No. 20 James Madison aims to resume hot start vs. Texas State
No. 20 James Madison was ready for some time off after winning four games -- including three on the road -- in a span of 13 days to protect its perfect record and first ranking in program history.
"This is difficult, more than people think of what we're going through, the mental part, the physical exhaustion, the pressure," Dukes coach Mark Byington said after an 89-75 win at Morgan State on Dec. 22. "We need this break. We need it badly."
With seven full days off between games, James Madison (12-0) looks to be refreshed for its Sun Belt Conference opener against Texas State (6-6) on Saturday afternoon in Harrisonburg, Va.
While the Dukes are one of three Division I teams that remain undefeated, their nonconference slate has been draining and stressful. They have played five true road games and two others in Mexico.
On Dec. 22 in Baltimore, the strain showed as Morgan State rallied from 14 points down to take a two-point lead nearly 7 1/2 minutes into the second half.
"Not every win has had the same script. We've found different ways," Byington said. "We're still a work in progress. We're trying to figure things out. I know we can get better. I know we can get a lot better."
Now James Madison turns its attention to the Sun Belt. By a vote of the league's 14 coaches in the preseason, the Dukes were picked as the Sun Belt favorite in just their second year in the conference.
Appalachian State (9-3), which was voted the preseason runner-up, is off to a strong start -- including a win over Auburn. The Dukes play the Mountaineers on Jan. 13 and Jan. 27.
Texas State is James Madison's concern on Saturday. The Bobcats were thrashed in their last outing by No. 3 Houston, 72-37, on Dec. 21.
Houston scored the game's first 10 points and Texas State never made a serious run at the lead.
Against the top scoring defense in Division I, the Bobcats committed 27 turnovers and made just 28.9 percent of their shots from the floor and were 2-of-15 shooting (13.3 percent) from beyond the arc.
Texas State's top scorer, Jordan Mason, had a season-low six points, which is 9.5 short of his average.
Brandon Love, Dylan Dawson and Kaden Gumbs, who all entered the game averaging in double figures, combined to hit 4 of 20 shots and committed 14 turnovers.
"This is clearly the best defensive team in the country," said Texas State fourth-year coach Terrence Johnson of Houston, who directed the Bobcats to Sun Belt regular season titles in 2020-21 and 2021-22.
As impressed as Johnson was with the Houston defense, he'll see the top-scoring offense in Division I in James Madison (92.6 points per game).
Against Morgan State, Terrence Edwards Jr. matched his career high with 29 points. He also eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for his career.
James Madison also has received key contributions in recent games from its increasingly potent bench.
This month, Jaylen Carey (16 points versus Keystone), Xavier Brown (17 points at Hampton) and Raekwon Horton (16 points at Morgan State) either have achieved or matched their career highs.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:01
|+2
|Kaden Gumbs makes two point layup
|28-36
|0:06
|+1
|T.J. Bickerstaff makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-36
|0:06
|+1
|T.J. Bickerstaff makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-35
|0:06
|Chris Nix shooting foul (T.J. Bickerstaff draws the foul)
|0:26
|T.J. Bickerstaff defensive rebound
|0:26
|Dylan Dawson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:26
|Michael Green III personal foul (Dylan Dawson draws the foul)
|0:30
|Dylan Dawson defensive rebound
|0:32
|Terrence Edwards Jr. misses two point layup
|0:37
|Chris Nix turnover (lost ball) (Julien Wooden steals)
|0:43
|Chris Nix offensive rebound
|0:45
|Dylan Dawson misses two point jump shot
|1:06
|Bobcats 30 second timeout
|1:07
|+2
|T.J. Bickerstaff makes two point dunk (Noah Freidel assists)
|26-34
|1:12
|Jordan Mason turnover (lost ball) (Terrence Edwards Jr. steals)
|1:44
|+2
