Chicago St. completes road back-to-back at Oklahoma St.
If its performance over the last four games is any indication, Oklahoma State is on the verge of figuring things out as it girds for Big 12 Conference play.
Since a 70-68 loss at Southern Illinois on Dec. 5, the Cowboys have won four straight and lit it up from the 3-point arc, making at least 13 in each of the past three wins.
They will try to keep the roll going Wednesday night when they host Chicago State in their final nonconference matchup in Stillwater, Okla.
Oklahoma State (7-5) is coming off an 86-70 home win over South Carolina State on Sunday, when it was 13 of 27 (48.1 percent) from the 3-point arc, upping its season success rate to 38 percent. That was good for 27th in Division I through Monday.
Coach Mike Boynton attributes the recent success from the arc to good ball movement. The Cowboys amassed 21 assists on Sunday, marking their third straight game with 20 or more helpers.
"I thought our ball movement when we moved offensively was really good," he said. "And obviously, I thought we shot the ball pretty well again from 3."
Javon Small and Bryce Thompson lead Oklahoma State on offense, averaging 15.5 and 12.4 points per game, respectively. Small is canning 44.8 percent of his 3-point tries and Thompson is at 42.9 percent from long range.
Meanwhile, the Cougars (7-13) will be playing their second game in less than 24 hours after dropping a 62-55 decision Tuesday night at Kansas State. Chicago State led 30-27 at the half before the Wildcats opened the second half with an 11-2 run that gave them the lead for good.
Wesley Cardet Jr. led the way with 19 points on Tuesday, and he is the team's top scorer on the season at 18.8 ppg. Jahsean Corbett, who had 12 points and eight rebounds at Kansas State, contributes 13 ppg and a team-high 7.1 rebounds.
The Cougars are the final independent team in Division I but that won't last much longer. Chicago State, which left the Western Athletic Conference after the 2021-22 season, will join the Northeast Conference next season.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Chicago State 7-13
|64.0 PPG
|34.9 RPG
|9.7 APG
|Oklahoma State 7-5
|75.7 PPG
|40.8 RPG
|17.1 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|W. Cardet Jr.
|20
|35.9
|18.9
|4.8
|2.8
|0.90
|0.40
|3.0
|43.9
|33.3
|68.8
|1.4
|3.4
|J. Corbett
|20
|35.6
|13.0
|7.1
|1.4
|1.10
|0.20
|1.8
|39.0
|24.2
|67.7
|2.2
|5
|B. Davis
|20
|32
|9.2
|3.4
|1.2
|2.30
|0.40
|1.6
|42.8
|26.9
|75.8
|1.6
|1.8
|N. Crawford
|19
|23.5
|6.1
|4.4
|0.8
|1.80
|0.70
|1.6
|46.2
|41.9
|75.6
|1.4
|3
|D. Jean-Charles
|19
|26.7
|5.8
|3.9
|1.1
|0.70
|0.50
|1.5
|32.5
|25.0
|67.6
|1.2
|2.8
|K. Green
|16
|17.4
|5.0
|0.8
|2.1
|0.90
|0.00
|1.8
|39.5
|30.0
|64.7
|0.3
|0.4
|A. Neal
|20
|13.7
|3.6
|1.0
|0.3
|0.50
|0.00
|0.4
|32.9
|30.0
|70.6
|0.4
|0.7
|T. Cole
|7
|7.3
|2.6
|2.0
|0.0
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|64.3
|0.0
|0.0
|1.1
|0.9
|C. Jernigan
|19
|11.8
|2.6
|2.2
|0.2
|0.70
|0.60
|0.8
|45.2
|0.0
|64.7
|0.6
|1.5
|A. Raiford
|2
|2
|1.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|1
|0
|T. Arneaud
|15
|8.1
|0.5
|0.5
|0.6
|0.30
|0.00
|0.9
|16.7
|16.7
|0.0
|0.1
|0.4
|G. Spate
|9
|4.9
|0.4
|0.1
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|9.1
|10.0
|50.0
|0
|0.1
|Total
|20
|0.0
|64.0
|34.9
|9.7
|8.90
|2.70
|13.3
|40.1
|28.5
|69.8
|11.2
|20.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Small
|11
|31.2
|15.5
|4.9
|5.1
|0.90
|0.30
|2.5
|45.1
|44.8
|87.5
|0.4
|4.5
|B. Thompson
|9
|25.7
|12.4
|2.0
|2.0
|1.00
|0.10
|1.6
|42.1
|42.9
|55.0
|0.6
|1.4
|E. Dailey Jr.
|12
|25.3
|9.8
|6.0
|2.4
|1.00
|0.10
|1.4
|46.2
|31.3
|56.1
|1.8
|4.3
|Q. Williams
|12
|30.7
|8.2
|6.3
|2.7
|1.40
|0.20
|2.3
|56.2
|46.7
|60.0
|1.9
|4.4
|M. Marsh
|11
|17.5
|7.1
|4.4
|1.4
|0.20
|0.50
|1.5
|57.6
|0.0
|62.5
|1.7
|2.6
|J. Keller
|8
|14.6
|6.9
|1.8
|1.4
|0.10
|0.00
|1.5
|60.0
|43.8
|75.0
|0.6
|1.1
|J. Wright
|12
|17.6
|6.2
|1.0
|1.3
|0.90
|0.00
|0.5
|33.3
|26.0
|92.9
|0.3
|0.7
|J. Hicklen
|12
|18
|5.8
|1.3
|0.7
|0.20
|0.10
|0.5
|37.7
|41.1
|25.0
|0.3
|1.1
|B. Garrison
|12
|18.5
|5.6
|5.8
|1.5
|0.60
|1.70
|1.3
|52.7
|0.0
|47.4
|1.5
|4.3
|J. McBride
|10
|8.4
|3.2
|1.5
|0.1
|0.20
|0.30
|0.5
|53.8
|36.4
|0.0
|0.4
|1.1
|I. Miranda
|3
|5.3
|2.7
|2.3
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|1.0
|42.9
|50.0
|50.0
|0.7
|1.7
|C. Dow
|11
|10
|2.5
|1.4
|0.2
|0.50
|0.10
|0.5
|32.0
|33.3
|75.0
|0
|1.4
|W. Church
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|C. Sager
|4
|1.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|12
|0.0
|75.7
|40.8
|17.1
|6.70
|3.10
|13.8
|46.1
|38.1
|65.3
|10.7
|27.2
