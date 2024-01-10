Maryland, Michigan seek stronger 2nd-half effort
Maryland and Michigan can start fast, but finishing strongly is less certain.
Both Big Ten squads enter Thursday's game in College Park, Md., looking to shake off losses after blowing double-digit first-half leads.
The Wolverines (6-9, 1-3 Big Ten) led Penn State by 14 late in the opening half before crumbling to lose 79-73 Sunday in Philadelphia.
Later that day, the Terrapins (9-6, 1-3) lost their early 11-point advantage and fell to host Minnesota, 65-62.
Sloppy offense and flimsy defense fueled Michigan's meltdown after the Wolverines led 37-27 at the break.
Michigan committed nine turnovers after halftime, resulting in 13 points for the Nittany Lions, who shot 16 of 29 (55.2 percent) from the field in the second stanza to send the Wolverines to their fourth straight loss.
"We came out in the second half -- a problem that we've had all year -- maybe entitled or comfortable or relaxed ... " said forward Olivier Nkamhoua, per the Detroit News.
"We got that lead and thought if we just kept doing what we were doing, we would be OK. But in situations like that, you have to take it up another level. ... We didn't handle it the right way."
Nkamhoua leads Michigan with 7.7 rebounds per game. His 16.8 scoring average is second behind guard Dug McDaniel's 17.8.
Early turnovers and a disappearing offense doomed Maryland against the Golden Gophers.
The Terrapins' 29-22 halftime edge could have been wider if not for their 15 giveaways in the first half, which contributed to the team's season-high 17 total turnovers.
"This team's got me a little perplexed because we don't practice that way," said coach Kevin Willard of Maryland's first-half giveaways, per The Diamondback.
After making nine shots in the game's first 11 minutes to jump ahead 23-12, the Terrapins stalled out for good. Maryland made one field goal over the first half's final 9:13 and went 9 of 28 (32.1 percent) from the field after halftime.
Guard Jahmir Young finished the loss with 20 points, on par with his team-leading 19.9 points per game. Forward Julian Reese played to his team-high 9.5 rebounding average with nine boards against Minnesota.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. McDaniel
|15
|36.1
|17.8
|4.1
|5.1
|1.00
|0.10
|2.7
|44.2
|38.2
|79.0
|0.7
|3.4
|O. Nkamhoua
|15
|33.5
|16.8
|7.7
|2.6
|0.70
|0.70
|2.7
|55.6
|40.0
|70.8
|2
|5.7
|T. Williams II
|15
|33.9
|12.7
|4.3
|1.3
|0.70
|0.40
|1.3
|45.9
|41.5
|80.5
|1.3
|3
|N. Burnett
|15
|32
|10.3
|4.4
|2.5
|1.10
|0.50
|1.5
|39.4
|33.3
|73.5
|1.1
|3.3
|T. Reed Jr.
|15
|23.7
|8.3
|6.2
|0.6
|0.80
|1.60
|1.8
|59.0
|0.0
|53.1
|2.4
|3.8
|W. Tschetter
|15
|16.7
|7.8
|2.5
|0.7
|0.20
|0.10
|0.7
|66.7
|62.5
|69.2
|0.6
|1.9
|T. Jackson
|15
|16.4
|5.5
|2.8
|0.5
|0.10
|0.40
|1.3
|43.8
|19.0
|71.0
|0.6
|2.2
|J. Llewellyn
|5
|9.2
|2.2
|0.4
|0.8
|0.00
|0.00
|1.2
|44.4
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0.4
|Y. Khayat
|9
|4.6
|1.8
|0.8
|0.0
|0.10
|0.20
|0.3
|28.6
|16.7
|77.8
|0.2
|0.6
|G. Washington III
|10
|5.9
|0.6
|0.1
|0.3
|0.00
|0.10
|0.2
|16.7
|20.0
|50.0
|0
|0.1
|I. Burns
|4
|2.8
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|C. Smith
|4
|1.8
|0.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|H. Hochberg
|4
|1.8
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|J. Selvala
|5
|2.2
|0.0
|0.4
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.4
|Total
|15
|0.0
|81.7
|42.3
|13.8
|4.60
|4.10
|13.4
|48.1
|37.6
|71.1
|11.2
|26.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Young
|14
|33.9
|19.9
|4.5
|3.6
|1.50
|0.40
|3.1
|42.5
|34.1
|87.9
|1.1
|3.4
|J. Reese
|15
|30
|13.3
|9.5
|0.9
|1.10
|2.20
|1.7
|50.8
|0.0
|58.6
|3.3
|6.2
|D. Scott
|15
|27.9
|10.1
|5.1
|0.9
|0.60
|0.40
|1.2
|40.2
|35.5
|77.1
|1.6
|3.5
|D. Harris-Smith
|15
|28.5
|7.6
|4.5
|2.7
|1.30
|0.20
|2.1
|33.9
|18.4
|60.0
|1.5
|3.1
|J. Geronimo
|15
|22.8
|6.5
|3.7
|0.7
|0.80
|1.10
|1.0
|44.6
|8.3
|70.7
|1.7
|2
|J. Long
|14
|19.7
|5.4
|1.7
|1.6
|1.00
|0.10
|0.9
|42.9
|26.5
|75.0
|0.4
|1.3
|J. Kaiser Jr.
|15
|18.3
|4.4
|2.0
|0.2
|1.10
|0.10
|0.5
|24.7
|23.7
|80.0
|0.9
|1.1
|C. Swanton-Rodger
|13
|7.8
|2.5
|2.0
|0.1
|0.20
|0.70
|0.4
|65.0
|0.0
|40.0
|0.9
|1.1
|N. Batchelor
|14
|8.1
|2.2
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.4
|33.3
|32.0
|100.0
|0.1
|0.4
|J. Lamothe
|7
|11.9
|1.7
|1.3
|0.6
|0.60
|0.10
|0.9
|33.3
|25.0
|50.0
|0.3
|1
|B. Murphy
|4
|2.3
|1.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|20.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.3
|0
|M. Traore
|6
|7.8
|0.7
|0.8
|0.2
|0.00
|0.20
|0.2
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.5
|L. Sotell
|4
|1.5
|0.5
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|15
|0.0
|71.1
|41.2
|10.7
|7.70
|5.20
|11.9
|40.7
|27.4
|69.9
|13.3
|24.2
-
NH
ME0
0145 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm
-
NJIT
LOW0
0148 O/U
-14
6:30pm
-
APP
CCAR0
0147.5 O/U
+8
7:00pm
-
BING
BRY0
0155 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
DEL
CAMP0
0138.5 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
DREX
NCAT0
0140.5 O/U
+13.5
7:00pm
-
ELON
CHAR0
0160 O/U
-16.5
7:00pm
-
24FAU
TUL0
0162 O/U
+8
7:00pm ESP2
-
HOFS
NE0
0142.5 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
MICH
MD0
0140.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm FS1
-
MONM
UNCW0
0143.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
NMST
FIU0
0144.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP+
-
ODU
GAST0
0149 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
USA
JMAD0
0157 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
STON
TOWS0
0128.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
UMBC
UVM0
0154 O/U
-18
7:00pm ESPU
-
VMI
CHAT0
0153 O/U
-16
7:00pm
-
W&M
HAMP0
0150.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
SEA
UTRGV0
0145.5 O/U
+7.5
7:30pm
-
UNCG
SAM0
0151 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
NDST
UMKC0
0139.5 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
SDAK
ORU0
0155.5 O/U
-10
8:00pm
-
SDST
STTHMN0
0140.5 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
UTVA
UTA0
0146 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
UND
NEOM0
0143 O/U
-4
8:05pm
-
ALCN
AAMU0
0152 O/U
+2
8:30pm
-
EKY
CARK0
0151 O/U
+7
8:30pm
-
JAST
ALST0
0147.5 O/U
+1.5
8:30pm
-
LIND
SEMO0
0147.5 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm
-
MORE
EIU0
0133.5 O/U
+8
8:30pm
-
SNIND
SIUE0
0137.5 O/U
-7.5
8:30pm
-
TXST
ARST0
0143 O/U
-7
8:30pm
-
USM
ULM0
0141.5 O/U
+5
8:30pm
-
WIU
UTM0
0152.5 O/U
-6
8:30pm
-
BELLAR
UNA0
0144.5 O/U
-5.5
8:45pm
-
ABIL
GCU0
0152 O/U
-15
9:00pm
-
CSN
UCD0
0152.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
LT
MTSU0
0129 O/U
+6.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
MIST
10ILL0
0148 O/U
-3
9:00pm FS1
-
NAU
MTST0
0143.5 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm
-
NCO
MONT0
0156 O/U
-7
9:00pm
-
RAD
LON0
0135 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
SFA
UTU0
0148 O/U
+6.5
9:00pm
-
UCLA
UTAH0
0137.5 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
WEB
SAC0
0135.5 O/U
+9
9:00pm
-
23GONZ
SACL0
0158 O/U
+8
9:30pm ESPN
-
CP
UCRV0
0132 O/U
-10
10:00pm
-
CSUB
UCSB0
0140 O/U
-8.5
10:00pm
-
IDST
PRST0
0140 O/U
-7.5
10:00pm
-
LBSU
UCSD0
0156 O/U
-4
10:00pm
-
SF
USD0
0145 O/U
+9.5
10:00pm
-
TRLST
CABP0
0130 O/U
-4.5
10:00pm
-
UOP
PEP0
0146 O/U
-12.5
10:00pm
-
ASU
WASH0
0151.5 O/U
-7
11:00pm FS1
-
PORT
SMC0
0135.5 O/U
-19
11:00pm ESPU
-
STAN
ORST0
0142 O/U
+4.5
11:00pm ESP2