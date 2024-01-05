No. 16 Clemson, coming off loss, faces mighty No. 8 North Carolina
No. 16 Clemson, coming off loss, faces mighty No. 8 North Carolina
The North Carolina-Clemson basketball rivalry has been one-sided for as long as ACC basketball followers can remember.
Predating current coach Hubert Davis' time on the Tar Heels bench, North Carolina legends such as Roy Williams, Dean Smith and Frank McGuire terrorized the Tigers since the two programs were members of the Southern Conference.
Coach Brad Brownell's No. 16 Tigers likely won't be thinking about their 23-135 all-time record against the team in Carolina Blue when they host No. 8 North Carolina on Saturday. Instead, Clemson will focus on picking up a marquee win after a disappointing loss to Miami on Wednesday.
Clemson (11-2, 1-1) held an eight-point lead early in the second half before Miami scored 60 points over the final 19 1/2 minutes en route to a 95-82 win.
"Disappointed in our performance, obviously, the last 20 minutes was maybe as bad of a defensive half as I have had as a coach," Brownell said. "We didn't do any of the things that we wanted to ... It was one of the few times this year where we kind of got out of sync. We just lost our flow on both ends in the second half, and I have got to do a better job."
Wednesday's loss was a rarity, as all five Clemson starters scored 11 or more points but were still sent home with a double-digit loss. The Tigers' scoring was led by fifth-year Syracuse transfer Joseph Girard III, who tallied 18 points, followed by senior big man PJ Hall, who had 17.
The defensive side of the ball plagued Clemson, allowing the Hurricanes to shoot 53 percent from the field and 45.8 percent on 3-pointers.
The ACC schedule-makers didn't do Clemson any favors, as the Tigers welcome a Tar Heels team that averages 85 points per game, just behind Miami (85.5) atop the conference leaderboard.
North Carolina (10-3, 2-0) will make the second of three stops on its current ACC road trip. Fresh off a 70-57 slugfest win at Pitt on Tuesday, the Tar Heels hope to extend their winning streak to four following a mid-December mini-skid.
Since dropping games to UConn and Kentucky, North Carolina has won three in a row by an average of 23.3 points.
The Tar Heels found a new way to win against Pitt: using suffocating defense. North Carolina allowed the Panthers to shoot just 30.9 percent from the field, including a dreadful 5-for-29 (17.2 percent) 3-point shooting performance.
North Carolina's defense has struggled at times this season -- allowing 72 points per game (third-most in the ACC) -- but it came through in Tuesday's victory.
"For us, it's limiting teams to one shot every possession," coach Hubert Davis said. "Trying to keep them off the free-throw line, cutting off paint touches, no shots at the rim, no dunks and no wide-open threes, and I felt like we did a really good job of that tonight."
On a night when the Tar Heels' defense shined, its leader eclipsed new heights on the offensive end.
Armando Bacot paced the scoring with 16 points and became the seventh player in program history to reach 2,000 career points. RJ Davis added 15 points in the victory and leads the team in scoring at 21.1 points per game, while Bacot adds 14.9 ppg.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:23
|Tar Heels 30 second timeout
|0:23
|Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|0:25
|Chauncey Wiggins misses three point jump shot
|0:38
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|0:42
|RJ Davis turnover (bad pass) (Ian Schieffelin steals)
|1:08
|+1
|Joseph Girard III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-34
|1:08
|+1
|Joseph Girard III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-33
|1:08
|Harrison Ingram shooting foul (Joseph Girard III draws the foul)
|1:17
|Ian Schieffelin defensive rebound
|1:19
|PJ Hall blocks Seth Trimble's two point jump shot
|1:40
|+2
|Chase Hunter makes two point jump shot
|34-32
|1:59
|Ian Schieffelin defensive rebound
|1:59
|Harrison Ingram misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:59
|+1
|Harrison Ingram makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-30
|1:59
|Chauncey Wiggins shooting foul (Harrison Ingram draws the foul)
|2:12
|Tar Heels defensive rebound
