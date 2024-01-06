LSALLE
FORD
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Rams defensive rebound
|0:00
|Khalil Brantley misses two point pullup jump shot
|0:22
|Zach Riley turnover (bad pass) (Khalil Brantley steals)
|0:25
|Rams 30 second timeout
|0:25
|Rams offensive rebound
|0:26
|Rokas Jocius blocks Will Richardson's two point layup
|0:56
|+2
|Khalil Brantley makes two point driving layup
|46-37
|1:11
|Daeshon Shepherd defensive rebound
|1:13
|Will Richardson misses three point jump shot
|1:22
|Daeshon Shepherd personal foul (Will Richardson draws the foul)
|1:38
|Elijah Gray defensive rebound
|1:38
|Rokas Jocius misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:38
|+1
|Rokas Jocius makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-37
|1:38
|Elijah Gray shooting foul (Rokas Jocius draws the foul)
|1:43
|Rokas Jocius defensive rebound
|1:45
|Elijah Gray misses three point jump shot
|1:57
|+2
|Rokas Jocius makes two point layup (Khalil Brantley assists)
|43-37
|2:09
|+3
|Elijah Gray makes three point jump shot (Will Richardson assists)
|41-37
|2:19
|+2
|Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi makes two point dunk (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|41-34
|2:23
|Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound
|2:25
|Jahmere Tripp misses three point jump shot
|2:41
|+1
|Rokas Jocius makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|39-34
|2:41
|+1
|Rokas Jocius makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-34
|2:41
|Japhet Medor shooting foul (Rokas Jocius draws the foul)
|2:46
|Japhet Medor turnover (bad pass) (Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi steals)
|2:52
|Jhamir Brickus personal foul (Japhet Medor draws the foul)
|2:54
|Rams offensive rebound
|2:56
|Rokas Jocius blocks Abdou Tsimbila's two point layup
|3:13
|+1
|Andres Marrero makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-34
|3:13
|+1
|Andres Marrero makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-34
|3:13
|Abdou Tsimbila personal foul (Andres Marrero draws the foul)
|3:15
|Andres Marrero defensive rebound
|3:17
|Zach Riley misses three point jump shot
|3:41
|+1
|Andres Marrero makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-34
|3:41
|+1
|Andres Marrero makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-34
|3:41
|Kyle Rose shooting foul (Andres Marrero draws the foul)
|3:47
|TV timeout
|3:47
|Rams defensive rebound
|3:48
|Khalil Brantley misses two point layup
|3:57
|+2
|Will Richardson makes two point driving layup
|33-34
|4:13
|+1
|Jhamir Brickus makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-32
|4:13
|+1
|Jhamir Brickus makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-32
|4:13
|Antrell Charlton personal foul (Jhamir Brickus draws the foul)
|4:14
|+2
|Elijah Gray makes two point dunk (Will Richardson assists)
|31-32
|4:14
|Will Richardson defensive rebound
|4:16
|Ryan Zan misses two point layup
|4:22
|Ryan Zan offensive rebound
|4:24
|Jhamir Brickus misses two point jump shot
|4:34
|Abdou Tsimbila turnover (lost ball) (Jhamir Brickus steals)
|4:54
|Rams defensive rebound
|4:56
|Khalil Brantley misses three point jump shot
|5:05
|Japhet Medor turnover (lost ball) (Andres Marrero steals)
|5:17
|+2
|Khalil Brantley makes two point pullup jump shot
