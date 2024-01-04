Oregon in stride with rival Washington ahead
The start of Pacific-12 play couldn't have gone much better for Oregon.
Nor much worse for Washington.
The Pacific Northwest rivals will meet Thursday night in Seattle at opposite ends of the conference standings.
The Ducks (10-3, 2-0 Pac-12) opened conference play at home last week by beating USC 82-74 and UCLA 64-59.
"You gotta win at home if you want to be involved (in the conference race)," Oregon coach Dana Altman said.
The Ducks trailed by five points early in the second half Saturday against UCLA before Jermaine Couisnard sparked a 12-2 run with a 3-pointer and freshman Jackson Shelstad capped it with three straight 3s.
Shelstad finished with a game-high 20 points, Couisnard added 15 and Jadrian Tracey came off the bench to score 10.
"Our defense picked up, Jackson made some shots and the game flipped," Altman said.
The Huskies (8-5, 0-2) absorbed a pair of road losses last week, 73-69 at Colorado and 95-90 at Utah.
Washington led by seven points with 5:56 remaining against the Buffaloes and by 11 at the half against the Utes.
"We had a chance at the end," Huskies coach Mike Hopkins said. "These are two of the top teams in the league and to put yourself in position to win is a great thing, but ... we got to get over the hump. Lot of good basketball left. We got to dig a little deeper."
Keion Brooks Jr. leads the Huskies with 20.5 points per game, which is second in the conference. Teammate Sahvir Wheeler averages 14.9 points and is tied for the Pac-12 lead with 7.0 assists per game.
Washington center Franck Kepnang has missed the past three games with a knee injury. Backup Braxton Meah picked up his fourth foul Saturday just 15 seconds into the second half and that left the Huskies without an answer for 7-footer Branden Carlson, who scored 19 of Utah's final 24 points.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Oregon 10-3
|78.1 PPG
|39.8 RPG
|13.8 APG
|Washington 8-5
|82.5 PPG
|42.5 RPG
|16.2 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|N. Dante
|1
|27
|16.0
|21.0
|2.0
|2.00
|0.00
|3.0
|50.0
|0.0
|40.0
|6
|15
|J. Shelstad
|9
|31.1
|14.7
|2.1
|2.9
|1.10
|0.20
|2.2
|49.0
|41.5
|81.3
|0.7
|1.4
|J. Couisnard
|13
|31.7
|13.2
|4.8
|2.6
|1.90
|0.10
|1.8
|44.3
|32.1
|66.1
|0.8
|4
|N. Bittle
|3
|20.7
|13.0
|6.0
|1.0
|1.00
|1.70
|0.7
|45.7
|30.0
|57.1
|2
|4
|K. Oquendo
|13
|19.9
|11.0
|2.6
|1.1
|0.20
|0.60
|0.8
|52.2
|35.7
|60.0
|0.8
|1.8
|J. Zarzuela
|5
|27.8
|10.0
|2.4
|2.2
|0.40
|0.00
|1.2
|38.1
|26.3
|86.7
|0.2
|2.2
|K. Evans Jr.
|13
|24.2
|9.2
|5.8
|1.7
|1.90
|1.40
|1.3
|46.4
|27.3
|82.5
|1.8
|4
|B. Rigsby
|13
|24.2
|8.0
|3.0
|1.2
|0.50
|0.10
|0.8
|47.5
|41.5
|68.8
|0.5
|2.5
|K. Barthelemy
|11
|23.5
|7.8
|2.4
|2.2
|1.10
|0.10
|1.3
|45.2
|34.8
|60.0
|0.1
|2.3
|J. Tracey
|13
|23.5
|7.7
|3.8
|1.5
|1.10
|0.10
|1.0
|39.5
|38.9
|78.3
|0.8
|2.9
|M. Diawara
|13
|16.2
|3.6
|4.5
|0.7
|0.50
|0.50
|1.2
|55.2
|0.0
|65.2
|1.7
|2.8
|J. Cooper
|7
|3.3
|0.6
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.3
|G. Reichle
|6
|2.2
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. McCloud
|2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|A. Warren
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|13
|0.0
|78.1
|39.8
|13.8
|8.30
|3.30
|11.1
|46.4
|35.2
|68.4
|10.3
|25.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Brooks Jr.
