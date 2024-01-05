No. 7 Marquette on upset alert against pesky Seton Hall
While No. 7 Marquette owns a pair of Big East wins despite struggling to make shots at times, Seton Hall has earned two victories over ranked opponents to make the conference even more competitive.
Marquette hopes its offense can do enough to avoid becoming the third ranked Big East opponent to fall to Seton Hall on Saturday afternoon in Newark, N.J.
Marquette (11-3, 2-1) lost its conference opener when it shot 32.1 percent from the field and missed 16 of 20 3-point tries in a 72-57 loss at Providence on Dec. 19.
The Golden Eagles bounced back by shooting 44.6 percent from the floor in a 30-point victory over Georgetown three days later, then survived shooting 36.8 percent and missing 22 of 31 3-point tries in last week's 72-67 home win over Creighton.
The Golden Eagles trailed by nine in the opening minutes and struggled offensively in the first half, missing 17 of 20 3s and shooting 27.8 percent in that first 20 minutes. But they trailed by two at halftime thanks to their defensive effort.
Marquette's defense forced 18 turnovers, marking the ninth time it caused at least 15 turnovers this season. The Golden Eagles also registered 10 steals, marking the sixth game they reached double-digit steals.
Tyler Kolek led the Golden Eagles with 15 points, eight assists and three steals. Sean Jones added 15 points in 12 minutes off the bench while Kam Jones scored 12 in a game in which Stevie Mitchell returned from a hamstring injury and Oso Ighodaro compensated for shooting 2-of-11 by getting 16 rebounds.
Sean Jones was particularly effective from 3-point range by making 3 of 5 attempts after missing 24 of his first 28 3-point tries of the year.
"When you're not making shots, you have to have desperation on the defensive end and on the offensive glass, and that's exactly why we were able to go into halftime only down two as opposed to being down double figures," Marquette coach Shaka Smart said. "And that's why we won the game."
Seton Hall (9-5, 2-1) is off to a good start in league play thanks to impressive wins over then-No. 5 UConn on Dec. 20 and at No. 23 Providence on Wednesday.
In their 75-60 win over UConn, the Pirates allowed 37.9 percent shooting from the field, including 4-of-21 from 3-point range. In Wednesday's 61-57 win in Providence, Seton Hall allowed 37 percent from the field and 4 of 17 from behind the arc to earn its second Quad 1 win and first true road victory.
"This is a big win, but we can't celebrate," Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway said postgame. "We got a great Marquette team on Saturday."
It was the fifth time the Pirates held an opponent to less than 40 percent shooting, and this time the defense compensated for an offense that shot 36.2 percent.
Seton Hall shot below 40 percent for the second straight game and fifth time overall, but the Pirates got productive nights from Dre Davis and Kadary Richmond. Davis scored 17 points to reach double figures for the fourth straight game while Richmond added 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
Holloway said in an interview with Fox that Richmond was dealing with an eye injury from a 20-point loss at Xavier on Dec. 23
"That's just who we are. We're a gritty team, and we lay our hats on it," Davis said. "This was a big win, and we had to dig deep and find a way to get it."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:01
|Stevie Mitchell defensive rebound
|0:02
|Al-Amir Dawes misses two point layup
|0:13
|Dre Davis offensive rebound
|0:15
|Dylan Addae-Wusu misses two point layup
|0:32
|Dylan Addae-Wusu defensive rebound
