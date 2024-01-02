Rutgers coming off scare, faces tough foe in Ohio State
After surviving scares in their final nonconference games, Rutgers and host Ohio State can focus solely on the Big Ten again beginning Wednesday in Columbus.
Rutgers (8-4, 0-1 Big Ten) needed a 3-pointer by Derek Simpson with 15 seconds left for a 59-58 win over lowly Stonehill (2-13) on Saturday to avoid an embarrassing home loss.
Scarlet Knights forward Aundre Hyatt said coach Steve Pikiell had a simple postgame message.
"He was like, 'A win is a win,' we've got to move on to Ohio State and get ready for them because it's a whole different weight class, the Big Ten," Hyatt said.
The Buckeyes (11-2) won their third straight, downing West Virginia 78-75 in overtime in Cleveland on Saturday in a game that gave Ohio State flashbacks to its conference loss at Penn State on Dec. 9.
In that game, they led by 18 points in the second half. Ohio State was up 14 on West Virginia in the first half and had a 61-53 lead with 5:13 left to play but couldn't close it out.
However, sophomore guard Roddy Gayle's career-high 32 points helped seal the win.
"It's tough to get him rattled at any moment," Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. "He's always been that way. He's got a disposition about him where sometimes you're like, 'Let's go, Roddy.' It's just how he is as a player. I love that about him. In a game like this, you kind of need it because he's really steady."
The Buckeyes will be wary of Rutgers trying to rattle them with zone defenses, as Penn State did to rally. West Virginia coach Josh Eilert noticed and used the same tactic to mount a comeback.
"Watching the Penn State game, coming down from behind 18 and finding a way to win, using that zone was certainly one of the reasons why we went to it early and often," he said.
The Buckeyes were 2 for 15 on 3-pointers (13.3 percent) in the first half and finished 11 of 34 (32.4 percent) vs. West Virginia.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Rutgers 8-4
|67.5 PPG
|41.4 RPG
|12.6 APG
|Ohio State 11-2
|79.3 PPG
|42.7 RPG
|15.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Hyatt
|12
|27.8
|12.3
|5.5
|1.4
|0.90
|0.70
|1.1
|38.8
|36.2
|76.3
|1.5
|4
|C. Omoruyi
|12
|27.3
|11.4
|9.1
|0.6
|0.50
|3.40
|1.3
|53.6
|0.0
|60.0
|3
|6.1
|D. Simpson
|12
|24.4
|8.9
|2.8
|3.0
|1.40
|0.20
|1.7
|31.3
|29.2
|88.4
|0.6
|2.2
|N. Fernandes
|12
|28.3
|8.3
|2.6
|2.4
|1.30
|0.40
|1.7
|33.3
|29.7
|84.8
|0.3
|2.3
|G. Griffiths
|12
|20.9
|7.9
|2.3
|0.5
|0.60
|0.50
|1.6
|38.3
|26.5
|52.6
|0.8
|1.5
|M. Mag
|4
|24.5
|6.8
|4.0
|2.0
|1.00
|0.50
|0.5
|32.3
|22.2
|55.6
|1.8
|2.3
|J. Davis
|11
|23.3
|5.1
|2.9
|2.9
|1.20
|0.10
|0.8
|33.9
|33.3
|38.5
|0.5
|2.4
|A. Woolfolk
|12
|15.9
|4.5
|3.4
|0.7
|0.40
|0.10
|0.8
|60.0
|25.0
|39.3
|1.3
|2.1
|A. Williams
|8
|15.1
|4.3
|2.8
|0.5
|0.40
|0.40
|1.3
|50.0
|28.6
|46.2
|0.9
|1.9
|O. Palmquist
|12
|11.8
|3.4
|1.6
|0.3
|0.70
|0.20
|0.4
|46.7
|31.3
|72.7
|0.7
|0.9
|A. Chol
|6
|5.7
|2.0
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|26.3
|14.3
|0.0
|0
|0.7
|Z. Hayn
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Morales
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|A. Terry
|3
|1.7
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|Total
|12
|0.0
|67.5
|41.4
|12.6
|7.60
|5.90
|10.8
|39.7
|29.3
|64.7
|12.1
|25.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Thornton
|13
|31.8
|16.9
|2.9
|4.0
|1.50
|0.10
|0.9
|43.9
|37.7
|84.2
|0.3
|2.6
|R. Gayle Jr.
