APPST
JMAD
Preview not available
Preview not available
1st Half
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|8:06
|+1
|Noah Freidel makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-11
|8:06
|Xavion Brown shooting foul (Noah Freidel draws the foul)
|8:08
|Noah Freidel offensive rebound
|8:10
|T.J. Bickerstaff misses two point jump shot
|8:24
|Donovan Gregory personal foul
|8:28
|T.J. Bickerstaff defensive rebound
|8:30
|Justin Abson misses two point layup
|8:35
|Justin Abson offensive rebound
|8:37
|Donovan Gregory misses two point jump shot
|8:57
|T.J. Bickerstaff turnover (offensive foul)
|8:57
|T.J. Bickerstaff offensive foul
|9:14
|Dukes 30 second timeout
|9:18
|+2
|Justin Abson makes two point layup (Donovan Gregory assists)
|26-10
|9:23
|Donovan Gregory defensive rebound
|9:25
|Michael Green III misses two point jump shot
|9:48
|+3
|CJ Huntley makes three point jump shot (Myles Tate assists)
|24-10
|10:02
|Justin Abson offensive rebound
|10:04
|Myles Tate misses three point jump shot
|10:08
|Mountaineers offensive rebound
|10:10
|Bryant Randleman blocks Jordan Marsh's two point layup
|10:14
|Justin Abson defensive rebound
|10:16
|Justin Abson blocks Noah Freidel's two point layup
|10:29
|TV timeout
|10:29
|CJ Huntley personal foul
|10:34
|Jaylen Carey defensive rebound
|10:36
|Donovan Gregory misses two point jump shot
|10:49
|Terrence Edwards Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Myles Tate steals)
|10:59
|+2
|Myles Tate makes two point layup
|21-10
|11:09
|Terrence Edwards Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Myles Tate steals)
|11:35
|+2
|Justin Abson makes two point dunk (Myles Tate assists)
|19-10
|11:50
|+2
|Terrence Edwards Jr. makes two point layup
|17-10
|12:08
|+3
|Myles Tate makes three point jump shot (CJ Huntley assists)
|17-8
|12:26
|Terrence Edwards Jr. turnover (traveling)
|12:41
|Myles Tate turnover (lost ball)
|12:56
|+2
|Terrence Edwards Jr. makes two point jump shot
|14-8
|13:14
|+3
|Christopher Mantis makes three point jump shot (CJ Huntley assists)
|14-6
|13:32
|+2
|Jaylen Carey makes two point layup (Terrence Edwards Jr. assists)
|11-6
|13:42
|CJ Huntley turnover (bad pass) (Jaylen Carey steals)
|13:52
|Christopher Mantis defensive rebound
|13:54
|Xavier Brown misses two point dunk
|13:59
|Myles Tate turnover (bad pass) (Xavier Brown steals)
|14:17
|Terence Harcum defensive rebound
|14:19
|Xavier Brown misses two point jump shot
|14:27
|+3
|Terence Harcum makes three point jump shot (Myles Tate assists)
|11-4
|14:32
|Terence Harcum defensive rebound
|14:34
|Terrence Edwards Jr. misses two point layup
|14:41
|Terrence Edwards Jr. offensive rebound
|14:43
|Terrence Edwards Jr. misses two point layup
|15:00
|TV timeout
|15:00
|Jump ball. (Dukes gains possession)
|15:00
|Noah Freidel offensive rebound
|15:02
|Justin Abson blocks Noah Freidel's two point layup
|15:04
|Noah Freidel offensive rebound
|15:06
|Julien Wooden misses two point layup
|15:12
|Xavion Brown turnover (lost ball) (T.J. Bickerstaff steals)
|15:28
|Terence Harcum defensive rebound
|15:30
|Michael Green III misses three point jump shot
|15:35
|+2
|Terence Harcum makes two point layup
|8-4
|15:35
|Donovan Gregory offensive rebound
|15:35
|Tre'Von Spillers misses two point layup
|15:38
|Tre'Von Spillers offensive rebound
|15:40
|Justin Abson misses two point layup
|15:42
|Justin Abson offensive rebound
|15:44
|Tre'Von Spillers misses two point layup
|15:51
|Tre'Von Spillers offensive rebound
|15:53
|Justin Abson misses two point layup
|16:18
|Xavion Brown defensive rebound
|16:20
|Justin Abson blocks Terrence Edwards Jr.'s two point layup
|16:30
|T.J. Bickerstaff defensive rebound
|16:32
|Terence Harcum misses three point jump shot
|17:00
|+2
|Julien Wooden makes two point layup
|6-4
|17:01
|Julien Wooden offensive rebound
|17:03
|T.J. Bickerstaff misses two point jump shot
|17:20
|Tre'Von Spillers turnover (bad pass) (Noah Freidel steals)
|17:28
|Noah Freidel personal foul
|17:54
|Michael Green III turnover (bad pass)
|18:18
|+2
|Xavion Brown makes two point layup
|6-2
|18:32
|+2
|Terrence Edwards Jr. makes two point jump shot
|4-2
|18:48
|+2
|Tre'Von Spillers makes two point jump shot (Donovan Gregory assists)
|4-0
|19:07
|Tre'Von Spillers defensive rebound
|19:09
|T.J. Bickerstaff misses two point jump shot
|19:34
|+2
|Justin Abson makes two point layup
|2-0
|20:00
|Justin Abson vs. T.J. Bickerstaff (Mountaineers gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|26
|11
|Field Goals
|11-21 (52.4%)
|5-18 (27.8%)
|3-Pointers
|4-6 (66.7%)
|0-1 (0.0%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|1-1 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|15
|8
|Offensive
|6
|5
|Defensive
|8
|3
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|7
|1
|Steals
|2
|4
|Blocks
|3
|1
|Turnovers
|5
|5
|Fouls
|3
|2
|Technicals
|0
|0
6 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
|Team Stats
|App. State 12-4
|77.8 PPG
|45.1 RPG
|15.6 APG
|James Madison 15-1
|88.8 PPG
|44.8 RPG
|16.9 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Abson F
|7.0 PPG
|6.7 RPG
|1.2 APG
|52.2 FG%
|
00
|. Edwards Jr. G
|16.9 PPG
|5.1 RPG
|3.0 APG
|42.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Abson F
|6 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|T. Edwards Jr. G
|6 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|
|52.4
|FG%
|27.8
|
|
|66.7
|3PT FG%
|0.0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Abson
|6
|4
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|3
|0
|3
|1
|T. Harcum
|5
|3
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|T. Spillers
|2
|3
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|X. Brown
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Marsh
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Tate
|5
|0
|3
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|C. Mantis
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Huntley
|3
|0
|2
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|L. Ledford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Strothers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Fennema
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hayes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Greene
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|26
|14
|7
|11/21
|4/6
|0/0
|3
|50
|2
|3
|5
|6
|8
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Edwards Jr.
|6
|1
|1
|3/6
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|N. Freidel
|1
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|11
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|R. Horton
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Bickerstaff
|0
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Green III
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Carey
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|X. Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Randleman
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Q. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Feden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Blaine
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Roberson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. McKeon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Pope
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Amadi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|11
|8
|1
|5/18
|0/1
|1/1
|2
|50
|4
|1
|5
|5
|3