|31-30
|5:31
|+2
|Kyle Rose makes two point dunk
|29-30
|5:37
|Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi turnover (bad pass) (Kyle Rose steals)
|5:45
|Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi offensive rebound
|5:47
|Andres Marrero misses three point jump shot
|5:52
|Andres Marrero offensive rebound
|5:54
|Ryan Zan misses three point jump shot
|6:15
|+1
|Will Richardson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|29-28
|6:15
|Ryan Zan shooting foul (Will Richardson draws the foul)
|6:15
|+2
|Will Richardson makes two point driving layup
|29-27
|6:28
|+1
|Daeshon Shepherd makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-25
|6:28
|+1
|Daeshon Shepherd makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-25
|6:28
|Kyle Rose shooting foul (Daeshon Shepherd draws the foul)
|6:33
|Elijah Gray turnover (lost ball) (Ryan Zan steals)
|6:59
|+2
|Khalil Brantley makes two point layup
|27-25
|7:11
|Andres Marrero defensive rebound
|7:13
|Japhet Medor misses three point jump shot
|7:18
|Will Richardson offensive rebound
|7:20
|Jahmere Tripp misses two point layup
|7:42
|TV timeout
|7:42
|Jhamir Brickus turnover (bad pass)
|7:59
|+3
|Kyle Rose makes three point jump shot (Japhet Medor assists)
|25-25
|8:05
|Jhamir Brickus turnover (bad pass) (Will Richardson steals)
|8:25
|Rokas Jocius defensive rebound
|8:27
|Will Richardson misses three point jump shot
|8:35
|Rokas Jocius turnover (bad pass) (Elijah Gray steals)
|8:47
|+2
|Will Richardson makes two point driving layup
|25-22
|8:59
|+2
|Daeshon Shepherd makes two point cutting layup (Andres Marrero assists)
|25-20
|9:06
|Japhet Medor turnover (lost ball)
|9:13
|Japhet Medor offensive rebound
|9:15
|Abdou Tsimbila misses two point layup
|9:29
|+3
|Jhamir Brickus makes three point jump shot (Rokas Jocius assists)
|23-20
|9:33
|Jahmere Tripp personal foul (Rokas Jocius draws the foul)
|9:36
|+1
|Abdou Tsimbila makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-20
|9:36
|Abdou Tsimbila misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|9:36
|Rokas Jocius shooting foul (Abdou Tsimbila draws the foul)
|10:01
|+2
|Rokas Jocius makes two point jump shot (Khalil Brantley assists)
|20-19
|10:05
|Rams turnover (5-second violation)
|10:05
|+1
|Khalil Brantley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-19
|10:05
|+1
|Khalil Brantley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-19
|10:05
|Japhet Medor shooting foul (Khalil Brantley draws the foul)
|10:11
|Jhamir Brickus offensive rebound
|10:13
|Will Richardson blocks Jhamir Brickus's two point jump shot
|10:27
|+2
|Jahmere Tripp makes two point driving layup (Antrell Charlton assists)
|16-19
|10:38
|Khalil Brantley personal foul (Japhet Medor draws the foul)
|10:38
|Japhet Medor offensive rebound
|10:40
|Japhet Medor misses three point jump shot
|10:47
|Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi turnover (bad pass) (Antrell Charlton steals)
|11:06
|+2
|Japhet Medor makes two point driving layup
|16-17
|11:32
|+2
|Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi makes two point layup (Andres Marrero assists)
|16-15
|11:45
|TV timeout
|11:45
|Antrell Charlton turnover (traveling)
|12:02
|+2
|Daeshon Shepherd makes two point cutting layup (Khalil Brantley assists)
|14-15
|12:16
|+2
|Antrell Charlton makes two point layup
|12-15
|12:26
