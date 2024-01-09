Devin Askew done for season as Cal braces for Colorado
Devin Askew done for season as Cal braces for Colorado
Although Cal saw a 19-game Pac-12 losing streak come to end this past weekend, the Golden Bears are still facing plenty of adversity as they prepare to face Colorado on Wednesday night in Berkeley, Calif.
Cal (5-10, 1-3 Pac-12) will be without senior point guard Devin Askew for the rest of the season as he deals with a left foot injury. He appeared in just six games, averaging 6.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
Askew will be applying for a medical redshirt as he attempts to return next season.
"It's a tough loss for us, a real tough loss," said Jaylon Tyson, who is playing point guard in Askew's place. "We haven't had him a majority of the season. Wish the best for him, wish he recovers well."
Tyson is averaging a team-high 20.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He scored a game-high 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting to go along with six boards as the Golden Bears beat UCLA 66-57 Saturday to end their conference skid.
Fardaws Aimaq supplied 13 points and 14 rebounds against the Bruins, while Jalen Cone had 12 points.
Meanwhile, Colorado (11-4, 2-2) has encouraging news on the injury front, as freshman forward Cody Williams could potentially be in the lineup against Cal after missing seven games with a wrist ailment.
"I'm hopeful he'll be back Wednesday," Buffaloes coach Tad Boyle told BuffZone. "But we'll see."
In seven games (all starts) this season, Williams has averaged 14.0 points while shooting 62.3 percent from the field.
Colorado won its first five games without Williams before losing at Arizona and Arizona State last week.
Buffaloes forward Tristan da Silva missed three games due to an ankle injury before returning for Saturday's 76-73 loss to the Sun Devils. He had 17 points in 36 minutes against Arizona State.
First-year Cal coach Mark Madsen coached his former team, Utah Valley, to a victory at Colorado last season in the second round of the NIT.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Colorado 11-4
|81.2 PPG
|41.3 RPG
|17.5 APG
|California 5-10
|75.1 PPG
|41.0 RPG
|12.5 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Simpson
|15
|31.7
|20.5
|4.9
|4.3
|1.80
|0.00
|2.3
|53.1
|45.0
|86.7
|0.7
|4.3
|T. da Silva
|12
|30.9
|15.8
|5.2
|2.8
|1.10
|0.50
|2.0
|52.4
|36.8
|83.0
|0.9
|4.3
|C. Williams
|7
|28.1
|14.0
|3.6
|2.0
|0.90
|0.30
|2.0
|62.3
|60.0
|66.7
|1
|2.6
|J. Hadley
|15
|30.9
|10.6
|5.3
|2.6
|1.30
|0.30
|1.2
|56.3
|41.7
|82.6
|1.5
|3.7
|J. Hammond III
|14
|23.4
|9.2
|2.5
|2.3
|0.50
|0.20
|2.0
|51.6
|45.7
|75.0
|0.7
|1.8
|E. Lampkin Jr.
|15
|25.8
|9.1
|7.3
|2.5
|0.30
|0.30
|2.7
|52.0
|0.0
|68.0
|2.5
|4.8
|L. O'Brien
|15
|23.7
|7.1
|4.3
|1.3
|0.90
|0.50
|0.9
|43.8
|40.5
|63.6
|1.3
|3.1
|J. Ruffin
|4
|16
|3.8
|3.3
|1.3
|0.00
|0.30
|2.0
|29.4
|11.1
|100.0
|0.5
|2.8
|R. Smith
|7
|11.9
|2.9
|1.1
|0.7
|0.10
|0.00
|0.6
|33.3
|45.5
|71.4
|0
|1.1
|B. Dak
|10
|8.5
|1.8
|1.7
|0.5
|0.20
|0.10
|0.3
|31.3
|20.0
|53.8
|0.4
|1.3
|A. Diop
|15
|8.5
|1.7
|0.9
|0.4
|0.20
|0.10
|0.9
|39.1
|0.0
|70.0
|0.4
|0.5
|H. Carrington
|11
|6.5
|1.4
|0.8
|0.0
|0.10
|0.10
|0.2
|41.7
|0.0
|62.5
|0.2
|0.6
|G. Gerhardt
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Hurlburt
|7
|2.9
|0.0
|0.1
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0
|Total
|15
|0.0
|81.2
|41.3
|17.5
|6.50
|2.10
|14.3
|50.6
|39.5
|77.1
|10.4
|27.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Tyson
|14
|34.3
|20.1
|7.3
|3.2
|1.60
|0.50
|3.6
|50.2
|35.3
|78.6
|1.9
|5.4
|F. Aimaq
|15
|32.3
|15.5
|10.7
|2.1
|0.90
|0.90
|2.7
|49.7
|36.0
|61.8
|3.5
|7.1
|J. Cone
|15
|36.3
|14.3
|2.3
|2.3
|0.70
|0.10
|1.5
|34.2
|32.7
|81.8
|0.4
|1.9
|K. Kennedy
|8
|32.5
|10.8
|5.6
|2.6
|1.60
|0.40
|1.1
|40.0
|25.8
|72.0
|1.5
|4.1
|J. Celestine
|10
|22.5
|7.9
|2.4
|0.7
|0.30
|0.40
|0.6
|50.9
|51.7
|76.9
|0.2
|2.2
|D. Askew
|6
|24.3
|6.2
|4.2
|2.5
|0.70
|0.00
|1.8
|31.3
|14.3
|78.9
|0.7
|3.5
|G. Newell
|15
|23.3
|5.8
|3.1
|0.4
|0.50
|0.20
|1.5
|41.0
|30.3
|56.3
|1.3
|1.9
|R. Brown Jr.
