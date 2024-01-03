Inconsistent Indiana vows to 'keep working,' battles Nebraska
A key early Big Ten Conference matchup is on tap to start the new year when Nebraska hosts Indiana on Wednesday night in Lincoln, Neb.
The visiting Hoosiers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) opened league play a month ago with wins over Maryland and Michigan, the latter on the road, and are looking for their first 3-0 start since 2018-19.
But since then, they dropped a pair of games and also had shaky home performances against Morehead State and Kennesaw State, both of which required second-half comebacks.
"We won, that's what matters," Indiana coach Mike Woodson said after the 100-87 win over Kennesaw State. "And we just gotta keep working."
That game saw Indiana get 34 points from sophomore forward Malik Reneau, who made 13 of 19 shots from the field and added 11 rebounds. He had to step up in the absence of 7-footer Kel'el Ware, who sat out due to a positive COVID-19 test.
Nebraska (11-2, 1-1) has its most wins before Jan. 1 in five years and is 9-1 at home, most recently beating South Carolina State 91-62 on Friday. The Cornhuskers haven't made the NCAA Tournament since 2014, but with their start, they are in position to end that drought as long as conference play goes well.
"It's going to be a grind," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said after the South Carolina State win. "I think our guys are up for the challenge and we're certainly ready for it."
The Cornhuskers have played the last two games without forward Rienk Mast, who was averaging 13 points and 9.9 rebounds. He had minor knee surgery on Dec. 18 and is expected back some time in January.
The free-throw line may be where this outcome is decided, particularly how much Indiana gets there. The Hoosiers average more than 25 foul shots per game, though they only make 68 percent of them, while Nebraska has held all but two opponents to 18 or fewer attempts and 15.1 per game for the season.
Indiana has won seven straight in the series. Nebraska's last win came at Indiana in 2019.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Reneau
|13
|27.8
|16.2
|5.7
|2.8
|0.60
|0.90
|3.1
|59.7
|44.4
|64.9
|1.6
|4.1
|K. Ware
|12
|30.4
|14.9
|8.9
|1.8
|0.80
|1.50
|1.3
|55.1
|37.5
|72.9
|1.6
|7.3
|T. Galloway
|13
|32.8
|11.0
|2.1
|3.5
|0.70
|0.20
|1.8
|49.6
|27.8
|52.5
|0.8
|1.3
|X. Johnson
|6
|24.5
|10.5
|2.2
|2.3
|0.70
|0.30
|1.7
|48.6
|50.0
|80.0
|0.3
|1.8
|M. Mgbako
|13
|22.2
|10.0
|4.3
|1.5
|0.50
|0.20
|1.2
|41.0
|28.6
|94.4
|1
|3.3
|A. Walker
|13
|16.6
|7.6
|3.5
|0.8
|0.20
|0.50
|0.8
|54.1
|22.2
|75.6
|0.8
|2.6
|K. Banks
|13
|13.8
|3.8
|2.5
|1.2
|0.30
|0.40
|0.6
|39.1
|26.3
|47.1
|1
|1.5
|C. Gunn
|13
|12.6
|3.1
|0.8
|0.3
|1.30
|0.20
|0.7
|31.9
|25.0
|63.6
|0
|0.8
|P. Sparks
|11
|8.7
|2.9
|2.5
|0.4
|0.30
|0.50
|0.4
|52.2
|0.0
|33.3
|0.8
|1.7
|G. Cupps
|13
|24.2
|2.8
|2.4
|1.5
|1.10
|0.00
|1.0
|35.3
|35.7
|72.7
|0.2
|2.2
|A. Leal
|5
|8.4
|1.8
|0.4
|0.8
|0.00
|0.20
|0.6
|75.0
|50.0
|100.0
|0
|0.4
|Total
|13
|0.0
|76.3
|39.2
|15.1
|5.90
|4.50
|12.3
|49.3
|31.9
|68.0
|9.1
|26.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Williams
|13
|26.8
|13.7
|5.3
|2.2
|0.60
|0.80
|1.6
|44.3
|34.6
|88.0
|1.2
|4.1
|J. Gary
|10
|26.3
|13.3
|6.9
|1.5
|1.40
|1.00
|0.8
|53.7
|37.1
|69.2
|3
|3.9
|R. Mast
|11
|29.3
|13.0
|9.9
|3.0
|0.10
|0.20
|1.6
|46.0
|33.3
|87.1
|3
|6.9
|K. Tominaga
|11
|24
|12.7
|2.3
|1.0
|1.30
|0.00
|0.6
|43.0
|33.3
|84.4
|0.3
|2
|C. Wilcher
|13
|16.7
|7.8
|2.0
|0.9
|0.50
|0.30
|0.6
|49.3
|38.6