|Romad Dean defensive rebound
|12:28
|Japhet Medor blocks Khalil Brantley's two point layup
|12:39
|Antrell Charlton personal foul (Khalil Brantley draws the foul)
|12:42
|Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi defensive rebound
|12:44
|Romad Dean misses two point layup
|12:49
|Romad Dean offensive rebound
|12:51
|Zach Riley misses three point jump shot
|13:05
|+1
|Daeshon Shepherd makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-13
|13:05
|+1
|Daeshon Shepherd makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-13
|13:05
|Elijah Gray shooting foul (Daeshon Shepherd draws the foul)
|13:05
|Daeshon Shepherd offensive rebound
|13:07
|Daeshon Shepherd misses two point layup
|13:11
|Explorers offensive rebound
|13:13
|Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi misses two point layup
|13:39
|Kyle Rose turnover (lost ball) (Jhamir Brickus steals)
|13:52
|+2
|Ryan Zan makes two point jump shot (Khalil Brantley assists)
|10-13
|14:06
|Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound
|14:08
|Elijah Gray misses two point jump shot
|14:20
|Elijah Gray defensive rebound
|14:22
|Khalil Brantley misses two point floating jump shot
|14:38
|TV timeout
|14:38
|Explorers defensive rebound
|14:40
|Kyle Rose misses two point layup
|14:46
|Kyle Rose defensive rebound
|14:48
|Khalil Brantley misses two point jump shot
|15:08
|+3
|Kyle Rose makes three point stepback jump shot
|8-13
|15:29
|Antrell Charlton defensive rebound
|15:31
|Ryan Zan misses two point layup
|15:48
|Daeshon Shepherd offensive rebound
|15:50
|Daeshon Shepherd misses two point layup
|15:58
|Daeshon Shepherd offensive rebound
|16:00
|Daeshon Shepherd misses two point layup
|16:04
|Daeshon Shepherd offensive rebound
|16:06
|Ryan Zan misses three point jump shot
|16:19
|+2
|Zach Riley makes two point driving layup
|8-10
|16:23
|Ryan Zan personal foul (Abdou Tsimbila draws the foul)
|16:37
|+2
|Ryan Zan makes two point putback layup
|8-8
|16:44
|Ryan Zan offensive rebound
|16:46
|Jhamir Brickus misses two point layup
|17:00
|Khalil Brantley defensive rebound
|17:02
|Will Richardson misses three point jump shot
|17:19
|+2
|Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi makes two point driving layup
|6-8
|17:47
|+3
|Will Richardson makes three point jump shot (Japhet Medor assists)
|4-8
|18:18
|+1
|Khalil Brantley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-5
|18:18
|+1
|Khalil Brantley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|3-5
|18:18
|Will Richardson shooting foul (Khalil Brantley draws the foul)
|18:28
|+2
|Abdou Tsimbila makes two point layup (Kyle Rose assists)
|2-5
|18:48
|+2
|Ryan Zan makes two point layup (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|2-3
|19:03
|+3
|Japhet Medor makes three point jump shot
|0-3
|19:22
|Ryan Zan turnover (lost ball) (Antrell Charlton steals)
|19:40
|Antrell Charlton turnover
|20:00
|Ryan Zan vs. Abdou Tsimbila (Rams gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Rams defensive rebound
|0:00
|Khalil Brantley misses two point pullup jump shot
|0:00
|Zach Riley turnover (bad pass) (Khalil Brantley steals)
|0:22
|Rams 30 second timeout
|0:25
|Rams offensive rebound
|0:25
|Rokas Jocius blocks Will Richardson's two point layup
|0:26
|+ 2
|Khalil Brantley makes two point driving layup
|0:56
|Daeshon Shepherd defensive rebound
|1:11
