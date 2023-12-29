West Virginia coming together as it faces Ohio State
West Virginia feels it is beginning to jell after a disjointed start to the season and will put that theory to test against Ohio State on Saturday in Cleveland.
The Mountaineers are 5-7 under interim first-year coach Josh Eilert despite not having a full roster for any game. They will be close to full strength against the Buckeyes (10-2), who defeated New Orleans 78-36 on Dec. 21 with starting center Felix Okpara and head coach Chris Holtmann absent because of the flu.
Zed Key stepped in for Okpara and scored 16 points but he's happy to see Okpara return against the Mountaineers.
"He's a really good player and we really missed his presence," Key said.
West Virginia will look to newcomer RaeQuan Battle to continue his torrid scoring in just his third game of the season.
After playing two seasons at Washington and then two more at Montana State, Battle sat the first nine games this season due to NCAA transfer rules. He became eligible Dec. 13 when a federal judge issued a restraining order against the NCAA.
He missed the first game after the ruling because of the flu but in the two games since against Radford and Toledo he scored 29 points in each.
Noah Farrakhan also missed the first nine games because of the transfer rule and transfer Kerr Kriisa was suspended the first nine games by the NCAA for improper benefits while he was at Arizona. Also, Akok Akok missed the first seven games due to medical reasons.
Just when it looked the roster was complete, Jesse Edwards fractured his wrist on Dec. 16 and will be out until mid-January.
"I feel like our offense is getting better by the day," Akok said. "It's started in practice, and I feel like it's translating into the games.
"The more time we spend together on the court, the more that will help us come together as a complete team."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|West Virginia 5-7
|67.8 PPG
|41.2 RPG
|12.8 APG
|Ohio State 10-2
|79.4 PPG
|41.8 RPG
|15.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. Battle
|2
|30
|29.0
|4.5
|0.5
|2.50
|0.00
|1.0
|48.6
|27.3
|82.6
|1
|3.5
|Q. Slazinski
|12
|32.7
|15.9
|5.0
|2.2
|0.30
|0.30
|2.2
|40.9
|32.8
|74.6
|0.8
|4.2
|J. Edwards
|10
|31.4
|14.8
|8.7
|1.1
|0.40
|1.70
|2.3
|55.7
|0.0
|66.7
|3.4
|5.3
|N. Farrakhan
|3
|26.3
|14.3
|4.0
|2.3
|1.00
|0.30
|1.3
|60.7
|60.0
|75.0
|1
|3
|K. Kriisa
|3
|35
|11.7
|2.0
|7.7
|0.00
|0.30
|3.0
|40.7
|41.7
|50.0
|0
|2
|K. Johnson
|11
|31
|8.6
|3.2
|2.9
|0.80
|0.60
|1.6
|40.0
|20.0
|85.7
|0.4
|2.8
|J. Harris
|12
|26.1
|5.6
|4.9
|0.9
|0.20
|0.40
|0.8
|28.0
|22.0
|84.2
|1.4
|3.5
|S. Wilson
|12
|23.8
|5.6
|2.6
|1.4
|0.90
|0.10
|1.4
|27.8
|37.2
|63.6
|0.4
|2.2
|O. Naveh
|12
|23.5
|5.0
|4.0
|1.6
|0.70
|0.20
|0.9
|33.3
|31.6
|73.3
|1.2
|2.8
|A. Akok
|5
|17.8
|4.4
|4.8
|0.6
|0.00
|1.60
|0.2
|45.5
|20.0
|25.0
|1
|3.8
|P. Suemnick
|12
|9.2
|2.3
|1.7
|0.0
|0.10
|0.20
|0.5
|57.9
|50.0
|75.0
|0.8
|0.9
|J. Bembry
|7
|3.3
|0.0
|0.4
|0.4
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.1
|Total
|12
|0.0
|67.8
|41.2
|12.8
|3.90
|3.90
|11.2
|41.0
|31.0
|72.8
|10.2
|26.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Thornton
|12
|31.2
|17.4
|2.6
|4.0
|1.30
|0.10
|0.9
|44.9
|38.1
|86.3
|0.2
|2.4
|J. Battle
|12
|29.6
|14.1
|4.7
|1.5
|0.50
|0.30
|1.4
|45.0
|41.9
|90.9
|1.3
|3.4
|R. Gayle Jr.
