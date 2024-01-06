away team background logo
1st Half
LAS
Explorers
46
FOR
Rams
37

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Rams defensive rebound  
0:00   Khalil Brantley misses two point pullup jump shot  
0:22   Zach Riley turnover (bad pass) (Khalil Brantley steals)  
0:25   Rams 30 second timeout  
0:25   Rams offensive rebound  
0:26   Rokas Jocius blocks Will Richardson's two point layup  
0:56 +2 Khalil Brantley makes two point driving layup 46-37
1:11   Daeshon Shepherd defensive rebound  
1:13   Will Richardson misses three point jump shot  
1:22   Daeshon Shepherd personal foul (Will Richardson draws the foul)  
1:38   Elijah Gray defensive rebound  
1:38   Rokas Jocius misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:38 +1 Rokas Jocius makes regular free throw 1 of 2 44-37
1:38   Elijah Gray shooting foul (Rokas Jocius draws the foul)  
1:43   Rokas Jocius defensive rebound  
1:45   Elijah Gray misses three point jump shot  
1:57 +2 Rokas Jocius makes two point layup (Khalil Brantley assists) 43-37
2:09 +3 Elijah Gray makes three point jump shot (Will Richardson assists) 41-37
2:19 +2 Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi makes two point dunk (Jhamir Brickus assists) 41-34
2:23   Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound  
2:25   Jahmere Tripp misses three point jump shot  
2:41 +1 Rokas Jocius makes regular free throw 2 of 2 39-34
2:41 +1 Rokas Jocius makes regular free throw 1 of 2 38-34
2:41   Japhet Medor shooting foul (Rokas Jocius draws the foul)  
2:46   Japhet Medor turnover (bad pass) (Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi steals)  
2:52   Jhamir Brickus personal foul (Japhet Medor draws the foul)  
2:54   Rams offensive rebound  
2:56   Rokas Jocius blocks Abdou Tsimbila's two point layup  
3:13 +1 Andres Marrero makes regular free throw 2 of 2 37-34
3:13 +1 Andres Marrero makes regular free throw 1 of 2 36-34
3:13   Abdou Tsimbila personal foul (Andres Marrero draws the foul)  
3:15   Andres Marrero defensive rebound  
3:17   Zach Riley misses three point jump shot  
3:41 +1 Andres Marrero makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-34
3:41 +1 Andres Marrero makes regular free throw 1 of 2 34-34
3:41   Kyle Rose shooting foul (Andres Marrero draws the foul)  
3:47   TV timeout  
3:47   Rams defensive rebound  
3:48   Khalil Brantley misses two point layup  
3:57 +2 Will Richardson makes two point driving layup 33-34
4:13 +1 Jhamir Brickus makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-32
4:13 +1 Jhamir Brickus makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-32
4:13   Antrell Charlton personal foul (Jhamir Brickus draws the foul)  
4:14 +2 Elijah Gray makes two point dunk (Will Richardson assists) 31-32
4:14   Will Richardson defensive rebound  
4:16   Ryan Zan misses two point layup  
4:22   Ryan Zan offensive rebound  
4:24   Jhamir Brickus misses two point jump shot  
4:34   Abdou Tsimbila turnover (lost ball) (Jhamir Brickus steals)  
4:54   Rams defensive rebound  
4:56   Khalil Brantley misses three point jump shot  
5:05   Japhet Medor turnover (lost ball) (Andres Marrero steals)  
5:17 +2 Khalil Brantley makes two point pullup jump shot 31-30
5:31 +2 Kyle Rose makes two point dunk 29-30
5:37   Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi turnover (bad pass) (Kyle Rose steals)  
5:45   Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi offensive rebound  
5:47   Andres Marrero misses three point jump shot  
5:52   Andres Marrero offensive rebound  
5:54   Ryan Zan misses three point jump shot  
6:15 +1 Will Richardson makes regular free throw 1 of 1 29-28
6:15   Ryan Zan shooting foul (Will Richardson draws the foul)  
6:15 +2 Will Richardson makes two point driving layup 29-27
6:28 +1 Daeshon Shepherd makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-25
6:28 +1 Daeshon Shepherd makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-25
6:28   Kyle Rose shooting foul (Daeshon Shepherd draws the foul)  
6:33   Elijah Gray turnover (lost ball) (Ryan Zan steals)  