|Will Richardson misses three point jump shot
|1:13
|Daeshon Shepherd personal foul (Will Richardson draws the foul)
|1:22
|Elijah Gray defensive rebound
|1:38
|Team Stats
|Points
|46
|37
|Field Goals
|14-32 (43.8%)
|15-31 (48.4%)
|3-Pointers
|1-5 (20.0%)
|5-14 (35.7%)
|Free Throws
|17-18 (94.4%)
|2-3 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|20
|15
|Offensive
|9
|4
|Defensive
|9
|6
|Team
|2
|5
|Assists
|9
|6
|Steals
|6
|5
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|6
|9
|Fouls
|6
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
10 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST
10 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
|Key Players
|
00
|. Brantley G
|16.1 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|4.1 APG
|41.1 FG%
|
00
|. Richardson G
|10.0 PPG
|2.4 RPG
|2.1 APG
|32.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Brantley G
|10 PTS
|1 REB
|4 AST
|W. Richardson G
|10 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|
|43.8
|FG%
|48.4
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|35.7
|
|
|94.4
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Brantley
|10
|1
|4
|3/9
|0/1
|4/4
|1
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Shepherd
|8
|5
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|4/4
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|R. Zan
|6
|2
|0
|3/7
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|-
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|T. Vahlberg Fasasi
|6
|2
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|J. Brickus
|5
|3
|2
|1/4
|1/1
|2/2
|1
|-
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Brantley
|10
|1
|4
|3/9
|0/1
|4/4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Shepherd
|8
|5
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|4/4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|R. Zan
|6
|2
|0
|3/7
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|T. Vahlberg Fasasi
|6
|2
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|J. Brickus
|5
|3
|2
|1/4
|1/1
|2/2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Jocius
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Marrero
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Gill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Ireland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sanchez-Ramos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Gardler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Mercandino
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Tahmaz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Kovacevic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Joseph
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|46
|18
|9
|14/32
|1/5
|17/18
|6
|0
|6
|2
|6
|9
|9
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Richardson
|10
|2
|2
|4/8
|1/4
|1/1
|1
|-
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|K. Rose
|8
|1
|1
|3/4
|2/2
|0/0
|2
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Medor
|5
|2
|2
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|1
|3
|2
|0
|A. Tsimbila
|3
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Charlton
|2
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|-
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Richardson
|10
|2
|2
|4/8
|1/4
|1/1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|K. Rose
|8
|1
|1
|3/4
