No. 6 Kentucky focused on rebounding as SEC play opens at Florida
No. 6 Kentucky focused on rebounding as SEC play opens at Florida
Although No. 6 Kentucky boasts one of the most explosive offenses in the nation, coach John Calipari still thinks his team has room for improvement.
Calipari will look for the Wildcats (10-2) to clean things up on the glass when they tip off Southeastern Conference action on Saturday afternoon against Florida in Gainesville, Fla.
It also will be the SEC opener for the Gators (10-3).
Kentucky averages the third-most points per game in the country (91.1) and has averaged 89.8 during its current four-game winning streak. The Wildcats most recently knocked off Illinois State 96-70 on Dec. 29, getting 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the field from Antonio Reeves, who was going against his former team.
Reserve Rob Dillingham supplied 16 points and D.J. Wagner added 14 as Kentucky shot 57.1 percent from the field and 44 percent from 3-point range vs. the Redbirds.
But one thing that stood out to Calipari was his team's effort on the boards, where the Wildcats were outrebounded 45-40.
"They blocked us out. We didn't go get any balls," Calipari said. "We got a few, but not like they did. That will concern me, but we've got time."
Calipari was most upset about the 24 offensive rebounds that Kentucky permitted, and he realizes another performance like that could spell danger in SEC play.
"Twenty-four offensive rebounds, you're not gonna win games in our league," Calipari said. "I think anybody and ... every coach that watched the game, cause no one else played (on Dec. 29), they're going to say we're just shooting it and running four guys at the rim."
The Wildcats have had plenty of time to think about how they can improve that part of their game, with a seven-day layoff ahead of Saturday's meeting with Florida.
Like Kentucky, the Gators have caught fire, too, rattling off six straight wins, including last Saturday's 97-72 drubbing of Quinnipiac.
Will Richard led five Gators scorers in double figures with 22 points, while Zyon Pullin netted 16. Tyrese Samuel recorded an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double, reaching 1,000 career points.
Florida coach Todd Golden believes his squad is starting to click at the right time.
"I think we're just getting more comfortable," Golden said. "It's a lot of new guys playing together, right? We only had two guys that really played last year that returned, and everybody that's in the program has a different role than last year. ...
"It's going to take a little bit to get to our potential, but I do feel like we're slowly getting there."
Walter Clayton Jr. averages a team-high 15.2 points per game for the Gators, and Reeves leads the Wildcats with 19.0 per contest. Both teams have five players with scoring averages in double figures.
Saturday will mark the 151st meeting between the teams, with Kentucky leading the all-time series 109-41. Florida is 0-2 against the Wildcats under Golden.
With a victory, the Gators would record their first seven-game winning streak since putting together a nine-game run during the 2016-17 season.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|7:39
|TV timeout
|7:39
|Denzel Aberdeen shooting foul (Ugonna Onyenso draws the foul)
|7:39
|+2
|Ugonna Onyenso makes two point cutting layup (Reed Sheppard assists)
|26-27
|7:44
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|7:46
|Will Richard misses three point jump shot
|7:57
|Micah Handlogten offensive rebound
|7:59
|Zyon Pullin misses two point driving layup
|8:05
|Reed Sheppard turnover (bad pass) (Zyon Pullin steals)
|8:17
|+2
|Zyon Pullin makes two point pullup jump shot
|24-27
|8:32
|+2
|Justin Edwards makes two point driving dunk
|24-25
|8:38
|Denzel Aberdeen turnover (bad pass) (Justin Edwards steals)
|8:52
|+1
|Reed Sheppard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-25
|8:52