6:59 +2 Khalil Brantley makes two point layup 27-25
7:11   Andres Marrero defensive rebound  
7:13   Japhet Medor misses three point jump shot  
7:18   Will Richardson offensive rebound  
7:20   Jahmere Tripp misses two point layup  
7:42   TV timeout  
7:42   Jhamir Brickus turnover (bad pass)  
7:59 +3 Kyle Rose makes three point jump shot (Japhet Medor assists) 25-25
8:05   Jhamir Brickus turnover (bad pass) (Will Richardson steals)  
8:25   Rokas Jocius defensive rebound  
8:27   Will Richardson misses three point jump shot  
8:35   Rokas Jocius turnover (bad pass) (Elijah Gray steals)  
8:47 +2 Will Richardson makes two point driving layup 25-22
8:59 +2 Daeshon Shepherd makes two point cutting layup (Andres Marrero assists) 25-20
9:06   Japhet Medor turnover (lost ball)  
9:13   Japhet Medor offensive rebound  
9:15   Abdou Tsimbila misses two point layup  
9:29 +3 Jhamir Brickus makes three point jump shot (Rokas Jocius assists) 23-20
9:33   Jahmere Tripp personal foul (Rokas Jocius draws the foul)  
9:36 +1 Abdou Tsimbila makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-20
9:36   Abdou Tsimbila misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
9:36   Rokas Jocius shooting foul (Abdou Tsimbila draws the foul)  
10:01 +2 Rokas Jocius makes two point jump shot (Khalil Brantley assists) 20-19
10:05   Rams turnover (5-second violation)  
10:05 +1 Khalil Brantley makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-19
10:05 +1 Khalil Brantley makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-19
10:05   Japhet Medor shooting foul (Khalil Brantley draws the foul)  
10:11   Jhamir Brickus offensive rebound  
10:13   Will Richardson blocks Jhamir Brickus's two point jump shot  
10:27 +2 Jahmere Tripp makes two point driving layup (Antrell Charlton assists) 16-19
10:38   Khalil Brantley personal foul (Japhet Medor draws the foul)  
10:38   Japhet Medor offensive rebound  
10:40   Japhet Medor misses three point jump shot  
10:47   Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi turnover (bad pass) (Antrell Charlton steals)  
11:06 +2 Japhet Medor makes two point driving layup 16-17
11:32 +2 Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi makes two point layup (Andres Marrero assists) 16-15
11:45   TV timeout  
11:45   Antrell Charlton turnover (traveling)  
12:02 +2 Daeshon Shepherd makes two point cutting layup (Khalil Brantley assists) 14-15
12:16 +2 Antrell Charlton makes two point layup 12-15
12:26   Romad Dean defensive rebound  
12:28   Japhet Medor blocks Khalil Brantley's two point layup  
12:39   Antrell Charlton personal foul (Khalil Brantley draws the foul)  
12:42   Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi defensive rebound  
12:44   Romad Dean misses two point layup  
12:49   Romad Dean offensive rebound  
12:51   Zach Riley misses three point jump shot  
13:05 +1 Daeshon Shepherd makes regular free throw 2 of 2 12-13
13:05 +1 Daeshon Shepherd makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-13
13:05   Elijah Gray shooting foul (Daeshon Shepherd draws the foul)  
13:05   Daeshon Shepherd offensive rebound  
13:07   Daeshon Shepherd misses two point layup  
13:11   Explorers offensive rebound  
13:13   Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi misses two point layup  
13:39   Kyle Rose turnover (lost ball) (Jhamir Brickus steals)  
13:52 +2 Ryan Zan makes two point jump shot (Khalil Brantley assists) 10-13
14:06   Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound  
14:08   Elijah Gray misses two point jump shot  
14:20   Elijah Gray defensive rebound  
14:22   Khalil Brantley misses two point floating jump shot  
14:38   TV timeout  
14:38   Explorers defensive rebound  
14:40   Kyle Rose misses two point layup  
14:46   Kyle Rose defensive rebound  
14:48   Khalil Brantley misses two point jump shot  
15:08 +3 Kyle Rose makes three point stepback jump shot 8-13
15:29   Antrell Charlton defensive rebound  
15:31   Ryan Zan misses two point layup  
15:48   Daeshon Shepherd offensive rebound  
15:50   Daeshon Shepherd misses two point layup  
15:58   Daeshon Shepherd offensive rebound  
16:00   Daeshon Shepherd misses two point layup  