|85.7
|0.7
|1.3
|J. Allick
|12
|23.9
|7.0
|5.3
|1.3
|0.70
|0.30
|1.3
|49.1
|20.0
|71.8
|2.1
|3.2
|J. Lawrence
|13
|25.1
|6.4
|3.8
|2.8
|0.60
|0.00
|2.3
|34.1
|26.2
|69.6
|0.5
|3.3
|E. Rice
|10
|9.5
|4.3
|1.2
|0.3
|0.20
|0.20
|0.2
|36.7
|38.1
|65.0
|0.2
|1
|S. Hoiberg
|13
|17.5
|4.1
|2.6
|1.3
|0.90
|0.20
|0.8
|40.9
|39.1
|57.1
|0.6
|2
|J. Coleman
|10
|13.8
|2.7
|2.0
|2.6
|0.30
|0.10
|1.7
|23.5
|19.0
|63.6
|0.1
|1.9
|C. Jacobsen
|8
|4.6
|1.1
|0.4
|0.4
|0.10
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.4
|J. Grace III
|6
|2.3
|1.0
|0.3
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|66.7
|0.0
|66.7
|0.3
|0
|M. Diop
|8
|6.3
|0.9
|1.3
|0.4
|0.30
|0.30
|0.6
|40.0
|0.0
|33.3
|0.3
|1
|H. Burt
|4
|1.5
|0.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|13
|0.0
|77.6
|45.8
|15.8
|6.10
|2.90
|11.3
|44.0
|32.9
|74.3
|12.2
|29.7
-
YALE
HOW27
29146 O/U
+8
4:00pm
-
SCUP
NCAS0
0141.5 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm
-
GMU
LAS0
0141.5 O/U
+3
6:30pm
-
LON
WINT0
0141 O/U
-3
6:30pm
-
HALL
23PROV0
0135 O/U
-6
6:30pm FS1
-
ARMY
LAF0
0124.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
BU
NAVY0
0130 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
CHST
OKST0
0135 O/U
-19.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
DALCHR
LT0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
DAY
DAV0
0135.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm CBSSN
-
DUQ
MASS0
0155 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
EVAN
INST0
0159 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm
-
FOR
GW0
0149 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
FURM
UNCG0
0151 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
GT
FSU0
0144 O/U
-4
7:00pm ACCN
-
HIPT
RAD0
0142.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
HC
BUCK0
0132.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
LEH
AMER0
0144.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
LCHI
STL0
0144 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
L-MD
COLG0
0137 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
LOU
UVA0
0127 O/U
-16
7:00pm ESP2
-
MER
ETSU0
0136.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
PRES
CHSO0
0141.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
RUTG
OSU0
0136 O/U
-8
7:00pm BTN
-
JOES
URI0
0146.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
TMC
NCCU0
0
7:00pm
-
VMI
WOFF0
0152.5 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm
-
WCU
CIT0
0138.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
CHAT
SAM0
0160.5 O/U
-8
7:30pm
-
MRSH
ULM0
0147 O/U
+5.5
7:30pm
-
REIN
MTSU0
0
7:30pm
-
BRAD
VALP0
0136.5 O/U
+10.5
8:00pm
-
16CLEM
MIA0
0154.5 O/U
+1
8:00pm ESPN
-
EWU
SDAK0
0153 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
MONT
NDST0
0142 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
NCO
UND0
0151.5 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
NAU
NEOM0
0145 O/U
-3.5
8:05pm
-
XAV
NOVA0
0142 O/U
-8
8:30pm FS1
-
IND
NEB0
0151 O/U
-5
9:00pm BTN
-
NCST
ND0
0136.5 O/U
+5
9:00pm ACCN
-
UNI
MOSU0
0143 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
RICE
TUL0
0162.5 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
SDST
WEB0
0142.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
STBN
VCU0
0138.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
STAN
UCLA0
0137.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm ESP2
-
STTHMN
IDHO0
0133 O/U
+4.5
9:00pm
-
UMKC
SAC0
0136 O/U
-2
9:00pm
-
IDST
DU0
0149.5 O/U
-8
9:30pm
-
ORU
MTST0
0144.5 O/U
-1.5
9:30pm
-
CAL
USC0
0151.5 O/U
-7.5
10:00pm PACN
-
FRES
SDSU0
0137.5 O/U
-15.5
10:30pm FS1
-
CHA
CARK54
120
1:00pm