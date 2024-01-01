Maryland puts home winning streak on line vs. No. 1 Purdue
Any team that visited Maryland's Xfinity Center in 2023 left with a loss.
The Terrapins will look to continue that trend in 2024 on Tuesday night when they welcome No. 1 Purdue to College Park, Md.
Maryland (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten) has won 19 straight home games, the fourth-longest active streak in Division I. The Terrapins won all 17 of their home contests spanning parts of two seasons in 2023, including a 75-53 victory over Coppin State on Thursday.
Forward Julian Reese powered the Terrapins with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while guard Jahari Long scored a career-high 15 points starting in place of Jahmir Young (illness).
Strong play near the basket from Reese on Tuesday will be vital in limiting Purdue's 7-foot-4 Zach Edey, who is averaging 23.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-9 Reese leads Maryland with 9.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game.
Meanwhile, having a healthy Young is essential for the Terrapins to challenge the Boilermakers' blossoming backcourt.
"Obviously, everyone knows about Zach (Edey), but I'm really impressed with how much the guards have improved just in a year," Maryland coach Kevin Willard said. "The pace that they're playing at is much faster than they've played at in the past."
Purdue (12-1, 1-1 Big Ten) averages 118.4 points per 100 possessions, the 13th-highest efficiency among 362 Division I teams. Braden Smith bundles 12.8 points with his team-best 6.8 assists per game, while fellow guards Fletcher Loyer and Lance Jones average 11.5 and 10.8 points, respectively.
Loyer scored 14 points in the Boilermakers' 80-53 win over Eastern Kentucky on Friday in West Lafayette, Ind. Smith distributed a team-high eight assists to complement his seven points, while Jones added nine points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field. Edey recorded 13 points and seven rebounds.
Purdue likely will remain the nation's top-ranked team in this week's AP poll, but coach Matt Painter said his squad still has to prove itself on the road. The Boilermakers' lone loss this season came in their only true away game, a 92-88 overtime defeat at Northwestern on Dec. 1.
"We still haven't won a road game, and we're going into a beehive where they didn't lose in the Big Ten last season," Painter said after Friday's win, the 450th of his coaching career. "I feel like we've made strides. We have experience. We have some guys who went through some things. We have different guys off the bench ... depending how the night unfolds."
Mason Gillis sparked Purdue off the bench on Friday with 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting, including a 2-for-3 performance from beyond the arc. The senior forward averages a team-best 51.9 percent from 3-point range.
Gillis leads a core of reserves who average 23.9 points per game for the Boilermakers, the second-most in the Big Ten. Alternatively, the Terrapins' depth will be tested again if Young remains sidelined. Maryland's bench provides 14.1 points per game, the second-fewest in the conference.
Young worked out lightly on Thursday, Willard said after the Coppin State game. No update on Young's status had been given as of Sunday.
Young delivered a career-high 37 points in his most recent game, a 69-60 win at UCLA on Dec. 22. The fifth-year guard leads the Terrapins with 19.3 points and 4.1 assists per game.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|Z. Edey
|13
|29
|23.2
|10.2
|1.6
|0.30
|2.40
|1.8
|62.4
|0.0
|76.1
|3.8
|6.3
|B. Smith
|13
|30.8
|12.8
|5.3
|6.8
|1.90
|0.10
|2.5
|49.6
|47.6
|77.8
|0.5
|4.8
|F. Loyer
|13
|26.1
|11.5
|2.4
|1.5
|1.10
|0.00
|1.2
|42.2
|39.3
|90.0
|0.3
|2.1
|L. Jones
|13
|25.1
|10.8
|2.5
|2.4
|1.50
|0.30
|1.5
|44.6
|32.8
|65.5
|0.4
|2.1
|T. Kaufman-Renn
|13
|16.1
|7.2
|4.2
|1.3
|0.20
|0.30
|0.6
|53.1
|41.7
|53.8
|1.6
|2.6
|M. Gillis
|13
|17.9
|5.6
|3.6
|1.5
|0.10
|0.00
|0.9
|53.5
|51.9
|86.7
|1.2
|2.5
|M. Colvin
|13
|11
|4.8
|0.6
|0.3
|0.40
|0.20
|0.5
|43.1
|38.9
|66.7
|0.2
