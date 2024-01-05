First Big East win awaits for DePaul or Georgetown
First Big East win awaits for DePaul or Georgetown
Winless in conference play so far and already falling behind in the Big East standings despite no team playing more than four league games, Georgetown and visiting DePaul meet Saturday in Washington, D.C.
Both squads are coming off lopsided losses that highlighted each team's persistent defensive struggles early in the Big East slate.
Georgetown (7-7, 0-3 Big East) surrendered 49 points in the second half of its 77-60 home loss to Creighton on Tuesday. The Hoyas trailed 28-24 at halftime before allowing the Bluejays to shoot 63.6 percent after the break.
"The word 'collectivity' defensively is so important, and right now, Game 14, we should be better than this defensively," Georgetown coach Ed Cooley said. "It's an embarrassment the way we're guarding right now. It's an absolute embarrassment."
The Hoyas' futile defense puts more pressure on the offense to produce without leading scorer Jayden Epps (17.8 points per game), who missed Tuesday's game with an ankle injury.
Cooley said on Tuesday that Epps is "banged up pretty good" and is day-to-day.
DePaul (3-10, 0-2) experienced its own breakdown early in an 85-56 road loss at No. 4 UConn on Tuesday.
The Blue Demons forced four turnovers and kept the Huskies scoreless throughout the game's 4:14 before quickly losing contact with the defending national champions.
UConn finished 58.2 percent from the floor (32 of 55) and 46.2 percent from 3-point range (12 of 26) to send DePaul to its 14th straight regular-season Big East loss dating back to last season.
"We took a couple of bad shots that made for transition baskets for them," Blue Demons coach Tony Stubblefield said. "We turned it over a couple of times, and they really took advantage of that."
DePaul surrenders 122.6 points per 100 possessions in Big East play, the worst defensive rating in the conference. Georgetown's 113.5 rating is the second worst.
Chico Carter Jr. paces the Blue Demons in points (12.7) and assists (4.1). Dontrez Styles (14.8 points) is in line to be the Hoyas' top scoring option if Epps doesn't play.
--Field Level Media
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:03
|Drew Fielder defensive rebound
|0:05
|K.T. Raimey misses three point jump shot
|0:11
|+1
|Drew Fielder makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-34
|0:11
|+1
|Drew Fielder makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-33
|0:11
|Keyondre Young shooting foul (Drew Fielder draws the foul)
|0:35
|Hoyas 30 second timeout
|0:35
|Blue Demons turnover (shot clock violation)
|0:35
|Blue Demons offensive rebound
|0:42
|K.T. Raimey misses three point jump shot
|1:12
|+3
|Drew Fielder makes three point jump shot (Jayden Epps assists)
|32-32
|1:15
|Chico Carter Jr. personal foul (Drew Fielder draws the foul)
|1:23
|Dontrez Styles defensive rebound
|1:25
|Da'Sean Nelson misses two point jump shot
|1:52
|+2
|Jayden Epps makes two point layup
|32-29
|2:05
|Ismael Massoud defensive rebound
|2:07
|Chico Carter Jr. misses two point layup
|2:23
|Da'Sean Nelson defensive rebound
|2:25
|Jayden Epps misses three point jump shot
|2:48
|+2
|Da'Sean Nelson makes two point layup (Chico Carter Jr. assists)
|32-27
|3:15
|Chico Carter Jr. defensive rebound
|3:17
|Drew Fielder misses two point layup
|3:30
|Elijah Fisher turnover (lost ball) (Dontrez Styles steals)
|3:46
|Ismael Massoud turnover (lost ball)
|3:57
|+1
|Da'Sean Nelson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-27
|3:57
|+1
|Da'Sean Nelson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-27
|3:57
|TV timeout
|3:57
|Supreme Cook personal foul (Da'Sean Nelson draws the foul)
|3:57
|Da'Sean Nelson offensive rebound
|3:58
|Jaden Henley misses three point jump shot
|4:22
|+2
|Ismael Massoud makes two point jump shot (Wayne Bristol Jr. assists)
|28-27
|4:50
|+2
|Jaden Henley makes two point jump shot (Chico Carter Jr. assists)
|28-25
|4:58
|Da'Sean Nelson defensive rebound
|5:00
|Ismael Massoud misses two point jump shot
|5:25
|+3
|Chico Carter Jr. makes three point jump shot (Da'Sean Nelson assists)
|26-25
|5:40
|Blue Demons defensive rebound
|5:42
|Rowan Brumbaugh misses three point jump shot
|6:10
|Supreme Cook defensive rebound
|6:10
|Jaden Henley misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:10
|Jaden Henley misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:10
|Wayne Bristol Jr. shooting foul (Jaden Henley draws the foul)
|6:21
|+1
|Ismael Massoud makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-25
|6:21
|+1
|Ismael Massoud makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-24
