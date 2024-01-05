South Carolina, Mississippi State to match hot starts
So far, so good for Mississippi State and South Carolina.
Now comes the Southeastern Conference opener Saturday afternoon at Columbia, S.C.
"We've tried to prepare our team to win basketball games," South Carolina coach Lamont Paris said. "I think we set this schedule up to help prepare us for what the SEC is. We've had some successes and we're ready for whatever is next."
The Gamecocks, winners of five in a row, are 12-1 for just the sixth time in program history. They have a nine-game winning streak at home that will be on the line.
Mississippi State (10-2) rides a five-game winning streak into Saturday's game.
The Bulldogs received a bonus last weekend with All-SEC center Tolu Smith III making his season debut Sunday vs. Bethune-Cookman and scoring a team-high 16 points in 19 minutes. He has been out since a preseason foot injury.
"It has been a long road," coach Chris Jans said. "For him to come back and get off to such a great start has to make him feel really good."
Smith said he had to trust the path to get back on the court.
"I'm excited for my team," Smith said.
It's also a process for the Gamecocks and navigating the nonconference games was vital to that.
"It has been a great non-conference for our guys," Paris said. "As you're building a program, there are some things you got to do and one that's have success in the non-conference. So we checked that box off. That represents tremendous growth. We go on to the next one and we have Mississippi State coming in here."
The Gamecocks have scoring leader Meechie Johnson (17.7 points) back on action after missing one game with a sore knee.
"He has been playing at such a high level and he has been very locked in at what he wants to get accomplished," Paris said.
Mississippi State swept two games from South Carolina last season.
--Field Level Media
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Gamecocks defensive rebound
|0:00
|Dashawn Davis misses two point jump shot
|0:14
|Dashawn Davis defensive rebound
|0:16
|Meechie Johnson misses two point jump shot
|0:39
|B.J. Mack defensive rebound
|0:41
|D.J. Jeffries misses three point jump shot
|0:57
|+3
|Myles Stute makes three point jump shot (Ta'Lon Cooper assists)
|28-30
|1:27
|+2
|KeShawn Murphy makes two point layup (Shakeel Moore assists)
|28-27
|1:39
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|1:48
|+2
|Meechie Johnson makes two point layup
|26-27
|1:56
|Meechie Johnson defensive rebound
|1:58
|Dashawn Davis misses two point jump shot
|2:09
|B.J. Mack personal foul (Jimmy Bell Jr. draws the foul)
|2:12
|Dashawn Davis defensive rebound
|2:14
|Myles Stute misses two point layup
|2:27
|Tolu Smith III turnover (offensive foul)
|2:27
|Tolu Smith III offensive foul (B.J. Mack draws the foul)
|2:43
|+1
|Zachary Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-25
|2:43
|+1
|Zachary Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-24
|2:43
|TV timeout
|2:43
|Tolu Smith III shooting foul (Zachary Davis draws the foul)
|2:47
|Myles Stute offensive rebound
|2:49
|Meechie Johnson misses three point jump shot
|3:17
|+2
|Tolu Smith III makes two point layup
|26-23
|3:22
|Tolu Smith III offensive rebound
|3:24
|D.J. Jeffries misses two point jump shot
|3:43
|+3
|Zachary Davis makes three point jump shot
|24-23
|4:09
|+2
|KeShawn Murphy makes two point layup
|24-20
|4:18
|Stephen Clark personal foul
|4:39
|Josh Gray personal foul
|4:39
|Bulldogs defensive rebound
|4:40
|Myles Stute misses three point jump shot
|4:44
|Gamecocks offensive rebound
|4:47
|Ta'Lon Cooper misses three point jump shot
|4:56
|Meechie Johnson defensive rebound
|4:58
|Jimmy Bell Jr. misses two point layup
|5:19
|+1
|Collin Murray-Boyles makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-20
|5:19
|+1
|Collin Murray-Boyles makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-19
|5:19
|Cameron Matthews personal foul (Collin Murray-Boyles draws the foul)
|5:39
|+2
|Cameron Matthews makes two point layup
|22-18
|5:47
|Cameron Matthews defensive rebound
