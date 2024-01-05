Pitt, Louisville looking to lock up first ACC win
The start of Atlantic Coast Conference play hasn't gone according to plan for Pittsburgh or Louisville.
The Panthers (9-5, 0-3 ACC) and Cardinals (5-8, 0-2) will attempt to crack the league win column when they meet on Saturday in Louisville. Pitt has swept the last three meetings by an average of 22.3 points.
The Panthers are coming off a 70-57 loss to No. 8 North Carolina on Tuesday. Pittsburgh shot just 30.9 percent from the field and 17.2 percent (5 of 29) from 3-point range against the Tar Heels.
Pitt forward Guillermo Diaz Graham isn't deterred by the lack of success so far against ACC opponents, including earlier losses to Syracuse and Clemson.
"I feel like these are lessons we're going to start taking and each of these losses are making us better," he said after the loss to North Carolina. "We felt like we played a good game, it's just at the end we weren't able to hit the shots. ... I don't think the feeling we have now is bad."
Freshman Carlton Carrington scored a season-high 20 points against the Tar Heels, who were held to their lowest scoring output of the season. Blake Hinson added 11 points and Diaz Graham had 10.
Louisville also enters with a two-game losing streak, falling by 19 points to Kentucky and by 24 to Virginia. The Cardinals missed 19 of their 25 3-point attempts in Wednesday's 77-53 loss against the Cavaliers.
"As the game went on, we lost our discipline, we lost our focus, and we lost our fight, to be honest with you," Cardinals coach Kenny Payne said. "Some of that's on us. It's culture. Some of that's on me and some of that's just on the players. We all are to blame, because we know how good teams are in this conference."
Skyy Clark leads Louisville with 15.2 points per game and Hinson paces Pitt with 18.9 points per game.
The Cardinals are 5-3 at home and the Panthers are 1-1 on the road.
--Field Level Media
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Carlton Carrington misses three point jump shot
|0:11
|+3
|Curtis Williams makes three point jump shot
|40-34
|0:40
|+1
|Jorge Diaz Graham makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-31
|0:40
|+1
|Jorge Diaz Graham makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|39-31
|0:40
|Curtis Williams shooting foul (Jorge Diaz Graham draws the foul)
|0:43
|Curtis Williams turnover (bad pass) (Jaland Lowe steals)
|1:14
|+3
|Jaland Lowe makes three point jump shot (Zack Austin assists)
|38-31
|1:27
|+1
|Ty-Laur Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-31
|1:27
|+1
|Ty-Laur Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-30
|1:27
|Jaland Lowe personal foul (Ty-Laur Johnson draws the foul)
|1:34
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield defensive rebound
|1:36
|Zack Austin misses two point layup
|2:01
|Ty-Laur Johnson turnover (bad pass)
|2:18
|+1
|Jorge Diaz Graham makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|35-29
|2:18
|+1
|Jorge Diaz Graham makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|34-29
|2:18
|+1
|Jorge Diaz Graham makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|33-29
|2:18
|Ty-Laur Johnson shooting foul (Jorge Diaz Graham draws the foul)
|2:51
|+3
|Mike James makes three point jump shot (Ty-Laur Johnson assists)
|32-29
|3:13
|Jaland Lowe turnover (offensive foul)
|3:13
|Jaland Lowe offensive foul (Kaleb Glenn draws the foul)
|3:23
|+2
|Mike James makes two point layup
|32-26
|3:43
|TV timeout
|3:43
|Federiko Federiko turnover (offensive foul)
|3:43
|Federiko Federiko offensive foul (Ty-Laur Johnson draws the foul)
|3:59
|Ty-Laur Johnson turnover (bad pass)
|4:20
|Blake Hinson turnover (offensive foul)
|4:20
|Blake Hinson offensive foul (Mike James draws the foul)
|4:24
|Skyy Clark personal foul (Guillermo Diaz Graham draws the foul)
|4:31
|Carlton Carrington defensive rebound
|4:33
|Mike James misses three point jump shot
|4:58
|+2
|Blake Hinson makes two point layup
|32-24
|5:17