|0.5
|W. Berg
|6
|5.3
|4.7
|2.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.7
|76.5
|0.0
|40.0
|1.5
|1
|C. Heide
|13
|12
|3.6
|2.0
|0.5
|0.20
|0.50
|0.6
|55.9
|42.9
|75.0
|0.3
|1.7
|C. Furst
|13
|13.7
|3.2
|3.9
|0.8
|0.30
|0.40
|0.9
|42.4
|25.0
|63.2
|1
|2.9
|B. Waddell
|6
|5.7
|1.5
|1.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.20
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|42.9
|0.2
|0.8
|S. King
|4
|1.8
|1.0
|0.8
|0.0
|0.30
|0.50
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|66.7
|0.3
|0.5
|E. Morton
|12
|13.3
|0.8
|1.3
|1.9
|0.50
|0.30
|0.2
|20.0
|22.2
|40.0
|0.3
|1
|C. Martin
|5
|2.2
|0.4
|0.6
|0.4
|0.00
|0.00
|0.4
|16.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.4
|C. Barrett
|5
|2.2
|0.0
|1.0
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|J. Furst
|1
|1
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|J. Rayl
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|13
|0.0
|86.8
|44.2
|19.0
|6.60
|4.70
|11.9
|49.9
|38.4
|71.5
|11.6
|29.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Young
|12
|33.6
|19.3
|4.3
|4.1
|1.50
|0.50
|3.2
|42.5
|35.2
|91.0
|0.9
|3.3
|J. Reese
|13
|29.8
|14.3
|9.7
|0.8
|1.00
|2.20
|1.6
|52.1
|0.0
|58.7
|3.3
|6.4
|D. Scott
|13
|26.9
|9.9
|4.9
|0.8
|0.50
|0.40
|0.8
|39.1
|33.9
|77.4
|1.6
|3.3
|D. Harris-Smith
|13
|29
|8.1
|4.8
|2.8
|1.50
|0.20
|2.2
|36.1
|20.0
|56.0
|1.5
|3.3
|J. Geronimo
|13
|23.3
|6.8
|3.7
|0.7
|0.90
|1.10
|1.2
|46.9
|9.1
|70.3
|1.7
|2
|J. Long
|13
|19.5
|5.6
|1.8
|1.6
|1.10
|0.10
|0.9
|44.1
|27.3
|75.0
|0.5
|1.3
|J. Kaiser Jr.
|13
|17.8
|4.1
|2.1
|0.2
|1.10
|0.00
|0.4
|23.9
|22.0
|76.9
|1
|1.1
|C. Swanton-Rodger
|11
|7.7
|2.9
|2.2
|0.0
|0.30
|0.70
|0.4
|68.4
|0.0
|40.0
|0.9
|1.3
|N. Batchelor
|12
|8.4
|2.6
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.5
|36.0
|34.8
|100.0
|0.1
|0.4
|J. Lamothe
|6
|11.7
|2.0
|1.2
|0.7
|0.70
|0.20
|0.7
|33.3
|25.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0.8
|B. Murphy
|4
|2.3
|1.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|20.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.3
|0
|M. Traore
|6
|7.8
|0.7
|0.8
|0.2
|0.00
|0.20
|0.2
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.5
|L. Sotell
|4
|1.5
|0.5
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|13
|0.0
|73.2
|41.2
|11.2
|8.00
|5.30
|11.8
|41.5
|27.5
|69.4
|13.3
|24.5
-
BETH
UNLV0
0
4:00pm
-
UTST
AF0
0136 O/U
+7
4:00pm
-
Biblical Studies
GRAM0
0
5:00pm
-
DALLAS
SHOU0
0
5:00pm
-
CLSUMT
UMES0
0
6:00pm
-
DEP
4UCONN0
0137.5 O/U
-23.5
6:30pm FS1
-
ALB
HARV0
0154 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
BALL
KENT0
0142.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm
-
BUF
CMU0
0143.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
CREI
GTWN0
0147.5 O/U
+12
7:00pm CBSSN
-
ECU
17FAU0
0148.5 O/U
-16
7:00pm ESP2
-
EMU
BGSU0
0142.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
FLOCHR
ALST0
0
7:00pm
-
IOWA
21WISC0
0153 O/U
-6
7:00pm BTN
-
NORF
5TENN0
0138 O/U
-24
7:00pm SECN
-
1PUR
MD0
0140.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm PEAC
-
TOL
OHIO0
0158.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESPU
-
8UNC
PITT0
0157.5 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
UVM
BRWN0
0135 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
WAKE
BC0
0150.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
WMU
M-OH0
0147.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
LDLK
UIW0
0
7:30pm
-
AKR
NIU0
0148.5 O/U
+6
8:00pm
-
BELM
SIU0
0147.5 O/U
-5
8:00pm
-
CHST
KSU0
0138 O/U
-21.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
COR
18BAYL0
0167 O/U
-15.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
UIC
MURR0
0140.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
BUT
SJU0
0154.5 O/U
-7
8:30pm FS1
-
SJSU
WYO0
0144.5 O/U
-5
8:30pm
-
CHAR
SMU0
0134.5 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
SYR
14DUKE0
0152 O/U
-14
9:00pm ESPN
-
ILST
DRKE0
0139 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
NW
9ILL0
0141 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm BTN
-
PENN
25AUB0
0149.5 O/U
-21.5
9:00pm SECN
-
UAB
UTSA0
0157.5 O/U
+6.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
NMEX
13COLST0
0157 O/U
-3.5
10:30pm FS1