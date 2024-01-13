away team background logo
home team background logo
APPST
JMAD

1st Half
APP
Mountaineers
26
JMAD
Dukes
11

Time Team Play Score
8:06 +1 Noah Freidel makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-11
8:06   Xavion Brown shooting foul (Noah Freidel draws the foul)  
8:08   Noah Freidel offensive rebound  
8:10   T.J. Bickerstaff misses two point jump shot  
8:24   Donovan Gregory personal foul  
8:28   T.J. Bickerstaff defensive rebound  
8:30   Justin Abson misses two point layup  
8:35   Justin Abson offensive rebound  
8:37   Donovan Gregory misses two point jump shot  
8:57   T.J. Bickerstaff turnover (offensive foul)  
8:57   T.J. Bickerstaff offensive foul  
9:14   Dukes 30 second timeout  
9:18 +2 Justin Abson makes two point layup (Donovan Gregory assists) 26-10
9:23   Donovan Gregory defensive rebound  
9:25   Michael Green III misses two point jump shot  
9:48 +3 CJ Huntley makes three point jump shot (Myles Tate assists) 24-10
10:02   Justin Abson offensive rebound  
10:04   Myles Tate misses three point jump shot  
10:08   Mountaineers offensive rebound  
10:10   Bryant Randleman blocks Jordan Marsh's two point layup  
10:14   Justin Abson defensive rebound  
10:16   Justin Abson blocks Noah Freidel's two point layup  
10:29   TV timeout  
10:29   CJ Huntley personal foul  
10:34   Jaylen Carey defensive rebound  
10:36   Donovan Gregory misses two point jump shot  
10:49   Terrence Edwards Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Myles Tate steals)  
10:59 +2 Myles Tate makes two point layup 21-10
11:09   Terrence Edwards Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Myles Tate steals)  
11:35 +2 Justin Abson makes two point dunk (Myles Tate assists) 19-10
11:50 +2 Terrence Edwards Jr. makes two point layup 17-10
12:08 +3 Myles Tate makes three point jump shot (CJ Huntley assists) 17-8
12:26   Terrence Edwards Jr. turnover (traveling)  
12:41   Myles Tate turnover (lost ball)  
12:56 +2 Terrence Edwards Jr. makes two point jump shot 14-8
13:14 +3 Christopher Mantis makes three point jump shot (CJ Huntley assists) 14-6
13:32 +2 Jaylen Carey makes two point layup (Terrence Edwards Jr. assists) 11-6
13:42   CJ Huntley turnover (bad pass) (Jaylen Carey steals)  
13:52   Christopher Mantis defensive rebound  
13:54   Xavier Brown misses two point dunk  
13:59   Myles Tate turnover (bad pass) (Xavier Brown steals)  
14:17   Terence Harcum defensive rebound  
14:19   Xavier Brown misses two point jump shot  
14:27 +3 Terence Harcum makes three point jump shot (Myles Tate assists) 11-4
14:32   Terence Harcum defensive rebound  
14:34   Terrence Edwards Jr. misses two point layup  
14:41   Terrence Edwards Jr. offensive rebound  
14:43   Terrence Edwards Jr. misses two point layup  
15:00   TV timeout  
15:00   Jump ball. (Dukes gains possession)  
15:00   Noah Freidel offensive rebound  
15:02   Justin Abson blocks Noah Freidel's two point layup  
15:04   Noah Freidel offensive rebound  
15:06   Julien Wooden misses two point layup  
15:12   Xavion Brown turnover (lost ball) (T.J. Bickerstaff steals)  
15:28   Terence Harcum defensive rebound  
15:30   Michael Green III misses three point jump shot  
15:35 +2 Terence Harcum makes two point layup 8-4
15:35   Donovan Gregory offensive rebound  
15:35   Tre'Von Spillers misses two point layup  
15:38   Tre'Von Spillers offensive rebound  
15:40   Justin Abson misses two point layup  
15:42   Justin Abson offensive rebound  
15:44   Tre'Von Spillers misses two point layup  
15:51   Tre'Von Spillers offensive rebound  
15:53   Justin Abson misses two point layup  
16:18   Xavion Brown defensive rebound  
16:20   Justin Abson blocks Terrence Edwards Jr.'s two point layup  
16:30   T.J. Bickerstaff defensive rebound  
16:32   Terence Harcum misses three point jump shot  
17:00 +2 Julien Wooden makes two point layup 6-4
17:01   Julien Wooden offensive rebound  
17:03   T.J. Bickerstaff misses two point jump shot  
17:20   Tre'Von Spillers turnover (bad pass) (Noah Freidel steals)  
17:28   Noah Freidel personal foul  
17:54   Michael Green III turnover (bad pass)  
18:18 +2 Xavion Brown makes two point layup 6-2
18:32 +2 Terrence Edwards Jr. makes two point jump shot 4-2
18:48 +2 Tre'Von Spillers makes two point jump shot (Donovan Gregory assists) 4-0
19:07   Tre'Von Spillers defensive rebound  
19:09   T.J. Bickerstaff misses two point jump shot  
19:34 +2 Justin Abson makes two point layup 2-0
20:00   Justin Abson vs. T.J. Bickerstaff (Mountaineers gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 26 11
Field Goals 11-21 (52.4%) 5-18 (27.8%)
3-Pointers 4-6 (66.7%) 0-1 (0.0%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 1-1 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 15 8
Offensive 6 5
Defensive 8 3
Team 1 0
Assists 7 1
Steals 2 4
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 5 5
Fouls 3 2
Technicals 0 0
21
J. Abson F
6 PTS, 4 REB
5
T. Edwards Jr. G
6 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
12T
App. State 12-4 26-26
James Madison 15-1 11-11
Atlantic Union Bank Center Harrisonburg, VA
Atlantic Union Bank Center Harrisonburg, VA
Team Stats
App. State 12-4 77.8 PPG 45.1 RPG 15.6 APG
James Madison 15-1 88.8 PPG 44.8 RPG 16.9 APG
Key Players
00
. Abson F 7.0 PPG 6.7 RPG 1.2 APG 52.2 FG%
00
. Edwards Jr. G 16.9 PPG 5.1 RPG 3.0 APG 42.6 FG%
Top Scorers
21
J. Abson F 6 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
5
T. Edwards Jr. G 6 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
52.4 FG% 27.8
66.7 3PT FG% 0.0
0 FT% 100.0
App. State
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Abson 6 4 0 3/6 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 3 0 3 1
T. Harcum 5 3 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 3
T. Spillers 2 3 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 1 2 1
X. Brown 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 0 1
J. Marsh 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Tate 5 0 3 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 6 2 0 2 0 0
C. Mantis 3 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1
C. Huntley 3 0 2 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 0 0
L. Ledford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Strothers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Fennema - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hayes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Greene - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 26 14 7 11/21 4/6 0/0 3 50 2 3 5 6 8
James Madison
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Edwards Jr. 6 1 1 3/6 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 0 3 1 0
N. Freidel 1 3 0 0/2 0/0 1/1 1 11 1 0 0 3 0
R. Horton 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
T. Bickerstaff 0 2 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 7 1 0 1 0 2
M. Green III 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 1 0 0
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Carey 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 1 0 0 0 1
X. Brown 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 4 1 0 0 0 0
B. Randleman 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 1 0 0 0
Q. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Feden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Blaine - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McKeon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Pope - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Amadi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 11 8 1 5/18 0/1 1/1 2 50 4 1 5 5 3