|Reed Sheppard misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:52
|Thomas Haugh shooting foul (Reed Sheppard draws the foul)
|9:05
|Reed Sheppard defensive rebound
|9:07
|Walter Clayton Jr. misses three point stepback jump shot
|9:14
|Denzel Aberdeen defensive rebound
|9:16
|Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot
|9:30
|+3
|Denzel Aberdeen makes three point pullup jump shot (Walter Clayton Jr. assists)
|21-25
|10:00
|+2
|Reed Sheppard makes two point driving layup
|21-22
|10:06
|D.J. Wagner defensive rebound
|10:08
|Will Richard misses three point jump shot
|10:16
|+3
|Antonio Reeves makes three point pullup jump shot
|19-22
|10:25
|+3
|Walter Clayton Jr. makes three point stepback jump shot (Alex Condon assists)
|16-22
|10:48
|+2
|Antonio Reeves makes two point driving layup
|16-19
|10:55
|Reed Sheppard defensive rebound
|10:57
|Walter Clayton Jr. misses three point jump shot
|11:19
|Thomas Haugh defensive rebound
|11:19
|Tre Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|11:19
|Riley Kugel shooting foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)
|11:19
|+2
|Tre Mitchell makes two point driving layup
|14-19
|11:38
|+3
|Riley Kugel makes three point jump shot (Denzel Aberdeen assists)
|12-19
|11:57
|+1
|Reed Sheppard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-16
|11:57
|+1
|Reed Sheppard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-16
|11:57
|Riley Kugel shooting foul (Reed Sheppard draws the foul)
|12:06
|Thomas Haugh personal foul
|12:19
|TV timeout
|12:19
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|12:20
|+2
|Riley Kugel makes two point driving layup
|10-16
|12:23
|Rob Dillingham turnover (lost ball) (Riley Kugel steals)
|12:36
|+2
|Riley Kugel makes two point tip layup
|10-14
|12:37
|Riley Kugel offensive rebound
|12:39
|Riley Kugel misses two point driving floating jump shot
|12:45
|Rob Dillingham turnover (bad pass) (Riley Kugel steals)
|12:58
|+1
|Alex Condon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-12
|12:58
|Alex Condon misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:58
|Jordan Burks shooting foul (Alex Condon draws the foul)
|13:07
|Alex Condon defensive rebound
|13:09
|D.J. Wagner misses two point driving floating jump shot
|13:26
|+3
|Alex Condon makes three point bank jump shot (Zyon Pullin assists)
|10-11
|13:40
|Gators defensive rebound
|13:43
|Rob Dillingham misses two point driving floating bank jump shot
|13:53
|Ugonna Onyenso defensive rebound
|13:55
|Tyrese Samuel misses two point pullup jump shot
|14:02
|Riley Kugel defensive rebound
|14:04
|Reed Sheppard misses three point pullup jump shot
|14:29
|Ugonna Onyenso defensive rebound
|14:31
|Will Richard misses three point jump shot
|14:40
|+2
|Tre Mitchell makes two point putback layup
|10-8
|14:43
|Tre Mitchell offensive rebound
|14:45
|Tre Mitchell misses two point driving layup
|15:13
|TV timeout
|15:13
|Riley Kugel turnover (offensive foul)
|15:13
|Riley Kugel offensive foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)
|15:18
|Zyon Pullin defensive rebound
|15:20
|Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot
|15:26
|Reed Sheppard defensive rebound
|15:28
|Will Richard misses two point driving layup
|15:43
|Rob Dillingham turnover (bad pass) (Will Richard steals)
|15:53
|+2
|Zyon Pullin makes two point pullup jump shot
|8-8
|16:05
|Gators offensive rebound
|16:07
|Antonio Reeves blocks Walter Clayton Jr.'s two point driving layup
|16:14
|Micah Handlogten defensive rebound
|16:16
|Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot
|16:26
|+2
|Tyrese Samuel makes two point putback dunk
|8-6
|16:27
|Tyrese Samuel offensive rebound
|16:29
|Zyon Pullin misses two point driving layup
|16:37
|+2
|Antonio Reeves makes two point driving floating bank jump shot
|8-4
|16:53
|+2
|Zyon Pullin makes two point pullup jump shot
|6-4
|17:19
|+2
|D.J. Wagner makes two point driving layup
|6-2
|17:32
|Wildcats offensive rebound
|17:35