|2:12
|Joseph Girard III misses three point jump shot
|2:33
|+2
|Jalen Washington makes two point layup (Cormac Ryan assists)
|33-30
|2:55
|+2
|PJ Hall makes two point layup (Ian Schieffelin assists)
|31-30
|3:16
|+3
|Cormac Ryan makes three point jump shot (RJ Davis assists)
|31-28
|3:32
|RJ Davis defensive rebound
|3:34
|PJ Hall misses two point layup
|3:40
|TV timeout
|3:53
|+2
|Jalen Washington makes two point jump shot (Cormac Ryan assists)
|28-28
|4:12
|Jae'Lyn Withers defensive rebound
|4:14
|Chase Hunter misses three point jump shot
|4:39
|+2
|Cormac Ryan makes two point jump shot
|26-28
|4:50
|+1
|Ian Schieffelin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-28
|4:50
|+1
|Ian Schieffelin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-27
|4:50
|Zayden High shooting foul (Ian Schieffelin draws the foul)
|4:55
|Ian Schieffelin defensive rebound
|4:57
|Zayden High misses three point jump shot
|5:17
|+2
|Ian Schieffelin makes two point layup
|24-26
|5:18
|PJ Hall offensive rebound
|5:20
|Chauncey Wiggins misses three point jump shot
|5:32
|Chauncey Wiggins defensive rebound
|5:34
|Elliot Cadeau misses three point jump shot
|5:49
|Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|5:51
|Ian Schieffelin misses two point jump shot
|6:23
|+3
|Harrison Ingram makes three point jump shot (Armando Bacot assists)
|24-24
|6:41
|+2
|PJ Hall makes two point layup
|21-24
|6:43
|PJ Hall offensive rebound
|6:43
|Ian Schieffelin misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:43
|Zayden High personal foul (Ian Schieffelin draws the foul)
|6:43
|Harrison Ingram turnover (bad pass) (Ian Schieffelin steals)
|7:11
|+1
|Ian Schieffelin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-22
|7:11
|+1
|Ian Schieffelin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-21
|7:11
|TV timeout
|7:11
|Zayden High personal foul (Ian Schieffelin draws the foul)
|7:24
|+2
|Zayden High makes two point jump shot
|21-20
|7:50
|Chase Hunter turnover (bad pass) (Cormac Ryan steals)
|8:01
|Tigers defensive rebound
|8:01
|RJ Davis misses three point jump shot
|8:20
|Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|8:22
|Joseph Girard III misses three point jump shot
|8:55
|+2
|Armando Bacot makes two point layup (RJ Davis assists)
|19-20
|9:22
|+2
|Chase Hunter makes two point jump shot
|17-20
|9:39
|Ian Schieffelin defensive rebound
|9:41
|Harrison Ingram misses two point layup
|9:47
|RJ Davis defensive rebound
|9:49
|Joseph Girard III misses two point layup
|9:56
|Paxson Wojcik turnover (lost ball) (Ian Schieffelin steals)
|9:57
|Paxson Wojcik defensive rebound
|9:59
|Joseph Girard III misses two point jump shot
|10:29
|Josh Beadle defensive rebound
|10:31
|RJ Godfrey blocks RJ Davis's three point jump shot
|10:45
|Joseph Girard III personal foul (Paxson Wojcik draws the foul)
|11:02
|+1
|Ian Schieffelin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-18
|11:02
|+1
|Ian Schieffelin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-17
|11:02
|Jae'Lyn Withers shooting foul (Ian Schieffelin draws the foul)
|11:15
|+2
|Armando Bacot makes two point layup
|17-16
|11:44
|+2
|Ian Schieffelin makes two point layup (Josh Beadle assists)
|15-16
|12:00
|TV timeout
|12:00
|Paxson Wojcik personal foul (Joseph Girard III draws the foul)
|12:00
|Joseph Girard III defensive rebound
|12:00
|RJ Davis misses two point jump shot
|12:12
|+1
|Chase Hunter makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|15-14
|12:12
|Jalen Washington shooting foul
|12:12
|+2
|Chase Hunter makes two point layup
|15-13
|12:29
|+2
|Jae'Lyn Withers makes two point layup
|15-11
|12:31
|Jae'Lyn Withers offensive rebound
|12:33
|Paxson Wojcik misses two point layup
|12:38
|RJ Davis defensive rebound
|12:40
|Jalen Washington blocks Josh Beadle's two point layup
|12:44
|Josh Beadle defensive rebound
|12:46
|Jalen Washington misses three point jump shot
|13:01
|+2
|RJ Godfrey makes two point layup
|13-11
|13:14
|Paxson Wojcik turnover (bad pass) (Chase Hunter steals)
|13:16
|Paxson Wojcik offensive rebound
|13:18
|Josh Beadle blocks Seth Trimble's two point jump shot
|13:34
|Seth Trimble defensive rebound
|13:36
|PJ Hall misses three point jump shot
|13:50
|Tigers offensive rebound
|13:52
|Armando Bacot blocks Joseph Girard III's two point layup
|13:58
|Bas Leyte defensive rebound
|14:00
|Cormac Ryan misses three point jump shot