|2/2
|0/0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Medor
|5
|2
|2
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|0
|A. Tsimbila
|3
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Charlton
|2
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Riley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tripp
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Dean
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Best
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Franklin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Nussbaum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Montas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. O'Toole
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Rivera
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Akuwovo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|37
|10
|6
|15/31
|5/14
|2/3
|11
|0
|5
|2
|9
|4
|6
-
DEP
GTWN32
34
1st 0.0 FS1
-
HOW
NCCU25
35
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
LAS
FOR46
37
1st 22.0 USA
-
7MARQ
HALL39
42
1st 0.0 CBSSN
-
LOW
NH31
30
1st 0.0
-
MSST
SC28
30
1st 0.0 CBS
-
PITT
LOU40
34
1st 0.0 CW
-
RUTG
IOWA34
41
1st 0.0 BTN
-
8UNC
16CLEM34
34
1st 0.0 ESP2
-
6UK
FLA26
27
1st 7:39 ESPN
-
BRY
UMBC0
0
-
COLG
NAVY0
0
-
HC
ARMY0
0
-
LAF
BU0
0
-
MER
VMI0
0
-
MIL
DET0
0
-
SAM
CIT0
0
-
SFU
WAG0
0
-
SJU
NOVA0
0
FOX
-
UGA
MIZZ0
0
SECN
-
WRST
PFW0
0
-
ALB
NJIT0
0
-
AMER
BUCK0
0
CBSSN
-
25AUB
ARK0
0
ESP2
-
CAMP
HAMP0
0
-
CMU
BALL0
0
-
DART
PENN0
0
-
DEL
HOFS0
0
-
DREX
W&M0
0
-
GWEB
HIPT0
0
-
HARV
PRIN0
0
-
JU
STET0
0
-
LEM
FDU0
0
-
LIU
STONEH0
0
-
ME
UVM0
0
-
MCNS
TXAMC0
0
-
MURR
EVAN0
0
-
NCAS
PRES0
0
-
UNCW
TOWS0
0
-
NIU
OHIO0
0
-
23PROV
CREI0
0
FS1
-
STL
GMU0
0
USA
-
TCU
2KAN0
0
CBS
-
TUL
NTEX0
0
ESPU
-
UVA
NCST0
0
ACCN
-
WMU
BUF0
0
-
WV
3HOU0
0
ESP+
-
MIA
WAKE0
0
CW
-
NEB
21WISC0
0
BTN
-
18BAYL
OKST0
0
ESP+
-
CHSO
LON0
0
-
GASO
ULM0
0
-
19JMAD
USM0
0
ESP+
-
UND
NAU0
0
-
ODU
ARST0
0
-
SHU
MRMK0
0
-
TNST
MORE0
0
-
UTA
SFA0
0
-
UTSA
RICE0
0
ESP+
-
GB
OAK0
0
-
ALCN
JAST0
0
-
ALA
VAN0
0
SECN
-
KENT
EMU0
0
-
BC
GT0
0
ESP2
-
BETHEL
SEMO0
0
-
COPP
DSU0
0
-
DUQ
LCHI0
0
CBSSN
-
EIU
UALR0
0
-
ETSU
UNCG0
0
-
FAMU
COOK0
0
-
17FAU
CHAR0
0
ESP+
-
GAST
USA0
0
-
GW
VCU0
0
USA
-
LIP
BELLAR0
0
-
MORG
UMES0
0
-
MOSU
BRAD0
0
-
NORF
SCST0
0
-
STBN
RICH0
0
-
STAN
USC0
0
PACN
-
SUU
UTVA0
0
-
UCD
UCI0
0
-
UNLV
SDSU0
0
CBS
-
VT
FSU0
0
ACCN
-
WINT
SCUP0
0
-
WOFF
WCU0
0
-
LIND
WIU0
0
-
NICH
HOUC0
0
-
APP
TROY0
0
-
FIU
JVST0
0
-
LEH
L-MD0
0
-
MRSH
TXST0
0
-
NDST
EWU0
0
-
PVAM
GRAM0
0
-
QUEEN
KNSW0
0
-
SELA
UNO0
0
-
MTST
SDST0
0
-
LT
SHOU0
0
-
CABP
SEA0
0
-
14DUKE
ND0
0
ACCN
-
IAST
11OKLA0
0
ESP+
-
LIB
WKY0
0
CBSSN
-
22MISS
5TENN0
0
SECN
-
ORST
WASH0
0
PACN
-
UTRGV
ABIL0
0
-
TXCC
UIW0
0
-
UCF
KSU0
0
ESP2
-
AAMU
UAPB0
0
-
TXSO
SOU0
0
-
CHAR
STON0
0
-
ALST
MVSU0
0
-
FURM
CHAT0
0
-
NCAT
ELON0
0
-
NEV
FRES0
0
-
NW ST
LAM0
0
-
PEAY
EKY0
0
-
SIU
ILST0
0
-
UCRV
LBSU0
0
-
UNF
FGCU0
0
-
COLO
ASU0
0
ESPU
-
CCAR
LA0
0
-
DU
NCO0
0
-
HAW
CSN0
0
-
NEOM
IDST0
0
-
OSU
IND0
0
FOX
-
PRST
UMKC0
0
-
SAC
STTHMN0
0
-
TTU
20TEX0
0
ESP2
-
UOP
PORT0
0
-
UTAH
10ARIZ0
0
PACN
-
VALP
UIC0
0
-
WEB
ORU0
0
CBSSN
-
CARK
UNA0
0
-
LSU
TXAM0
0
SECN
-
TNTC
SNIND0
0
-
UCSD
CSUF0
0
-
13COLST
UTST0
0
-
GCU
UTU0
0
-
SMC
LMU0
0
-
SDAK
MONT0
0
-
USD
24GONZ0
0
ESP+
-
CAL
UCLA0
0
PACN
-
CINCY
12BYU0
0
ESP2
-
ORE
WSU0
0
ESPU
-
SACL
PEP0
0
-
UCSB
CP0
0
-
WYO
NMEX0
0
CBSSN