|15
|14.2
|3.9
|1.1
|0.7
|0.30
|0.00
|0.9
|47.6
|52.0
|100.0
|0.3
|0.7
|N. Okafor
|9
|7.7
|1.9
|1.7
|0.6
|0.20
|0.40
|0.2
|38.9
|0.0
|100.0
|0.7
|1
|G. Larson
|13
|8.2
|1.8
|1.5
|0.2
|0.20
|0.30
|0.3
|35.3
|37.5
|64.3
|0.8
|0.7
|V. Pavlovic
|7
|6
|0.9
|0.3
|0.3
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|M. Bowser
|6
|16.8
|0.5
|2.7
|0.2
|0.50
|0.00
|0.3
|12.5
|16.7
|0.0
|0.2
|2.5
|D. Curtis
|6
|6.2
|0.0
|0.7
|1.0
|0.20
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.7
|J. McCloskey
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|W. Robinson
|5
|3
|0.0
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0
|Total
|15
|0.0
|75.1
|41.0
|12.5
|6.00
|2.70
|13.4
|43.3
|33.8
|72.5
|11.7
|25.9
-
GB
IUPU0
0133 O/U
+8
12:00pm
-
L-MD
ARMY0
0124 O/U
-4
6:00pm
-
PFW
YSU0
0155.5 O/U
-3.5
6:30pm
-
NW
PSU0
0142.5 O/U
+2
6:30pm BTN
-
PROV
SJU0
0146 O/U
-7.5
6:30pm FS1
-
AMER
BU0
0133 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
BUCK
LEH0
0138.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
CHSO
GWEB0
0142 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
CHST
FDU0
0147.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
CIT
FURM0
0151 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
21CLEM
VT0
0145 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP2
-
ECU
TEMP0
0142.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm ESP+
-
FGCU
QUEEN0
0151 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
GASO
MRSH0
0152.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
JVST
LIB0
0130.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
3KAN
UCF0
0144.5 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
LAF
COLG0
0130.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
LAS
MASS0
0153.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm
-
LOU
MIA0
0157.5 O/U
-16.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
MER
WOFF0
0143.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
NAVY
HC0
0135 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
NCAS
HIPT0
0155 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
NKY
OAK0
0148 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
STET
KNSW0
0161 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
JOES
STL0
0151.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm CBSSN
-
5TENN
MSST0
0139 O/U
+2
7:00pm SECN
-
TLSA
CHAR0
0134 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
WCU
ETSU0
0144 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
WINT
PRES0
0141 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
WRST
RMU0
0158.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
ILST
BELM0
0148 O/U
-6
7:30pm
-
WKY
SHOU0
0156 O/U
-2
7:30pm
-
EVAN
BRAD0
0144 O/U
-13
8:00pm
-
UIC
UNI0
0139.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
INST
DRKE0
0156 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
MURR
MOSU0
0146.5 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm
-
SIU
VALP0
0135 O/U
+9.5
8:00pm
-
UTSA
13MEM0
0162.5 O/U
-19
8:00pm ESP+
-
7UNC
NCST0
0154 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm ESPN
-
4UCONN
XAV0
0145.5 O/U
+4.5
8:30pm FS1
-
LA
TROY0
0145.5 O/U
-2.5
8:30pm
-
15WISC
OSU0
0136.5 O/U
-1.5
8:30pm BTN
-
ARK
UGA0
0153 O/U
-3
9:00pm ESPU
-
BC
SYR0
0156 O/U
-4
9:00pm ACCN
-
BUT
11MARQ0
0154 O/U
-12
9:00pm CBSSN
-
FLA
MISS0
0158.5 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm SECN
-
9OKLA
TCU0
0147 O/U
-4
9:00pm ESP2
-
WSU
USC0
0147 O/U
-6.5
10:30pm FS1
-
COLO
CAL0
0149 O/U
+3.5
11:00pm ESPU