Iowa State will be looking to improve its home record to 9-0 when it faces New Hampshire on Sunday in the final nonconference game for each team.

The Cyclones (10-2) own a five-game winning streak and have won their last 26 games in Ames, Iowa, against nonconference competition.

New Hampshire (8-4) has won four of its last five games and leads the America East Conference in made 3-pointers per game (10.2).

Clarence Daniels, a 6-foot-6 forward, leads the visiting Wildcats in scoring (19.8) and rebounding (9.1). Guard Ahmad Robinson is averaging 16.2 points, 5.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

New Hampshire's nonconference schedule has included road games against Syracuse (83-72 loss) and UConn (84-64 loss).

"It's basketball, and at the end of the day you have to put the ball in the basket more than the other team," Daniels said. "No matter what level they are, we're playing basketball. We're all playing the same game."

Iowa State has four players averaging more than 10 points per game: Tamin Lipsey (15.5), Keshon Gilbert (14.8), Milan Momcilovic (13.5) and Tre King (10.4). Lipsey also leads the team in rebounds (6.0), assists (6.1) and steals (3.6).

Iowa State senior forward Hason Ward, who hasn't played since November because of a foot injury, could see some playing time against New Hampshire.

Iowa State coach TJ Otzelberger said Ward's return would provide some welcome depth since the Cyclones have been using a seven-player rotation. Ward started the first three games of the season before he was injured.

"We'll continue to evaluate every day what's in the best interest of our team game to game," Otzelberger said. "It's important that everybody on our team has a tremendous sense of urgency to get opportunities. It's a challenge for everybody. As you continue to move forward in the season you need depth, you need more guys. There's foul trouble, there's injury, there's everything."

This will be the first meeting between the two programs.

--Field Level Media