|12
|29.8
|13.8
|5.2
|3.3
|0.70
|0.00
|2.7
|52.3
|40.6
|79.6
|1.3
|3.8
|Z. Key
|12
|19.3
|10.1
|6.3
|0.6
|0.30
|0.50
|1.2
|60.6
|33.3
|69.4
|2.9
|3.4
|D. Bonner
|12
|21.6
|6.8
|3.0
|1.4
|0.90
|0.20
|0.8
|36.4
|34.2
|75.0
|0.3
|2.8
|F. Okpara
|11
|19.7
|6.1
|6.5
|0.5
|0.40
|2.20
|0.9
|65.2
|0.0
|46.7
|2
|4.5
|S. Middleton
|11
|17.6
|4.9
|2.2
|0.7
|0.20
|0.20
|0.7
|38.8
|43.5
|54.5
|0.8
|1.4
|E. Mahaffey
|12
|21.9
|3.8
|4.0
|2.1
|1.40
|0.50
|1.3
|36.7
|14.3
|81.8
|1.5
|2.5
|D. Royal
|11
|8.5
|2.5
|2.2
|0.5
|0.10
|0.50
|0.6
|47.6
|50.0
|50.0
|0.9
|1.3
|C. Baumann
|2
|1
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|B. Hardman
|6
|1.5
|1.3
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|60.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|A. Parks
|6
|2.2
|0.2
|0.5
|0.2
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.5
|T. Chatman
|4
|3.8
|0.0
|0.3
|0.8
|0.00
|0.00
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|K. Etzler
|5
|1.8
|0.0
|0.8
|0.4
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.6
|Total
|12
|0.0
|79.4
|41.8
|15.0
|5.90
|4.20
|11.3
|46.7
|37.9
|76.3
|12.5
|26.7
-
CLMB
FOR68
76144.5 O/U
-7.5
1:00pm
-
NE
URI67
79141 O/U
-2.5
1:00pm
-
NORTHW
EMU64
65142.5 O/U
-34.5
1:00pm
-
QUIN
FLA60
92162.5 O/U
-21
1:00pm ESPU
-
SIEN
MASS60
72148 O/U
-18
1:00pm
-
DAV
OHIO50
48144 O/U
PK
1:30pm
-
ANDSC
FURM39
34167.5 O/U
-40.5
2:00pm
-
ARCAD
TOWS23
47
2:00pm
-
ARST
GAST39
50146 O/U
PK
2:00pm
-
CLEAR
DUQ19
53
2:00pm
-
CMU
LCHI14
37144 O/U
-14.5
2:00pm
-
22CREI
10MARQ30
28154 O/U
-4
2:00pm CBS
-
FAMU
SC21
49132.5 O/U
-23.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
GWEB
VCU36
42139 O/U
-11.5
2:00pm
-
HOW
LAS36
36153 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm
-
INST
MIST34
44154 O/U
-8.5
2:00pm FS1
-
IONA
HARV26
27143.5 O/U
+2
2:00pm
-
JW (NC)
PRES21
46
2:00pm
-
LEH
MRST29
33133.5 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm
-
LEM
FAIR30
34144.5 O/U
-10
2:00pm
-
LIB
ALA27
48154.5 O/U
-10
2:00pm ESP+
-
LON
DAY37
34135.5 O/U
-12.5
2:00pm
-
LSUS
NTEX31
34142.5 O/U
-40.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
MERCY
SHU29
46152.5 O/U
-41.5
2:00pm
-
MRMK
BU22
38127 O/U
+2
2:00pm
-
MOBILE
NICH37
32143.5 O/U
-24.5
2:00pm
-
NCAT
GMU33
51145.5 O/U
-20
2:00pm
-
PRIN
DEL43
27140 O/U
+5
2:00pm
-
QUEEN
16DUKE33
46161 O/U
-28.5
2:00pm CW
-
SPU
BUCK28
33122 O/U
+1.5
2:00pm
-
TXST
20JMAD28
36147 O/U
-13
2:00pm ESP+
-
TROY
CCAR33
33153.5 O/U
+3
2:00pm
-
USMMA
ARMY29
30
2:00pm
-
VT
WAKE24
44145.5 O/U
-4
2:00pm ESP2
-
AAMU
UGA13
15152 O/U
-21.5
2:30pm
-
ABIL
WKY0
0154 O/U
-5
3:00pm ESP+
-
CARK
MIZZ0
0153 O/U
-21.5
3:00pm SECN
-
ERS
JU0
0139.5 O/U