|0:32
|Stevie Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:32
|Dylan Addae-Wusu personal foul
|0:32
|Dre Davis turnover (lost ball) (Stevie Mitchell steals)
|0:38
|Dre Davis defensive rebound
|0:40
|Kam Jones misses two point driving layup
|0:56
|+2
|Jaquan Sanders makes two point floating jump shot
|39-42
|1:26
|+3
|Sean Jones makes three point stepback jump shot
|39-40
|1:53
|Al-Amir Dawes turnover (offensive foul)
|1:53
|Al-Amir Dawes offensive foul
|2:12
|+2
|Stevie Mitchell makes two point layup
|36-40
|2:17
|Isaiah Coleman turnover (bad pass) (Stevie Mitchell steals)
|2:34
|+2
|Stevie Mitchell makes two point cutting layup (Oso Ighodaro assists)
|34-40
|2:41
|+1
|Dylan Addae-Wusu makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-40
|2:41
|+1
|Dylan Addae-Wusu makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-39
|2:39
|TV timeout
|2:41
|Tyler Kolek personal foul
|2:43
|Sean Jones turnover (lost ball) (Dylan Addae-Wusu steals)
|2:45
|Dylan Addae-Wusu turnover (lost ball) (Sean Jones steals)
|3:04
|Tyler Kolek turnover (bad pass) (Dylan Addae-Wusu steals)
|3:23
|Tyler Kolek defensive rebound
|3:25
|Al-Amir Dawes misses three point stepback jump shot
|3:49
|+2
|Oso Ighodaro makes two point dunk
|32-38
|3:52
|Oso Ighodaro offensive rebound
|3:54
|Sean Jones misses two point layup
|4:04
|Sean Jones offensive rebound
|4:06
|David Joplin misses three point jump shot
|4:11
|Dre Davis personal foul
|4:22
|+3
|Al-Amir Dawes makes three point stepback jump shot
|30-38
|4:29
|Isaiah Coleman offensive rebound
|4:31
|Isaiah Coleman misses three point jump shot
|4:37
|Dre Davis defensive rebound
|4:39
|Oso Ighodaro misses two point layup
|4:44
|Oso Ighodaro offensive rebound
|4:46
|Tyler Kolek misses two point layup
|5:04
|Golden Eagles 30 second timeout
|5:06
|+3
|Dre Davis makes three point jump shot (Al-Amir Dawes assists)
|30-35
|5:19
|Dre Davis defensive rebound
|5:21
|Isaiah Coleman blocks David Joplin's two point layup
|5:33
|+2
|Al-Amir Dawes makes two point driving layup (Dre Davis assists)
|30-32
|5:39
|Dylan Addae-Wusu defensive rebound
|5:41
|Kam Jones misses three point jump shot
|5:52
|Elijah Hutchins-Everett turnover (offensive foul)
|5:52
|Elijah Hutchins-Everett offensive foul
|6:10
|+2
|David Joplin makes two point layup
|30-30
|6:13
|David Joplin offensive rebound
|6:15
|David Joplin misses three point jump shot
|6:23
|David Joplin defensive rebound
|6:25
|Dylan Addae-Wusu misses three point jump shot
|6:28
|Pirates offensive rebound
|6:30
|David Joplin blocks Dre Davis's two point layup
|6:42
|Kam Jones personal foul (Al-Amir Dawes draws the foul)
|6:58
|Tyler Kolek turnover (bad pass) (Al-Amir Dawes steals)
|7:09
|+2
|Al-Amir Dawes makes two point floating jump shot
|28-30
|7:36
|Isaiah Coleman defensive rebound
|7:38
|Kam Jones misses three point jump shot
|7:42
|TV timeout
|7:42
|Kadary Richmond personal foul
|7:52
|Kam Jones defensive rebound
|7:54
|Dre Davis misses two point driving layup
|7:58
|Dre Davis defensive rebound
|8:00
|Kam Jones misses two point floating jump shot
|8:18
|+2
|Elijah Hutchins-Everett makes two point reverse layup (Kadary Richmond assists)
|28-28
|8:28
|Tyler Kolek turnover (traveling)
|8:38
|+2
|Kadary Richmond makes two point putback layup
|28-26
|8:41
|Kadary Richmond offensive rebound
|8:43
|Kadary Richmond misses two point layup
|9:12
|+3
|Kam Jones makes three point jump shot (Oso Ighodaro assists)
|28-24
|9:29
|+2
|Isaiah Coleman makes two point cutting layup (Kadary Richmond assists)
|25-24
|9:36
|Tyler Kolek personal foul
|9:37
|Sean Jones turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Coleman steals)
|9:48
|+2
|Kadary Richmond makes two point layup (Dre Davis assists)
|25-22
|10:02
