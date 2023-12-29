Wake Forest opens ACC play vs. surging Virginia Tech
Two of the hottest teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference will square off in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Saturday as Wake Forest hosts Virginia Tech in a game between two teams that haven't lost in more than a month.
The Demon Deacons (8-3, 0-0 ACC) have won six straight, all in double-digit fashion. The most recent big win came on Dec. 21 in a 91-68 home rout of Presbyterian.
Starring for Wake Forest in that game -- just as he has all season -- was Hunter Sallis, a Gonzaga transfer who leads the team with 18.0 points per game. Sallis poured in an efficient 20 points on 9-for-12 shooting from the field against the Blue Hose.
Demon Deacons center Andrew Carr added 21 points and nine rebounds.
"When you watch us play, you can see that all of our guards and bigs play with a lot of confidence," Sallis said. "The coaches preach shot selection but at the end of the day, we play free and very confident."
Confidence on the offensive end is certainly not lacking for Wake Forest, as it enters conference play averaging 80.9 points per game. It's also an experienced Demon Deacon roster, with its top four scorers -- Sallis, Kevin Miller (17.2 points per game), Cameron Hildreth (15.8) and Carr (15.5) -- all with 30-plus games under their belt entering the season.
Wake Forest's schedule ramps up starting Saturday as they welcome another veteran squad in the Hokies.
Winners of its past four games, Virginia Tech travels south to Winston-Salem, a place the Hokies dropped a two-point loss almost a year ago to the date, on Dec. 31, 2022.
Like Wake Forest, Virginia Tech (9-3, 1-0) hasn't played in nine days, last topping American 77-55, thanks to Lynn Kidd, who totaled a career-high 31 points to go along with 11 rebounds.
"Thirty-one and 11, that'll help you win a lot of ball games," Virginia Tech coach Mike Young said. "Our coaches have done a great job of working with him. I'm proud of him. He has made himself into a really nice basketball player."
Kidd is averaging a team-high 16.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, up from 5.0 and 3.4, respectively, last season.
Accompanying Kidd at the top of the scoring list are Hunter Cattoor (14.1 points per game) and Sean Pedulla (13.0).
--Field Level Media
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Hokies offensive rebound
|0:00
|Hunter Sallis blocks Sean Pedulla's three point jump shot
|0:07
|+1
|Andrew Carr makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-44
|0:07
|+1
|Andrew Carr makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-43
|0:07
|Mekhi Long personal foul (Andrew Carr draws the foul)
|0:07
|Andrew Carr defensive rebound
|0:09
|Sean Pedulla misses two point jump shot
|0:24
|+2
|Hunter Sallis makes two point jump shot
|24-42
|0:35
|Hunter Sallis offensive rebound
|0:37
|Kevin Miller misses two point layup
|0:49
|Sean Pedulla turnover (bad pass)
|1:05
|Demon Deacons 30 second timeout
|1:05
|+2
|Kevin Miller makes two point jump shot
|24-40
|1:08
|Mekhi Long turnover (out of bounds)
|1:28
|Mekhi Long offensive rebound
|1:30
|Lynn Kidd misses two point hook shot
|1:55
|+2
|Andrew Carr makes two point alley-oop layup (Cameron Hildreth assists)
|24-38
|2:09
|+1
|Tyler Nickel makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-36
|2:09
|+1
|Tyler Nickel makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-36
|2:09
|Efton Reid III shooting foul (Tyler Nickel draws the foul)
|2:13
|Hunter Cattoor defensive rebound
|2:15
|Mekhi Long blocks Hunter Sallis's three point jump shot
|2:32
|Mekhi Long turnover (lost ball) (Efton Reid III steals)
|2:47
|Andrew Carr turnover (traveling)
|2:57
|Efton Reid III defensive rebound
|2:59
|Hunter Sallis blocks Sean Pedulla's two point jump shot
|3:24
|Kevin Miller turnover (offensive foul)
|3:24
|Kevin Miller offensive foul
|3:37
|Hokies turnover (5-second violation)
|3:38
|+1
|Kevin Miller makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-36
|3:38
|+1
|Kevin Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-35
|3:38
|TV timeout
|3:38
|Sean Pedulla personal foul
|3:58
|+2
|Sean Pedulla makes two point jump shot
|22-34
|4:07
|Lynn Kidd defensive rebound
|4:09
|Kevin Miller misses two point layup
|4:17
|Zach Keller defensive rebound
|4:19
|Lynn Kidd misses two point layup
|4:31
|Lynn Kidd defensive rebound
|4:33
