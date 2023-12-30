Konieczny, Booth score 17 each, lead Notre Dame to 76-54 victory over Virginia
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) J.R. Konieczny and Carey Booth scored 17 points each and Notre Dame picked up a rare win over Virginia, defeating the Cavaliers 76-54 on Saturday.
Markus Burton added 15 points and eight assists for the Fighting Irish (6-7, 1-1 ACC) and Kebba Njie scored 10 points. Booth had nine rebounds and Konieczny grabbed eight.
Notre Dame led 41-24 at halftime and held off a brief run by Virginia to win going away.
Virginia scored the first seven points of the second half to get within 41-31 before Notre Dame regrouped. The teams played mostly even for several minutes, then a 15-2 run sparked by Burton and Booth gave Notre Dame a 63-40 lead with 8 1/2 minutes remaining. Booth hit two 3-pointers and scored eight points in the run and Burton added five points. Notre Dame led by at least 20 points for the remainder of the game.
Reece Beekman led Virginia (10-3, 1-1) with 15 points and Ryan Dunn scored 13.
The Cavs shot 38% and attempted only 11 3-pointers, despite trailing by double digits for most of the game. They made two. Notre Dame hit on 11 of 23 3-pointers and shot 51% overall.
First-year Notre Dame coach Micah Shrewsberry beat the Cavaliers in his first try. Virginia came into the game leading the all-time series 17-3 and Cavs coach Tony Bennett was 13-2 against Notre Dame in his career.
Konieczny opened the game with back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers and Burton added one of his own for a 13-0 lead. The Cavaliers missed their first seven shots before a dunk by Dunn got them on the board with 15:02 remaining in the half. Notre Dame held a double-digit lead over the final 7:15 of the half and the margin reached 19 points on two occasions.
Virginia has a home game against Louisville on Wednesday and Notre Dame hosts North Carolina State, also on Wednesday.
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|(Fighting Irish gains possession)
|19:35
|+3
|J.R. Konieczny makes three point jump shot (Markus Burton assists)
|0-3
|19:10
|Reece Beekman misses three point jump shot
|19:08
|Carey Booth defensive rebound
|18:56
|+3
|J.R. Konieczny makes three point jump shot (Markus Burton assists)
|0-6
|18:36
|Andrew Rohde misses two point jump shot
|18:34
|Tae Davis defensive rebound
|18:15
|Tae Davis turnover (lost ball) (Jacob Groves steals)
|18:10
|Ryan Dunn misses two point driving layup
|18:08
|Carey Booth defensive rebound
|17:41
|+3
|J.R. Konieczny makes three point jump shot (Tae Davis assists)
|0-9
|17:20
|Jacob Groves misses two point layup
|17:18
|Kebba Njie defensive rebound
|17:08
|Ryan Dunn shooting foul (Carey Booth draws the foul)
|17:08
|Carey Booth misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:08
|+1
|Carey Booth makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0-10
|16:51
|Andrew Rohde misses three point jump shot
|16:49
|Carey Booth defensive rebound
|16:28
|Julian Roper II personal foul
|16:28
|J.R. Konieczny turnover (bad pass) (Leon Bond III steals)
|16:15
|Leon Bond III misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|16:13
|Kebba Njie defensive rebound
|15:57
|+3
|Markus Burton makes three point jump shot (Kebba Njie assists)
|0-13
|15:40
|Reece Beekman misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|15:38
|Carey Booth defensive rebound
|15:11
|Carey Booth turnover (bad pass) (Ryan Dunn steals)
|15:02
|+2
|Ryan Dunn makes two point dunk (Reece Beekman assists)
|2-13
|14:47
|Markus Burton turnover (bad pass) (Isaac McKneely steals)
|14:38
|+2
|Ryan Dunn makes two point jump shot (Leon Bond III assists)
|4-13
|14:19
|Carey Booth misses three point jump shot
|14:17
|Isaac McKneely defensive rebound
|14:03
|Ryan Dunn misses two point floating jump shot
|14:01
|Carey Booth defensive rebound
|13:35
