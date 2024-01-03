Much-improved Tulsa a challenge for No. 15 Memphis
As Memphis continues to rise in the rankings, coach Penny Hardaway expects more and more from his talented, veteran team.
That's why minutes after the now-No. 15 Tigers stopped Austin Peay 81-70 Saturday for their sixth straight win, Hardaway wasn't in much of a mood to dispense platitudes.
"My statement is I'm glad we won the game," he said. "That's it."
Hardaway hopes the Tigers put him in a better postgame mood Thursday night when they open American Athletic Conference play in Tulsa, Okla., against the much-improved Golden Hurricane.
The Tigers (11-2) got 19 points from David Jones in their latest win, plus 15 points and 15 rebounds from Nae'Qwan Tomlin in just his second game of the season. And while they weren't seriously challenged at the end, the Tigers never really put away a 7-8 team, either.
That's why Hardaway, and to a lesser extent, Jones, voiced concern about the team's drive.
"Let's say we play Virginia tomorrow --we're all hyped up, because we want to beat them," said Jones, referring to a rout of the Cavaliers last month when both were ranked in the top 25. "Then, we say we're gonna play Austin Peay, and it's like, 'Oh, we're playing Austin Peay. We're gonna beat them regardless.'
"These days, in college, anybody can beat anybody. So I think we just got to work on getting prepared and getting locked in for every single team, no matter who it is."
Jones has been locked in all season, averaging 21.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. Point guard Jahvon Quinerly is chipping in 13.1 points and 4.8 assists. Per kenpom.com, Memphis has paired one of college basketball's fastest tempos (17th in Division I) with the 52nd-most-efficient offense and the 29th-most-efficient defense.
Meanwhile, Tulsa (9-3) earned its fourth straight win Friday night by walloping Division II Southwestern Oklahoma State 95-54. PJ Haggerty scored 21 points as the Golden Hurricane improved to 9-0 on their home floor.
"We did some things nicely tonight, and it was good to get a lot of guys into the game and get more experience for the younger guys," Tulsa coach Eric Konkol said. "Any time you take an extended break, you're always curious, especially when you have a really young team and new team, how they'll respond."
Tyshawn Archie tied his career high with 17 points as the Golden Hurricane put last season's 5-25 mark further back in the rear-view mirror. Jesaiah McWright added 16 points, all in the second half, to establish a career high.
The base of Tulsa's improvement has been defensive. It ranks 45th in kenpom in effective field-goal-percentage defense (45.1) and 21st in defensive turnover percentage, forcing 22.1 per 100 possessions. Its adjusted offensive efficiency is just 281st nationally.
Haggerty is leading the team in scoring at 17.2 points per game, while Louisiana Tech transfer Cobe Williams chips in 12.0 points and a team-high 3.5 assists. Jared Garcia adds 10.1 points and a team-high 6.3 rebounds.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Jones
|13
|31.7
|21.2
|6.4
|1.5
|2.20
|0.60
|2.6
|45.3
|39.7
|81.0
|1.8
|4.5
|J. Quinerly
|13
|31.2
|13.1
|3.2
|4.8
|1.30
|0.10
|2.1
|45.3
|32.8
|86.5
|0.2
|3
|N. Tomlin
|2
|19
|11.5
|9.0
|0.5
|0.00
|1.50
|1.0
|38.9
|40.0
|87.5
|3.5
|5.5
|C. Mills
|13
|25.2
|8.5
|3.2
|1.3
|0.80
|0.50
|0.9
|38.6
|36.7
|72.7
|0.5
|2.8
|J. Walton
|13
|26.5
|8.5
|4.0
|1.5
|1.10
|0.50
|1.8
|35.2
|21.2
|74.2
|1
|3
|N. Jourdain
|13
|18.8
|6.4
|3.7
|0.8
|0.50
|0.60
|0.3
|70.8
|50.0
|72.7
|1.7
|2
|J. Brown
|7
|13.6
|6.1
|3.9
|0.1
|0.40
|0.40
|1.3
|51.4
|0.0
|50.0
|1.6
|2.3
|M. Dandridge
|13
|16.2
|6.0
|4.8
|0.5
|0.70
|1.30
|1.4
|57.9
|0.0
|50.0
|1.5
|3.2
|J. Young
|13
|12.8
|3.5
|1.8
|0.8
|1.50
|0.10
|0.9
|46.2
|40.0
|66.7
|0.6
|1.2
|A. Hardaway
|13
|11.1
|3.1
|1.0
|0.6
|0.30
|0.30
|0.6
|37.5
|37.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|J. Hardaway
|13
|13
|3.0
|1.1
|0.3
|0.20
|0.00
|0.5
|38.7
|18.8
|85.7
|0.2
|0.9
|J. Pierre
|7
|5.4
|1.4
|0.6
|0.3
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|28.6
|25.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|C. Cherenfant
|7
|3
|0.0
|0.4
|0.1
|0.30
|0.10
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.3
|N. Stansbury
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Taylor
|3
|2
|0.0
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.7
|Total