|Guillermo Diaz Graham defensive rebound
|5:19
|Skyy Clark misses two point jump shot
|5:22
|Cardinals 30 second timeout
|5:22
|Carlton Carrington personal foul (Mike James draws the foul)
|5:42
|Skyy Clark defensive rebound
|5:44
|Zack Austin misses three point jump shot
|6:02
|Skyy Clark turnover (lost ball)
|6:07
|Skyy Clark defensive rebound
|6:09
|Zack Austin misses three point jump shot
|6:23
|Panthers 30 second timeout
|6:27
|+3
|Mike James makes three point jump shot (Curtis Williams assists)
|30-24
|6:34
|Ty-Laur Johnson defensive rebound
|6:36
|Blake Hinson misses three point jump shot
|6:47
|+2
|Kaleb Glenn makes two point layup
|30-21
|6:53
|Kaleb Glenn offensive rebound
|6:55
|Skyy Clark misses two point jump shot
|7:23
|+2
|Carlton Carrington makes two point layup
|30-19
|7:45
|+3
|Ty-Laur Johnson makes three point jump shot (Mike James assists)
|28-19
|7:59
|+1
|Blake Hinson makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|28-16
|7:59
|+1
|Blake Hinson makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|27-16
|7:59
|+1
|Blake Hinson makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|26-16
|7:59
|TV timeout
|7:59
|Skyy Clark shooting foul (Blake Hinson draws the foul)
|8:14
|Jaland Lowe defensive rebound
|8:16
|Curtis Williams misses three point jump shot
|8:37
|+2
|Carlton Carrington makes two point jump shot
|25-16
|8:54
|Ty-Laur Johnson turnover (bad pass)
|9:01
|Ty-Laur Johnson defensive rebound
|9:03
|Carlton Carrington misses three point jump shot
|9:19
|+2
|Kaleb Glenn makes two point dunk (Ty-Laur Johnson assists)
|23-16
|9:28
|Ty-Laur Johnson defensive rebound
|9:30
|William Jeffress misses three point jump shot
|9:34
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield personal foul (Guillermo Diaz Graham draws the foul)
|9:34
|Guillermo Diaz Graham offensive rebound
|9:36
|Jaland Lowe misses two point jump shot
|9:48
|Cardinals turnover (shot clock violation)
|9:50
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield misses three point jump shot
|10:21
|+2
|Federiko Federiko makes two point layup (Jorge Diaz Graham assists)
|23-14
|10:31
|Danilo Jovanovich turnover (lost ball) (Federiko Federiko steals)
|10:50
|+3
|Jaland Lowe makes three point jump shot (Carlton Carrington assists)
|21-14
|11:02
|Danilo Jovanovich personal foul (William Jeffress draws the foul)
|11:15
|TV timeout
|11:22
|+2
|Curtis Williams makes two point layup
|18-14
|11:27
|Jorge Diaz Graham turnover (bad pass) (Kaleb Glenn steals)
|11:34
|Kaleb Glenn turnover (lost ball) (Zack Austin steals)
|11:46
|Kaleb Glenn defensive rebound
|11:48
|Zack Austin misses three point jump shot
|12:09
|+2
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield makes two point dunk (Skyy Clark assists)
|18-12
|12:21
|Curtis Williams defensive rebound
|12:23
|Jorge Diaz Graham misses three point jump shot
|12:29
|Carlton Carrington defensive rebound
|12:31
|Curtis Williams misses two point jump shot
|12:44
|Zack Austin personal foul (Curtis Williams draws the foul)
|12:47
|Federiko Federiko personal foul (Brandon Huntley-Hatfield draws the foul)
|13:12
|+3
|Zack Austin makes three point jump shot (Jaland Lowe assists)
|18-10
|13:16
|Jaland Lowe defensive rebound
|13:18
|Zack Austin blocks Kaleb Glenn's two point layup
|13:31
|Ty-Laur Johnson defensive rebound
|13:33
|Blake Hinson misses two point jump shot
|13:37
|Blake Hinson offensive rebound
|13:39
|Carlton Carrington misses three point jump shot
|13:54
|+2
|Mike James makes two point layup
|15-10
|13:57
|Kaleb Glenn defensive rebound
|13:59
|Curtis Williams blocks Jaland Lowe's two point jump shot
|14:24
|+2
|Curtis Williams makes two point jump shot
|15-8
|14:46
|+3
|Carlton Carrington makes three point jump shot
|15-6
|14:55
|Kaleb Glenn turnover (offensive foul)
|14:55
|Kaleb Glenn offensive foul (Blake Hinson draws the foul)
|15:12
|+3
|Blake Hinson makes three point jump shot (Zack Austin assists)
|12-6
|15:21
|Jaland Lowe defensive rebound
|15:23
|Skyy Clark misses three point jump shot
|15:37
|Guillermo Diaz Graham turnover (bad pass)
|15:40
|Carlton Carrington defensive rebound
