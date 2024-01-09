Syracuse out to beat Boston College for 11th straight time
After Boston College's road trip got off to a positive start, the improving Eagles will look to post another victory Wednesday when they visit Syracuse in Atlantic Coast Conference action.
BC (10-4, 1-2 ACC) has won five of its last six games, most recently a 95-87 triumph at Georgia Tech on Saturday in the opener of a three-game road swing. The Eagles matched their season high for points, thanks in large part to Devin McGlockton's career-high 30 points and Claudell Harris Jr.'s 26.
McGlockton and Harris combined to shoot 20 of 25 from the field and 7 of 8 from 3-point range as part of the Eagles' crisp 55.6 percent shooting effort from the floor, including 12 of 23 from long range.
"We just tightened up some screws on everything, and then the guys showed great character," BC coach Earl Grant said. "Our ball movement wasn't as good as it needed to be in the first half. ... In the second half, we did a better job of really valuing the possession, moving the ball."
The Orange (10-4, 1-2) were trending in the right direction as well before host Duke handed them an 86-66 defeat on Jan. 2. Syracuse's five-game winning streak came to an end despite 26 points from Malik Brown and 18 from Judah Mintz.
The issues for Syracuse included an inability to get stops, as Duke shot 52.5 percent from the floor and 8 of 17 from 3-point land. The Orange's 17 turnovers didn't help matters either.
"Once they started getting out and getting easy buckets, we started turning the ball over, kind of getting crammed," Syracuse guard Justin Taylor said. "That obviously hurt us."
Aside from Mintz and JJ Starling (nine points), the other three starters for the Orange totaled three points on three free throws in 40 combined minutes. They'll likely need an improved effort in order to beat the Eagles for the 11th straight time.
Last season, Syracuse posted a 14-point home victory and a nine-point road win.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Boston College 10-4
|80.4 PPG
|39.4 RPG
|14.9 APG
|Syracuse 10-4
|77.5 PPG
|41.4 RPG
|14.1 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|Q. Post
|14
|31.9
|18.1
|7.8
|3.4
|0.70
|2.10
|2.7
|52.2
|46.7
|82.0
|2.4
|5.4
|C. Harris Jr.
|13
|30.1
|15.5
|3.2
|1.9
|1.00
|0.00
|0.9
|50.3
|45.3
|68.8
|0.5
|2.7
|J. Zackery
|14
|32.5
|12.1
|3.2
|4.4
|1.70
|0.10
|1.4
|47.0
|28.6
|83.3
|0.7
|2.5
|D. McGlockton
|14
|27.9
|10.4
|6.1
|1.0
|0.60
|1.10
|0.6
|59.8
|38.1
|75.0
|2.1
|3.9
|D. Hand Jr.
|14
|16.6
|6.8
|2.1
|0.6
|0.50
|0.20
|0.4
|39.2
|37.5
|75.9
|0.3
|1.8
|P. Aligbe
|14
|23.4
|6.4
|4.6
|0.6
|0.80
|0.10
|0.8
|41.3
|10.0
|63.6
|1.4
|3.2
|M. Madsen
|14
|16.5
|5.9
|2.9
|0.9
|0.60
|0.10
|0.9
|42.9
|45.9
|100.0
|0.2
|2.6
|C. Kelley III
|14
|13.1
|3.6
|1.5
|1.4
|0.60
|0.10
|1.0
|33.9
|23.3
|60.0
|0.2
|1.3
|E. Strong
|8
|5.6
|1.8
|0.5
|0.4
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|42.9
|0.0
|50.0
|0.4
|0.1
|F. Payne
|5
|4.8
|1.6
|0.8
|0.6
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|27.3
|0.0
|100.0
|0.2
|0.6
|A. Mighty
|14
|6
|1.1
|1.1
|0.3
|0.10
|0.30
|0.1
|41.7
|0.0
|60.0
|0.4
|0.7
|A. Atiyeh
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Di Donna
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Jackson
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|E. Soares
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|14
|0.0
|80.4
|39.4
|14.9
|6.60
|4.10
|9.5
|47.2
|36.8
|75.4
|9.9
|26.1
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Mintz
|14
|31.4
|19.1
|3.0
|3.9
|2.30
|0.20
|3.0
|44.4
|35.7
|78.3
|0.5
|2.5
|J. Starling
|14
|34.5
|11.6
|3.8
|2.7
|0.90
|0.20
|2.1
|42.7
|26.8
|69.2
|0.9
|2.9
|C. Bell
|14
|24.4
|10.3
|2.1
|0.8
|0.50
|0.50
|1.1
|37.9
|35.3
|57.1
|0.2
|1.9
|M. Brown
|14
|23.5
|9.7
|5.7
|0.7
|2.10
|0.60
|0.8
|73.8
|33.3
|88.9
|2.4
|3.3
|Q. Copeland
|14
|20
|8.2
|5.5
|2.9
|1.30
|0.20
|2.1
|50.0
|17.6
|73.2
|1.5
|4
|J. Taylor
|14
|26.9
|6.6
|5.4
|1.6
|0.80
|0.40
|1.1
|33.3
|33.3
|66.7
|0.2
|5.2
|B. Williams
|10
|15.3
|5.4
|3.3
|1.2
|0.70
|0.90
|1.1
|45.7
|22.2
|53.3
|0.3
|3
|N. McLeod
|14
|14.6
|3.9
|4.3
|0.1
|0.20
|1.90
|0.4
|59.4
|0.0
|69.6
|2.1
|2.1
|K. Cuffe Jr.