16:04   Daeshon Shepherd offensive rebound  
16:06   Ryan Zan misses three point jump shot  
16:19 +2 Zach Riley makes two point driving layup 8-10
16:23   Ryan Zan personal foul (Abdou Tsimbila draws the foul)  
16:37 +2 Ryan Zan makes two point putback layup 8-8
16:44   Ryan Zan offensive rebound  
16:46   Jhamir Brickus misses two point layup  
17:00   Khalil Brantley defensive rebound  
17:02   Will Richardson misses three point jump shot  
17:19 +2 Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi makes two point driving layup 6-8
17:47 +3 Will Richardson makes three point jump shot (Japhet Medor assists) 4-8
18:18 +1 Khalil Brantley makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-5
18:18 +1 Khalil Brantley makes regular free throw 1 of 2 3-5
18:18   Will Richardson shooting foul (Khalil Brantley draws the foul)  
18:28 +2 Abdou Tsimbila makes two point layup (Kyle Rose assists) 2-5
18:48 +2 Ryan Zan makes two point layup (Jhamir Brickus assists) 2-3
19:03 +3 Japhet Medor makes three point jump shot 0-3
19:22   Ryan Zan turnover (lost ball) (Antrell Charlton steals)  
19:40   Antrell Charlton turnover  
20:00   Ryan Zan vs. Abdou Tsimbila (Rams gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 46 37
Field Goals 14-32 (43.8%) 15-31 (48.4%)
3-Pointers 1-5 (20.0%) 5-14 (35.7%)
Free Throws 17-18 (94.4%) 2-3 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 20 15
Offensive 9 4
Defensive 9 6
Team 2 5
Assists 9 6
Steals 6 5
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 6 9
Fouls 6 11
Technicals 0 0
5
K. Brantley G
10 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST
1
W. Richardson G
10 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
12T
La Salle 9-5 46-46
Fordham 7-7 37-37
Rose Hill Gym New York, NY
Rose Hill Gym New York, NY
Team Stats
La Salle 9-5 76.7 PPG 39.8 RPG 15.7 APG
Fordham 7-7 76.2 PPG 42.6 RPG 13.8 APG
Key Players
00
. Brantley G 16.1 PPG 5.0 RPG 4.1 APG 41.1 FG%
00
. Richardson G 10.0 PPG 2.4 RPG 2.1 APG 32.8 FG%
Top Scorers
5
K. Brantley G 10 PTS 1 REB 4 AST
1
W. Richardson G 10 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
43.8 FG% 48.4
20.0 3PT FG% 35.7
94.4 FT% 66.7
La Salle
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Brantley 10 1 4 3/9 0/1 4/4 1 - 1 0 0 0 1
D. Shepherd 8 5 0 2/5 0/0 4/4 1 - 0 0 0 4 1
R. Zan 6 2 0 3/7 0/2 0/0 2 - 1 0 1 2 0
T. Vahlberg Fasasi 6 2 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 0 - 1 0 2 1 1
J. Brickus 5 3 2 1/4 1/1 2/2 1 - 2 0 2 1 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Jocius - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Marrero - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Gill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Ireland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sanchez-Ramos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gardler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Mercandino - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Tahmaz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kovacevic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Joseph - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 46 18 9 14/32 1/5 17/18 6 0 6 2 6 9 9
Fordham
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
W. Richardson 10 2 2 4/8 1/4 1/1 1 - 1 1 0 1 1
K. Rose 8 1 1 3/4 2/2 0/0 2 - 1 0 1 0 1
J. Medor 5 2 2 2/4 1/3 0/0 2 - 0 1 3 2 0
A. Tsimbila 3 0 0 1/3 0/0 1/2 1 - 0 0 1 0 0
A. Charlton 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 - 2 0 2 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Riley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tripp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Dean - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Best - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Franklin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Nussbaum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Montas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. O'Toole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Rivera - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Akuwovo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 37 10 6 15/31 5/14 2/3 11 0 5 2 9 4 6
