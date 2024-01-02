NC State, Notre Dame can reach small milestones in matchup
It's been nearly two years since Notre Dame won back-to-back Atlantic Coast Conference games.
And, even longer since North Carolina State opened 2-0 on the road in league play.
Each will also try for a third straight victory Wednesday night, when the Fighting Irish host the Wolfpack in South Bend, Ind.
Notre Dame (6-7, 1-1 ACC) begins the new year with confidence after rebounding from a three-game skid, which included a 65-45 home loss to The Citadel on Dec. 12. Consecutive home wins followed against Marist, 60-56 on Dec. 22, and Virginia, 76-54 on Saturday.
J.R. Konieczny (10.3 ppg) and freshman Carey Booth each had 17 points against Virginia for Notre Dame, which shot 51 percent, including 11-of-23 from 3-point range. The Irish also held their second straight opponent to fewer than 60 points.
"We've gotten closer since that (loss to The Citadel)," Notre Dame coach Micah Shrewsberry said. "We've trusted each other.
"We got a lot of heart. We got a lot of fight. We've got a lot of character."
After going 3-17 in league play last season, the Irish can now win consecutive ACC games for the first time since beating Syracuse and Georgia Tech on Feb. 23 and 26, 2022.
However, the task won't be easy against NC State (9-3, 1-0), which averages nearly 80 points and has won five of its last six. Combined with an 84-78 overtime victory at Boston College on Dec. 2, the Wolfpack can open with two straight ACC road wins for the first time since January 2012 (vs. Wake Forest and Miami).
"I like where we're at," said coach Kevin Keatts, whose team hasn't played since an 83-66 home victory over Detroit Mercy on Dec. 23.
"I like our mentality. We're right there," Keatts said. "I like the way we're scrappy. I like the way we're playing."
Two-time transfer DJ Horne (formerly at Illinois State, then Arizona State) scored 26 against Detroit Mercy, and he averaged 18.8 points while shooting 24 of 46 from beyond the arc in six December games.
Meanwhile, Notre Dame star freshman Markus Burton averaged 17.2 points and shot 45.8 percent from the floor in six games last month.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|NC State 9-3
|79.8 PPG
|39.2 RPG
|14.2 APG
|Notre Dame 6-7
|63.6 PPG
|38.8 RPG
|10.4 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Horne
|12
|30.3
|15.0
|2.9
|2.8
|1.40
|0.00
|0.8
|44.4
|44.3
|77.3
|0.3
|2.6
|D. Burns Jr.
|12
|27.9
|13.2
|5.0
|2.7
|0.80
|0.80
|1.8
|54.6
|0.0
|61.5
|1.5
|3.5
|J. Taylor
|12
|28.8
|13.0
|4.1
|1.8
|1.80
|0.20
|1.6
|42.0
|37.0
|73.5
|0.9
|3.2
|C. Morsell
|12
|30.5
|12.3
|2.9
|2.0
|0.80
|0.20
|1.1
|45.0
|36.7
|70.0
|0.8
|2.1
|D. Parker Jr.
|12
|19
|6.9
|4.3
|0.6
|0.90
|0.40
|0.5
|49.2
|31.8
|50.0
|1.6
|2.7
|M. Rice
|5
|11.8
|5.6
|2.2
|0.2
|0.20
|0.00
|0.8
|50.0
|25.0
|44.4
|0.6
|1.6
|B. Middlebrooks
|12
|13.6
|5.5
|3.8
|0.4
|0.90
|0.50
|0.8
|55.3
|11.1
|74.2
|1.4
|2.3
|M. O'Connell
|12
|17.9
|4.3
|2.6
|2.9
|0.80
|0.00
|1.0
|44.2
|25.0
|100.0
|1.1
|1.5
|M. Diarra
|11
|13.2
|4.1
|5.1
|0.1
|0.20
|0.60
|0.4
|43.2
|25.0
|62.5
|1.2
|3.9
|L. Thomas
|8
|8.4
|3.0
|1.1
|1.0
|0.40
|0.10
|0.1
|38.9
|60.0
|63.6
|0.1
|1
|K. Woods
|3
|13.3
|3.0
|2.0
|0.3
|0.70
|0.00
|1.3
|28.6
|66.7
|75.0
|0.7
|1.3
|B. Pass
|9
|5.4
|0.9
|0.6
|0.2
|0.10
|0.00
|0.3
|42.9
|0.0
|66.7
|0.1
|0.4
|E. Ross
|8
|3
|0.3
|0.8
|0.0
|0.10
|0.10
|0.1
|9.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.5
|K. Keatts
|5
|1.4
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|A. Nunnally
|5
|1.2
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|J. Snell
|5
|1.2
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|Total
|12
|0.0
|79.8
|39.2
|14.2
|8.20
|2.80
|9.3
|46.1
|35.0
|68.2
|11.1
|25.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Burton
|13
|32.4
|15.9
|3.4
|3.9
|1.50
|0.30
|3.9
|41.4
|25.0
|81.6
|0.8
|2.6
|J. Konieczny
|13
|26.8
|10.3
|5.9
|0.8
|0.80
|0.30
|0.9
|44.1
|32.0
|84.8
