36
2:23   Bralyn Smith turnover (bad pass) (Matt Cross steals)  
2:38   Keon Thompson turnover (bad pass) (Michael Evbagharu steals)  
2:54   Matt Cross defensive rebound  
2:56   Sean Durugordon misses two point jump shot  
2:57   Robert Davis Jr. personal foul (Giovanni Emejuru draws the foul)  
2:57   Keon Thompson turnover (bad pass) (Giovanni Emejuru steals)  
3:01   Giovanni Emejuru personal foul  
3:09 +2 Michael Eley makes two point pullup jump shot 29-34
3:32 +2 Keon Thompson makes two point driving layup 27-34
3:50 +1 Giovanni Emejuru makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-32
3:50 +1 Giovanni Emejuru makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-32
3:50   TV timeout  
3:50   Josh Cohen shooting foul (Michael Evbagharu draws the foul)  
3:50   Giovanni Emejuru offensive rebound  
3:51   Keon Thompson blocks Michael Evbagharu's two point layup  
4:11 +2 Rahsool Diggins makes two point layup 25-32
4:43 +3 Michael Eley makes three point jump shot (Giovanni Emejuru assists) 25-30
4:43   Saints 30 second timeout  
4:43 +2 Jayden Ndjigue makes two point putback layup 22-30
4:44   Jayden Ndjigue offensive rebound  
4:46   Michael Ojo blocks Matt Cross's two point layup  
5:01   Daniel Hankins-Sanford defensive rebound  
5:03   Daniel Hankins-Sanford blocks Killian Gribben's two point layup  
5:22 +2 Jaylen Curry makes two point driving layup 22-28
5:43 +2 Michael Eley makes two point stepback jump shot 22-26
5:54   Killian Gribben defensive rebound  
5:56   Jayden Ndjigue misses three point jump shot  
6:03   Jaylen Curry offensive rebound  
6:05   Michael Ojo blocks Jayden Ndjigue's two point jump shot  
6:25   Daniel Hankins-Sanford defensive rebound  
6:27   Brendan Coyle misses three point jump shot  
6:42   TV timeout  
6:42   Jaylen Curry personal foul  
7:01 +2 Josh Cohen makes two point cutting layup (Rahsool Diggins assists) 20-26
7:18 +2 Michael Eley makes two point driving layup 20-24
7:33 +3 Rahsool Diggins makes three point jump shot (Jaylen Curry assists) 18-24
7:40   Josh Cohen defensive rebound  
7:42   Michael Eley misses three point jump shot  
7:58 +3 Jaylen Curry makes three point jump shot (Matt Cross assists) 18-21
8:03   Matt Cross defensive rebound  
8:05   Mason Courtney misses three point jump shot  
8:22   Michael Ojo defensive rebound  
8:24   Jaylen Curry misses two point jump shot  
8:44 +2 Michael Eley makes two point jump shot 18-18
9:05   Keon Thompson turnover (bad pass)  
9:13   Josh Cohen defensive rebound  
9:15   Mason Courtney misses two point jump shot  
9:25 +1 Matt Cross makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-18
9:25 +1 Matt Cross makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-17
9:25   Bralyn Smith shooting foul (Matt Cross draws the foul)  
9:29   Bralyn Smith turnover (lost ball) (Matt Cross steals)  
9:45 +2 Marqui Worthy makes two point driving layup 16-16
10:00   Sean Durugordon turnover (lost ball) (Keon Thompson steals)  
10:21 +1 Keon Thompson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-14
10:21   Keon Thompson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:21   Mason Courtney shooting foul (Keon Thompson draws the foul)  
10:21   Keon Thompson offensive rebound  
10:23   Robert Davis Jr. misses three point jump shot  
10:39 +1 Sean Durugordon makes regular free throw 1 of 1 16-13
10:39   Jayden Ndjigue shooting foul (Sean Durugordon draws the foul)  
10:39 +2 Sean Durugordon makes two point jump shot 15-13
11:03   Bralyn Smith defensive rebound  
11:05   Matt Cross misses three point jump shot  