|Jaquan Sanders defensive rebound
|10:04
|Ben Gold misses three point jump shot
|10:08
|Kadary Richmond personal foul
|10:15
|Sean Jones defensive rebound
|10:15
|Elijah Hutchins-Everett misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|10:15
|Ben Gold shooting foul (Elijah Hutchins-Everett draws the foul)
|10:15
|+2
|Elijah Hutchins-Everett makes two point layup
|25-20
|10:22
|Elijah Hutchins-Everett offensive rebound
|10:24
|Jaquan Sanders misses two point layup
|10:44
|+1
|Sean Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-18
|10:44
|+1
|Sean Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-18
|10:44
|David Tubek shooting foul (Sean Jones draws the foul)
|10:49
|Sean Jones defensive rebound
|10:51
|Isaiah Coleman misses three point jump shot
|11:00
|Sean Jones personal foul
|11:16
|TV timeout
|11:16
|Chase Ross turnover (lost ball)
|11:16
|Jaden Bediako turnover (lost ball) (Chase Ross steals)
|11:18
|Jaden Bediako defensive rebound
|11:20
|Chase Ross misses two point layup
|11:24
|Chase Ross offensive rebound
|11:26
|Kam Jones misses three point jump shot
|11:41
|Al-Amir Dawes turnover (bad pass) (Oso Ighodaro steals)
|11:49
|Jaquan Sanders defensive rebound
|11:51
|Ben Gold misses three point jump shot
|12:06
|+1
|Al-Amir Dawes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-18
|12:06
|+1
|Al-Amir Dawes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-17
|12:06
|Ben Gold shooting foul (Al-Amir Dawes draws the foul)
|12:17
|Jaden Bediako defensive rebound
|12:19
|Oso Ighodaro misses two point layup
|12:33
|+3
|Al-Amir Dawes makes three point jump shot (Jaden Bediako assists)
|23-16
|12:45
|+2
|Oso Ighodaro makes two point dunk
|23-13
|12:51
|Al-Amir Dawes turnover (lost ball) (Oso Ighodaro steals)
|13:11
|+3
|Kam Jones makes three point jump shot (Tyler Kolek assists)
|21-13
|13:20
|Tyler Kolek defensive rebound
|13:22
|Kadary Richmond misses three point jump shot
|13:27
|Dylan Addae-Wusu offensive rebound
|13:29
|Oso Ighodaro blocks Dylan Addae-Wusu's two point cutting layup
|13:51
|+2
|Oso Ighodaro makes two point putback dunk
|18-13
|13:55
|Oso Ighodaro offensive rebound
|13:57
|David Joplin misses two point hook shot
|14:12
|Kadary Richmond turnover (lost ball) (Tyler Kolek steals)
|14:40
|+2
|Kam Jones makes two point layup (Tyler Kolek assists)
|16-13
|14:46
|Dre Davis turnover (bad pass) (David Joplin steals)
|15:01
|Jaden Bediako defensive rebound
|15:03
|Dre Davis blocks Kam Jones's two point driving layup
|15:17
|David Joplin defensive rebound
|15:19
|Dylan Addae-Wusu misses three point jump shot
|15:43
|Kam Jones turnover (traveling)
|16:10
|+3
|Al-Amir Dawes makes three point jump shot (Dylan Addae-Wusu assists)
|14-13
|16:10
|TV timeout
|16:22
|Pirates 30 second timeout
|16:24
|+2
|Oso Ighodaro makes two point dunk (Tyler Kolek assists)
|14-10
|16:31
|+2
|Dylan Addae-Wusu makes two point driving layup
|12-10
|16:59
|+3
|Tyler Kolek makes three point jump shot (Kam Jones assists)
|12-8
|17:06
|Kadary Richmond turnover (bad pass) (Kam Jones steals)
|17:11
|Jaden Bediako defensive rebound
|17:13
|Stevie Mitchell misses two point floating jump shot
|17:30
|+3
|Dylan Addae-Wusu makes three point jump shot (Kadary Richmond assists)
|9-8
|17:54
|+3
|David Joplin makes three point jump shot (Kam Jones assists)
|9-5
|18:04
|Jaden Bediako turnover (offensive foul)
|18:04
|Jaden Bediako offensive foul
|18:29
|+2
|Kam Jones makes two point layup
|6-5
|18:44
|+1
|Kadary Richmond makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|4-5
|18:44
|+1
|Kadary Richmond makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|4-4
|18:44
|+1
|Kadary Richmond makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|4-3
|18:44
