Miss. State looks to stay hot vs. Bethune-Cookman
Mississippi State looks to close out 2023 with a win when it plays host to Bethune-Cookman on Sunday in Starkville, Miss.
It will be just the second meeting ever between the Bulldogs (10-2) and Wildcats (5-7), who last played each other during the 2009-10 campaign.
Mississippi State has won four in a row and is playing well thanks to 91 made 3-pointers through the first 12 games. The Bulldogs are allowing only 62.8 points per outing, ranking first in the SEC and tied for 18th nationally.
The Bulldogs are coming off a 70-60 win over Rutgers on Dec. 23. Jimmy Bell Jr. scored 17 points and pulled down 18 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.
Bell ranks third on the team in scoring (9.6) and first in rebounds (9.4), Freshman sensation Josh Hubbard leads the team at 14.8 points per game.
Head coach Chris Jans talked with reporters about the culture that has been built after the Bulldogs' last win, considering the team didn't lose key players to the transfer portal.
"I don't like to talk about it in terms of what it says about me, but I think it says a lot about these kids," Jans said. "Their belief in Mississippi State, our program, how they are treated."
The Wildcats are coming off a 98-54 loss at UCF on Friday and are hoping to end a three-game losing streak.
They are led by Jakobi Heady, who is putting up 15 points per game and grabbing 5.0 rebounds. Zion Harmon is averaging 14.4 points per game and is a playmaker, dishing out nearly four assists (3.9) per game.
Though it hasn't been the best start for the Wildcats, head coach Reggie Theus talked before the start of the season about teaching his players about the game of life.
"I've been every place they want to go. I have a story for every scenario, good and bad, and I'm able to give them a broader perspective of life. I'm teaching kids how to be successful people," Theus said.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Bethune-Cook. 5-7
|73.3 PPG
|39.3 RPG
|11.8 APG
|Miss. St. 10-2
|75.5 PPG
|43.7 RPG
|15.6 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Heady
|12
|28.9
|15.0
|5.0
|1.1
|1.50
|0.40
|1.8
|48.3
|33.3
|70.6
|1.8
|3.3
|Z. Harmon
|12
|30.9
|14.4
|2.3
|3.9
|1.80
|0.00
|2.8
|40.1
|22.5
|92.1
|0.5
|1.8
|D. Dyson
|12
|32.1
|13.2
|2.5
|1.5
|2.40
|0.00
|1.8
|33.5
|31.1
|67.6
|0.8
|1.7
|R. Ward Jr.
|11
|19.1
|8.3
|3.6
|0.4
|1.30
|0.20
|2.1
|59.0
|25.0
|66.7
|1.2
|2.5
|D. Carter-Hollinger Jr.
|9
|25.1
|7.4
|4.0
|0.4
|0.60
|0.70
|1.2
|50.0
|33.3
|90.0
|0.7
|3.3
|E. Hulsewe
|10
|17.7
|6.5
|5.9
|1.0
|0.20
|0.50
|1.4
|51.9
|0.0
|68.8
|2.3
|3.6
|D. Watson
|6
|9.3
|3.5
|4.2
|0.0
|0.80
|0.50
|0.5
|57.1
|0.0
|35.7
|1.2
|3
|D. McEntire
|12
|20.3
|3.3
|2.7
|1.6
|3.20
|0.30
|1.4
|28.2
|27.8
|68.4
|0.9
|1.8
|S. Willoughby
|12
|13.8
|3.3
|1.8
|1.4
|1.20
|0.20
|1.1
|29.7
|31.6
|63.2
|0.4
|1.4
|S. Womack
|6
|3.3
|2.3
|0.2
|0.2
|0.20
|0.00
|0.5
|46.2
|33.3
|0.0
|0.2
|0
|J. Henderson Jr.
|11
|12.8
|1.8
|4.4
|0.2
|0.60
|0.80
|1.3
|44.4
|0.0
|100.0
|1.8
|2.5
|J. Mathews
|5
|4.2
|1.2
|0.4
|0.6
|0.60
|0.00
|0.4
|0.0
|0.0
|66.7
|0.2
|0.2
|M. Dorsey
|6
|4.2
|0.8
|1.7
|0.7
|0.20
|0.00
|0.5
|14.3
|0.0
|60.0
|0.8
|0.8
|Y. Timera
|2
|6.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0
|Total
|12
|0.0
|73.3
|39.3
|11.8
|13.30
|3.00
|15.7
|41.8
|28.3
|72.7
|12.6
|23.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Hubbard
|12
|23.2
|14.8
|2.3
|1.7
|0.60
|0.30
|1.1
|41.2
|38.8
|86.0
|0.3
|2
|C. Matthews
|12
|27.9
|10.3
|7.1
|3.0
|2.30
|0.80
|1.9
|58.8
|6.3
|68.3
|1.9
|5.2
|J. Bell Jr.