|Hunter Sallis misses three point jump shot
|4:47
|Andrew Carr defensive rebound
|4:49
|Lynn Kidd misses two point layup
|5:09
|Mekhi Long defensive rebound
|5:09
|Hunter Sallis misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:09
|Hunter Cattoor shooting foul (Hunter Sallis draws the foul)
|5:09
|+2
|Hunter Sallis makes two point jump shot
|20-34
|5:20
|Robbie Beran personal foul
|5:34
|+1
|Hunter Cattoor makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|20-32
|5:34
|+1
|Hunter Cattoor makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|19-32
|5:34
|+1
|Hunter Cattoor makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|18-32
|5:34
|Cameron Hildreth shooting foul (Hunter Cattoor draws the foul)
|5:35
|+2
|Andrew Carr makes two point layup
|17-32
|5:35
|Andrew Carr offensive rebound
|5:35
|Hunter Sallis misses two point layup
|5:35
|Hunter Sallis offensive rebound
|5:37
|Kevin Miller misses two point layup
|6:02
|MJ Collins turnover (Hunter Sallis steals)
|6:10
|Hokies defensive rebound
|6:12
|Cameron Hildreth misses two point jump shot
|6:33
|Andrew Carr defensive rebound
|6:35
|Lynn Kidd misses two point jump shot
|6:58
|Robbie Beran defensive rebound
|7:00
|Kevin Miller misses two point jump shot
|7:15
|Brandon Rechsteiner turnover (bad pass) (Zach Keller steals)
|7:25
|TV timeout
|7:25
|Efton Reid III personal foul
|7:33
|Mekhi Long defensive rebound
|7:35
|Kevin Miller misses two point jump shot
|7:52
|+2
|Lynn Kidd makes two point layup
|17-30
|8:17
|+2
|Cameron Hildreth makes two point jump shot
|15-30
|8:50
|+2
|Brandon Rechsteiner makes two point jump shot
|15-28
|8:50
|Kevin Miller personal foul
|9:05
|Efton Reid III turnover (bad pass) (Tyler Nickel steals)
|9:07
|Lynn Kidd turnover (lost ball) (Kevin Miller steals)
|9:22
|+3
|Efton Reid III makes three point jump shot (Kevin Miller assists)
|13-28
|9:44
|+2
|Mekhi Long makes two point layup (Lynn Kidd assists)
|13-25
|10:01
|Hokies 30 second timeout
|10:01
|+2
|Marqus Marion makes two point layup
|11-25
|10:01
|Marqus Marion offensive rebound
|10:01
|Cameron Hildreth misses two point layup
|10:07
|Lynn Kidd turnover (Cameron Hildreth steals)
|10:11
|Lynn Kidd offensive rebound
|10:13
|MJ Collins misses two point layup
|10:28
|+2
|Efton Reid III makes two point hook shot
|11-23
|10:52
|Efton Reid III defensive rebound
|10:52
|Tyler Nickel misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:52
|+1
|Tyler Nickel makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-21
|10:52
|Parker Friedrichsen shooting foul (Tyler Nickel draws the foul)
|11:08
|+3
|Parker Friedrichsen makes three point jump shot (Zach Keller assists)
|10-21
|11:30
|+2
|Lynn Kidd makes two point dunk (Tyler Nickel assists)
|10-18
|11:37
|TV timeout
|11:37
|Jump ball. Mylyjael Poteat vs. Zach Keller (Hokies gains possession)
|11:57
|+2
|Hunter Sallis makes two point jump shot
|8-18
|11:57
|Robbie Beran personal foul
|11:57
|Andrew Carr defensive rebound
|11:57
|Hunter Cattoor misses three point jump shot
|12:32
|+2
|Kevin Miller makes two point jump shot
|8-16
|12:46
|+2
|Mylyjael Poteat makes two point layup (Hunter Cattoor assists)
|8-14
|12:57
|Sean Pedulla defensive rebound
|12:59
|Kevin Miller misses two point jump shot
|13:27
|+2
|Hunter Cattoor makes two point layup
|6-14
|13:33
|Mylyjael Poteat defensive rebound
|13:35
|Kevin Miller misses two point layup
|13:45
|Demon Deacons defensive rebound
|13:47
|Sean Pedulla misses three point jump shot
|14:09
|+2
|Andrew Carr makes two point hook shot
|4-14
|14:15
|Sean Pedulla turnover (out of bounds)
|14:18
|+1
|Hunter Sallis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-12
|14:18
|+1
|Hunter Sallis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4-11
|14:18
|Tyler Nickel shooting foul (Hunter Sallis draws the foul)
|14:29
|Kevin Miller defensive rebound
|14:31
|Sean Pedulla misses two point jump shot
|14:42
|+1
|Cameron Hildreth makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-10
|14:42
|+1
|Cameron Hildreth makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4-9
|14:42
|Mylyjael Poteat personal foul (Cameron Hildreth draws the foul)
|14:49
|Jump ball. Mekhi Long vs. Efton Reid III (Hokies gains possession)
|14:49
|Lynn Kidd personal foul
|15:07
|+2
|Mekhi Long makes two point layup (Lynn Kidd assists)
|4-8
|15:20
|+2
|Kevin Miller makes two point jump shot
|2-8
|15:39
|Efton Reid III defensive rebound
|15:41
|Lynn Kidd misses two point hook shot
|15:52
|TV timeout
|15:54
|Hokies offensive rebound