|+2
|J.R. Konieczny makes two point jump shot
|4-15
|13:12
|+2
|Reece Beekman makes two point jump shot (Isaac McKneely assists)
|6-15
|12:41
|+2
|Carey Booth makes two point fadeaway jump shot (J.R. Konieczny assists)
|6-17
|12:24
|+3
|Isaac McKneely makes three point jump shot (Leon Bond III assists)
|9-17
|11:53
|+2
|Kebba Njie makes two point hook shot
|9-19
|11:35
|Isaac McKneely misses three point jump shot
|11:33
|Leon Bond III offensive rebound
|11:30
|Carey Booth shooting foul (Reece Beekman draws the foul)
|11:30
|TV timeout
|11:30
|+1
|Reece Beekman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-19
|11:30
|+1
|Reece Beekman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-19
|11:00
|Braeden Shrewsberry misses three point jump shot
|10:58
|Tae Davis offensive rebound
|10:58
|Fighting Irish turnover (shot clock violation)
|10:58
|TV timeout
|10:35
|Isaac McKneely misses two point pullup jump shot
|10:33
|Tae Davis defensive rebound
|10:02
|+2
|Matt Zona makes two point driving hook shot
|11-21
|9:43
|Blake Buchanan misses two point jump shot
|9:41
|Matt Zona defensive rebound
|9:23
|Logan Imes misses three point jump shot
|9:21
|Reece Beekman defensive rebound
|9:12
|Blake Buchanan misses two point alley-oop layup
|9:11
|Cavaliers offensive rebound
|9:05
|+2
|Ryan Dunn makes two point layup (Reece Beekman assists)
|13-21
|8:34
|Ryan Dunn shooting foul (J.R. Konieczny draws the foul)
|8:34
|+1
|J.R. Konieczny makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-22
|8:34
|J.R. Konieczny misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:34
|Kebba Njie offensive rebound
|8:17
|Julian Roper II misses two point layup
|8:16
|Kebba Njie offensive rebound
|8:16
|Kebba Njie misses two point tip layup
|8:15
|Andrew Rohde defensive rebound
|7:52
|Andrew Rohde misses three point jump shot
|7:51
|Fighting Irish defensive rebound
|7:51
|TV timeout
|7:35
|Jacob Groves personal foul
|7:16
|+2
|J.R. Konieczny makes two point driving layup
|13-24
|6:57
|Reece Beekman misses two point jump shot
|6:55
|J.R. Konieczny defensive rebound
|6:51
|+2
|Markus Burton makes two point driving layup
|13-26
|6:37
|Carey Booth shooting foul (Reece Beekman draws the foul)
|6:37
|+1
|Reece Beekman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-26
|6:37
|Reece Beekman misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:37
|Kebba Njie defensive rebound
|6:13
|Markus Burton turnover (lost ball) (Isaac McKneely steals)
|6:01
|Elijah Gertrude turnover (traveling)
|5:38
|Kebba Njie misses two point hook shot
|5:36
|Elijah Gertrude defensive rebound
|5:27
|Reece Beekman turnover (bad pass) (Braeden Shrewsberry steals)
|5:23
|Cavaliers 30 second timeout
|5:17
|+3
|Braeden Shrewsberry makes three point jump shot (Markus Burton assists)
|14-29
|4:53
|+2
|Reece Beekman makes two point driving layup
|16-29
|4:29
|+2
|Tae Davis makes two point layup
|16-31
|4:04
|Jordan Minor turnover (lost ball) (Markus Burton steals)
|3:41
|+3
|J.R. Konieczny makes three point jump shot (Matt Zona assists)
|16-34
|3:18
|Markus Burton personal foul
|3:18
|TV timeout
|3:13
|+2
|Isaac McKneely makes two point jump shot (Ryan Dunn assists)
|18-34
|3:00
|+2
|Markus Burton makes two point driving layup
|18-36
|2:45
|Braeden Shrewsberry shooting foul (Isaac McKneely draws the foul)
|2:45
|Isaac McKneely misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|2:45
|+1
|Isaac McKneely makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|19-36
|2:45
|+1
|Isaac McKneely makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|20-36
|2:27
|+3
|Markus Burton makes three point jump shot (Braeden Shrewsberry assists)
|20-39
|2:13
|Reece Beekman misses three point jump shot
|2:11
|Ryan Dunn offensive rebound
|2:01
|Reece Beekman misses two point jump shot
|2:00
|Ryan Dunn offensive rebound
|2:00
|Julian Roper II personal foul
|1:54
|+2
|Ryan Dunn makes two point pullup bank jump shot
|22-39
|1:31
|+2