|Stevie Mitchell shooting foul (Kadary Richmond draws the foul)
|19:00
|Dre Davis offensive rebound
|19:02
|David Joplin blocks Dre Davis's three point jump shot
|19:04
|+2
|Stevie Mitchell makes two point dunk
|4-2
|19:11
|Stevie Mitchell offensive rebound
|19:13
|Kam Jones misses three point jump shot
|19:18
|+2
|Jaden Bediako makes two point layup
|2-2
|19:23
|Jaden Bediako offensive rebound
|19:25
|Kadary Richmond misses two point jump shot
|19:44
|+2
|Oso Ighodaro makes two point layup (Kam Jones assists)
|2-0
|20:00
|Oso Ighodaro vs. Jaden Bediako (Golden Eagles gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Stevie Mitchell defensive rebound
|0:01
|Al-Amir Dawes misses two point layup
|0:02
|Dre Davis offensive rebound
|0:13
|Dylan Addae-Wusu misses two point layup
|0:15
|Dylan Addae-Wusu defensive rebound
|0:32
|Stevie Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:32
|Dylan Addae-Wusu personal foul
|0:32
|Dre Davis turnover (lost ball) (Stevie Mitchell steals)
|0:32
|Dre Davis defensive rebound
|0:38
|Kam Jones misses two point driving layup
|0:40
|+ 2
|Jaquan Sanders makes two point floating jump shot
|0:56
|Team Stats
|Points
|39
|42
|Field Goals
|16-35 (45.7%)
|15-30 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|5-13 (38.5%)
|5-12 (41.7%)
|Free Throws
|2-3 (66.7%)
|7-8 (87.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|15
|21
|Offensive
|7
|7
|Defensive
|8
|13
|Team
|0
|1
|Assists
|8
|8
|Steals
|9
|4
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|7
|12
|Fouls
|7
|8
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|7 Marquette 11-3
|78.0 PPG
|36.7 RPG
|15.6 APG
|Seton Hall 9-5
|73.0 PPG
|40.5 RPG
|12.6 APG
|
|45.7
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|38.5
|3PT FG%
|41.7
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|87.5
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Ighodaro
|10
|3
|2
|5/7
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|19
|2
|1
|0
|3
|0
|S. Mitchell
|6
|2
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|17
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|D. Joplin
|5
|3
|0
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|16
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|S. Jones
|5
|3
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|2/2
|1
|7
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Ighodaro
|10
|3
|2
|5/7
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|19
|2
|1
|0
|3
|0
|S. Mitchell
|6
|2
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|17
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|D. Joplin
|5
|3
|0
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|16
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|S. Jones
|5
|3
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|2/2
|1
|7
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Ross
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|B. Gold
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Norman
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lucas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Walson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ciardo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Amadou
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hamilton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Riley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. O'Malley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|39
|15
|8
|16/35
|5/13
|2/3
|7
|68
|9
|3
|7
|7
|8
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Dawes
|15
|0
|1
|5/7
|3/4
|2/2
|1
|17
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|D. Addae-Wusu
|7
|3
|1
|2/6
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|16
