Georgia Tech eyes continued improvement at Florida State
Georgia Tech and Florida State are on decidedly different tracks as they prepare to dive back into Atlantic Coast Conference play on Wednesday night in Tallahassee, Fla.
Despite their 72-64 loss to Nevada in the championship game of the Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii on Dec. 24, the Yellow Jackets (8-4, 1-0 ACC) have won six of their last eight games, including a league win over Duke.
"We have a lot to build on," Georgia Tech coach Damon Stoudamire said. "I like where we're headed. We've got to get some rest and come back and just keep getting better.
"To me it's just a process. We're nowhere near where I want to be. We're still in the infant stages and we've just got to continue to get better in practice and translate that to the game."
Freshman Baye Ndongo has been a huge factor since returning from injury to the starting lineup in late November. He averaged 18.0 points and 9.3 rebounds in the three games in Hawaii.
"He's improved," Stoudamire said. "He's getting better. I think it's just more things added to his repertoire. He's posting up now and he's doing great things. I'm proud of him. You know he'll only continue to get better."
The Seminoles (6-6, 0-1) have dropped five of their last seven after closing out their nonconference schedule with a 78-75 loss to Lipscomb on Dec. 30. The slump includes an ACC loss to North Carolina.
Florida State had a glimmer of good news in its loss to Lipscomb.
Cam Corhen, a starter as a freshman last season, returned after missing the previous five games with a toe injury and played 20 minutes, scoring eight points and matching Baba Miller the team lead in rebounds with seven.
"I didn't realize that he was in that much," Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton said. "He showed moments of the way he played before his injury and is looking good and will have a great impact moving forward."
The Yellow Jackets and Seminoles split two meetings last season, including Georgia Tech winning in the first round of the ACC tournament.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Georgia Tech 8-4
|71.7 PPG
|46.0 RPG
|13.1 APG
|Florida State 6-6
|76.2 PPG
|39.9 RPG
|13.3 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Kelly
|12
|32.1
|14.8
|6.0
|2.2
|0.80
|0.30
|1.8
|32.4
|22.2
|70.1
|1.7
|4.3
|B. Ndongo
|9
|25.8
|11.9
|9.1
|1.1
|1.00
|1.70
|2.4
|62.2
|25.0
|70.0
|3.1
|6
|K. Reeves Jr.
|12
|31.2
|11.7
|4.8
|0.8
|0.50
|0.80
|1.5
|44.3
|37.8
|85.3
|1.2
|3.6
|K. Sturdivant
|12
|17.8
|8.0
|1.9
|2.9
|0.60
|0.00
|1.8
|44.2
|33.3
|87.5
|0.3
|1.7
|D. Coleman
|12
|23.4
|7.7
|3.0
|0.9
|0.40
|0.30
|0.5
|40.8
|36.0
|63.2
|1
|2
|N. George
|9
|27.3
|7.6
|2.2
|4.1
|0.30
|0.10
|2.0
|39.1
|22.2
|60.0
|0.4
|1.8
|T. Claude
|12
|16.9
|5.6
|5.8
|1.1
|0.40
|0.30
|0.9
|45.5
|14.3
|53.3
|2.4
|3.4
|T. Gapare
|9
|17.4
|5.1
|2.9
|0.3
|0.40
|1.40
|0.8
|37.5
|25.0
|54.5
|1
|1.9
|A. Abram
|6
|14
|4.7
|2.7
|1.5
|0.20
|0.20
|1.3
|26.5
|23.5
|66.7
|0.3
|2.3
|I. Sacko
|10
|11.3
|1.9
|3.0
|0.2
|0.70
|0.20
|0.8
|47.1
|28.6
|14.3
|1.2
|1.8
|E. Dowuona
|10
|10.6
|1.4
|1.6
|0.2
|0.10
|0.40
|0.6
|58.3
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0.6
|C. Murphy
|5
|5
|1.2
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.40
|0.0
|40.0
|40.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|M. Miguel
|1
|2
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|E. Nichols
|2
|2
|0.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1.5
|Total
|12
|0.0
|71.7
|46.0
|13.1
|4.80
|4.80
|13.2
|41.5
|28.5
|67.5
|14.3
|27.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Watkins
|12
|26
|13.2
|6.3
|3.0
|1.80
|0.70
|2.3
|44.0
|34.4
|75.0
|1.4
|4.8
|D. Green Jr.