|Noah Freidel makes two point layup (T.J. Bickerstaff assists)
|26-32
|1:54
|Dukes offensive rebound
|1:58
|Jaylen Carey misses two point jump shot
|2:17
|Julien Wooden offensive rebound
|2:19
|Julien Wooden misses three point jump shot
|2:34
|+2
|Kaden Gumbs makes two point layup
|26-30
|2:49
|Jaylen Carey personal foul
|3:08
|+2
|Terrence Edwards Jr. makes two point layup
|24-30
|3:25
|TV timeout
|3:25
|Brandon Love turnover (offensive foul)
|3:25
|Brandon Love offensive foul
|3:50
|+3
|Terrence Edwards Jr. makes three point jump shot (Michael Green III assists)
|24-28
|4:02
|+3
|Kaden Gumbs makes three point jump shot (Jordan Mason assists)
|24-25
|4:18
|Jordan Mason defensive rebound
|4:20
|Xavier Brown misses three point jump shot
|4:51
|+2
|Dylan Dawson makes two point layup
|21-25
|5:11
|T.J. Bickerstaff personal foul
|5:12
|Jordan Mason defensive rebound
|5:12
|T.J. Bickerstaff misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:12
|Chris Nix personal foul
|5:13
|T.J. Bickerstaff defensive rebound
|5:15
|Josh O'Garro misses three point jump shot
|5:35
|+2
|T.J. Bickerstaff makes two point layup
|19-25
|5:39
|Christian Turner personal foul
|5:39
|Terrence Edwards Jr. offensive rebound
|5:40
|Terrence Edwards Jr. misses two point jump shot
|5:49
|Dukes offensive rebound
|5:51
|Chris Nix blocks T.J. Bickerstaff's two point layup
|6:12
|+2
|Jordan Mason makes two point jump shot
|19-23
|6:18
|Noah Freidel personal foul
|6:40
|Noah Freidel turnover (offensive foul)
|6:40
|Noah Freidel offensive foul
|6:45
|Dylan Dawson turnover (bad pass)
|7:12
|Chris Nix defensive rebound
|7:12
|Bryant Randleman misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:12
|Bryant Randleman misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:12
|Christian Turner shooting foul (Bryant Randleman draws the foul)
|7:16
|Michael Green III defensive rebound
|7:18
|Terrence Edwards Jr. blocks Dylan Dawson's two point jump shot
|7:34
|TV timeout
|7:41
|Chris Nix defensive rebound
|7:43
|Raekwon Horton misses three point jump shot
|8:01
|+2
|Kaden Gumbs makes two point layup (Chris Nix assists)
|17-23
|8:28
|+2
|Raekwon Horton makes two point layup
|15-23
|8:32
|Dylan Dawson turnover (bad pass) (Raekwon Horton steals)
|8:44
|+1
|Terrence Edwards Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-21
|8:44
|+1
|Terrence Edwards Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-20
|8:44
|Brandon Love shooting foul (Terrence Edwards Jr. draws the foul)
|9:12
|+2
|Jordan Mason makes two point jump shot
|15-19
|9:31
|+2
|T.J. Bickerstaff makes two point layup (Terrence Edwards Jr. assists)
|13-19
|9:40
|Raekwon Horton defensive rebound
|9:42
|Jordan Mason misses two point jump shot
|9:58
|Brandon Love defensive rebound
|9:58
|Xavier Brown misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:58
|Xavier Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:58
|TV timeout
|9:58
|Kaden Gumbs shooting foul (Xavier Brown draws the foul)
|10:12
|+3
|Dontae Horne makes three point jump shot (Kaden Gumbs assists)
|13-17
|10:41
|Dontae Horne defensive rebound
|10:43
|Raekwon Horton misses two point jump shot
|10:55
|Xavier Brown defensive rebound
|10:57
|Dontae Horne misses three point jump shot
|11:05
|Josh O'Garro offensive rebound
|11:07
|Kaden Gumbs misses two point jump shot
|11:11
|Kaden Gumbs offensive rebound
|11:13
|Coleton Benson misses three point jump shot
|11:42
|+2
|Julien Wooden makes two point layup (Noah Freidel assists)
|10-17
|11:49
|Jaylen Carey defensive rebound
|11:51
|Dontae Horne misses two point layup
|12:15
|Josh O'Garro defensive rebound
|12:17
|Xavier Brown misses two point layup
|12:22
|Julien Wooden defensive rebound
|12:24
|Brandon Love misses two point layup
|12:30
|Brandon Love offensive rebound
|12:32
|Coleton Benson misses two point jump shot
|12:34
|Xavier Brown personal foul
|12:50
|Terrence Edwards Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Chris Nix steals)
|12:53
|Terrence Edwards Jr. offensive rebound
|12:55
|Jaylen Carey misses two point layup
|13:15
|+2
|Chris Nix makes two point layup
|10-15
|13:18