|5:49
|Morris Ugusuk misses three point jump shot
|5:58
|Meechie Johnson defensive rebound
|6:00
|B.J. Mack blocks Dashawn Davis's two point layup
|6:19
|+2
|B.J. Mack makes two point jump shot
|20-18
|6:41
|+2
|Cameron Matthews makes two point layup
|20-16
|7:07
|+2
|Zachary Davis makes two point layup (Collin Murray-Boyles assists)
|18-16
|7:27
|Josh Hubbard turnover (offensive foul)
|7:27
|Josh Hubbard offensive foul
|7:41
|+1
|B.J. Mack makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-14
|7:41
|+1
|B.J. Mack makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-13
|7:41
|TV timeout
|7:41
|Josh Hubbard personal foul (B.J. Mack draws the foul)
|7:42
|B.J. Mack offensive rebound
|7:44
|B.J. Mack misses two point jump shot
|8:08
|Jimmy Bell Jr. personal foul
|8:08
|Gamecocks defensive rebound
|8:13
|Dashawn Davis misses three point jump shot
|8:21
|Dashawn Davis defensive rebound
|8:23
|Meechie Johnson misses three point jump shot
|8:47
|Shawn Jones Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|8:56
|Meechie Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Tolu Smith III steals)
|9:10
|+2
|D.J. Jeffries makes two point dunk
|18-12
|9:26
|+3
|Meechie Johnson makes three point jump shot
|16-12
|9:50
|+2
|Josh Hubbard makes two point layup (D.J. Jeffries assists)
|16-9
|10:11
|+3
|Meechie Johnson makes three point jump shot (Jacobi Wright assists)
|14-9
|10:35
|+3
|Josh Hubbard makes three point jump shot (Dashawn Davis assists)
|14-6
|10:44
|Bulldogs defensive rebound
|10:48
|Myles Stute misses three point jump shot
|11:14
|TV timeout
|11:14
|D.J. Jeffries turnover (lost ball) (B.J. Mack steals)
|11:53
|+3
|Jacobi Wright makes three point jump shot (Ta'Lon Cooper assists)
|11-6
|12:12
|Tolu Smith III turnover (traveling)
|12:31
|Jump ball. Myles Stute vs. Tolu Smith III (Bulldogs gains possession)
|12:33
|Zachary Davis turnover (bad pass) (Shawn Jones Jr. steals)
|12:56
|Cameron Matthews personal foul
|12:56
|Myles Stute defensive rebound
|12:58
|Myles Stute blocks Tolu Smith III's two point layup
|13:13
|Tolu Smith III defensive rebound
|13:15
|B.J. Mack misses two point jump shot
|13:32
|+1
|Tolu Smith III makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|11-3
|13:32
|Josh Gray shooting foul (Tolu Smith III draws the foul)
|13:32
|+2
|Tolu Smith III makes two point layup (Shawn Jones Jr. assists)
|10-3
|13:41
|Josh Gray personal foul
|13:50
|Myles Stute turnover (bad pass) (Cameron Matthews steals)
|14:06
|+2
|Josh Hubbard makes two point jump shot
|8-3
|14:13
|Dashawn Davis defensive rebound
|14:15
|Ta'Lon Cooper misses two point jump shot
|14:31
|Cameron Matthews turnover (out of bounds)
|15:01
|+2
|Myles Stute makes two point dunk (Ta'Lon Cooper assists)
|6-3
|15:03
|Gamecocks 30 second timeout
|15:03
|TV timeout
|15:03
|Shawn Jones Jr. personal foul (Myles Stute draws the foul)
|15:26
|+2
|Shakeel Moore makes two point dunk
|6-1
|15:33
|Collin Murray-Boyles turnover (lost ball) (Cameron Matthews steals)
|15:38
|Myles Stute defensive rebound
|15:40
|Josh Gray blocks Shawn Jones Jr.'s two point layup
|15:46
|Shawn Jones Jr. offensive rebound
|15:48
|Tolu Smith III misses two point layup
|16:13
|+1
|Meechie Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-1
|16:13
|Meechie Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:13
|Shakeel Moore shooting foul (Meechie Johnson draws the foul)
|16:27
|Myles Stute defensive rebound
|16:29
|Shakeel Moore misses three point jump shot
|16:43
|Stephen Clark turnover (lost ball) (Cameron Matthews steals)
|17:16
|+2
|Jimmy Bell Jr. makes two point layup (D.J. Jeffries assists)
|4-0
|17:28
|Shakeel Moore defensive rebound
|17:30
|B.J. Mack misses three point jump shot
|17:59
|+2
|Dashawn Davis makes two point layup
|2-0
|18:17
|Shakeel Moore defensive rebound
|18:19
|Meechie Johnson misses three point jump shot
|18:33
|Jump ball. Cameron Matthews vs. Meechie Johnson (Gamecocks gains possession)
|18:36
|Meechie Johnson defensive rebound
|18:38
|D.J. Jeffries misses three point jump shot
|18:47
|D.J. Jeffries offensive rebound
|18:47
|Jimmy Bell Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|18:47