|6:21
|Da'Sean Nelson shooting foul (Ismael Massoud draws the foul)
|6:45
|+2
|Da'Sean Nelson makes two point jump shot (Jaden Henley assists)
|23-23
|7:14
|+3
|Jayden Epps makes three point jump shot (Rowan Brumbaugh assists)
|21-23
|7:20
|Wayne Bristol Jr. offensive rebound
|7:22
|Supreme Cook misses two point layup
|7:46
|Rowan Brumbaugh defensive rebound
|7:46
|Da'Sean Nelson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|7:46
|TV timeout
|7:46
|Supreme Cook personal foul (Da'Sean Nelson draws the foul)
|8:07
|+3
|Wayne Bristol Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jayden Epps assists)
|21-20
|8:30
|+2
|Jaden Henley makes two point layup (K.T. Raimey assists)
|21-17
|8:36
|K.T. Raimey defensive rebound
|8:38
|Jayden Epps misses three point jump shot
|8:57
|+2
|Jaden Henley makes two point layup (Da'Sean Nelson assists)
|19-17
|9:11
|Jay Heath personal foul
|9:28
|Blue Demons defensive rebound
|9:30
|Jay Heath misses three point jump shot
|9:46
|+2
|Jeremiah Oden makes two point dunk (Jaden Henley assists)
|17-17
|9:58
|Chico Carter Jr. defensive rebound
|10:00
|Chico Carter Jr. blocks Rowan Brumbaugh's two point jump shot
|10:25
|Jay Heath defensive rebound
|10:27
|K.T. Raimey misses three point jump shot
|10:38
|+1
|Dontrez Styles makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-17
|10:38
|Dontrez Styles misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:38
|Jalen Terry shooting foul (Dontrez Styles draws the foul)
|10:40
|Dontrez Styles offensive rebound
|10:42
|Jay Heath misses two point jump shot
|11:11
|+1
|Jaden Henley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-16
|11:11
|+1
|Jaden Henley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-16
|11:11
|Ismael Massoud shooting foul (Jaden Henley draws the foul)
|11:16
|Rowan Brumbaugh turnover (lost ball) (Mac Etienne steals)
|11:27
|Ismael Massoud defensive rebound
|11:29
|Jaden Henley misses three point jump shot
|11:52
|+2
|Supreme Cook makes two point layup (Rowan Brumbaugh assists)
|13-16
|11:54
|+1
|Supreme Cook makes flagrant free throw 2 of 2
|13-14
|11:54
|+1
|Supreme Cook makes flagrant free throw 1 of 2
|13-13
|11:54
|TV timeout
|11:54
|Mac Etienne flagrant 1 (Supreme Cook draws the foul)
|12:14
|+1
|Mac Etienne makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|13-12
|12:14
|Jay Heath shooting foul (Mac Etienne draws the foul)
|12:14
|+2
|Mac Etienne makes two point layup (K.T. Raimey assists)
|12-12
|12:31
|Dontrez Styles turnover (bad pass)
|12:41
|+1
|Jaden Henley makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|10-12
|12:41
|Jayden Epps shooting foul (Jaden Henley draws the foul)
|12:41
|+2
|Jaden Henley makes two point layup
|9-12
|12:52
|Dontrez Styles turnover (out of bounds)
|12:52
|Dontrez Styles defensive rebound
|12:54
|Dontrez Styles blocks Jeremiah Oden's two point layup
|13:11
|Mac Etienne offensive rebound
|13:13
|Chico Carter Jr. misses two point jump shot
|13:31
|Blue Demons 30 second timeout
|13:31
|+2
|Drew Fielder makes two point layup (Jayden Epps assists)
|7-12
|13:36
|Ismael Massoud defensive rebound
|13:38
|Chico Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|13:54
|+3
|Ismael Massoud makes three point jump shot (Rowan Brumbaugh assists)
|7-10
|14:07
|+3
|Chico Carter Jr. makes three point jump shot (Mac Etienne assists)
|7-7
|14:15
|Mac Etienne offensive rebound
|14:17
|Da'Sean Nelson misses three point jump shot
|14:32
|Dontrez Styles turnover (out of bounds)
|14:32
|Dontrez Styles defensive rebound
|14:32
|Jaden Henley misses two point layup
|14:38
|Jaden Henley offensive rebound
|14:40
|Jaden Henley misses three point jump shot
|14:59
|Dontrez Styles personal foul (Elijah Fisher draws the foul)
|15:00
|Elijah Fisher defensive rebound
|15:02
|Ismael Massoud misses three point jump shot
|15:10
|TV timeout
|15:10
|Jump ball. Rowan Brumbaugh vs. Jalen Terry (Rowan Brumbaugh gains possession)
|15:16
|Supreme Cook defensive rebound
|15:18
|Jeremiah Oden misses three point jump shot
|15:40
|+2
|Ismael Massoud makes two point jump shot
|4-7
|15:52
|Ismael Massoud defensive rebound
|15:54
|Elijah Fisher misses two point jump shot
|16:15
|Da'Sean Nelson defensive rebound
|16:15
|Supreme Cook misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|16:15
|Supreme Cook misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:15
|Jeremiah Oden shooting foul (Supreme Cook draws the foul)
|16:22
|Ismael Massoud defensive rebound
|16:24
|Chico Carter Jr. misses two point layup
|16:52
|+3
|Jayden Epps makes three point jump shot
|4-5
|17:01
|Jayden Epps defensive rebound
|17:03
|Dontrez Styles blocks Jeremiah Oden's two point layup
|17:24
|Jalen Terry defensive rebound
|17:26