|13
|0.0
|79.3
|41.2
|12.6
|9.00
|4.50
|12.8
|44.7
|33.4
|75.2
|10.8
|26.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|P. Haggerty
|12
|30.8
|17.1
|4.1
|3.1
|2.30
|0.00
|2.8
|44.8
|23.1
|82.9
|0.7
|3.4
|K. Willis
|2
|23.5
|12.5
|3.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|53.8
|50.0
|60.0
|0
|3
|C. Williams
|12
|28.9
|12.1
|2.0
|3.4
|2.30
|0.30
|2.6
|35.7
|30.2
|70.6
|0.1
|1.9
|J. Garcia
|12
|22.4
|10.1
|6.3
|0.8
|0.30
|1.40
|1.9
|43.6
|34.9
|82.8
|1.9
|4.4
|T. Archie
|12
|16.2
|9.3
|1.4
|1.3
|1.50
|0.20
|0.9
|53.9
|40.0
|69.2
|0.1
|1.3
|I. Barnes
|12
|27.1
|9.3
|4.3
|1.1
|1.10
|0.30
|1.2
|48.1
|37.8
|70.0
|1.6
|2.8
|M. Reed
|12
|17.3
|4.8
|5.3
|0.5
|0.30
|0.30
|1.0
|45.7
|28.6
|63.2
|1.3
|3.9
|C. Williams
|12
|20.4
|4.4
|4.0
|1.0
|0.60
|0.30
|0.9
|47.8
|20.0
|54.5
|0.9
|3.1
|J. McWright
|8
|12
|4.1
|1.3
|0.1
|0.60
|0.40
|1.1
|32.1
|25.0
|92.3
|0
|1.3
|J. Hall
|12
|13.7
|3.1
|3.1
|0.6
|0.50
|0.20
|1.0
|38.2
|30.8
|58.3
|0.8
|2.3
|M. Keita
|11
|11.8
|1.8
|2.9
|0.0
|0.10
|0.50
|0.5
|47.1
|0.0
|40.0
|1.5
|1.5
|B. Radford
|2
|1.5
|1.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|A. Seals
|5
|4.4
|0.4
|0.4
|0.4
|0.00
|0.20
|0.2
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|Total
|12
|0.0
|77.2
|41.1
|12.0
|9.50
|3.80
|14.3
|43.9
|32.6
|73.7
|10.4
|27.5
-
PEAY
BELLAR0
0132.5 O/U
-3
6:30pm
-
CAMP
NCAT0
0143.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
CCSU
STONEH0
0140.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
CHAR
HOFS0
0155 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
CLST
WRST0
0162 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
ELON
W&M0
0153.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
FDU
MRMK0
0145.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
HAMP
DEL0
0153.5 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
IUPU
RMU0
0142 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
JU
FGCU0
0136 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
LIP
EKY0
0153.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
MIL
OAK0
0152 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
MOSAVI
CLMB0
0
7:00pm
-
UNCW
DREX0
0138.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
ODU
TROY0
0145 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
PSU
MIST0
0147 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm PEAC
-
STON
NE0
0144 O/U
-5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
TEMP
USF0
0146 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
TNTC
MORE0
0137.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm
-
TOWS
MONM0
0132.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
UNF
STET0
0152 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
WAG
LIU0
0131.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
GB
DET0
0133 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
YSU
NKY0
0146 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
APP
USA0
0139.5 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm
-
CABP
UTVA0
0135 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
CCAR
TXST0
0140.5 O/U
-8
8:00pm
-
GASO
ARST0
0150 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm
-
GAST
USM0
0147 O/U
-3
8:00pm ESP+
-
19JMAD
LA0
0155.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
15MEM
TLSA0
0153 O/U
+9
8:00pm ESP+
-
SIUE
UALR0
0152 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
UTA
TRLST0
0138 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
GCU
SUU0
0154.5 O/U
+11.5
8:30pm
-
SEMO
WIU0
0142.5 O/U
-8
8:30pm
-
TNST
SNIND0
0142.5 O/U
+3
8:30pm
-
EIU
UTM0
0152 O/U
-9.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
MINN
MICH0
0149.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm PEAC
-
NTEX
WICH0
0134 O/U
-1
9:00pm ESP2
-
ORE
WASH0
0155.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm PACN
-
PEP
24GONZ0
0157 O/U
-21
9:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
NMST0
0138.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
COLO
10ARIZ0
0160 O/U
-12.5
9:30pm ESPN
-
UCSD
UCSB0
0148 O/U
-6
10:00pm
-
CSUF
UCI0
0134 O/U
-11.5
10:00pm
-
HAW
CSUB0
0128 O/U
+5.5
10:00pm
-
LBSU
CP0
0146 O/U
+8.5
10:00pm
-
SF
UOP0
0136.5 O/U
+18.5
10:00pm
-
UCD
UCRV0
0138.5 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
UTU
SEA0
0141.5 O/U
-11.5
10:00pm
-
SMC
USD0
0133 O/U
+13.5
11:00pm CBSSN
-
ORST
WSU0
0134.5 O/U
-12
11:00pm PACN
-
SACL
LMU0
0149 O/U
-1.5
11:00pm
-
UTAH
ASU0
0146 O/U
+6.5
11:00pm ESP2
-
SFU
SHU67
79142 O/U
-9
11:00am
-
SFA
UTRGV85
78154 O/U
+9.5
1:00pm