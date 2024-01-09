Boo Buie's steady play leads Northwestern into clash at Penn State
Northwestern senior Boo Buie has matched his jersey number and turnover total three times this season.
The Wildcats and their wearer of No. 0 will like their chances if that happens again during Northwestern's Big Ten matchup against Penn State on Wednesday at University Park, Pa.
"I think a main formula for us is taking care of the ball and sharing the ball," Wildcats coach Chris Collins said.
Northwestern (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) followed that path on Sunday, distributing 22 assists on 32 made baskets while committing just five turnovers.
While Ty Berry paced the team with 22 points to key an 88-74 home win against Michigan State, Buie wasn't far behind, contributing 19 points and 10 assists for his first career double-double. He had zero turnovers for the second time in conference play.
"I've really just been trying to make the right read every single time and get our offense the best shot every time down the floor, especially if I have the ball," Buie said.
The Wildcats, who have won four of five, will try to slow a Penn State team that has won three of four.
The Nittany Lions (8-7, 2-2) rebounded from a 31-point loss on Jan. 4 at Michigan State with a 79-73 neutral-court victory against Michigan on Sunday.
After trailing by 10 points at the break, Penn State erupted for 52 points. Ace Baldwin Jr., who led the way with 25 points, credited the team for heeding coach Mike Rhoades' challenge.
"Just staying together, and like coach says, 'Just fight adversity, because we're eventually going to hit,' " Baldwin said. "It's how are you going to bounce back. The last two practices, it was great. We came out just ready to go, ready for (Sunday)."
Baldwin especially relished the opportunity to suit up at the storied Palestra in Philadelphia.
"I wish we could play here every home game," he said. "I love it here. Just the atmosphere."
The Bryce Jordan Center has been kind to the Nittany Lions. They're 8-1 in true home games this season, including a conference win against Ohio State in December.
Penn State boasts a five-game winning streak against Northwestern, with each game decided by seven points or less.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Northwestern 11-3
|73.5 PPG
|33.4 RPG
|16.6 APG
|Penn State 8-7
|76.5 PPG
|36.1 RPG
|11.5 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Buie
|14
|35.1
|18.1
|3.5
|4.9
|1.20
|0.10
|2.2
|44.0
|33.3
|86.7
|0.6
|2.9
|B. Barnhizer
|14
|35.5
|13.2
|7.4
|2.6
|1.90
|0.80
|1.4
|39.8
|31.0
|73.3
|1.8
|5.6
|R. Langborg
|14
|33.1
|12.1
|2.9
|2.9
|1.00
|0.20
|1.2
|44.9
|40.3
|77.3
|0.2
|2.6
|T. Berry
|14
|30.1
|11.8
|3.7
|1.3
|1.60
|0.00
|1.1
|48.0
|43.4
|82.4
|0.5
|3.2
|N. Martinelli
|14
|19.1
|7.3
|2.9
|1.0
|0.60
|0.10
|0.5
|59.5
|36.4
|76.9
|1.3
|1.6
|L. Hunger
|12
|9.3
|4.3
|1.6
|0.5
|0.10
|0.30
|0.1
|63.6
|27.3
|58.3
|0.6
|1
|M. Nicholson
|14
|19.1
|4.3
|3.4
|1.9
|0.50
|1.40
|0.4
|61.9
|0.0
|53.3
|1.2
|2.1
|B. Preston
|13
|12.5
|2.3
|3.2
|1.0
|0.40
|0.50
|0.6
|39.3
|0.0
|36.4
|1.5
|1.6
|G. Hurlburt
|2
|1
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Clayton
|13
|9.1
|0.7
|0.8
|0.8
|0.40
|0.00
|0.5
|26.7
|16.7
|0.0
|0.1
|0.8
|J. Mullins
|6
|3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|14
|0.0
|73.5
|33.4
|16.6
|7.60
|3.40
|8.8
|46.6
|36.9
|72.4
|8.7
|22.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Clary
|15
|30.7
|18.4
|3.3
|2.9
|1.20
|0.10
|2.1
|48.3
|36.2
|83.6
|0.5
|2.9
|A. Baldwin Jr.
|15
|32.9
|13.6
|1.8
|4.3
|2.50
|0.30
|2.2
|36.7
|28.2
|81.1
|0.5
|1.3
|Q. Wahab
|15
|25.5
|9.7
|8.5
|0.6
|0.70
|1.40
|1.2
|65.9
|0.0
|71.2
|3
|5.5
|D. Dunn
|15
|16.6
|7.4
|1.9
|0.5
|0.70
|0.00
|0.9
|43.3
|35.7
|64.3
|0.6
|1.3
|P. Johnson
|13
|21.2
|6.7
|3.5
|0.2
|0.90
|0.20
|0.1
|32.9
|24.4
|69.0
|1.6
|1.8
|Z. Hicks
|15
|24.1
|6.5
|3.3
|1.1
|0.70
|0.10
|1.1
|32.7
|30.5
|62.5
|0.8
|2.5
|N. Kern Jr.
|14
|22.7
|5.9
|4.5
|1.5
|1.10
|0.80
|2.1
|50.8
|0.0
|70.0
|1.1
|3.4
|J. Brown
|10
|7.9
|3.7
|0.3
|0.0
|0.40
|0.10
|0.3
|40.6
|40.7
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|L. O'Boyle
|15
|13.6
|2.8
|1.3
|0.3
|0.50
|0.20
|0.3
|31.6
|28.1
|90.0
|0.5
|0.9
|R. Mitchell
|13
|9.4
|2.5
|1.3
|0.2
|0.60
|0.00
|0.5
|27.3
|23.1
|64.3
|0.2
|1.1
|D. Lilley
|10
|7.2
|2.1
|2.1
|0.1
|0.10
|0.10
|0.4
|64.3
|0.0
|50.0
|0.8
|1.3
|B. Gudmundsson
|5
|1.6
|1.2
|0.4
|0.2
|0.00
|0.20
|0.4
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0
|F. Aire
|2
|2.5
|1.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0
|D. Conlan
|5
|1.2
|0.4
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.2
|0.2
|A. Christos
|4
|1.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|15
|0.0
|76.5
|36.1
|11.5
|9.10
|3.20
|11.4
|43.0
|30.3
|73.9
|10.8
|22.5
