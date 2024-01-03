No. 10 Arizona draws tough Colorado after stunning loss
Arizona's unbeaten eight-game start has disintegrated into a stretch in which the team has dropped three of its past five games.
The No. 10 Wildcats will attempt to rebound from a stunning setback when they face Colorado in Pac-12 play on Thursday night at Tucson, Ariz.
The Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0) are soaring with six consecutive wins at a time when Arizona (10-3, 1-1) is reeling.
On Sunday, the Wildcats were walloped 100-82 by host Stanford. The Cardinal set a school record with 16 3-pointers (in just 25 attempts) and never trailed.
"I need to go back and watch, but obviously they were hot," Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said of Stanford. "How were they getting them, were we contesting them enough? It's tough. This is one of the toughest ones since I have been here, but I am built for it and we're built for it.
"We play a really good Colorado team on Thursday, so we need to fix some things."
There definitely is a need for revamping a squad that was No. 1 in the nation in the middle of last month.
The Wildcats were knocked out of the top spot with a 92-84 neutral-court loss to then-No. 3 Purdue on Dec. 16. They later lost 96-95 in double overtime to ranked Florida Atlantic on a neutral floor.
Arizona defeated host Cal 100-81 on Friday night but seemingly had no energy on Sunday in Stanford's gym.
"We had a numb look about us. It was crazy," Lloyd said. "I've never seen us so disconnected at the start of a game. Sometimes it happens in these weird time slots or in Sunday games where the atmosphere is pretty quiet, but you have a responsibility.
"It's a game. Go play and go play with passion and energy. We didn't until it got late, and it was too late. They were feeling good and they kicked our (butts). There's no other way of putting it."
Caleb Love scored 23 points to increase his team-leading average to 17.4 per game, sixth-best in the Pac-12.
Colorado will counter with guard KJ Simpson, who leads the Pac-12 in scoring (21.1 ppg) and is tied for second in 3-point shooting percentage (47.1). Last season, he shot a paltry 27.6 percent from behind the arc.
Simpson is coming off a career-best 34-point effort in Sunday's 74-67 home victory over Washington State. Simpson has at least 20 points in five straight games and nine times overall this season.
"I talked to KJ early in the season about the fact that it's going to be important for him to recognize night to night what he has to do to help the team win," Buffaloes coach Tad Boyle said. "There's nights it might be getting eight to 10 to 12 assists. Friday (against Washington) he had 10 rebounds. (Sunday) we needed him to score, and he went and got 34. He has solidified himself as one of the great point guards in Colorado basketball history."
Simpson also leads the Buffaloes in assists (4.5 per game), steals (27) and 3-point baskets (24).
Second-leading scorer Tristan da Silva (15.7 ppg) has missed the past two games with an ankle injury, and his status for Thursday is unclear. Cody Williams (14.0 average in seven games) remains sidelined with a wrist injury.
Arizona leads the series 24-16 and won last season's lone meeting, 78-68 in Tucson.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Simpson
|13
|31
|21.1
|4.8
|4.5
|2.10
|0.00
|1.8
|56.2
|47.1
|87.2
|0.7
|4.1
|T. da Silva
|11
|30.5
|15.7
|5.4
|2.8
|1.10
|0.50
|2.1
|53.6
|38.8
|83.7
|1
|4.4
|C. Williams
|7
|28.1
|14.0
|3.6
|2.0
|0.90
|0.30
|2.0
|62.3
|60.0
|66.7
|1
|2.6
|J. Hadley
|13
|30.3
|10.2
|5.5
|2.7
|1.40
|0.30
|1.3
|54.3
|30.0
|78.9
|1.6
|3.9
|J. Hammond III
|13
|24.1
|9.8
|2.7
|2.3
|0.50
|0.20
|2.1
|54.0
|47.7
|75.0
|0.8
|1.9
|E. Lampkin Jr.
