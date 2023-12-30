Utah looking to keep momentum playing Pac-12 foe Washington
Utah started its final Pac-12 season with a bang. Now the Utes hope to keep things rolling Sunday when they host Washington in Salt Lake City.
Their opening game couldn't have gone more perfectly. Utah (10-2, 1-0 Pac-12) pulled away from Washington State in the second half for an 80-58 victory Friday. It marked the seventh straight win for the Utes, who scored at least 20 points off turnovers for a second consecutive game.
Utah shot 60 percent (15 of 25) in the second half, including 7 of 11 on 3-point attempts against the Cougars to rally from a six-point deficit. Gabe Madsen led the way, scoring all of his team-high 20 points after halftime. He made four 3-pointers to fuel a decisive 16-2 run that put Utah ahead for good.
"It took a while to get going, but obviously as a good shooter, I'm going to take some more shots," Madsen said. "It felt good to see them go in."
Defensively, the Utes allowed just four baskets over the final 16 minutes. Keba Keita keyed that effort with 18 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks off the bench.
"Keba Keita, I thought, really impacted the game with his shot blocking, rim protection," Utah coach Craig Smith said. "He played with a lot of force and physicality."
Washington (8-4, 0-1) had a four-game winning streak snapped, falling to Colorado 73-69 in its league opener Friday. The Buffaloes rallied past the Huskies in the final two minutes.
A late offensive slump undid Washington. After taking a 63-56 lead on a dunk from Keion Brooks, Jr., the Huskies scored just six points over the final 5 1/2 minutes. Brooks finished with 20 points and eight rebounds to lead Washington.
"It's hard to win on the road," Washington coach Mike Hopkins said. "We have to bounce back."
Bouncing back won't be a simple task. Utah has won three of their past four games in Salt Lake City against the Huskies.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Washington 8-4
|81.8 PPG
|42.4 RPG
|16.3 APG
|Utah 10-2
|80.6 PPG
|42.9 RPG
|18.1 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Brooks Jr.
|12
|34.8
|20.1
|7.7
|1.7
|0.50
|0.50
|2.2
|48.6
|40.4
|80.6
|1.8
|5.8
|S. Wheeler
|11
|34.8
|15.7
|3.4
|7.1
|1.10
|0.40
|3.5
|42.8
|18.9
|66.7
|0.8
|2.5
|M. Wood
|12
|32
|11.4
|4.8
|0.8
|0.80
|0.90
|0.8
|38.7
|32.5
|93.3
|0.9
|3.9
|K. Johnson
|12
|23.5
|9.9
|1.7
|1.8
|1.10
|0.50
|1.2
|43.1
|35.9
|68.0
|0.5
|1.2
|F. Kepnang
|10
|18.9
|8.3
|5.9
|0.2
|0.40
|1.70
|0.8
|59.0
|0.0
|61.1
|2.1
|3.8
|P. Mulcahy
|11
|28.5
|7.2
|3.8
|4.7
|0.80
|0.30
|2.5
|47.2
|36.8
|73.3
|0.7
|3.1
|N. Calmese
|7
|10.7
|4.4
|0.4
|1.0
|0.60
|0.00
|0.3
|54.5
|30.0
|80.0
|0.1
|0.3
|B. Meah
|12
|11.3
|4.3
|3.8
|0.2
|0.30
|0.70
|1.3
|73.9
|0.0
|53.1
|1
|2.8
|W. Breidenbach
