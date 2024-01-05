away team background logo
home team background logo
BOISE
SJST

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
BSU
Broncos
SJSU
Spartans

Time Team Play Score
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Provident Credit Union Event Center San Jose, CA
Provident Credit Union Event Center San Jose, CA
Team Stats
Boise State 9-4 75.8 PPG 39.8 RPG 13.1 APG
San Jose State 7-7 75.5 PPG 36.6 RPG 14.1 APG
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Boise State
Roster
C. Agbo
T. Degenhart
M. Rice
O. Stanley
C. Martin
R. Anderson III
A. Meadow
J. Whiting
R. Keene
M. Sylla
K. Young
S. Winter
K. Rice
V. Barringer
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
C. Agbo 13 30.2 15.3 5.1 0.8 0.80 0.30 1.7 48.6 45.9 72.1 1.3 3.8
T. Degenhart 12 31.2 14.8 5.3 1.8 1.30 0.40 1.0 48.0 28.6 76.5 1.7 3.7
M. Rice 13 28.9 11.7 2.8 1.5 0.80 0.00 1.8 37.4 35.1 82.4 0.5 2.2
O. Stanley 13 21.8 11.5 5.0 1.5 0.60 1.20 1.1 62.0 23.1 73.3 2.2 2.8
C. Martin 13 20.5 7.2 5.5 2.8 0.90 0.40 1.8 50.0 16.7 58.8 1.6 3.9
R. Anderson III 13 23.4 4.5 2.9 2.2 0.60 0.10 1.8 32.4 24.0 50.0 0.2 2.8
A. Meadow 13 12.2 4.1 1.2 0.2 0.10 0.00 0.5 43.9 30.4 55.6 0.4 0.8
J. Whiting 13 15.8 3.4 2.2 1.5 0.80 0.00 0.7 50.0 63.6 83.3 0.1 2.2
R. Keene 13 10.5 2.3 2.2 0.8 0.40 0.20 0.5 35.5 20.0 55.6 0.8 1.4
M. Sylla 8 3.4 1.3 1.0 0.0 0.00 0.10 0.0 62.5 0.0 0.0 0.4 0.6
K. Young 13 3.8 1.2 1.3 0.2 0.10 0.00 0.2 66.7 33.3 100.0 0.3 1
S. Winter 2 2 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0
K. Rice 5 3.4 0.2 1.2 0.2 0.00 0.00 0.2 0.0 0.0 25.0 0.2 1
V. Barringer 2 2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
Total 13 0.0 75.8 39.8 13.1 6.40 2.60 11.7 46.2 34.1 70.6 10.6 26.5
San Jose State
Roster
M. Amey Jr.
A. Cardenas
T. Gorener
T. Anderson
A. Diongue
W. Humer
L. Davis
D. Seixas
G. Anderson
R. Mitchell Jr.
B. Blackerby
P. Goodarzi
C. Wise
R. Perry
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
M. Amey Jr. 14 30.5 13.9 4.4 3.1 1.60 0.40 1.1 42.5 33.3 71.1 0.6 3.9
A. Cardenas 14 35.4 13.9 3.6 5.6 0.90 0.10 1.9 45.7 39.2 75.0 0.6 3.1
T. Gorener 14 34.4 13.3 5.1 0.6 0.80 0.60 1.4 41.2 36.8 73.7 1.4 3.7
T. Anderson 11 31.9 12.5 5.4 1.1 0.40 0.90 0.5 55.3 44.7 68.4 1.5 3.9
A. Diongue 13 17.7 5.3 4.7 0.8 0.40 1.50 2.2 67.4 0.0 39.3 1.2 3.5
W. Humer 14 14.8 5.1 2.6 0.7 0.30 0.20 1.1 51.9 26.1 83.3 1 1.6
L. Davis 14 13 4.9 2.1 0.8 0.30 0.10 0.6 44.7 23.5 69.7 0.6 1.6
D. Seixas 10 11.1 4.3 1.3 0.5 0.40 0.20 1.1 53.6 36.4 81.8 0.2 1.1
G. Anderson 8 14.4 4.0 2.0 0.4 0.60 0.10 0.5 37.1 14.3 50.0 0.4 1.6
R. Mitchell Jr. 10 10.2 3.0 1.0 0.9 0.50 0.10 0.4 48.0 31.6 0.0 0.5 0.5
B. Blackerby 3 3.3 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 100.0 100.0 0.0 0 0
P. Goodarzi 3 6.7 2.0 0.7 0.7 0.00 0.00 0.3 40.0 40.0 0.0 0 0.7
C. Wise 3 3.7 2.0 2.0 0.0 0.00 0.30 0.3 75.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 1.7
R. Perry 8 13.8 1.3 2.1 0.8 0.50 0.30 0.5 40.0 50.0 0.0 0 2.1
Total 14 0.0 75.5 36.6 14.1 5.90 4.00 10.7 46.9 35.5 67.9 8.5 25.4
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Watch Now: