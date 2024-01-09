No. 15 Wisconsin puts perfect Big Ten mark on line vs. Ohio State
Wisconsin will seek to remain the lone undefeated team in Big Ten play when the No. 15 Badgers face Ohio State in Columbus on Wednesday night.
There are still 17 games to go, but the Badgers (11-3, 3-0) know every win is crucial for conference tournament seeding.
They've started 3-0 in the Big Ten for the second straight season, but last season the Badgers lost 12 of their final 18 games and ended up in the NIT.
But after an 88-72 win over Nebraska on Saturday -- the Badgers' most points in a conference game since scoring 89 against Ohio State on Jan. 12, 2017 -- and getting 18 assists on 33 made field goals, Wisconsin coach Greg Gard praised his team's unselfishness.
"Everybody talks about the transfer portal and NIL; they promote individualism," Gard said. "You have to counter that. That's part of it (with) the world we're in. But from a coaching staff standpoint and how you want your culture to be, it's still about how the team has to accomplish big things. When those big things happen, individuals get rewarded as a byproduct of a team being really good."
The Buckeyes (12-3, 2-2) will look to bounce back from dreadful shooting that led to a 71-65 loss at Indiana on Saturday that snapped a four-game winning streak.
Ohio State shot 36.2 percent (25 of 69) from the field for the game, including 28.2 percent (11 of 39) in the second half. The Buckeyes made 25.9 percent (7 of 27) of their 3-pointers.
"We certainly had some clean looks, particularly off of offensive rebounds," Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. "Wide-open looks that you want guys taking. I think the ball a couple times stuck, and it needs to move better, particularly with our guards. They've got to see those situations, and our wings can't have 10 turnovers. Outside of that, we had good looks that I trust we'll make."
Guards Bruce Thornton and Roddy Gayle Jr. were 7 of 34 from the floor and combined to miss all 12 of their 3-point attempts.
"That has not been characteristic of them up until this point, particularly Bruce," Holtmann said. "Bruce has been a guy who has really shot it well. He's not had a night like this. Roddy needs to be better across the board, and I know he knows that. He's got to take care of it better and finish some plays better.
"Those guys will. This will be a good learning experience for us as we move forward."
In contrast, the Badgers are finding their rhythm. They have 80-plus points in three straight games for the first time since doing so in four consecutive games from Dec. 13-30, 2017.
"This is a team when they're hitting their shots, it's one of the top teams in the country," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said.
"We've got a lot of guys that can put the ball in the hoop," Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl said. "I feel like a lot of guys are oozing confidence where maybe last year, it wasn't as high as this."
-- Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|15 Wisconsin 11-3
|75.8 PPG
|37.2 RPG
|12.1 APG
|Ohio State 12-3
|78.1 PPG
|43.1 RPG
|15.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Storr
|14
|25.6
|14.7
|2.9
|0.9
|0.60
|0.10
|1.4
|45.0
|30.0
|83.0
|0.8
|2.1
|S. Crowl
|14
|28.7
|12.6
|7.6
|2.1
|0.40
|0.40
|1.6
|61.1
|66.7
|68.1
|2.8
|4.9
|T. Wahl
|14
|26.6
|11.9
|6.1
|1.4
|0.80
|0.60
|1.5
|54.0
|20.0
|68.3
|2.6
|3.5
|J. Blackwell
|14
|18.9
|9.2
|3.9
|0.6
|0.50
|0.10
|0.9
|46.9
|46.4
|83.3
|0.9
|2.9
|C. Hepburn
|14
|30.4
|8.9
|3.0
|4.0
|1.80
|0.10
|1.3
|40.9
|29.5
|71.0
|0.6
|2.4
|M. Klesmit
|14
|26.2
|7.2
|1.8
|1.2
|0.90
|0.00
|1.0
|40.5
|31.4
|87.5
|0.1
|1.6
|C. Essegian
|14
|7.8
|3.1
|1.0
|0.3
|0.20
|0.00
|0.4
|35.6
|32.3
|100.0
|0.1
|0.9
|N. Winter
|14
|9.7
|2.8
|1.9
|0.4
|0.30
|0.00
|0.1
|45.5
|23.5
|62.5
|0.6
|1.3
|C. Gilmore
|13
|10.9
|2.4
|1.7
|0.4
|0.10
|0.00
|0.5
|58.8
|20.0
|83.3
|0.7
|1
|K. McGee
|14
|7.4
|1.6
|0.8
|0.4
|0.70
|0.00
|0.4
|46.7
|40.0
|75.0
|0.1
|0.6
|M. Ilver
|11
|5.3
|1.3
|1.3
|0.1
|0.20
|0.00
|0.4
|38.5
|40.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0.9
|I. Lindsey
|9
|4.4
|0.9
|0.2
|0.3
|0.10
|0.10
|0.1
|27.3
|16.7
|100.0
|0.1
|0.1
|I. Gard
|5
|0.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|L. Haertle
|7
|0.7
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|C. Hodges
|5
|1.8
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.40
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|Total
|14
|0.0
|75.8
|37.2
|12.1
|6.40
|1.40
|9.9
|46.9
|34.1
|75.7
|10.5
|24.1
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Thornton
|15
|32.1
|16.9
|2.9
|4.3
|1.40
|0.10
|1.0
|43.3
|34.1
|83.1
|0.3
|2.5
|J. Battle
|15
|30.7
|15.0
|5.1
|1.3
|0.40
|0.30
|1.7
|46.2
|45.2
|90.9
|1.5
|3.6
|R. Gayle Jr.