|Kebba Njie makes two point hook shot (Markus Burton assists)
|22-41
|1:08
|+2
|Jacob Groves makes two point turnaround jump shot (Reece Beekman assists)
|24-41
|0:56
|Fighting Irish 30 second timeout
|0:47
|Braeden Shrewsberry turnover (traveling)
|0:33
|Reece Beekman turnover (bad pass) (Carey Booth steals)
|0:10
|Markus Burton misses two point driving reverse layup
|0:08
|Reece Beekman defensive rebound
|0:03
|Reece Beekman turnover (lost ball)
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:45
|Ryan Dunn turnover (lost ball) (Tae Davis steals)
|19:43
|Ryan Dunn personal foul (Tae Davis draws the foul)
|19:21
|J.R. Konieczny misses two point jump shot
|19:19
|Jacob Groves defensive rebound
|19:10
|+2
|Ryan Dunn makes two point finger roll layup (Reece Beekman assists)
|26-41
|18:47
|Markus Burton misses three point jump shot
|18:45
|J.R. Konieczny offensive rebound
|18:44
|Reece Beekman personal foul (J.R. Konieczny draws the foul)
|18:30
|Kebba Njie turnover (bad pass)
|18:17
|+3
|Andrew Rohde makes three point jump shot (Isaac McKneely assists)
|29-41
|17:43
|Carey Booth misses three point jump shot
|17:41
|Isaac McKneely defensive rebound
|17:23
|+2
|Ryan Dunn makes two point reverse layup (Andrew Rohde assists)
|31-41
|17:22
|Fighting Irish 30 second timeout
|16:55
|+3
|Julian Roper II makes three point jump shot (Markus Burton assists)
|31-44
|16:36
|Isaac McKneely misses two point jump shot
|16:34
|Julian Roper II defensive rebound
|16:23
|+2
|Kebba Njie makes two point dunk (Markus Burton assists)
|31-46
|16:11
|+2
|Reece Beekman makes two point driving layup
|33-46
|16:11
|Markus Burton shooting foul (Reece Beekman draws the foul)
|16:11
|TV timeout
|16:11
|Reece Beekman misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|16:11
|J.R. Konieczny defensive rebound
|15:54
|Isaac McKneely shooting foul (Braeden Shrewsberry draws the foul)
|15:54
|+1
|Braeden Shrewsberry makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|33-47
|15:54
|Braeden Shrewsberry misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|15:54
|+1
|Braeden Shrewsberry makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|33-48
|15:35
|Leon Bond III misses two point jump shot
|15:33
|J.R. Konieczny defensive rebound
|15:09
|Markus Burton misses two point jump shot
|15:07
|Leon Bond III defensive rebound
|15:00
|+2
|Reece Beekman makes two point driving dunk
|35-48
|14:30
|Julian Roper II misses two point layup
|14:28
|Isaac McKneely defensive rebound
|14:20
|Reece Beekman turnover (lost ball) (Julian Roper II steals)
|13:59
|Isaac McKneely personal foul (Julian Roper II draws the foul)
|13:51
|Julian Roper II misses three point jump shot
|13:49
|Matt Zona offensive rebound
|13:45
|Matt Zona misses two point layup
|13:43
|Matt Zona offensive rebound
|13:41
|Matt Zona misses two point layup
|13:39
|Tae Davis offensive rebound
|13:37
|Andrew Rohde personal foul (Tae Davis draws the foul)
|13:37
|Fighting Irish turnover (5-second violation)
|13:23
|Julian Roper II shooting foul (Ryan Dunn draws the foul)
|13:23
|+1
|Ryan Dunn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-48
|13:23
|Ryan Dunn misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:23
|J.R. Konieczny defensive rebound
|13:05
|Braeden Shrewsberry misses three point jump shot
|13:03
|Isaac McKneely defensive rebound
|12:40
|+2
|Taine Murray makes two point layup
|38-48
|12:20
|J.R. Konieczny misses three point jump shot
|12:18
|Cavaliers defensive rebound
|11:57
|Isaac McKneely misses two point jump shot
|11:55
|J.R. Konieczny defensive rebound
|11:41
|+2
|Markus Burton makes two point driving floating jump shot
|38-50
|11:29
|Reece Beekman misses two point jump shot
|11:27
|Carey Booth defensive rebound
|11:12
|+3
|Carey Booth makes three point jump shot (Markus Burton assists)
|38-53
|10:56
|+2
|Andrew Rohde makes two point pullup jump shot
|40-53
|10:56
|J.R. Konieczny shooting foul (Andrew Rohde draws the foul)
|10:56
|TV timeout
|10:56
