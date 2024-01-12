Alabama and Mississippi State are both coming off strong wins as they head into their Southeastern Conference meeting Saturday night in Starkville, Miss.

Coach Nate Oats' Alabama squad is fresh off a complete home decimation of South Carolina on Tuesday, 74-47. The Crimson Tide (10-5, 2-0 SEC) outscored the Gamecocks 44-18 over the final 20 minutes.

After Alabama led 30-29 at halftime, Mark Sears netted 16 of his 31 points in the second half to blow the matchup wide open.

The guard also chipped in six rebounds, three assists and three steals in his second 30-point game this season.

Aaron Estrada added 17 points -- the team's only other double-figure scorer.

However, the squad canned 15 of 34 3-pointers (44.1 percent) to stay spotless in SEC play.

"They got us out of the gate," said Oats, whose team has four straight wins. "After we settled in, we did a really good job the rest of the first half. ... We have a big one on the road against Mississippi State on Saturday and they're going to be tough, too."

Alabama joined No. 6 Kentucky, No. 16 Auburn, Georgia and LSU as the five programs who sit atop the conference standings.

Host Mississippi State (12-3, 1-1) is riding high after shocking No. 5 Tennessee 77-72 at home.

The Bulldogs dominated the 35-22 first half, fought off a rally by the Volunteers and hung on for the victory to square their conference record.

Big man Tolu Smith (23 points) converted a crucial three-point play in the final 15 seconds, while freshman Josh Hubbard made half of his 10 shots from long range and recorded 25 points.

Tennessee implemented an effective full-court press late in the contest, but the Bulldogs were strong at the end.

"The game changed quickly in the second half," Mississippi State coach Chris Jans said. "Out of the gates they made some baskets and Tennessee played with great intensity and passion. We obviously struggled with the press and we're not a huge pressing team. But I was glad we stuck together."

The victory was Mississippi State's first over a top-five squad since beating Oklahoma in December 2002.

Alabama has won four consecutive matchups in the series and seven of the past eight.