11:16   Sean Durugordon turnover (lost ball) (Matt Cross steals)  
11:46   TV timeout  
11:46   Saints defensive rebound  
11:48   Daniel Hankins-Sanford misses two point jump shot  
11:52   Jayden Ndjigue defensive rebound  
11:54   Sean Durugordon misses two point jump shot  
12:00   Michael Ojo offensive rebound  
12:02   Michael Evbagharu misses two point layup  
12:15   Rahsool Diggins turnover (bad pass)  
12:29   Minutemen defensive rebound  
12:31   Michael Ojo misses three point jump shot  
13:03 +2 Jayden Ndjigue makes two point driving layup (Jaylen Curry assists) 13-13
13:07   Sean Durugordon turnover (lost ball) (Jaylen Curry steals)  
13:25 +1 Josh Cohen makes regular free throw 2 of 2 13-11
13:25 +1 Josh Cohen makes regular free throw 1 of 2 13-10
13:25   Michael Eley shooting foul (Josh Cohen draws the foul)  
13:25   Josh Cohen offensive rebound  
13:26   Jayden Ndjigue misses two point layup  
13:43   Michael Eley personal foul  
13:49 +2 Sean Durugordon makes two point driving layup 13-9
13:56   Mason Courtney defensive rebound  
13:58   Rahsool Diggins misses two point jump shot  
14:13 +3 Michael Eley makes three point jump shot (Sean Durugordon assists) 11-9
14:28   Daniel Hankins-Sanford personal foul  
14:47 +3 Keon Thompson makes three point jump shot (Robert Davis Jr. assists) 8-9
14:54   Giovanni Emejuru turnover (lost ball) (Rahsool Diggins steals)  
14:56   Giovanni Emejuru offensive rebound  
14:58   Michael Eley misses two point jump shot  
15:18   TV timeout  
15:18   Saints 30 second timeout  
15:19 +2 Keon Thompson makes two point driving layup 8-6
15:24   Jayden Ndjigue defensive rebound  
15:26   Giovanni Emejuru misses two point hook shot  
15:54 +2 Matt Cross makes two point driving layup 8-4
16:00   Killian Gribben turnover (lost ball) (Matt Cross steals)  
16:27   Saints defensive rebound  
16:29   Matt Cross misses two point layup  
16:31   Matt Cross offensive rebound  
16:33   Killian Gribben blocks Matt Cross's two point layup  
16:51 +2 Michael Eley makes two point driving layup 8-2
17:00   Mason Courtney defensive rebound  
17:02   Keon Thompson misses two point layup  
17:10 +2 Giovanni Emejuru makes two point putback layup 6-2
17:11   Giovanni Emejuru offensive rebound  
17:13   Michael Eley misses three point jump shot  
17:41 +2 Jayden Ndjigue makes two point jump shot 4-2
17:49   Matt Cross defensive rebound  
17:51   Sean Durugordon misses two point jump shot  
17:53   Sean Durugordon offensive rebound  
17:55   Sean Durugordon misses two point layup  
18:04   Giovanni Emejuru defensive rebound  
18:06   Matt Cross misses three point jump shot  
18:25 +1 Sean Durugordon makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-0
18:25 +1 Sean Durugordon makes regular free throw 1 of 2 3-0
18:25   Rahsool Diggins shooting foul (Sean Durugordon draws the foul)  
18:46   Michael Eley defensive rebound  
18:48   Jayden Ndjigue misses two point jump shot  
19:02 +2 Giovanni Emejuru makes two point putback layup 2-0
19:03   Giovanni Emejuru offensive rebound  
19:05   Sean Durugordon misses two point jump shot  
19:25   Rahsool Diggins turnover (bad pass) (Giovanni Emejuru steals)  
19:34   Matt Cross defensive rebound  
19:36   Giovanni Emejuru misses two point layup  
19:36   (Saints gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 60 70
Field Goals 22-52 (42.3%) 25-58 (43.1%)
3-Pointers 5-16 (31.3%) 4-13 (30.8%)
Free Throws 11-15 (73.3%) 16-18 (88.9%)
Total Rebounds 35 31
Offensive 13 10
Defensive 17 15
Team 5 6
Assists 6 12
Steals 5 14
Blocks 5 4
Turnovers 17 8
Fouls 16 15
Technicals 0 0
Siena
Massachusetts