|14:08
|Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|14:10
|Chase Hunter misses three point jump shot
|14:30
|Joseph Girard III defensive rebound
|14:32
|Bas Leyte blocks Armando Bacot's two point layup
|14:46
|Jalen Washington defensive rebound
|14:48
|Dillon Hunter misses two point layup
|15:11
|Tigers defensive rebound
|15:11
|RJ Davis misses two point jump shot
|15:29
|+2
|Joseph Girard III makes two point jump shot
|13-9
|15:46
|+2
|RJ Davis makes two point layup (Armando Bacot assists)
|13-7
|16:00
|+1
|Joseph Girard III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-7
|16:00
|Joseph Girard III misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:00
|TV timeout
|16:00
|Elliot Cadeau shooting foul (Joseph Girard III draws the foul)
|16:06
|Bas Leyte defensive rebound
|16:08
|Harrison Ingram misses two point jump shot
|16:16
|Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|16:18
|Bas Leyte misses three point jump shot
|16:41
|+2
|Cormac Ryan makes two point jump shot
|11-6
|16:56
|Cormac Ryan offensive rebound
|16:56
|Harrison Ingram misses three point jump shot
|17:01
|Armando Bacot offensive rebound
|17:03
|Cormac Ryan misses three point jump shot
|17:09
|Ian Schieffelin personal foul (Armando Bacot draws the foul)
|17:09
|Armando Bacot offensive rebound
|17:11
|Ian Schieffelin blocks Armando Bacot's two point layup
|17:30
|+2
|Chase Hunter makes two point layup
|9-6
|17:41
|+2
|Elliot Cadeau makes two point layup
|9-4
|17:56
|+2
|Chauncey Wiggins makes two point jump shot
|7-4
|18:10
|+3
|Cormac Ryan makes three point jump shot (Harrison Ingram assists)
|7-2
|18:21
|Ian Schieffelin turnover (bad pass) (RJ Davis steals)
|18:35
|Chase Hunter defensive rebound
|18:35
|Armando Bacot misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|18:35
|PJ Hall shooting foul (Armando Bacot draws the foul)
|18:35
|+2
|Armando Bacot makes two point layup (Cormac Ryan assists)
|4-2
|18:38
|Cormac Ryan defensive rebound
|18:40
|Joseph Girard III misses two point jump shot
|19:09
|Harrison Ingram turnover (offensive foul)
|19:09
|Harrison Ingram offensive foul (Ian Schieffelin draws the foul)
|19:18
|PJ Hall turnover (bad pass) (Harrison Ingram steals)
|19:31
|+2
|RJ Davis makes two point jump shot (Elliot Cadeau assists)
|2-2
|19:44
|+1
|PJ Hall makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0-2
|19:44
|+1
|PJ Hall makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0-1
|19:44
|Elliot Cadeau shooting foul (PJ Hall draws the foul)
|20:00
|(Tigers gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|34
|34
|Field Goals
|15-32 (46.9%)
|11-27 (40.7%)
|3-Pointers
|3-11 (27.3%)
|0-8 (0.0%)
|Free Throws
|1-3 (33.3%)
|12-14 (85.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|19
|17
|Offensive
|5
|2
|Defensive
|13
|12
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|9
|2
|Steals
|3
|4
|Blocks
|2
|5
|Turnovers
|5
|3
|Fouls
|10
|4
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|8 North Carolina 10-3
|85.0 PPG
|42.2 RPG
|14.2 APG
|16 Clemson 11-2
|82.2 PPG
|41.2 RPG
|17.4 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Ryan G
|11.1 PPG
|3.7 RPG
|1.3 APG
|37.8 FG%
|
00
|. Schieffelin F
|8.5 PPG
|9.8 RPG
|2.2 APG
|56.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Ryan G
|10 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|I. Schieffelin F
|10 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|46.9
|FG%
|40.7
|
|
|27.3
|3PT FG%
|0.0
|
|
|33.3
|FT%
|85.7
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Ryan
|10
|2
|3
|4/6
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|16
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|A. Bacot
|6
|7
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|16
|0
|1
|0
|2
|5
|R. Davis
|4
|3
|2
|2/6
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|E. Cadeau
|2
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Trimble
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Schieffelin
|10
|4
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|6/7
|1
|16
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|C. Hunter
|9
|1
|0
|4/6
|0/2
|1/1
|0
|19
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|R. Godfrey
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C. Wiggins
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Hunter
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