|15:42
|Carlton Carrington blocks Skyy Clark's two point layup
|15:54
|Skyy Clark defensive rebound
|15:56
|Guillermo Diaz Graham misses three point jump shot
|15:58
|TV timeout
|15:58
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield personal foul (Guillermo Diaz Graham draws the foul)
|15:58
|Guillermo Diaz Graham offensive rebound
|16:00
|Zack Austin misses three point jump shot
|16:19
|+2
|Mike James makes two point layup
|9-6
|16:40
|+3
|Zack Austin makes three point jump shot (Jaland Lowe assists)
|9-4
|17:05
|+2
|Ty-Laur Johnson makes two point jump shot
|6-4
|17:26
|Blake Hinson turnover (lost ball) (Ty-Laur Johnson steals)
|17:41
|+1
|Danilo Jovanovich makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-2
|17:41
|+1
|Danilo Jovanovich makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|6-1
|17:41
|Blake Hinson shooting foul (Danilo Jovanovich draws the foul)
|17:54
|+2
|Zack Austin makes two point layup (Carlton Carrington assists)
|6-0
|18:01
|Zack Austin defensive rebound
|18:03
|Ty-Laur Johnson misses three point jump shot
|18:14
|Blake Hinson turnover (bad pass)
|18:33
|Jaland Lowe defensive rebound
|18:35
|Danilo Jovanovich misses two point layup
|18:57
|Cardinals 30 second timeout
|19:00
|+2
|Zack Austin makes two point dunk
|4-0
|19:04
|Skyy Clark turnover (bad pass) (Zack Austin steals)
|19:15
|+2
|Blake Hinson makes two point layup
|2-0
|19:18
|Blake Hinson offensive rebound
|19:20
|Zack Austin misses three point jump shot
|19:25
|Guillermo Diaz Graham offensive rebound
|19:27
|Blake Hinson misses three point jump shot
|19:45
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield turnover (bad pass)
|20:00
|Guillermo Diaz Graham vs. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (Danilo Jovanovich gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|40
|34
|Field Goals
|13-30 (43.3%)
|13-24 (54.2%)
|3-Pointers
|6-19 (31.6%)
|4-9 (44.4%)
|Free Throws
|8-8 (100.0%)
|4-4 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|14
|12
|Offensive
|5
|1
|Defensive
|9
|11
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|7
|5
|Steals
|4
|2
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|7
|10
|Fouls
|8
|8
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Pittsburgh 9-5
|78.8 PPG
|45.4 RPG
|14.9 APG
|Louisville 5-8
|72.9 PPG
|40.2 RPG
|10.9 APG
|
|43.3
|FG%
|54.2
|
|
|31.6
|3PT FG%
|44.4
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Austin
|10
|1
|2
|4/10
|2/7
|0/0
|1
|-
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|B. Hinson
|10
|2
|0
|3/6
|1/3
|3/3
|2
|-
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|C. Carrington
|7
|3
|2
|3/6
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|J. Lowe
|6
|4
|2
|2/4
|2/2
|0/0
|2
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|G. Diaz Graham
|0
|4
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. James
|12
|0
|1
|5/6
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Johnson
|7
|4
|2
|2/3
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|-
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
|B. Huntley-Hatfield
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Jovanovich
|2
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|S. Clark
|0
|3
|1
|0/4
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. James
|12
|0
|1
|5/6
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Johnson
|7
|4
|2
|2/3
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
|B. Huntley-Hatfield
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Jovanovich
|2
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|S. Clark
|0
|3
|1
|0/4
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Glenn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. White
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Okorafor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Payne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Traynor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. McCool
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|34
|12
|5
|13/24
|4/9
|4/4
|8
|0
|2
|1
|10
|1
|11