|15
|31.1
|14.5
|5.5
|3.3
|0.70
|0.00
|2.9
|46.3
|35.4
|79.7
|1.3
|4.2
|Z. Key
|15
|18.8
|9.3
|5.7
|0.7
|0.30
|0.60
|1.1
|61.3
|50.0
|70.9
|2.7
|3
|F. Okpara
|14
|21.3
|6.3
|7.1
|0.5
|0.40
|2.40
|0.9
|62.7
|0.0
|58.3
|2.2
|4.9
|D. Bonner
|15
|20.6
|5.7
|3.1
|1.4
|0.80
|0.20
|0.7
|31.9
|31.1
|75.0
|0.3
|2.7
|S. Middleton
|14
|17.2
|4.9
|1.9
|1.0
|0.30
|0.20
|0.8
|39.1
|41.9
|54.5
|0.6
|1.2
|E. Mahaffey
|15
|21.8
|3.6
|4.1
|1.9
|1.40
|0.50
|1.3
|35.6
|10.0
|73.3
|1.7
|2.4
|D. Royal
|13
|7.7
|2.1
|2.0
|0.5
|0.10
|0.40
|0.6
|45.5
|40.0
|41.7
|0.8
|1.2
|C. Baumann
|2
|1
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|B. Hardman
|6
|1.5
|1.3
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|60.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|A. Parks
|6
|2.2
|0.2
|0.5
|0.2
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.5
|T. Chatman
|5
|3.6
|0.0
|0.2
|0.6
|0.00
|0.00
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0
|K. Etzler
|5
|1.8
|0.0
|0.8
|0.4
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.6
|Total
|15
|0.0
|78.1
|43.1
|15.0
|5.70
|4.40
|11.6
|45.0
|37.0
|75.3
|13.2
|26.9
-
GB
IUPU0
0133 O/U
+8
12:00pm
-
L-MD
ARMY0
0124 O/U
-4
6:00pm
-
PFW
YSU0
0155.5 O/U
-3.5
6:30pm
-
NW
PSU0
0142.5 O/U
+1.5
6:30pm BTN
-
PROV
SJU0
0146 O/U
-7.5
6:30pm FS1
-
AMER
BU0
0133 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
BUCK
LEH0
0138.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
CHSO
GWEB0
0142.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
CHST
FDU0
0147.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
CIT
FURM0
0151 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
21CLEM
VT0
0145 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP2
-
ECU
TEMP0
0142.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm ESP+
-
FGCU
QUEEN0
0151 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
GASO
MRSH0
0152.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
JVST
LIB0
0130.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
3KAN
UCF0
0144.5 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
LAF
COLG0
0130.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
LAS
MASS0
0153.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm
-
LOU
MIA0
0157.5 O/U
-16.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
MER
WOFF0
0143.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
NAVY
HC0
0135 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
NCAS
HIPT0
0155 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
NKY
OAK0
0148 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
STET
KNSW0
0161 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
JOES
STL0
0151.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm CBSSN
-
5TENN
MSST0
0139 O/U
+2
7:00pm SECN
-
TLSA
CHAR0
0134 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
WCU
ETSU0
0144 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
WINT
PRES0
0141 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
WRST
RMU0
0158.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
ILST
BELM0
0148 O/U
-6
7:30pm
-
WKY
SHOU0
0156 O/U
-2
7:30pm
-
EVAN
BRAD0
0144 O/U
-13
8:00pm
-
UIC
UNI0
0139.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
INST
DRKE0
0156 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
MURR
MOSU0
0146.5 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm
-
SIU
VALP0
0135 O/U
+9.5
8:00pm
-
UTSA
13MEM0
0162.5 O/U
-19
8:00pm ESP+
-
7UNC
NCST0
0154 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm ESPN
-
4UCONN
XAV0
0145.5 O/U
+4.5
8:30pm FS1
-
LA
TROY0
0145.5 O/U
-2.5
8:30pm
-
15WISC
OSU0
0136.5 O/U
-1.5
8:30pm BTN
-
ARK
UGA0
0153 O/U
-2
9:00pm ESPU
-
BC
SYR0
0156 O/U
-4
9:00pm ACCN
-
BUT
11MARQ0
0154 O/U
-12
9:00pm CBSSN
-
FLA
MISS0
0158.5 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm SECN
-
9OKLA
TCU0
0147 O/U
-4
9:00pm ESP2
-
WSU
USC0
0147 O/U
-6.5
10:30pm FS1
-
COLO
CAL0
0149 O/U
+3.5
11:00pm ESPU