|13
|34.5
|20.5
|7.6
|1.6
|0.50
|0.50
|2.2
|48.2
|40.0
|81.6
|1.8
|5.8
|S. Wheeler
|12
|34.2
|14.9
|3.4
|7.0
|1.10
|0.30
|3.5
|41.4
|18.4
|67.9
|0.8
|2.7
|M. Wood
|13
|31.9
|11.2
|5.1
|0.7
|0.70
|0.90
|0.8
|38.1
|33.3
|93.3
|1
|4.1
|K. Johnson
|13
|23.4
|10.5
|1.8
|2.1
|1.20
|0.50
|1.1
|43.9
|35.7
|70.0
|0.6
|1.2
|F. Kepnang
|10
|18.9
|8.3
|5.9
|0.2
|0.40
|1.70
|0.8
|59.0
|0.0
|61.1
|2.1
|3.8
|P. Mulcahy
|12
|27.9
|7.3
|3.8
|4.4
|0.80
|0.30
|2.3
|47.5
|33.3
|75.0
|0.7
|3.2
|N. Calmese
|8
|12.1
|5.0
|0.6
|1.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.3
|45.5
|37.5
|80.0
|0.1
|0.5
|W. Breidenbach
|13
|14.5
|4.5
|3.5
|0.2
|0.40
|0.50
|0.5
|62.9
|62.5
|60.0
|1.1
|2.4
|B. Meah
|13
|11.2
|4.1
|3.8
|0.2
|0.30
|0.60
|1.2
|75.0
|0.0
|51.5
|1
|2.8
|A. Holland
|12
|10.3
|2.1
|1.4
|0.3
|0.40
|0.10
|0.3
|43.8
|43.8
|100.0
|0.3
|1.1
|S. Ariyibi
|2
|3.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|N. Kabeya
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|W. Landram
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|S. Slutske
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|13
|0.0
|82.5
|42.5
|16.2
|5.80
|4.90
|12.2
|46.5
|34.2
|71.8
|11.0
|27.6
-
PEAY
BELLAR0
0132.5 O/U
-3
6:30pm
-
CAMP
NCAT0
0143.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
CCSU
STONEH0
0140.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
CHAR
HOFS0
0155 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
CLST
WRST0
0162 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
ELON
W&M0
0153.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
FDU
MRMK0
0145.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
HAMP
DEL0
0153.5 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
IUPU
RMU0
0142 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
JU
FGCU0
0136 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
LIP
EKY0
0153.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
MIL
OAK0
0152 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
MOSAVI
CLMB0
0
7:00pm
-
UNCW
DREX0
0138.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
ODU
TROY0
0145 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
PSU
MIST0
0147 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm PEAC
-
STON
NE0
0144 O/U
-5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
TEMP
USF0
0146 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
TNTC
MORE0
0137.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm
-
TOWS
MONM0
0132.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
UNF
STET0
0152 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
WAG
LIU0
0131.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
GB
DET0
0133 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
YSU
NKY0
0146 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
APP
USA0
0139.5 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm
-
CABP
UTVA0
0135 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
CCAR
TXST0
0140.5 O/U
-8
8:00pm
-
GASO
ARST0
0150 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm
-
GAST
USM0
0147 O/U
-3
8:00pm ESP+
-
19JMAD
LA0
0155.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
15MEM
TLSA0
0153 O/U
+9
8:00pm ESP+
-
SIUE
UALR0
0152 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
UTA
TRLST0
0138 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
GCU
SUU0
0154.5 O/U
+11.5
8:30pm
-
SEMO
WIU0
0142.5 O/U
-8
8:30pm
-
TNST
SNIND0
0142.5 O/U
+3
8:30pm
-
EIU
UTM0
0152 O/U
-9.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
MINN
MICH0
0149.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm PEAC
-
NTEX
WICH0
0134 O/U
-1
9:00pm ESP2
-
ORE
WASH0
0155.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm PACN
-
PEP
24GONZ0
0157 O/U
-21
9:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
NMST0
0138.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
COLO
10ARIZ0
0160 O/U
-12.5
9:30pm ESPN
-
UCSD
UCSB0
0148 O/U
-6
10:00pm
-
CSUF
UCI0
0134 O/U
-11.5
10:00pm
-
HAW
CSUB0
0128 O/U
+5.5
10:00pm
-
LBSU
CP0
0146 O/U
+8.5
10:00pm
-
SF
UOP0
0136.5 O/U
+18.5
10:00pm
-
UCD
UCRV0
0138.5 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
UTU
SEA0
0141.5 O/U
-11.5
10:00pm
-
SMC
USD0
0133 O/U
+13.5
11:00pm CBSSN
-
ORST
WSU0
0134.5 O/U
-12
11:00pm PACN
-
SACL
LMU0
0149 O/U
-1.5
11:00pm
-
UTAH
ASU0
0146 O/U
+6.5
11:00pm ESP2
-
SFU
SHU67
79142 O/U
-9
11:00am
-
SFA
UTRGV85
78154 O/U
+9.5
1:00pm