|Aaron Bradshaw misses three point jump shot
|17:46
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|17:48
|Micah Handlogten misses two point hook shot
|18:01
|+1
|Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-2
|18:01
|+1
|Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|3-2
|18:01
|Zyon Pullin shooting foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)
|18:20
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|18:22
|Zyon Pullin misses three point jump shot
|18:30
|Antonio Reeves turnover (lost ball) (Walter Clayton Jr. steals)
|18:57
|+2
|Walter Clayton Jr. makes two point driving layup
|2-2
|19:08
|+2
|Justin Edwards makes two point dunk
|2-0
|19:18
|Aaron Bradshaw defensive rebound
|19:20
|Tyrese Samuel misses two point layup
|19:31
|Tyrese Samuel defensive rebound
|19:33
|Will Richard blocks Aaron Bradshaw's two point dunk
|19:40
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|19:42
|Walter Clayton Jr. misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|Aaron Bradshaw vs. Micah Handlogten (Gators gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Denzel Aberdeen shooting foul (Ugonna Onyenso draws the foul)
|7:39
|+ 2
|Ugonna Onyenso makes two point cutting layup (Reed Sheppard assists)
|7:39
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|7:44
|Will Richard misses three point jump shot
|7:46
|Micah Handlogten offensive rebound
|7:57
|Zyon Pullin misses two point driving layup
|7:59
|Reed Sheppard turnover (bad pass) (Zyon Pullin steals)
|8:05
|+ 2
|Zyon Pullin makes two point pullup jump shot
|8:17
|+ 2
|Justin Edwards makes two point driving dunk
|8:32
|Denzel Aberdeen turnover (bad pass) (Justin Edwards steals)
|8:38
|+ 1
|Reed Sheppard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:52
|Team Stats
|Points
|26
|27
|Field Goals
|10-19 (52.6%)
|11-26 (42.3%)
|3-Pointers
|1-6 (16.7%)
|4-11 (36.4%)
|Free Throws
|5-7 (71.4%)
|1-2 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|13
|12
|Offensive
|1
|3
|Defensive
|11
|7
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|1
|4
|Steals
|1
|5
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|5
|2
|Fouls
|1
|7
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|52.6
|FG%
|42.3
|
|
|16.7
|3PT FG%
|36.4
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|50.0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Reeves
|7
|0
|0
|3/6
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|T. Mitchell
|6
|5
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|2/3
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|J. Edwards
|4
|0
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|U. Onyenso
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|D. Wagner
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Reeves
|7
|0
|0
|3/6
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|T. Mitchell
|6
|5
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|2/3
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|J. Edwards
|4
|0
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|U. Onyenso
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|D. Wagner
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Sheppard
|5
|3
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|3/4
|0
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|R. Dillingham
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|J. Burks
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Watkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Horn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Darbyshire
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Thiero
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Ivisic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Canada
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|26
|12
|1
|10/19
|1/6
|5/7
|1
|52
|1
|1
|5
|1
|11
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Pullin
|6
|1
|1
|3/6
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|W. Clayton Jr.