|Chris Nix offensive rebound
|13:20
|Josh O'Garro misses two point layup
|13:29
|Josh O'Garro defensive rebound
|13:31
|Chris Nix blocks Xavier Brown's two point layup
|13:52
|+2
|Jordan Mason makes two point layup (Chris Nix assists)
|8-15
|14:22
|+2
|Terrence Edwards Jr. makes two point jump shot
|6-15
|14:36
|+1
|Christian Turner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-13
|14:36
|+1
|Christian Turner makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5-13
|14:36
|Julien Wooden shooting foul (Christian Turner draws the foul)
|14:50
|Jordan Mason defensive rebound
|14:52
|Michael Green III misses two point jump shot
|14:58
|Jordan Mason personal foul
|15:05
|Terrence Edwards Jr. defensive rebound
|15:07
|Christian Turner misses two point jump shot
|15:27
|+1
|T.J. Bickerstaff makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-13
|15:27
|T.J. Bickerstaff misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:27
|TV timeout
|15:27
|Coleton Benson shooting foul (T.J. Bickerstaff draws the foul)
|15:38
|Noah Freidel defensive rebound
|15:40
|Coleton Benson misses three point jump shot
|16:01
|+3
|Julien Wooden makes three point jump shot (Michael Green III assists)
|4-12
|16:08
|+2
|Dylan Dawson makes two point layup
|4-9
|16:29
|+2
|Terrence Edwards Jr. makes two point layup
|2-9
|16:43
|Dukes defensive rebound
|16:45
|Dylan Dawson misses three point jump shot
|17:06
|+2
|Noah Freidel makes two point layup (T.J. Bickerstaff assists)
|2-7
|17:11
|T.J. Bickerstaff defensive rebound
|17:13
|Jordan Mason misses three point jump shot
|17:40
|+3
|Julien Wooden makes three point jump shot (T.J. Bickerstaff assists)
|2-5
|17:49
|Noah Freidel defensive rebound
|17:51
|Kaden Gumbs misses two point jump shot
|18:14
|+2
|T.J. Bickerstaff makes two point layup
|2-2
|18:24
|Julien Wooden offensive rebound
|18:26
|Noah Freidel misses three point jump shot
|18:33
|Dylan Dawson turnover (bad pass) (Terrence Edwards Jr. steals)
|18:38
|Michael Green III turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Mason steals)
|18:56
|Terrence Edwards Jr. defensive rebound
|18:58
|Dylan Dawson misses two point jump shot
|19:31
|Bobcats defensive rebound
|19:33
|Noah Freidel misses three point jump shot
|19:47
|+2
|Christian Turner makes two point jump shot
|2-0
|20:00
|Brandon Love vs. T.J. Bickerstaff (Bobcats gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Kaden Gumbs makes two point layup
|0:01
|+ 1
|T.J. Bickerstaff makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:06
|+ 1
|T.J. Bickerstaff makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:06
|Chris Nix shooting foul (T.J. Bickerstaff draws the foul)
|0:06
|T.J. Bickerstaff defensive rebound
|0:26
|Dylan Dawson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:26
|Michael Green III personal foul (Dylan Dawson draws the foul)
|0:26
|Dylan Dawson defensive rebound
|0:30
|Terrence Edwards Jr. misses two point layup
|0:32
|Chris Nix turnover (lost ball) (Julien Wooden steals)
|0:37
|Chris Nix offensive rebound
|0:43
|Team Stats
|Points
|28
|36
|Field Goals
|12-29 (41.4%)
|14-28 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|2-8 (25.0%)
|3-8 (37.5%)
|Free Throws
|2-3 (66.7%)
|5-11 (45.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|16
|19
|Offensive
|5
|4
|Defensive
|10
|12
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|4
|8
|Steals
|2
|4
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|6
|3
|Fouls
|9
|7
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Texas St. 6-6
|70.0 PPG
|42.0 RPG
|13.1 APG
|20 James Madison 12-0
|92.6 PPG
|43.8 RPG
|17.6 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Gumbs G
|9.8 PPG
|4.6 RPG
|4.2 APG
|40.2 FG%
|
00
|. Edwards Jr. G
|17.2 PPG
|5.2 RPG
|3.0 APG
|44.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Gumbs G
|9 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|T. Edwards Jr. G
|11 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|41.4
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|37.5
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|45.5
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Gumbs