|1.9
|4
|J. Roper II
|11
|29.9
|8.4
|4.8
|0.8
|1.40
|0.00
|1.5
|42.2
|36.6
|58.3
|1.2
|3.6
|T. Davis
|13
|25.4
|8.2
|5.7
|0.8
|0.50
|0.40
|1.8
|50.0
|10.5
|70.3
|1.8
|3.9
|C. Booth
|13
|17.9
|7.2
|4.3
|0.6
|0.20
|0.50
|0.8
|42.1
|34.0
|56.0
|0.7
|3.6
|B. Shrewsberry
|13
|26.5
|7.2
|2.2
|0.9
|0.50
|0.00
|1.1
|31.7
|26.0
|81.8
|0.2
|2.1
|K. Njie
|9
|24.7
|4.4
|4.4
|0.8
|0.40
|1.00
|1.0
|30.8
|20.0
|68.2
|2
|2.4
|M. Zona
|13
|12.3
|2.2
|2.5
|0.9
|0.40
|0.20
|0.2
|44.0
|27.3
|50.0
|1.1
|1.4
|L. Imes
|11
|17.4
|1.9
|2.2
|1.0
|0.70
|0.30
|0.5
|27.3
|18.8
|85.7
|0.2
|2
|T. Sanders Jr.
|4
|3
|1.5
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|T. Hattan
|3
|2
|1.0
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|33.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|A. Wade
|5
|4.2
|0.4
|0.2
|0.4
|0.40
|0.00
|0.4
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.2
|R. Braiton
|4
|3.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|T. Crowe
|3
|2.7
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Z. Harbaugh
|2
|2.5
|0.0
|1.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|J. Kelly
|3
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|13
|0.0
|63.6
|38.8
|10.4
|6.20
|2.70
|13.4
|40.2
|28.2
|73.3
|10.5
|25.8
-
YALE
HOW27
29146 O/U
+8
4:00pm
-
SCUP
NCAS0
0141.5 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm
-
GMU
LAS0
0141.5 O/U
+3
6:30pm
-
LON
WINT0
0141 O/U
-3
6:30pm
-
HALL
23PROV0
0135 O/U
-6
6:30pm FS1
-
ARMY
LAF0
0124.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
BU
NAVY0
0130 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
CHST
OKST0
0135 O/U
-19.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
DALCHR
LT0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
DAY
DAV0
0135.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm CBSSN
-
DUQ
MASS0
0155 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
EVAN
INST0
0159 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm
-
FOR
GW0
0149 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
FURM
UNCG0
0151 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
GT
FSU0
0144 O/U
-4
7:00pm ACCN
-
HIPT
RAD0
0142.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
HC
BUCK0
0132.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
LEH
AMER0
0144.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
LCHI
STL0
0144 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
L-MD
COLG0
0137 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
LOU
UVA0
0127 O/U
-16
7:00pm ESP2
-
MER
ETSU0
0136.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
PRES
CHSO0
0141.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
RUTG
OSU0
0136 O/U
-8
7:00pm BTN
-
JOES
URI0
0146.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
TMC
NCCU0
0
7:00pm
-
VMI
WOFF0
0152.5 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm
-
WCU
CIT0
0138.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
CHAT
SAM0
0160.5 O/U
-8
7:30pm
-
MRSH
ULM0
0147 O/U
+5.5
7:30pm
-
REIN
MTSU0
0
7:30pm
-
BRAD
VALP0
0136.5 O/U
+10.5
8:00pm
-
16CLEM
MIA0
0154.5 O/U
+1
8:00pm ESPN
-
EWU
SDAK0
0153 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
MONT
NDST0
0142 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
NCO
UND0
0151.5 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
NAU
NEOM0
0145 O/U
-3.5
8:05pm
-
XAV
NOVA0
0142 O/U
-8
8:30pm FS1
-
IND
NEB0
0151 O/U
-5
9:00pm BTN
-
NCST
ND0
0136.5 O/U
+5
9:00pm ACCN
-
UNI
MOSU0
0143 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
RICE
TUL0
0162.5 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
SDST
WEB0
0142.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
STBN
VCU0
0138.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
STAN
UCLA0
0137.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm ESP2
-
STTHMN
IDHO0
0133 O/U
+4.5
9:00pm
-
UMKC
SAC0
0136 O/U
-2
9:00pm
-
IDST
DU0
0149.5 O/U
-8
9:30pm
-
ORU
MTST0
0144.5 O/U
-1.5
9:30pm
-
CAL
USC0
0151.5 O/U
-7.5
10:00pm PACN
-
FRES
SDSU0
0137.5 O/U
-15.5
10:30pm FS1
-
CHA
CARK54
120
1:00pm