|13
|30.5
|15.2
|5.3
|3.5
|0.70
|0.00
|2.7
|52.3
|41.0
|78.0
|1.3
|4
|J. Battle
|13
|30.1
|14.3
|5.0
|1.5
|0.50
|0.30
|1.3
|44.2
|42.4
|90.9
|1.5
|3.5
|Z. Key
|13
|19.2
|9.7
|6.0
|0.5
|0.30
|0.50
|1.1
|60.3
|33.3
|69.8
|2.8
|3.2
|F. Okpara
|12
|20.3
|6.3
|6.4
|0.4
|0.30
|2.30
|0.9
|64.7
|0.0
|52.9
|2
|4.4
|D. Bonner
|13
|21.7
|6.2
|3.0
|1.3
|0.90
|0.20
|0.8
|33.7
|31.7
|75.0
|0.3
|2.7
|S. Middleton
|12
|17.4
|4.8
|2.0
|0.9
|0.30
|0.20
|0.8
|35.1
|39.3
|54.5
|0.8
|1.3
|E. Mahaffey
|13
|21.8
|3.7
|4.2
|2.0
|1.50
|0.50
|1.5
|35.3
|12.5
|73.3
|1.6
|2.6
|D. Royal
|12
|8.3
|2.3
|2.1
|0.5
|0.10
|0.40
|0.7
|45.5
|40.0
|41.7
|0.8
|1.3
|C. Baumann
|2
|1
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|B. Hardman
|6
|1.5
|1.3
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|60.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|A. Parks
|6
|2.2
|0.2
|0.5
|0.2
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.5
|T. Chatman
|4
|3.8
|0.0
|0.3
|0.8
|0.00
|0.00
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|K. Etzler
|5
|1.8
|0.0
|0.8
|0.4
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.6
|Total
|13
|0.0
|79.3
|42.7
|15.0
|6.20
|4.20
|11.3
|45.7
|37.2
|74.9
|12.9
|26.8
-
YALE
HOW27
29146 O/U
+8
4:00pm
-
SCUP
NCAS0
0141.5 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm
-
GMU
LAS0
0141.5 O/U
+3
6:30pm
-
LON
WINT0
0141 O/U
-3
6:30pm
-
HALL
23PROV0
0135 O/U
-6
6:30pm FS1
-
ARMY
LAF0
0124.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
BU
NAVY0
0130 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
CHST
OKST0
0135 O/U
-19.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
DALCHR
LT0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
DAY
DAV0
0135.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm CBSSN
-
DUQ
MASS0
0155 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
EVAN
INST0
0159 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm
-
FOR
GW0
0149 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
FURM
UNCG0
0151 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
GT
FSU0
0144 O/U
-4
7:00pm ACCN
-
HIPT
RAD0
0142.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
HC
BUCK0
0132.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
LEH
AMER0
0144.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
LCHI
STL0
0144 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
L-MD
COLG0
0137 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
LOU
UVA0
0127 O/U
-16
7:00pm ESP2
-
MER
ETSU0
0136.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
PRES
CHSO0
0141.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
RUTG
OSU0
0136 O/U
-8
7:00pm BTN
-
JOES
URI0
0146.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
TMC
NCCU0
0
7:00pm
-
VMI
WOFF0
0152.5 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm
-
WCU
CIT0
0138.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
CHAT
SAM0
0160.5 O/U
-8
7:30pm
-
MRSH
ULM0
0147 O/U
+5.5
7:30pm
-
REIN
MTSU0
0
7:30pm
-
BRAD
VALP0
0136.5 O/U
+10.5
8:00pm
-
16CLEM
MIA0
0154.5 O/U
+1
8:00pm ESPN
-
EWU
SDAK0
0153 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
MONT
NDST0
0142 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
NCO
UND0
0151.5 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
NAU
NEOM0
0145 O/U
-3.5
8:05pm
-
XAV
NOVA0
0142 O/U
-8
8:30pm FS1
-
IND
NEB0
0151 O/U
-5
9:00pm BTN
-
NCST
ND0
0136.5 O/U
+5
9:00pm ACCN
-
UNI
MOSU0
0143 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
RICE
TUL0
0162.5 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
SDST
WEB0
0142.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
STBN
VCU0
0138.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
STAN
UCLA0
0137.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm ESP2
-
STTHMN
IDHO0
0133 O/U
+4.5
9:00pm
-
UMKC
SAC0
0136 O/U
-2
9:00pm
-
IDST
DU0
0149.5 O/U
-8
9:30pm
-
ORU
MTST0
0144.5 O/U
-1.5
9:30pm
-
CAL
USC0
0151.5 O/U
-7.5
10:00pm PACN
-
FRES
SDSU0
0137.5 O/U
-15.5
10:30pm FS1
-
CHA
CARK54
120
1:00pm