|Rowan Brumbaugh misses three point jump shot
|17:32
|Dontrez Styles offensive rebound
|17:34
|Jayden Epps misses three point jump shot
|17:52
|+2
|Da'Sean Nelson makes two point layup
|4-2
|18:13
|Jayden Epps turnover (bad pass) (Elijah Fisher steals)
|18:36
|+2
|Da'Sean Nelson makes two point layup (Chico Carter Jr. assists)
|2-2
|18:57
|+2
|Jayden Epps makes two point jump shot
|0-2
|19:12
|Jalen Terry personal foul (Dontrez Styles draws the foul)
|19:33
|Elijah Fisher turnover (bad pass) (Jayden Epps steals)
|19:43
|Ismael Massoud personal foul
|19:45
|Da'Sean Nelson offensive rebound
|19:47
|Jeremiah Oden misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|Da'Sean Nelson vs. Supreme Cook (Da'Sean Nelson gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Drew Fielder defensive rebound
|0:03
|K.T. Raimey misses three point jump shot
|0:05
|+ 1
|Drew Fielder makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:11
|+ 1
|Drew Fielder makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:11
|Keyondre Young shooting foul (Drew Fielder draws the foul)
|0:11
|Hoyas 30 second timeout
|0:35
|Blue Demons turnover (shot clock violation)
|0:35
|Blue Demons offensive rebound
|0:35
|K.T. Raimey misses three point jump shot
|0:42
|+ 3
|Drew Fielder makes three point jump shot (Jayden Epps assists)
|1:12
|Chico Carter Jr. personal foul (Drew Fielder draws the foul)
|1:15
|Team Stats
|Points
|32
|34
|Field Goals
|12-30 (40.0%)
|11-23 (47.8%)
|3-Pointers
|2-12 (16.7%)
|5-12 (41.7%)
|Free Throws
|6-9 (66.7%)
|7-10 (70.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|16
|17
|Offensive
|5
|3
|Defensive
|8
|14
|Team
|3
|0
|Assists
|10
|7
|Steals
|2
|2
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|2
|6
|Fouls
|8
|9
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|DePaul 3-10
|66.1 PPG
|34.7 RPG
|13.4 APG
|Georgetown 7-7
|72.7 PPG
|39.4 RPG
|13.1 APG
|
|40.0
|FG%
|47.8
|
|
|16.7
|3PT FG%
|41.7
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|70.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Nelson
|10
|5
|2
|4/6
|0/1
|2/3
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|C. Carter Jr.
|6
|2
|3
|2/6
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|J. Oden
|2
|0
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Fisher
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Terry
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Nelson
|10
|5
|2
|4/6
|0/1
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|C. Carter Jr.
|6
|2
|3
|2/6
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|J. Oden
|2
|0
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Fisher
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Terry
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Henley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Etienne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Raimey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Sall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Camara
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Abass
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Murphy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|32
|13
|10
|12/30
|2/12
|6/9
|8
|0
|2
|1
|2
|5
|8
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Epps
|10
|1
|3
|4/7
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|I. Massoud
|9
|5
|0
|3/5
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|S. Cook
|4
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|D. Styles
|1
|5
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|-
|1
|2
|3
|2
|3
|R. Brumbaugh
|0
|1
|3
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Epps
|10
|1
|3
|4/7
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|I. Massoud
|9
|5
|0
|3/5
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|S. Cook
|4
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|D. Styles
|1
|5
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|2
|3
|R. Brumbaugh
|0
|1
|3
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Fielder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Bristol Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Heath
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Mutombo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. McKenna
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Bacote
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Grant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Montgomery
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Kazor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Asadallah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Muresan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|34
|17
|7
|11/23
|5/12
|7/10
|9
|0
|2
|2
|6
|3
|14