-44.5
3:00pm
-
LOYNO
SELA0
0
3:00pm
-
USM
GASO0
0143.5 O/U
+3.5
3:00pm
-
MRYW
BING0
0157.5 O/U
-48.5
3:30pm
-
CAMP
SFU0
0133 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm
-
CHST
DEP0
0137.5 O/U
-6
4:00pm FS1
-
COKER
SCUP0
0
4:00pm
-
COLG
COR0
0158.5 O/U
-5
4:00pm
-
CSN
LBSU0
0164 O/U
-8
4:00pm
-
KING
WCU0
0
4:00pm
-
LAF
RICH0
0135 O/U
-16
4:00pm
-
MTST
WEB0
0135 O/U
-11.5
4:00pm
-
MTSU
MURR0
0133.5 O/U
-4.5
4:00pm
-
NAU
NCO0
0151 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm
-
STBN
AKR0
0137 O/U
+1
4:00pm
-
UTM
TNTC0
0159.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm
-
UCLA
ORE0
0136.5 O/U
-7
4:00pm CBS
-
LA
MRSH0
0154 O/U
-2
4:00pm ESP+
-
UMES
GW0
0149.5 O/U
-17.5
4:00pm
-
WICH
2KAN0
0146.5 O/U
-13
4:00pm ESP2
-
UALR
TNST0
0158.5 O/U
-3
4:30pm
-
SCHREI
TXCC0
0
4:30pm
-
Cal Maritime
UOP0
0
5:00pm
-
CP
UCD0
0134.5 O/U
-10
5:00pm
-
DART
VAN0
0135 O/U
-13
5:00pm ESP+
-
FIU
UTU0
0148 O/U
-2
5:00pm
-
UNCW
ARK0
0147.5 O/U
-11
5:00pm SECN
-
PRST
IDHO0
0140.5 O/U
+4.5
5:00pm
-
SAC
EWU0
0144.5 O/U
-10.5
5:00pm
-
MONT
IDST0
0137 O/U
+5
6:00pm
-
MVSU
SF0
0126.5 O/U
-35
6:00pm
-
PQ
LAM0
0
6:00pm
-
WYO
14BYU0
0152 O/U
-19.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
BELLAR
HIPT0
0144.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
7FAU
FGCU0
0141.5 O/U
+16.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
UIC
SIU0
0132.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
PEAY
19MEM0
0141 O/U
-21
7:00pm ESP+
-
PENN
3HOU0
0132.5 O/U
-26.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
PVAM
TXAM0
0146 O/U
-27.5
7:00pm SECN
-
USA
ODU0
0145 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
WAG
MAN0
0129.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
WV
OSU0
0147 O/U
-10
7:00pm FOX
-
YALE
SACL0
0146 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
UIW
UTRGV0
0154.5 O/U
-5
7:30pm
-
LT
GCU0
0139.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
UCSB
UCRV0
0141.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
ALV
SUU0
0
8:30pm
-
CABP
NMST0
0137 O/U
-1
9:00pm
-
CHAT
AUB0
0153 O/U
-20.5
9:00pm SECN
-
SEA
UTEP0
0137.5 O/U
-1
9:00pm ESP+
-
FRSNOP
NEV0
0138.5 O/U
-46.5
10:00pm
-
UCI
CSUB0
0136 O/U
+9.5
10:00pm
-
USC
ORST0
0140.5 O/U
+8.5
10:00pm PACN
-
HOFS
SJU79
84149 O/U
-8.5
12:00pm FS1
-
LIP
FSU78
75151.5 O/U
-8.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
MTSM
DSU73
77139.5 O/U
+4.5
12:00pm
-
PITT
SYR73
81149 O/U
-2
12:00pm CW
-
STONEH
RUTG58
59136 O/U
-26
12:00pm BTN
-
UVA
ND54
76116.5 O/U
+10.5
12:00pm ACCN
-
W&M
NAVY65
77138 O/U
-3
12:00pm
-
COFSTE
CCSU38
99
1:00pm
-
ULM
APP55
67136 O/U
-14.5
1:00pm
-
TOCCF
CIT76
106
1:00pm