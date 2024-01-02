High-scoring Wake Forest streaks into matchup with Boston College
Wake Forest can extend its winning streak to eight games when it goes on the road to face Boston College in an ACC matchup Tuesday night in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Wake Forest (9-3, 1-0 ACC) stretched its winning streak to seven games by beating Virginia Tech 86-63 Saturday.
Hunter Sallis scored a team-high 20 points against Virginia Tech. Sallis, a transfer from Gonzaga who averaged fewer than five points in each of his two seasons with the Bulldogs, sank 8 of 14 field-goal attempts, including two 3-pointers. He added nine rebounds and reached the 20-point mark for the sixth time this season.
All five Wake Forest starters scored in double figures. Andrew Carr finished with 15 points, including the 1,000th point of his college career, Efton Reid III tossed in 13 and Kevin Miller and Cameron Hildreth both scored 14.
The Demon Deacons are the only team in the nation with four players averaging 15.4 or more points per game: Sallis (18.2), Miller (16.9), Hildreth (15.7) and Carr (15.4).
"I thought we played a really good game on both ends," Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said. "We're going to score ... that's not the point. The point is defense and rebounding."
BC (9-3, 0-1) hasn't played since Dec. 21, when Claudell Harris Jr. made seven 3-pointers and scored a game-high 29 points in an 85-69 victory over Lehigh.
Harris, a Charleston Southern transfer, made 10 of his 15 field goal attempts and scored the 1,000th point of his college career in the victory.
"When I get in games I always feel the confidence that I can make shots on a consistent basis," Harris said. "When I'm in a rhythm like that it's key to stay mentally tough (and) not take bad (shots). When they're going in like that still remember to keep my teammates involved. Get them going, and remember to keep getting stops as well."
Center Quinten Post leads BC in scoring (18.3) and rebounding (8.5). The Eagles have won four in a row and are 6-1 at home.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Wake Forest 9-3
|81.3 PPG
|38.1 RPG
|12.1 APG
|Boston College 9-3
|79.4 PPG
|40.6 RPG
|14.6 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|H. Sallis
|12
|35
|18.2
|3.3
|2.1
|1.10
|0.60
|1.8
|49.4
|36.8
|75.6
|0.8
|2.4
|K. Miller
|12
|30.7
|16.9
|2.8
|4.1
|1.60
|0.10
|2.3
|47.3
|35.9
|81.0
|0.4
|2.3
|C. Hildreth
|12
|33.7
|15.7
|4.0
|3.1
|0.70
|0.10
|2.0
|50.0
|42.9
|85.5
|0.3
|3.8
|A. Carr
|12
|32.2
|15.4
|7.7
|0.9
|0.70
|1.80
|1.6
|54.8
|36.4
|81.0
|2.7
|5
|E. Reid III
|5
|23.4
|8.2
|8.0
|0.8
|0.80
|1.60
|0.8
|36.8
|16.7
|85.7
|1.6
|6.4
|P. Friedrichsen
|12
|17.7
|5.5
|1.6
|0.8
|0.80
|0.10
|0.3
|44.0
|42.6
|66.7
|0.2
|1.4
|Z. Keller
|12
|15.5
|2.8
|2.8
|0.3
|0.50
|0.60
|0.6
|38.2
|31.6
|33.3
|0.6
|2.2
|M. Marsh
|6
|12.7
|2.2
|3.2
|0.3
|0.30
|0.70
|0.7
|66.7
|50.0
|0.0
|0.8
|2.3
|M. Marion
|12
|16.3
|1.7
|3.3
|0.2
|0.50
|0.40
|0.4
|46.2
|40.0
|75.0
|1.2
|2.1
|V. Ricchiuti
|5
|1
|1.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. Dunn
|3
|0.7
|0.7
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|A. Canka
|8
|3.5
|0.0
|0.3
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|A. Clark
|2
|5.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.50
|1.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|O. Kmety
|3
|1
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|W. Underwood
|5
|1
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|Total
|12
|0.0
|81.3
|38.1
|12.1
|6.30
|4.80
|10.3
|48.0
|37.1
|79.5
|8.8
|25.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|Q. Post
|12
|31.3
|18.3
|8.5
|3.3
|0.80
|2.20
|2.8
|53.2
|45.9
|82.9
|2.6
|5.9
|C. Harris Jr.