|12
|13.6
|3.6
|3.3
|0.1
|0.40
|0.40
|0.6
|65.4
|80.0
|55.6
|0.9
|2.3
|A. Holland
|11
|10.3
|2.3
|1.5
|0.3
|0.50
|0.10
|0.3
|46.7
|46.7
|100.0
|0.4
|1.1
|S. Ariyibi
|2
|3.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|N. Kabeya
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|W. Landram
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|S. Slutske
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|12
|0.0
|81.8
|42.4
|16.3
|5.80
|5.10
|12.8
|47.1
|34.1
|71.0
|10.9
|27.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Carlson
|11
|27.7
|17.0
|6.4
|1.9
|0.60
|1.40
|1.5
|47.4
|37.8
|76.9
|1.5
|4.9
|G. Madsen
|12
|30.5
|14.7
|3.8
|2.0
|1.50
|0.30
|1.8
|50.0
|45.7
|76.5
|0.4
|3.4
|R. Worster
|12
|32.1
|10.4
|5.1
|6.3
|1.60
|0.20
|1.8
|40.6
|31.6
|74.0
|1.5
|3.6
|K. Keita
|10
|15
|10.1
|6.9
|0.4
|1.00
|1.30
|0.7
|72.4
|0.0
|60.7
|2.3
|4.6
|C. Bajema
|12
|24.2
|9.0
|3.0
|0.8
|0.80
|0.10
|1.0
|41.5
|35.4
|85.2
|0.2
|2.8
|L. Lovering
|12
|21.4
|8.3
|5.3
|2.1
|0.70
|1.30
|1.8
|53.2
|28.6
|66.7
|1.4
|3.9
|B. Carlson
|12
|18.5
|6.2
|4.0
|0.3
|0.10
|0.30
|0.6
|55.3
|40.0
|82.4
|1.3
|2.8
|H. Erickson
|12
|21.2
|5.0
|1.2
|3.3
|0.60
|0.20
|2.1
|42.4
|29.6
|40.0
|0
|1.2
|D. Smith
|3
|18
|4.0
|2.3
|3.0
|1.30
|0.30
|0.0
|35.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|2.3
|J. Teat
|5
|3.6
|2.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.20
|0.00
|0.0
|44.4
|66.7
|0.0
|0
|0
|B. Haddock
|4
|1.5
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|L. Tarlac
|8
|6.6
|0.9
|0.9
|0.3
|0.10
|0.10
|0.3
|60.0
|0.0
|16.7
|0.4
|0.5
|J. Wahlin
|5
|7.6
|0.2
|2.2
|0.6
|0.00
|0.20
|0.6
|0.0
|0.0
|25.0
|0.6
|1.6
|Total
|12
|0.0
|80.6
|42.9
|18.1
|7.20
|4.80
|11.7
|48.5
|38.2
|71.3
|10.2
|29.3
-
EME
LOW0
0
1:00pm
-
NH
IAST0
0150.5 O/U
-28.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
RMU
GB0
0136.5 O/U
-3.5
1:00pm
-
CLST
IUPU0
0145.5 O/U
+11
2:00pm
-
DET
PFW0
0144.5 O/U
-14
2:00pm
-
WSU
COLO0
0142.5 O/U
-7
2:00pm PACN
-
OAK
YSU0
0149.5 O/U
-3.5
2:30pm
-
COOK
MSST0
0140.5 O/U
-30.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
CARRMT
UNLV0
0
3:00pm
-
ECCL
SOU0
0
3:00pm
-
MONM
12OKLA0
0145.5 O/U
-23
3:00pm ESP+
-
UND
SDST0
0145.5 O/U
-10.5
3:00pm
-
NEOM
SDAK0
0155 O/U
-3.5
3:00pm
-
SCST
OKST0
0146.5 O/U
-24.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
UMKC
STTHMN0
0131 O/U
-8
3:00pm
-
WRST
MIL0
0166 O/U
+4.5
3:00pm
-
SNIND
LIND0
0139 O/U
-1.5
3:30pm
-
4ARIZ
STAN0
0162 O/U
+12.5
4:00pm PACN
-
BRY
24MISS0
0149.5 O/U
-14
4:00pm SECN
-
WCLF
USD0
0
4:00pm
-
MORE
SEMO0
0144.5 O/U
+9
4:15pm
-
MORG
NJIT0
0151.5 O/U
-5
4:30pm
-
WIU
SIUE0
0132.5 O/U
-6.5
4:30pm
-
ORU
DU0
0158.5 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm
-
TRVC
JVST0
0
5:00pm
-
WASH
UTAH0
0155.5 O/U
-10
6:00pm PACN
-
ASU
CAL0
0146.5 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm PACN
-
CSUF
HAW63
61134 O/U
-8
12:00am