|14
|11.3
|3.6
|1.1
|0.5
|0.60
|0.30
|0.8
|41.7
|37.0
|50.0
|0.2
|0.9
|N. Ruffin
|1
|2
|3.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Hima
|3
|5
|1.3
|1.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.7
|0.3
|P. Carey
|4
|3
|0.5
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.8
|A. Clayton
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|14
|0.0
|77.5
|41.4
|14.1
|9.20
|5.10
|12.7
|45.5
|32.2
|73.9
|10.5
|27.1
-
GB
IUPU0
0133 O/U
+8
12:00pm
-
L-MD
ARMY0
0124 O/U
-4
6:00pm
-
PFW
YSU0
0155.5 O/U
-3.5
6:30pm
-
NW
PSU0
0142.5 O/U
+2
6:30pm BTN
-
PROV
SJU0
0146 O/U
-7.5
6:30pm FS1
-
AMER
BU0
0133 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
BUCK
LEH0
0138.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
CHSO
GWEB0
0142 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
CHST
FDU0
0147.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
CIT
FURM0
0151 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
21CLEM
VT0
0145 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP2
-
ECU
TEMP0
0142.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm ESP+
-
FGCU
QUEEN0
0151 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
GASO
MRSH0
0152.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
JVST
LIB0
0130.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
3KAN
UCF0
0144.5 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
LAF
COLG0
0130.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
LAS
MASS0
0153.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm
-
LOU
MIA0
0157.5 O/U
-16.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
MER
WOFF0
0143.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
NAVY
HC0
0135 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
NCAS
HIPT0
0155 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
NKY
OAK0
0148 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
STET
KNSW0
0161 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
JOES
STL0
0151.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm CBSSN
-
5TENN
MSST0
0139 O/U
+2
7:00pm SECN
-
TLSA
CHAR0
0134 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
WCU
ETSU0
0144 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
WINT
PRES0
0141 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
WRST
RMU0
0158.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
ILST
BELM0
0148 O/U
-6
7:30pm
-
WKY
SHOU0
0156 O/U
-2
7:30pm
-
EVAN
BRAD0
0144 O/U
-13
8:00pm
-
UIC
UNI0
0139.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
INST
DRKE0
0156 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
MURR
MOSU0
0146.5 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm
-
SIU
VALP0
0135 O/U
+9.5
8:00pm
-
UTSA
13MEM0
0162.5 O/U
-19
8:00pm ESP+
-
7UNC
NCST0
0154 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm ESPN
-
4UCONN
XAV0
0145.5 O/U
+4.5
8:30pm FS1
-
LA
TROY0
0145.5 O/U
-2.5
8:30pm
-
15WISC
OSU0
0136.5 O/U
-1.5
8:30pm BTN
-
ARK
UGA0
0153 O/U
-3
9:00pm ESPU
-
BC
SYR0
0156 O/U
-4
9:00pm ACCN
-
BUT
11MARQ0
0154 O/U
-12
9:00pm CBSSN
-
FLA
MISS0
0158.5 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm SECN
-
9OKLA
TCU0
0147 O/U
-4
9:00pm ESP2
-
WSU
USC0
0147 O/U
-6.5
10:30pm FS1
-
COLO
CAL0
0149 O/U
+3.5
11:00pm ESPU