|5
|0
|1
|2/6
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Samuel
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|W. Richard
|0
|0
|0
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M. Handlogten
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Pullin
|6
|1
|1
|3/6
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|W. Clayton Jr.
|5
|0
|1
|2/6
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Samuel
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|W. Richard
|0
|0
|0
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M. Handlogten
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Kugel
|7
|2
|0
|3/4
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|5
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|A. Condon
|4
|1
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|1/2
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Aberdeen
|3
|1
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Haugh
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Szymczyk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Andersen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Kublickas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Josefsberg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Klatsky
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Rishwain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. May
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|27
|10
|4
|11/26
|4/11
|1/2
|7
|62
|5
|1
|2
|3
|7
-
DEP
GTWN32
34
1st 0.0 FS1
-
HOW
NCCU25
35
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
LAS
FOR46
37
1st 0.0 USA
-
7MARQ
HALL39
42
1st 0.0 CBSSN
-
LOW
NH31
30
1st 0.0
-
MSST
SC28
30
1st 0.0 CBS
-
PITT
LOU40
34
1st 0.0 CW
-
RUTG
IOWA34
41
1st 0.0 BTN
-
8UNC
16CLEM34
34
1st 0.0 ESP2
-
6UK
FLA26
27
1st 7:39 ESPN
-
BRY
UMBC0
0
-
COLG
NAVY0
0
-
HC
ARMY0
0
-
LAF
BU0
0
-
MER
VMI0
0
-
MIL
DET0
0
-
SAM
CIT0
0
-
SFU
WAG0
0
-
SJU
NOVA0
0
FOX
-
UGA
MIZZ0
0
SECN
-
WRST
PFW0
0
-
ALB
NJIT0
0
-
AMER
BUCK0
0
CBSSN
-
25AUB
ARK0
0
ESP2
-
CAMP
HAMP0
0
-
CMU
BALL0
0
-
DART
PENN0
0
-
DEL
HOFS0
0
-
DREX
W&M0
0
-
GWEB
HIPT0
0
-
HARV
PRIN0
0
-
JU
STET0
0
-
LEM
FDU0
0
-
LIU
STONEH0
0
-
ME
UVM0
0
-
MCNS
TXAMC0
0
-
MURR
EVAN0
0
-
NCAS
PRES0
0
-
UNCW
TOWS0
0
-
NIU
OHIO0
0
-
23PROV
CREI0
0
FS1
-
STL
GMU0
0
USA
-
TCU
2KAN0
0
CBS
-
TUL
NTEX0
0
ESPU
-
UVA
NCST0
0
ACCN
-
WMU
BUF0
0
-
WV
3HOU0
0
ESP+
-
MIA
WAKE0
0
CW
-
NEB
21WISC0
0
BTN
-
18BAYL
OKST0
0
ESP+
-
CHSO
LON0
0
-
GASO
ULM0
0
-
19JMAD
USM0
0
ESP+
-
UND
NAU0
0
-
ODU
ARST0
0
-
SHU
MRMK0
0
-
TNST
MORE0
0
-
UTA
SFA0
0
-
UTSA
RICE0
0
ESP+
-
GB
OAK0
0
-
ALCN
JAST0
0
-
ALA
VAN0
0
SECN
-
KENT
EMU0
0
-
BC
GT0
0
ESP2
-
BETHEL
SEMO0
0
-
COPP
DSU0
0
-
DUQ
LCHI0
0
CBSSN
-
EIU
UALR0
0
-
ETSU
UNCG0
0
-
FAMU
COOK0
0
-
17FAU
CHAR0
0
ESP+
-
GAST
USA0
0
-
GW
VCU0
0
USA
-
LIP
BELLAR0
0
-
MORG
UMES0
0
-
MOSU
BRAD0
0
-
NORF
SCST0
0
-
STBN
RICH0
0
-
STAN
USC0
0
PACN
-
SUU
UTVA0
0
-
UCD
UCI0
0
-
UNLV
SDSU0
0
CBS
-
VT
FSU0
0
ACCN
-
WINT
SCUP0
0
-
WOFF
WCU0
0
-
LIND
WIU0
0
-
NICH
HOUC0
0
-
APP
TROY0
0
-
FIU
JVST0
0
-
LEH
L-MD0
0
-
MRSH
TXST0
0
-
NDST
EWU0
0
-
PVAM
GRAM0
0
-
QUEEN
KNSW0
0
-
SELA
UNO0
0
-
MTST
SDST0
0
-
LT
SHOU0
0
-
CABP
SEA0
0
-
14DUKE
ND0
0
ACCN
-
IAST
11OKLA0
0
ESP+
-
LIB
WKY0
0
CBSSN
-
22MISS
5TENN0
0
SECN
-
ORST
WASH0
0
PACN
-
UTRGV
ABIL0
0
-
TXCC
UIW0
0
-
UCF
KSU0
0
ESP2
-
AAMU
UAPB0
0
-
TXSO
SOU0
0
-
CHAR
STON0
0
-
ALST
MVSU0
0
-
FURM
CHAT0
0
-
NCAT
ELON0
0
-
NEV
FRES0
0
-
NW ST
LAM0
0
-
PEAY
EKY0
0
-
SIU
ILST0
0
-
UCRV
LBSU0
0
-
UNF
FGCU0
0
-
COLO
ASU0
0
ESPU
-
CCAR
LA0
0
-
DU
NCO0
0
-
HAW
CSN0
0
-
NEOM
IDST0
0
-
OSU
IND0
0
FOX
-
PRST
UMKC0
0
-
SAC
STTHMN0
0
-
TTU
20TEX0
0
ESP2
-
UOP
PORT0
0
-
UTAH
10ARIZ0
0
PACN
-
VALP
UIC0
0
-
WEB
ORU0
0
CBSSN
-
CARK
UNA0
0
-
LSU
TXAM0
0
SECN
-
TNTC
SNIND0
0
-
UCSD
CSUF0
0
-
13COLST
UTST0
0
-
GCU
UTU0
0
-
SMC
LMU0
0
-
SDAK
MONT0
0
-
USD
24GONZ0
0
ESP+
-
CAL
UCLA0
0
PACN
-
CINCY
12BYU0
0
ESP2
-
ORE
WSU0
0
ESPU
-
SACL
PEP0
0
-
UCSB
CP0
0
-
WYO
NMEX0
0
CBSSN