|13
|25.3
|9.4
|7.6
|2.5
|0.30
|0.30
|2.7
|51.7
|0.0
|68.2
|2.7
|4.9
|L. O'Brien
|13
|23.7
|7.4
|4.5
|1.5
|0.80
|0.50
|1.0
|44.2
|40.6
|77.8
|1.3
|3.2
|R. Smith
|7
|11.9
|2.9
|1.1
|0.7
|0.10
|0.00
|0.6
|33.3
|45.5
|71.4
|0
|1.1
|A. Diop
|13
|8
|1.7
|0.8
|0.5
|0.20
|0.20
|0.8
|40.0
|0.0
|75.0
|0.5
|0.4
|B. Dak
|8
|8
|1.6
|1.9
|0.6
|0.30
|0.10
|0.4
|28.6
|0.0
|71.4
|0.5
|1.4
|H. Carrington
|10
|6.1
|1.5
|0.9
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|45.5
|0.0
|62.5
|0.2
|0.7
|J. Ruffin
|2
|11
|1.0
|2.5
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|20.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|2.5
|G. Gerhardt
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Hurlburt
|6
|2.8
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0
|Total
|13
|0.0
|84.2
|42.3
|18.4
|6.80
|2.20
|14.1
|51.8
|40.8
|78.0
|11.0
|27.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Love
|13
|29.8
|17.4
|5.0
|3.2
|1.40
|0.40
|1.6
|42.1
|32.1
|86.0
|0.9
|4.1
|O. Ballo
|13
|23.9
|13.2
|8.2
|0.8
|1.10
|0.70
|1.5
|63.7
|0.0
|45.8
|2.6
|5.6
|P. Larsson
|13
|27.8
|12.1
|4.2
|3.5
|0.90
|0.20
|1.3
|54.3
|50.0
|84.9
|1.1
|3.1
|K. Johnson
|13
|25.3
|12.0
|6.2
|1.8
|1.30
|0.60
|2.1
|53.3
|32.4
|78.0
|2
|4.2
|K. Boswell
|13
|28.5
|10.9
|2.7
|4.1
|1.70
|0.10
|2.2
|42.1
|40.3
|90.0
|0.4
|2.3
|M. Krivas
|13
|13.2
|7.8
|4.3
|0.5
|0.40
|0.80
|1.1
|62.1
|0.0
|76.9
|1.8
|2.5
|K. Lewis
|13
|19.8
|6.8
|3.8
|2.3
|1.20
|0.50
|0.6
|50.8
|20.0
|74.2
|1.2
|2.6
|P. Murauskas
|8
|9.5
|5.1
|2.6
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|1.0
|42.4
|62.5
|50.0
|1.3
|1.4
|J. Bradley
|13
|18.8
|5.0
|2.0
|1.7
|0.70
|0.10
|1.1
|44.4
|66.7
|62.5
|0.3
|1.7
|F. Borovicanin
|8
|9.5
|4.4
|2.9
|1.5
|0.40
|0.10
|0.6
|46.2
|0.0
|84.6
|1
|1.9
|C. Martinez
|7
|5.1
|1.3
|0.3
|1.0
|0.60
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|G. Weitman
|7
|2
|1.0
|0.9
|0.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.0
|40.0
|50.0
|100.0
|0.3
|0.6
|L. Champion
|4
|1.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|W. Menaugh
|4
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|13
|0.0
|92.3
|47.8
|19.7
|9.50
|3.50
|12.5
|49.5
|36.2
|74.0
|13.7
|30.5
-
PEAY
BELLAR0
0132.5 O/U
-3
6:30pm
-
CAMP
NCAT0
0143.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
CCSU
STONEH0
0140.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
CHAR
HOFS0
0155 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
CLST
WRST0
0162 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
ELON
W&M0
0153.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
FDU
MRMK0
0145.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
HAMP
DEL0
0153.5 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
IUPU
RMU0
0142 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
JU
FGCU0
0136 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
LIP
EKY0
0153.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
MIL
OAK0
0152 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
MOSAVI
CLMB0
0
7:00pm
-
UNCW
DREX0
0138.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
ODU
TROY0
0145 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
PSU
MIST0
0147 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm PEAC
-
STON
NE0
0144 O/U
-5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
TEMP
USF0
0146 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
TNTC
MORE0
0137.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm
-
TOWS
MONM0
0132.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
UNF
STET0
0152 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
WAG
LIU0
0131.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
GB
DET0
0133 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
YSU
NKY0
0146 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
APP
USA0
0139.5 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm
-
CABP
UTVA0
0135 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
CCAR
TXST0
0140.5 O/U
-8
8:00pm
-
GASO
ARST0
0150 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm
-
GAST
USM0
0147 O/U
-3
8:00pm ESP+
-
19JMAD
LA0
0155.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
15MEM
TLSA0
0153 O/U
+9
8:00pm ESP+
-
SIUE
UALR0
0152 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
UTA
TRLST0
0138 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
GCU
SUU0
0154.5 O/U
+11.5
8:30pm
-
SEMO
WIU0
0142.5 O/U
-8
8:30pm
-
TNST
SNIND0
0142.5 O/U
+3
8:30pm
-
EIU
UTM0
0152 O/U
-9.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
MINN
MICH0
0149.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm PEAC
-
NTEX
WICH0
0134 O/U
-1
9:00pm ESP2
-
ORE
WASH0
0155.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm PACN
-
PEP
24GONZ0
0157 O/U
-21
9:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
NMST0
0138.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
COLO
10ARIZ0
0160 O/U
-12.5
9:30pm ESPN
-
UCSD
UCSB0
0148 O/U
-6
10:00pm
-
CSUF
UCI0
0134 O/U
-11.5
10:00pm
-
HAW
CSUB0
0128 O/U
+5.5
10:00pm
-
LBSU
CP0
0146 O/U
+8.5
10:00pm
-
SF
UOP0
0136.5 O/U
+18.5
10:00pm
-
UCD
UCRV0
0138.5 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
UTU
SEA0
0141.5 O/U
-11.5
10:00pm
-
SMC
USD0
0133 O/U
+13.5
11:00pm CBSSN
-
ORST
WSU0
0134.5 O/U
-12
11:00pm PACN
-
SACL
LMU0
0149 O/U
-1.5
11:00pm
-
UTAH
ASU0
0146 O/U
+6.5
11:00pm ESP2
-
SFU
SHU67
79142 O/U
-9
11:00am
-
SFA
UTRGV85
78154 O/U
+9.5
1:00pm