|Jimmy Bell Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:47
|B.J. Mack personal foul (Jimmy Bell Jr. draws the foul)
|19:00
|Gamecocks turnover (shot clock violation)
|19:00
|Gamecocks offensive rebound
|19:02
|Meechie Johnson misses three point jump shot
|19:30
|B.J. Mack defensive rebound
|19:32
|Jimmy Bell Jr. misses two point hook shot
|20:00
|Cameron Matthews vs. Meechie Johnson (Bulldogs gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Gamecocks defensive rebound
|0:00
|Dashawn Davis misses two point jump shot
|0:00
|Dashawn Davis defensive rebound
|0:14
|Meechie Johnson misses two point jump shot
|0:16
|B.J. Mack defensive rebound
|0:39
|D.J. Jeffries misses three point jump shot
|0:41
|+ 3
|Myles Stute makes three point jump shot (Ta'Lon Cooper assists)
|0:57
|+ 2
|KeShawn Murphy makes two point layup (Shakeel Moore assists)
|1:27
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|1:39
|+ 2
|Meechie Johnson makes two point layup
|1:48
|Meechie Johnson defensive rebound
|1:56
|Team Stats
|Points
|28
|30
|Field Goals
|13-26 (50.0%)
|9-23 (39.1%)
|3-Pointers
|1-5 (20.0%)
|5-14 (35.7%)
|Free Throws
|1-3 (33.3%)
|7-8 (87.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|13
|15
|Offensive
|3
|2
|Defensive
|8
|9
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|5
|5
|Steals
|5
|1
|Blocks
|0
|3
|Turnovers
|6
|5
|Fouls
|9
|6
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Miss. St. 11-2
|76.2 PPG
|43.2 RPG
|15.7 APG
|South Carolina 12-1
|75.5 PPG
|41.2 RPG
|15.4 APG
|Top Scorers
|J. Hubbard G
|7 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|M. Johnson G
|9 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|
|50.0
|FG%
|39.1
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|35.7
|
|
|33.3
|FT%
|87.5
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Murphy
|4
|0
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Davis
|2
|4
|1
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|J. Bell Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Jeffries
|2
|1
|2
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|S. Moore
|2
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hubbard
|7
|0
|0
|3/3
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Smith
|5
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|10
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|T. Fort
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Jones Jr.
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|J. Scott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Russell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Myers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Alexander
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Chol
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Jackson III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Taylor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Stansbury
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|28
|11
|5
|13/26
|1/5
|1/3
|9
|88
|5
|0
|6
|3
|8
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Johnson
|9
|4
|0
|3/8
|2/6
|1/2
|0
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Z. Davis
|7
|0
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Stute
|5
|4
|0
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|B. Mack
|4
|3
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|15
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|T. Cooper
|0
|0
|3
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Wright
|3
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Murray-Boyles
|2
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Gray
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M. Ugusuk
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Sparkman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Grajzl
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Herro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Conyers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dibba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Bosmans-Verdonk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|30
|11
|5
|9/23
|5/14
|7/8
|6
|95
|1
|3
|5
|2
|9