|11
|29.7
|14.6
|3.2
|1.5
|1.10
|0.00
|1.0
|48.8
|43.5
|72.7
|0.5
|2.7
|J. Zackery
|12
|32.4
|13.0
|3.3
|4.6
|2.00
|0.20
|1.5
|50.0
|29.2
|82.5
|0.7
|2.6
|D. McGlockton
|12
|26.9
|8.3
|5.9
|1.0
|0.50
|1.10
|0.5
|54.7
|26.7
|73.7
|1.8
|4.1
|D. Hand Jr.
|12
|17
|7.1
|2.3
|0.8
|0.50
|0.30
|0.5
|40.0
|37.1
|80.0
|0.3
|2
|P. Aligbe
|12
|23.3
|6.4
|4.5
|0.5
|0.80
|0.10
|0.8
|40.6
|6.3
|64.5
|1.5
|3
|M. Madsen
|12
|17.5
|6.3
|3.2
|0.8
|0.80
|0.20
|1.0
|43.9
|47.1
|100.0
|0.3
|2.9
|C. Kelley III
|12
|13.1
|3.5
|1.5
|1.4
|0.70
|0.10
|1.2
|32.6
|23.1
|60.0
|0.3
|1.3
|E. Strong
|8
|5.6
|1.8
|0.5
|0.4
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|42.9
|0.0
|50.0
|0.4
|0.1
|F. Payne
|5
|4.8
|1.6
|0.8
|0.6
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|27.3
|0.0
|100.0
|0.2
|0.6
|A. Mighty
|12
|6.3
|1.3
|1.2
|0.3
|0.10
|0.30
|0.2
|50.0
|0.0
|62.5
|0.4
|0.8
|A. Atiyeh
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Di Donna
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Jackson
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|E. Soares
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|12
|0.0
|79.4
|40.6
|14.6
|7.10
|4.30
|10.0
|47.0
|35.4
|76.4
|10.1
|27.2
-
BETH
UNLV0
0
4:00pm
-
UTST
AF0
0136 O/U
+7
4:00pm
-
Biblical Studies
GRAM0
0
5:00pm
-
DALLAS
SHOU0
0
5:00pm
-
CLSUMT
UMES0
0
6:00pm
-
DEP
4UCONN0
0137.5 O/U
-23.5
6:30pm FS1
-
ALB
HARV0
0154 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
BALL
KENT0
0142.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm
-
BUF
CMU0
0143.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
CREI
GTWN0
0147.5 O/U
+12
7:00pm CBSSN
-
ECU
17FAU0
0148.5 O/U
-16
7:00pm ESP2
-
EMU
BGSU0
0142.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
FLOCHR
ALST0
0
7:00pm
-
IOWA
21WISC0
0153 O/U
-6
7:00pm BTN
-
NORF
5TENN0
0138 O/U
-24
7:00pm SECN
-
1PUR
MD0
0140.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm PEAC
-
TOL
OHIO0
0158.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESPU
-
8UNC
PITT0
0157.5 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
UVM
BRWN0
0135 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
WAKE
BC0
0150.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
WMU
M-OH0
0147.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
LDLK
UIW0
0
7:30pm
-
AKR
NIU0
0148.5 O/U
+6
8:00pm
-
BELM
SIU0
0147.5 O/U
-5
8:00pm
-
CHST
KSU0
0138 O/U
-21.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
COR
18BAYL0
0167 O/U
-15.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
UIC
MURR0
0140.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
BUT
SJU0
0154.5 O/U
-7
8:30pm FS1
-
SJSU
WYO0
0144.5 O/U
-5
8:30pm
-
CHAR
SMU0
0134.5 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
SYR
14DUKE0
0152 O/U
-14
9:00pm ESPN
-
ILST
DRKE0
0139 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
NW
9ILL0
0141 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm BTN
-
PENN
25AUB0
0149.5 O/U
-21.5
9:00pm SECN
-
UAB
UTSA0
0157.5 O/U
+6.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
NMEX
13COLST0
0157 O/U
-3.5
10:30pm FS1