Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Boise State 9-4
|75.8 PPG
|39.8 RPG
|13.1 APG
|San Jose State 7-7
|75.5 PPG
|36.6 RPG
|14.1 APG
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Agbo
|13
|30.2
|15.3
|5.1
|0.8
|0.80
|0.30
|1.7
|48.6
|45.9
|72.1
|1.3
|3.8
|T. Degenhart
|12
|31.2
|14.8
|5.3
|1.8
|1.30
|0.40
|1.0
|48.0
|28.6
|76.5
|1.7
|3.7
|M. Rice
|13
|28.9
|11.7
|2.8
|1.5
|0.80
|0.00
|1.8
|37.4
|35.1
|82.4
|0.5
|2.2
|O. Stanley
|13
|21.8
|11.5
|5.0
|1.5
|0.60
|1.20
|1.1
|62.0
|23.1
|73.3
|2.2
|2.8
|C. Martin
|13
|20.5
|7.2
|5.5
|2.8
|0.90
|0.40
|1.8
|50.0
|16.7
|58.8
|1.6
|3.9
|R. Anderson III
|13
|23.4
|4.5
|2.9
|2.2
|0.60
|0.10
|1.8
|32.4
|24.0
|50.0
|0.2
|2.8
|A. Meadow
|13
|12.2
|4.1
|1.2
|0.2
|0.10
|0.00
|0.5
|43.9
|30.4
|55.6
|0.4
|0.8
|J. Whiting
|13
|15.8
|3.4
|2.2
|1.5
|0.80
|0.00
|0.7
|50.0
|63.6
|83.3
|0.1
|2.2
|R. Keene
|13
|10.5
|2.3
|2.2
|0.8
|0.40
|0.20
|0.5
|35.5
|20.0
|55.6
|0.8
|1.4
|M. Sylla
|8
|3.4
|1.3
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.0
|62.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0.6
|K. Young
|13
|3.8
|1.2
|1.3
|0.2
|0.10
|0.00
|0.2
|66.7
|33.3
|100.0
|0.3
|1
|S. Winter
|2
|2
|1.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0
|K. Rice
|5
|3.4
|0.2
|1.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|25.0
|0.2
|1
|V. Barringer
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|13
|0.0
|75.8
|39.8
|13.1
|6.40
|2.60
|11.7
|46.2
|34.1
|70.6
|10.6
|26.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Amey Jr.
|14
|30.5
|13.9
|4.4
|3.1
|1.60
|0.40
|1.1
|42.5
|33.3
|71.1
|0.6
|3.9
|A. Cardenas
|14
|35.4
|13.9
|3.6
|5.6
|0.90
|0.10
|1.9
|45.7
|39.2
|75.0
|0.6
|3.1
|T. Gorener
|14
|34.4
|13.3
|5.1
|0.6
|0.80
|0.60
|1.4
|41.2
|36.8
|73.7
|1.4
|3.7
|T. Anderson
|11
|31.9
|12.5
|5.4
|1.1
|0.40
|0.90
|0.5
|55.3
|44.7
|68.4
|1.5
|3.9
|A. Diongue
|13
|17.7
|5.3
|4.7
|0.8
|0.40
|1.50
|2.2
|67.4
|0.0
|39.3
|1.2
|3.5
|W. Humer
|14
|14.8
|5.1
|2.6
|0.7
|0.30
|0.20
|1.1
|51.9
|26.1
|83.3
|1
|1.6
|L. Davis
|14
|13
|4.9
|2.1
|0.8
|0.30
|0.10
|0.6
|44.7
|23.5
|69.7
|0.6
|1.6
|D. Seixas
|10
|11.1
|4.3
|1.3
|0.5
|0.40
|0.20
|1.1
|53.6
|36.4
|81.8
|0.2
|1.1
|G. Anderson
|8
|14.4
|4.0
|2.0
|0.4
|0.60
|0.10
|0.5
|37.1
|14.3
|50.0
|0.4
|1.6
|R. Mitchell Jr.
|10
|10.2
|3.0
|1.0
|0.9
|0.50
|0.10
|0.4
|48.0
|31.6
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|B. Blackerby
|3
|3.3
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|P. Goodarzi
|3
|6.7
|2.0
|0.7
|0.7
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|40.0
|40.0
|0.0
|0
|0.7
|C. Wise
|3
|3.7
|2.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.3
|75.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|1.7
|R. Perry
|8
|13.8
|1.3
|2.1
|0.8
|0.50
|0.30
|0.5
|40.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|2.1
|Total
|14
|0.0
|75.5
|36.6
|14.1
|5.90
|4.00
|10.7
|46.9
|35.5
|67.9
|8.5
|25.4