|Andrew Rohde misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|10:56
|J.R. Konieczny defensive rebound
|10:31
|+2
|Carey Booth makes two point pullup jump shot
|40-55
|9:58
|Reece Beekman misses two point jump shot
|9:56
|Ryan Dunn offensive rebound
|9:51
|Ryan Dunn misses two point layup
|9:49
|Ryan Dunn offensive rebound
|9:44
|Reece Beekman misses three point jump shot
|9:42
|Kebba Njie defensive rebound
|9:30
|+3
|Carey Booth makes three point jump shot (Markus Burton assists)
|40-58
|9:06
|Andrew Rohde misses three point jump shot
|9:04
|Markus Burton defensive rebound
|8:52
|+2
|Markus Burton makes two point driving layup
|40-60
|8:52
|Taine Murray shooting foul (Markus Burton draws the foul)
|8:52
|+1
|Markus Burton makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|40-61
|8:38
|Blake Buchanan misses two point hook shot
|8:36
|Carey Booth defensive rebound
|8:25
|Blake Buchanan personal foul (Kebba Njie draws the foul)
|8:25
|+1
|Kebba Njie makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-62
|8:25
|+1
|Kebba Njie makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-63
|7:57
|Isaac McKneely misses three point jump shot
|7:55
|J.R. Konieczny defensive rebound
|7:49
|Carey Booth misses three point jump shot
|7:47
|Leon Bond III defensive rebound
|7:36
|+2
|Elijah Gertrude makes two point running pullup jump shot
|42-63
|7:03
|J.R. Konieczny turnover (bad pass) (Leon Bond III steals)
|6:50
|Isaac McKneely turnover (bad pass) (Logan Imes steals)
|6:46
|Logan Imes misses two point layup
|6:44
|Carey Booth offensive rebound
|6:44
|+2
|Carey Booth makes two point putback layup
|42-65
|6:44
|Blake Buchanan shooting foul (Carey Booth draws the foul)
|6:44
|TV timeout
|6:44
|+1
|Carey Booth makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|42-66
|6:31
|Ryan Dunn turnover (bad pass) (Carey Booth steals)
|6:29
|Jacob Groves personal foul (Carey Booth draws the foul)
|6:29
|+1
|Carey Booth makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|42-67
|6:29
|Carey Booth misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:29
|Andrew Rohde defensive rebound
|6:15
|+2
|Jacob Groves makes two point pullup jump shot
|44-67
|5:59
|Jacob Groves personal foul (Kebba Njie draws the foul)
|5:59
|+1
|Kebba Njie makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-68
|5:59
|+1
|Kebba Njie makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|44-69
|5:44
|Reece Beekman misses three point jump shot
|5:42
|Markus Burton defensive rebound
|5:24
|Braeden Shrewsberry misses three point jump shot
|5:22
|Ryan Dunn defensive rebound
|5:09
|Andrew Rohde misses two point jump shot
|5:07
|Markus Burton defensive rebound
|5:00
|Markus Burton misses two point jump shot
|4:58
|Carey Booth offensive rebound
|4:55
|+2
|Carey Booth makes two point putback layup
|44-71
|4:38
|Reece Beekman turnover (bad pass) (Braeden Shrewsberry steals)
|4:23
|Markus Burton turnover (lost ball)
|4:15
|Andrew Rohde misses two point jump shot
|4:13
|Jordan Minor offensive rebound
|4:13
|Kebba Njie personal foul (Jordan Minor draws the foul)
|4:06
|Reece Beekman misses two point jump shot
|4:06
|Reece Beekman offensive rebound
|4:06
|+2
|Reece Beekman makes two point driving floating jump shot
|46-71
|4:05
|Kebba Njie shooting foul (Reece Beekman draws the foul)
|4:05
|Reece Beekman misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|4:05
|Tae Davis defensive rebound
|3:48
|Markus Burton turnover (lost ball) (Elijah Gertrude steals)
|3:35
|Kebba Njie shooting foul (Reece Beekman draws the foul)
|3:35
|TV timeout
|3:35
|+1
|Reece Beekman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|47-71
|3:35
|+1
|Reece Beekman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-71
|3:19
|Carey Booth turnover (lost ball)
|3:04
|Elijah Gertrude misses two point layup
|3:02
|Jordan Minor offensive rebound
|2:59
|Kebba Njie blocks Jordan Minor's two point layup
|2:57
|Logan Imes defensive rebound
|2:55
|Blake Buchanan personal foul (Logan Imes draws the foul)
|2:55
|+1
|Logan Imes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-72
|2:55
|+1
|Logan Imes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-73
|2:42
|Carey Booth shooting foul (Taine Murray draws the foul)
|2:42
|Taine Murray misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:42
|Taine Murray misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:42
|Taine Murray offensive rebound
|2:30
|Leon Bond III misses two point jump shot
|2:28
|Tony Sanders Jr. defensive rebound
|2:08
|Zane Harbaugh misses three point jump shot
|2:06
|Blake Buchanan defensive rebound
|1:52
|Elijah Gertrude misses two point jump shot
|1:50
|Zane Harbaugh defensive rebound
|1:44
|+3
|Tony Sanders Jr. makes three point jump shot (Alex Wade assists)
|48-76
|1:19
|+2
|Jordan Minor makes two point layup
|50-76
|1:01
|Tony Sanders Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:59
|Elijah Gertrude defensive rebound
|0:51
|Thomas Crowe personal foul (Elijah Gertrude draws the foul)
|0:51
|+1
|Elijah Gertrude makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-76
|0:51
|+1
|Elijah Gertrude makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-76
|0:41
|Alex Wade turnover (bad pass) (Elijah Gertrude steals)
|0:41
|Elijah Gertrude turnover (back court violation)
|0:24
|Blake Buchanan blocks Thomas Crowe's two point layup
|0:22
|Thomas Hattan offensive rebound
|0:17
|Thomas Hattan misses two point layup
|0:14
|Elijah Gertrude defensive rebound
|0:13
|+2
|Elijah Gertrude makes two point driving layup
|54-76
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|54
|76
|Field Goals
|21-55 (38.2%)
|26-51 (51.0%)
|3-Pointers
|2-11 (18.2%)
|11-23 (47.8%)
|Free Throws
|10-18 (55.6%)
|13-17 (76.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|40
|Offensive
|9
|10
|Defensive
|16
|29
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|10
|14
|Steals
|8
|8
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|11
|12
|Fouls
|14
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Virginia 10-3
|66.8 PPG
|36.2 RPG
|16.1 APG
|Notre Dame 6-7
|62.6 PPG
|38.6 RPG
|10.1 APG
|Top Scorers
|R. Beekman G
|15 PTS
|3 REB
|4 AST
|C. Booth F
|17 PTS
|9 REB
|0 AST
|
|38.2
|FG%
|51.0
|
|
|18.2
|3PT FG%
|47.8
|
|
|55.6
|FT%
|76.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Beekman
|15
|3
|4
|5/15
|0/4
|5/8
|1
|34
|0
|0
|5
|1
|2
|R. Dunn
|13
|5
|1
|6/9
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|24
|1
|0
|2
|4
|1
|I. McKneely
|7
|4
|2
|2/7
|1/3
|2/3
|2
|33
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4
|A. Rohde
|5
|2
|1
|2/8
|1/4
|0/1
|1
|30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Groves
|4
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Konieczny
|17
|8
|1
|6/8
|4/5
|1/2
|1
|32
|0
|0
|2
|1
|7
|C. Booth
|17
|9
|0
|6/9
|2/5
|3/5
|3
|23
|2
|0
|2
|2
|7
|M. Burton
|15
|3
|8
|6/10
|2/3
|1/1
|2
|33
|1
|0
|4
|0
|3
|K. Njie
|10
|6
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|4/4
|3
|31
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|T. Davis
|2
|5
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|13
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Shrewsberry
|5
|0
|1
|1/4
|1/4
|2/3
|1
|17
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Roper II
|3
|1
|0
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Sanders Jr.
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|L. Imes
|2
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Zona
|2
|3
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|A. Wade
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Kelly
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Braiton
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Hattan
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Z. Harbaugh
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Crowe
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Total
|76
|39
|14
|26/51
|11/23
|13/17
|14
|202
|8
|1
|12
|10
|29
