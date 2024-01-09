After first loss, Ole Miss aims to rebound vs. Florida
Ole Miss has accomplished a lot so far in Chris Beard's first season as head coach.
The Rebels tied a school record by winning their first 13 games of the season and entered The Associated Press Top 25 poll.
Now Ole Miss (13-1, 0-1 Southeastern Conference) will have to respond to a loss for the first time this season when they host Florida on Wednesday in Oxford, Miss. The Rebels dropped a 90-64 decision to No. 5 Tennessee in their conference opener on Saturday in Knoxville, Tenn.
Beard called the loss to Tennessee "a tale of two halves" after the Rebels allowed a 3-pointer with two seconds left to give the Volunteers a nine-point halftime lead. Tennessee outscored Ole Miss 50-33 in the second half.
"They executed their game plan a lot better than we did in the second half," he said. "They definitely handled us in the second half. They were more physical than us, more competitive. They executed a lot better than we did. They just kicked us in the second half."
The Gators (10-4, 0-1) also are coming off a loss in their conference opener. They were competitive at home against No. 6 Kentucky before seeing their six-game winning streak come to a halt in an 87-85 defeat.
The Wildcats' Aaron Bradshaw made a 3-pointer to break a 76-all tie with 1:27 left and Reed Sheppard helped keep Kentucky on top by making six consecutive free throws in the final 19 seconds.
"One shot here, one turnover there, that's the tough thing," Florida coach Todd Golden said. "One possession could have changed the direction of the game.
"It's all part of the growth of where we're trying to get. We led for 30 minutes. We were right there. That's going to sting. No moral victories, but fair to say this program is on the right track."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|W. Clayton Jr.
|14
|29.6
|15.7
|3.9
|3.3
|1.40
|0.90
|2.6
|45.2
|34.1
|76.5
|0.7
|3.1
|Z. Pullin
|11
|29.5
|14.9
|3.5
|4.8
|0.90
|0.00
|1.3
|45.0
|44.0
|81.5
|0.6
|2.8
|T. Samuel
|14
|27.5
|13.5
|8.7
|1.9
|1.50
|0.90
|1.9
|62.2
|25.0
|51.4
|3.2
|5.5
|R. Kugel
|13
|28.1
|11.8
|4.2
|1.8
|1.40
|0.30
|2.8
|38.1
|26.7
|65.8
|1.2
|2.9
|W. Richard
|14
|29.3
|11.1
|3.6
|1.2
|0.80
|0.50
|1.4
|41.0
|35.1
|74.4
|1.5
|2.1
|A. Condon
|14
|19.5
|8.3
|6.6
|1.4
|0.50
|1.20
|1.7
|46.4
|26.3
|64.7
|2
|4.6
|M. Handlogten
|12
|17.7
|6.8
|7.5
|0.7
|0.30
|1.00
|0.8
|66.1
|80.0
|25.0
|3.8
|3.7
|T. Haugh
|14
|16.1
|4.6
|4.6
|0.8
|0.40
|0.60
|0.6
|47.2
|33.3
|42.1
|1.5
|3.1
|D. Aberdeen
|12
|11.7
|3.8
|1.2
|1.3
|0.30
|0.10
|0.5
|40.9
|26.7
|55.6
|0.3
|0.9
|B. Andersen
|1
|1
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Rishwain
|8
|7.6
|1.6
|1.6
|0.8
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|36.4
|40.0
|50.0
|0.3
|1.4
|K. Kublickas
|6
|5
|0.8
|0.5
|0.7
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|50.0
|0.0
|75.0
|0.2
|0.3
|C. Josefsberg
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Klatsky
|4
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. May
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|14
|0.0
|86.2
|47.9
|16.4
|7.20
|5.40
|13.4
|46.8
|33.2
|65.1
|15.8
|29.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Murrell
|14
|34.4
|16.4
|3.8
|2.8
|2.10
|0.30
|2.0
|46.8
|38.6
|70.6
|0.5
|3.3
|A. Flanigan
|14
|31.9
|16.2
|7.3
|3.4
|1.60
|0.80
|2.1
|42.5
|39.1
|79.5
|1.7
|5.6
|J. Murray
|14
|31.1
|14.4
|2.5
|3.6
|1.20
|0.60
|1.8
|45.8
|45.6
|69.0
|0.1
|2.4
|J. Brakefield
|14
|28
|11.6
|5.7
|2.1
|0.90
|0.60
|1.0
|48.6