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|D. Davis
|3
|6
|2
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|J. Sanders
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Bediako
|2
|5
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Dawes
|15
|0
|1
|5/7
|3/4
|2/2
|1
|17
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|D. Addae-Wusu
|7
|3
|1
|2/6
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|16
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|D. Davis
|3
|6
|2
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|J. Sanders
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Bediako
|2
|5
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Hutchins-Everett
|4
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|9
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|I. Coleman
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|11
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|D. Tubek
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. NgaNga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Gabriel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ozdogan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Swan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|42
|20
|8
|15/30
|5/12
|7/8
|8
|90
|4
|2
|12
|7
|13
-
DEP
GTWN32
34
1st 0.0 FS1
-
HOW
NCCU25
35
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
LAS
FOR46
37
1st 0.0 USA
-
7MARQ
HALL39
42
1st 0.0 CBSSN
-
LOW
NH31
30
1st 0.0
-
MSST
SC28
30
1st 0.0 CBS
-
PITT
LOU40
34
1st 0.0 CW
-
RUTG
IOWA34
41
1st 0.0 BTN
-
8UNC
16CLEM34
34
1st 0.0 ESP2
-
6UK
FLA26
27
1st 7:39 ESPN
-
BRY
UMBC0
0
-
COLG
NAVY0
0
-
HC
ARMY0
0
-
LAF
BU0
0
-
MER
VMI0
0
-
MIL
DET0
0
-
SAM
CIT0
0
-
SFU
WAG0
0
-
SJU
NOVA0
0
FOX
-
UGA
MIZZ0
0
SECN
-
WRST
PFW0
0
-
ALB
NJIT0
0
-
AMER
BUCK0
0
CBSSN
-
25AUB
ARK0
0
ESP2
-
CAMP
HAMP0
0
-
CMU
BALL0
0
-
DART
PENN0
0
-
DEL
HOFS0
0
-
DREX
W&M0
0
-
GWEB
HIPT0
0
-
HARV
PRIN0
0
-
JU
STET0
0
-
LEM
FDU0
0
-
LIU
STONEH0
0
-
ME
UVM0
0
-
MCNS
TXAMC0
0
-
MURR
EVAN0
0
-
NCAS
PRES0
0
-
UNCW
TOWS0
0
-
NIU
OHIO0
0
-
23PROV
CREI0
0
FS1
-
STL
GMU0
0
USA
-
TCU
2KAN0
0
CBS
-
TUL
NTEX0
0
ESPU
-
UVA
NCST0
0
ACCN
-
WMU
BUF0
0
-
WV
3HOU0
0
ESP+
-
MIA
WAKE0
0
CW
-
NEB
21WISC0
0
BTN
-
18BAYL
OKST0
0
ESP+
-
CHSO
LON0
0
-
GASO
ULM0
0
-
19JMAD
USM0
0
ESP+
-
UND
NAU0
0
-
ODU
ARST0
0
-
SHU
MRMK0
0
-
TNST
MORE0
0
-
UTA
SFA0
0
-
UTSA
RICE0
0
ESP+
-
GB
OAK0
0
-
ALCN
JAST0
0
-
ALA
VAN0
0
SECN
-
KENT
EMU0
0
-
BC
GT0
0
ESP2
-
BETHEL
SEMO0
0
-
COPP
DSU0
0
-
DUQ
LCHI0
0
CBSSN
-
EIU
UALR0
0
-
ETSU
UNCG0
0
-
FAMU
COOK0
0
-
17FAU
CHAR0
0
ESP+
-
GAST
USA0
0
-
GW
VCU0
0
USA
-
LIP
BELLAR0
0
-
MORG
UMES0
0
-
MOSU
BRAD0
0
-
NORF
SCST0
0
-
STBN
RICH0
0
-
STAN
USC0
0
PACN
-
SUU
UTVA0
0
-
UCD
UCI0
0
-
UNLV
SDSU0
0
CBS
-
VT
FSU0
0
ACCN
-
WINT
SCUP0
0
-
WOFF
WCU0
0
-
LIND
WIU0
0
-
NICH
HOUC0
0
-
APP
TROY0
0
-
FIU
JVST0
0
-
LEH
L-MD0
0
-
MRSH
TXST0
0
-
NDST
EWU0
0
-
PVAM
GRAM0
0
-
QUEEN
KNSW0
0
-
SELA
UNO0
0
-
MTST
SDST0
0
-
LT
SHOU0
0
-
CABP
SEA0
0
-
14DUKE
ND0
0
ACCN
-
IAST
11OKLA0
0
ESP+
-
LIB
WKY0
0
CBSSN
-
22MISS
5TENN0
0
SECN
-
ORST
WASH0
0
PACN
-
UTRGV
ABIL0
0
-
TXCC
UIW0
0
-
UCF
KSU0
0
ESP2
-
AAMU
UAPB0
0
-
TXSO
SOU0
0
-
CHAR
STON0
0
-
ALST
MVSU0
0
-
FURM
CHAT0
0
-
NCAT
ELON0
0
-
NEV
FRES0
0
-
NW ST
LAM0
0
-
PEAY
EKY0
0
-
SIU
ILST0
0
-
UCRV
LBSU0
0
-
UNF
FGCU0
0
-
COLO
ASU0
0
ESPU
-
CCAR
LA0
0
-
DU
NCO0
0
-
HAW
CSN0
0
-
NEOM
IDST0
0
-
OSU
IND0
0
FOX
-
PRST
UMKC0
0
-
SAC
STTHMN0
0
-
TTU
20TEX0
0
ESP2
-
UOP
PORT0
0
-
UTAH
10ARIZ0
0
PACN
-
VALP
UIC0
0
-
WEB
ORU0
0
CBSSN
-
CARK
UNA0
0
-
LSU
TXAM0
0
SECN
-
TNTC
SNIND0
0
-
UCSD
CSUF0
0
-
13COLST
UTST0
0
-
GCU
UTU0
0
-
SMC
LMU0
0
-
SDAK
MONT0
0
-
USD
24GONZ0
0
ESP+
-
CAL
UCLA0
0
PACN
-
CINCY
12BYU0
0
ESP2
-
ORE
WSU0
0
ESPU
-
SACL
PEP0
0
-
UCSB
CP0
0
-
WYO
NMEX0
0
CBSSN