|12
|30.7
|13.0
|2.7
|0.8
|1.20
|0.30
|1.2
|40.9
|39.3
|68.2
|0.4
|2.3
|P. Spears
|4
|24.5
|12.5
|2.0
|2.0
|2.00
|0.00
|1.3
|29.8
|23.1
|90.5
|0.3
|1.8
|C. Corhen
|7
|19.1
|9.3
|3.9
|1.0
|0.90
|0.40
|1.1
|54.9
|0.0
|69.2
|2
|1.9
|B. Miller
|12
|22.8
|7.5
|4.9
|1.4
|1.00
|1.10
|1.4
|47.2
|32.3
|42.9
|1.3
|3.7
|D. Green
|12
|18
|7.2
|3.2
|0.8
|0.30
|0.60
|1.3
|50.0
|11.1
|69.2
|1.8
|1.4
|C. Fletcher
|7
|15.9
|6.7
|5.0
|1.0
|1.10
|0.60
|1.7
|38.8
|29.4
|57.1
|1.3
|3.7
|J. Warley
|12
|22.9
|6.6
|2.5
|2.3
|1.40
|0.20
|1.0
|38.5
|0.0
|65.9
|0.8
|1.7
|C. Jackson
|12
|16
|4.6
|1.1
|1.5
|0.90
|0.10
|0.5
|37.3
|27.3
|78.6
|0.3
|0.8
|J. Nickelberry
|12
|14.1
|4.3
|1.8
|0.6
|0.30
|0.10
|0.7
|38.5
|34.5
|63.2
|0.2
|1.6
|T. Bol Bowen
|10
|10.5
|2.8
|3.0
|0.3
|0.30
|0.70
|0.8
|44.8
|11.1
|50.0
|1.1
|1.9
|J. Gainey
|7
|13.4
|2.7
|3.3
|0.3
|0.60
|0.60
|0.7
|57.1
|0.0
|50.0
|0.9
|2.4
|T. House
|10
|5.2
|2.4
|0.5
|0.5
|0.10
|0.10
|0.4
|53.3
|58.3
|50.0
|0.2
|0.3
|I. Spainhour
|2
|2
|1.0
|0.5
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|M. Brown
|2
|1.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0
|S. Adebisi
|6
|1.3
|0.3
|0.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|J. Jones
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|W. Mbatch
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Thorpe
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|12
|0.0
|76.2
|39.9
|13.3
|9.40
|4.50
|12.5
|42.9
|33.2
|67.7
|11.5
|25.1
-
YALE
HOW27
29146 O/U
+8
4:00pm
-
SCUP
NCAS0
0141.5 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm
-
GMU
LAS0
0141.5 O/U
+3
6:30pm
-
LON
WINT0
0141 O/U
-3
6:30pm
-
HALL
23PROV0
0135 O/U
-6
6:30pm FS1
-
ARMY
LAF0
0124.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
BU
NAVY0
0130 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
CHST
OKST0
0135 O/U
-19.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
DALCHR
LT0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
DAY
DAV0
0135.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm CBSSN
-
DUQ
MASS0
0155 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
EVAN
INST0
0159 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm
-
FOR
GW0
0149 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
FURM
UNCG0
0151 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
GT
FSU0
0144 O/U
-4
7:00pm ACCN
-
HIPT
RAD0
0142.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
HC
BUCK0
0132.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
LEH
AMER0
0144.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
LCHI
STL0
0144 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
L-MD
COLG0
0137 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
LOU
UVA0
0127 O/U
-16
7:00pm ESP2
-
MER
ETSU0
0136.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
PRES
CHSO0
0141.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
RUTG
OSU0
0136 O/U
-8
7:00pm BTN
-
JOES
URI0
0146.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
TMC
NCCU0
0
7:00pm
-
VMI
WOFF0
0152.5 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm
-
WCU
CIT0
0138.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
CHAT
SAM0
0160.5 O/U
-8
7:30pm
-
MRSH
ULM0
0147 O/U
+5.5
7:30pm
-
REIN
MTSU0
0
7:30pm
-
BRAD
VALP0
0136.5 O/U
+10.5
8:00pm
-
16CLEM
MIA0
0154.5 O/U
+1
8:00pm ESPN
-
EWU
SDAK0
0153 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
MONT
NDST0
0142 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
NCO
UND0
0151.5 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
NAU
NEOM0
0145 O/U
-3.5
8:05pm
-
XAV
NOVA0
0142 O/U
-8
8:30pm FS1
-
IND
NEB0
0151 O/U
-5
9:00pm BTN
-
NCST
ND0
0136.5 O/U
+5
9:00pm ACCN
-
UNI
MOSU0
0143 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
RICE
TUL0
0162.5 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
SDST
WEB0
0142.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
STBN
VCU0
0138.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
STAN
UCLA0
0137.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm ESP2
-
STTHMN
IDHO0
0133 O/U
+4.5
9:00pm
-
UMKC
SAC0
0136 O/U
-2
9:00pm
-
IDST
DU0
0149.5 O/U
-8
9:30pm
-
ORU
MTST0
0144.5 O/U
-1.5
9:30pm
-
CAL
USC0
0151.5 O/U
-7.5
10:00pm PACN
-
FRES
SDSU0
0137.5 O/U
-15.5
10:30pm FS1
-
CHA
CARK54
120
1:00pm