|12
|24.5
|9.6
|9.4
|1.0
|0.50
|1.30
|1.8
|50.7
|0.0
|70.9
|3.3
|6.2
|D. Davis
|12
|24.3
|8.2
|1.8
|3.8
|2.20
|0.10
|1.8
|35.2
|34.2
|71.9
|0.3
|1.6
|S. Moore
|10
|20.4
|7.5
|2.3
|1.7
|0.80
|0.20
|0.9
|51.9
|36.8
|57.1
|0.3
|2
|D. Jeffries
|12
|28.8
|7.0
|6.6
|1.9
|0.90
|0.40
|1.3
|34.6
|23.4
|65.4
|1.4
|5.2
|T. Fort
|9
|15.8
|6.4
|2.8
|0.6
|0.20
|0.20
|0.8
|33.9
|29.7
|69.2
|0.8
|2
|K. Murphy
|6
|12.5
|6.2
|2.7
|1.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.8
|53.8
|12.5
|72.7
|0.7
|2
|S. Jones Jr.
|12
|16.5
|5.3
|1.6
|0.8
|0.50
|0.30
|0.7
|47.1
|28.0
|81.8
|0.8
|0.8
|A. Taylor
|7
|11
|3.9
|1.4
|1.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|40.0
|40.0
|100.0
|0.4
|1
|G. Chol
|10
|8.9
|3.2
|2.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.4
|64.7
|0.0
|100.0
|1.1
|1.1
|J. Scott
|6
|6.5
|2.0
|1.8
|0.5
|0.20
|0.00
|1.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.8
|1
|A. Myers
|5
|5
|0.6
|0.8
|0.0
|0.40
|0.00
|1.2
|16.7
|16.7
|0.0
|0.2
|0.6
|I. Stansbury
|5
|1
|0.0
|0.4
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.4
|Total
|12
|0.0
|75.5
|43.7
|15.6
|8.20
|3.80
|12.6
|44.3
|30.6
|72.3
|12.3
|28.6
-
EME
LOW0
0
1:00pm
-
NH
IAST0
0150.5 O/U
-28.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
RMU
GB0
0136.5 O/U
-3.5
1:00pm
-
CLST
IUPU0
0145.5 O/U
+11
2:00pm
-
DET
PFW0
0144.5 O/U
-14
2:00pm
-
WSU
COLO0
0142.5 O/U
-7
2:00pm PACN
-
OAK
YSU0
0149.5 O/U
-3.5
2:30pm
-
COOK
MSST0
0140.5 O/U
-30.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
CARRMT
UNLV0
0
3:00pm
-
ECCL
SOU0
0
3:00pm
-
MONM
12OKLA0
0145.5 O/U
-23
3:00pm ESP+
-
UND
SDST0
0145.5 O/U
-10.5
3:00pm
-
NEOM
SDAK0
0155 O/U
-3.5
3:00pm
-
SCST
OKST0
0146.5 O/U
-24.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
UMKC
STTHMN0
0131 O/U
-8
3:00pm
-
WRST
MIL0
0166 O/U
+4.5
3:00pm
-
SNIND
LIND0
0140 O/U
-1.5
3:30pm
-
4ARIZ
STAN0
0162 O/U
+12.5
4:00pm PACN
-
BRY
24MISS0
0149.5 O/U
-14
4:00pm SECN
-
WCLF
USD0
0
4:00pm
-
MORE
SEMO0
0144.5 O/U
+9
4:15pm
-
MORG
NJIT0
0151.5 O/U
-5
4:30pm
-
WIU
SIUE0
0132.5 O/U
-6.5
4:30pm
-
ORU
DU0
0158.5 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm
-
TRVC
JVST0
0
5:00pm
-
WASH
UTAH0
0155.5 O/U
-10
6:00pm PACN
-
ASU
CAL0
0146.5 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm PACN
-
CSUF
HAW63
61134 O/U
-8
12:00am