|9
|1
|1
|4/6
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|D. Dawson
|4
|1
|0
|2/6
|0/1
|0/1
|0
|16
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|D. Horne
|3
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Nix
|2
|4
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|9
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|J. O'Garro
|0
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Benson
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Morgan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Tate
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Sykes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Bolton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Drinnon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|28
|15
|4
|12/29
|2/8
|2/3
|9
|66
|2
|2
|6
|5
|10
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Bickerstaff
|11
|3
|3
|4/5
|0/0
|3/5
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|J. Wooden
|8
|3
|0
|3/4
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|16
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|R. Horton
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|X. Brown
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/2
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Randleman
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Carey
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Q. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Feden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Blaine
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Roberson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. McKeon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Pope
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Amadi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|36
|16
|8
|14/28
|3/8
|5/11
|7
|56
|4
|1
|3
|4
|12
-
CLMB
FOR66
72
2nd 2:38
-
NE
URI67
77
2nd 2:00
-
NORTHW
EMU64
65
2nd 1:00
-
QUIN
FLA60
92
2nd 3:57 ESPU
-
SIEN
MASS60
72
2nd 3:36
-
TOCCF
CIT76
106
2nd 1:00
-
DAV
OHIO47
48
2nd 14:45
-
ANDSC
FURM39
34
1st 0.0
-
ARCAD
TOWS23
47
1st 0.0
-
ARST
GAST39
50
1st 0.0
-
CLEAR
DUQ19
53
1st 0.0
-
CMU
LCHI14
37
1st 0.0
-
22CREI
10MARQ30
28
1st 0.0 CBS
-
FAMU
SC21
49
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
GWEB
VCU36
42
1st 0.0
-
HOW
LAS36
36
1st 3.0
-
INST
MIST34
44
1st 0.0 FS1
-
IONA
HARV26
27
1st 2:30
-
JW (NC)
PRES21
46
1st 0.0
-
LEH
MRST29
33
1st 0.0
-
LEM
FAIR30
34
1st 0.0
-
LIB
ALA27
48
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
LON
DAY37
34
1st 0.0
-
LSUS
NTEX31
34
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
MERCY
SHU29
46
1st 0.0
-
MRMK
BU22
38
1st 0.0
-
MOBILE
NICH37
32
1st 0.0
-
NCAT
GMU33
51
1st 0.0
-
PRIN
DEL43
27
1st 0.0
-
QUEEN
16DUKE33
46
1st 0.0 CW
-
SPU
BUCK28
33
1st 0.0
-
TXST
20JMAD28
36
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
TROY
CCAR33
33
1st 13.0
-
USMMA
ARMY29
30
1st 0.0
-
VT
WAKE24
44
1st 0.0 ESP2
-
AAMU
UGA13
15
1st 11:05
-
ABIL
WKY0
0
ESP+
-
CARK
MIZZ0
0
SECN
-
ERS
JU0
0
-
LOYNO
SELA0
0
-
USM
GASO0
0
-
MRYW
BING0
0
-
CAMP
SFU0
0
-
CHST
DEP0
0
FS1
-
COKER
SCUP0
0
-
COLG
COR0
0
-
CSN
LBSU0
0
-
KING
WCU0
0
-
LAF
RICH0
0
-
MTST
WEB0
0
-
MTSU
MURR0
0
-
NAU
NCO0
0
-
STBN
AKR0
0
-
UTM
TNTC0
0
-
UCLA
ORE0
0
CBS
-
LA
MRSH0
0
ESP+
-
UMES
GW0
0
-
WICH
2KAN0
0
ESP2
-
UALR
TNST0
0
-
SCHREI
TXCC0
0
-
Cal Maritime
UOP0
0
-
CP
UCD0
0
-
DART
VAN0
0
ESP+
-
FIU
UTU0
0
-
UNCW
ARK0
0
SECN
-
PRST
IDHO0
0
-
SAC
EWU0
0
-
MONT
IDST0
0
-
MVSU
SF0
0
-
PQ
LAM0
0
-
WYO
14BYU0
0
ESP+
-
BELLAR
HIPT0
0
-
7FAU
FGCU0
0
ESP+
-
UIC
SIU0
0
-
PEAY
19MEM0
0
ESP+
-
PENN
3HOU0
0
ESP+
-
PVAM
TXAM0
0
SECN
-
USA
ODU0
0
-
WAG
MAN0
0
-
WV
OSU0
0
FOX
-
YALE
SACL0
0
-
UIW
UTRGV0
0
-
LT
GCU0
0
-
UCSB
UCRV0
0
-
ALV
SUU0
0
-
CABP
NMST0
0
-
CHAT
AUB0
0
SECN
-
SEA
UTEP0
0
ESP+
-
FRSNOP
NEV0
0
-
UCI
CSUB0
0
-
USC
ORST0
0
PACN
-
HOFS
SJU79
84
2nd 0.0 FS1
-
LIP
FSU78
75
2nd 0.0 ESP+
-
MTSM
DSU73
77
2nd 0.0
-
PITT
SYR73
81
2nd 0.0 CW
-
STONEH
RUTG58
59
2nd 0.0 BTN
-
UVA
ND54
76
2nd 0.0 ACCN
-
W&M
NAVY65
77
2nd 0.0
-
COFSTE
CCSU38
99
2nd 0.0
-
ULM
APP55
67
2nd 0.0