Wake Forest can extend its winning streak to eight games when it goes on the road to face Boston College in an ACC matchup Tuesday night in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Wake Forest (9-3, 1-0 ACC) stretched its winning streak to seven games by beating Virginia Tech 86-63 Saturday.

Hunter Sallis scored a team-high 20 points against Virginia Tech. Sallis, a transfer from Gonzaga who averaged fewer than five points in each of his two seasons with the Bulldogs, sank 8 of 14 field-goal attempts, including two 3-pointers. He added nine rebounds and reached the 20-point mark for the sixth time this season.

All five Wake Forest starters scored in double figures. Andrew Carr finished with 15 points, including the 1,000th point of his college career, Efton Reid III tossed in 13 and Kevin Miller and Cameron Hildreth both scored 14.

The Demon Deacons are the only team in the nation with four players averaging 15.4 or more points per game: Sallis (18.2), Miller (16.9), Hildreth (15.7) and Carr (15.4).

"I thought we played a really good game on both ends," Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said. "We're going to score ... that's not the point. The point is defense and rebounding."

BC (9-3, 0-1) hasn't played since Dec. 21, when Claudell Harris Jr. made seven 3-pointers and scored a game-high 29 points in an 85-69 victory over Lehigh.

Harris, a Charleston Southern transfer, made 10 of his 15 field goal attempts and scored the 1,000th point of his college career in the victory.

"When I get in games I always feel the confidence that I can make shots on a consistent basis," Harris said. "When I'm in a rhythm like that it's key to stay mentally tough (and) not take bad (shots). When they're going in like that still remember to keep my teammates involved. Get them going, and remember to keep getting stops as well."

Center Quinten Post leads BC in scoring (18.3) and rebounding (8.5). The Eagles have won four in a row and are 6-1 at home.