|39.0
|82.6
|1.8
|3.9
|T. Caldwell
|14
|22.9
|7.4
|3.1
|1.4
|0.50
|0.00
|1.2
|42.7
|40.6
|72.4
|0.8
|2.3
|B. Murray
|5
|17.8
|6.0
|2.0
|1.2
|0.80
|0.20
|1.2
|52.6
|40.0
|88.9
|0.4
|1.6
|J. Sharp
|14
|18.5
|3.9
|4.4
|0.7
|1.00
|2.60
|0.4
|61.5
|0.0
|60.0
|1.4
|3.1
|M. Cisse
|8
|15.5
|3.3
|3.9
|0.4
|0.80
|1.50
|1.1
|44.0
|0.0
|26.7
|1.6
|2.3
|R. Marshall
|12
|5.4
|1.6
|1.1
|0.4
|0.20
|0.20
|0.4
|72.7
|0.0
|75.0
|0.3
|0.8
|R. Cowherd
|10
|8.8
|1.0
|0.5
|0.2
|0.50
|0.20
|0.3
|36.4
|25.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.4
|A. Nunez
|13
|6.6
|0.5
|0.3
|0.8
|0.40
|0.00
|0.2
|22.2
|25.0
|50.0
|0.1
|0.2
|C. Brent
|3
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. McGrath
|4
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|14
|0.0
|76.4
|38.1
|15.9
|8.90
|6.10
|10.5
|46.2
|40.2
|72.9
|9.4
|25.4
-
GB
IUPU0
0133 O/U
+8
12:00pm
-
L-MD
ARMY0
0124 O/U
-4
6:00pm
-
PFW
YSU0
0155.5 O/U
-3.5
6:30pm
-
NW
PSU0
0142.5 O/U
+2
6:30pm BTN
-
PROV
SJU0
0146 O/U
-7.5
6:30pm FS1
-
AMER
BU0
0133 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
BUCK
LEH0
0138.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
CHSO
GWEB0
0142 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
CHST
FDU0
0147.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
CIT
FURM0
0151 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
21CLEM
VT0
0145 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP2
-
ECU
TEMP0
0142.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm ESP+
-
FGCU
QUEEN0
0151 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
GASO
MRSH0
0152.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
JVST
LIB0
0130.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
3KAN
UCF0
0144.5 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
LAF
COLG0
0130.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
LAS
MASS0
0153.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm
-
LOU
MIA0
0157.5 O/U
-16.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
MER
WOFF0
0143.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
NAVY
HC0
0135 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
NCAS
HIPT0
0155 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
NKY
OAK0
0148 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
STET
KNSW0
0161 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
JOES
STL0
0151.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm CBSSN
-
5TENN
MSST0
0139 O/U
+2
7:00pm SECN
-
TLSA
CHAR0
0134 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
WCU
ETSU0
0144 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
WINT
PRES0
0141 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
WRST
RMU0
0158.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
ILST
BELM0
0148 O/U
-6
7:30pm
-
WKY
SHOU0
0156 O/U
-2
7:30pm
-
EVAN
BRAD0
0144 O/U
-13
8:00pm
-
UIC
UNI0
0139.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
INST
DRKE0
0156 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
MURR
MOSU0
0146.5 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm
-
SIU
VALP0
0135 O/U
+9.5
8:00pm
-
UTSA
13MEM0
0162.5 O/U
-19
8:00pm ESP+
-
7UNC
NCST0
0154 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm ESPN
-
4UCONN
XAV0
0145.5 O/U
+4.5
8:30pm FS1
-
LA
TROY0
0145.5 O/U
-2.5
8:30pm
-
15WISC
OSU0
0136.5 O/U
-1.5
8:30pm BTN
-
ARK
UGA0
0153 O/U
-3
9:00pm ESPU
-
BC
SYR0
0156 O/U
-4
9:00pm ACCN
-
BUT
11MARQ0
0154 O/U
-12
9:00pm CBSSN
-
FLA
MISS0
0158.5 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm SECN
-
9OKLA
TCU0
0147 O/U
-4
9:00pm ESP2
-
WSU
USC0
0147 O/U
-6.5
10:30pm FS1
-
COLO
CAL0
0149 O/U
+3.5
11:00pm ESPU