|15:56
|Mekhi Long misses three point jump shot
|16:15
|+2
|Cameron Hildreth makes two point layup
|2-6
|16:23
|Cameron Hildreth defensive rebound
|16:25
|MJ Collins misses two point jump shot
|16:41
|Andrew Carr turnover (lost ball)
|17:03
|Sean Pedulla turnover (lost ball) (Andrew Carr steals)
|17:11
|Efton Reid III personal foul
|17:19
|MJ Collins defensive rebound
|17:21
|Cameron Hildreth misses two point jump shot
|17:38
|+2
|Lynn Kidd makes two point jump shot (Sean Pedulla assists)
|2-4
|17:59
|+2
|Efton Reid III makes two point layup
|0-4
|18:08
|Sean Pedulla turnover (bad pass) (Efton Reid III steals)
|18:08
|Cameron Hildreth personal foul
|18:21
|+2
|Efton Reid III makes two point layup
|0-2
|18:21
|Efton Reid III offensive rebound
|18:23
|Andrew Carr misses two point layup
|18:23
|Andrew Carr offensive rebound
|18:25
|Efton Reid III misses two point jump shot
|18:44
|Sean Pedulla turnover (traveling)
|19:11
|Demon Deacons turnover (shot clock violation)
|19:11
|Demon Deacons offensive rebound
|19:12
|Andrew Carr misses two point jump shot
|19:42
|Andrew Carr defensive rebound
|19:44
|Sean Pedulla misses two point jump shot
|20:00
|(Hokies gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|24
|44
|Field Goals
|9-24 (37.5%)
|17-33 (51.5%)
|3-Pointers
|0-4 (0.0%)
|2-4 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|6-7 (85.7%)
|8-9 (88.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|14
|19
|Offensive
|2
|6
|Defensive
|9
|11
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|5
|3
|Steals
|1
|7
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|11
|4
|Fouls
|8
|8
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Virginia Tech 9-3
|74.3 PPG
|38.0 RPG
|15.9 APG
|Wake Forest 8-3
|80.9 PPG
|38.0 RPG
|12.4 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Kidd C
|16.5 PPG
|7.9 RPG
|1.2 APG
|70.9 FG%
|
00
|. Reid III F
|7.0 PPG
|8.0 RPG
|0.5 APG
|31.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|L. Kidd C
|6 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|E. Reid III F
|9 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|
|37.5
|FG%
|51.5
|
|
|0.0
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|85.7
|FT%
|88.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Kidd
|6
|3
|2
|3/8
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|H. Cattoor
|5
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|3/3
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Long
|4
|3
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|S. Pedulla
|2
|1
|1
|1/7
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|5
|0
|1
|M. Collins
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Nickel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Rechsteiner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Poteat
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Beran
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Camden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Ward
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Wessler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Venable
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|24
|11
|5
|9/24
|0/4
|6/7
|8
|0
|1
|1
|11
|2
|9
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Reid III
|9
|4
|0
|4/5
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|-
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|H. Sallis
|8
|2
|0
|3/6
|0/2
|2/3
|0
|-
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|K. Miller
|8
|1
|1
|3/10
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Carr
|8
|7
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|-
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5
|C. Hildreth
|6
|1
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Friedrichsen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Marion
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Keller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Kennah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Dunn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ituka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Marsh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Kmety
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Canka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Ricchiuti
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Underwood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Monsanto
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|44
|17
|3
|17/33
|2/4
|8/9
|8
|0
|7
|2
|4
|6
|11
