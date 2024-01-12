Alabama, Mississippi State hope to parlay big wins into more success
Alabama and Mississippi State are both coming off strong wins as they head into their Southeastern Conference meeting Saturday night in Starkville, Miss.
Coach Nate Oats' Alabama squad is fresh off a complete home decimation of South Carolina on Tuesday, 74-47. The Crimson Tide (10-5, 2-0 SEC) outscored the Gamecocks 44-18 over the final 20 minutes.
After Alabama led 30-29 at halftime, Mark Sears netted 16 of his 31 points in the second half to blow the matchup wide open.
The guard also chipped in six rebounds, three assists and three steals in his second 30-point game this season.
Aaron Estrada added 17 points -- the team's only other double-figure scorer.
However, the squad canned 15 of 34 3-pointers (44.1 percent) to stay spotless in SEC play.
"They got us out of the gate," said Oats, whose team has four straight wins. "After we settled in, we did a really good job the rest of the first half. ... We have a big one on the road against Mississippi State on Saturday and they're going to be tough, too."
Alabama joined No. 6 Kentucky, No. 16 Auburn, Georgia and LSU as the five programs who sit atop the conference standings.
Host Mississippi State (12-3, 1-1) is riding high after shocking No. 5 Tennessee 77-72 at home.
The Bulldogs dominated the 35-22 first half, fought off a rally by the Volunteers and hung on for the victory to square their conference record.
Big man Tolu Smith (23 points) converted a crucial three-point play in the final 15 seconds, while freshman Josh Hubbard made half of his 10 shots from long range and recorded 25 points.
Tennessee implemented an effective full-court press late in the contest, but the Bulldogs were strong at the end.
"The game changed quickly in the second half," Mississippi State coach Chris Jans said. "Out of the gates they made some baskets and Tennessee played with great intensity and passion. We obviously struggled with the press and we're not a huge pressing team. But I was glad we stuck together."
The victory was Mississippi State's first over a top-five squad since beating Oklahoma in December 2002.
Alabama has won four consecutive matchups in the series and seven of the past eight.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Sears
|15
|30.1
|20.2
|4.5
|3.6
|1.60
|0.10
|2.0
|54.8
|49.4
|81.2
|1.1
|3.4
|A. Estrada
|15
|27.9
|13.3
|5.1
|3.9
|1.50
|0.20
|2.4
|45.8
|39.4
|84.6
|1.3
|3.8
|G. Nelson
|15
|25.7
|12.9
|5.5
|2.3
|0.70
|1.50
|1.4
|44.4
|26.2
|87.7
|1.3
|4.2
|R. Griffen
|15
|24.9
|9.3
|3.5
|1.8
|0.50
|0.20
|1.3
|48.4
|35.7
|78.4
|0.9
|2.7
|S. Walters
|15
|13.3
|7.0
|2.4
|0.5
|0.40
|0.10
|0.6
|53.3
|51.3
|84.0
|0.5
|1.9
|L. Wrightsell Jr.
|15
|21.7
|6.7
|2.6
|1.3
|0.90
|0.10
|0.5
|40.8
|43.1
|100.0
|0.5
|2.1
|J. Stevenson
|15
|16.3
|6.0
|2.7
|0.4
|0.10
|0.40
|1.3
|45.1
|29.5
|76.5
|0.7
|2.1
|M. Wague
|14
|12.8
|5.5
|3.6
|0.9
|1.00
|0.70
|1.2
|65.1
|100.0
|76.9
|2.1
|1.6
|N. Pringle
|14
|16.1
|5.4
|4.6
|0.4
|0.50
|0.60
|0.6
|73.8
|0.0
|43.8
|1.9
|2.7
|D. Cosby Jr.
|10
|10.3
|4.8
|1.3
|0.7
|0.50
|0.10
|0.4
|40.5
|40.6
|83.3
|0.1
|1.2
|M. Dioubate
|11
|5.9
|1.6
|1.7
|0.4
|0.30
|0.40
|0.1
|26.7
|33.3
|42.9
|0.7
|1
|K. Spears
|6
|1.7
|1.0
|0.3
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|33.3
|0.0
|100.0
|0.2
|0.2
|M. Scharnowski
|7
|1.7
|0.4
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|100.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.3
|0
|Total
|15
|0.0
|90.6
|43.5
|15.8
|7.70
|4.10
|11.9
|49.2
|39.5
|77.2
|12.1
|27.9
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Smith
|3
|22.7
|17.3
|5.7
|0.3
|0.70
|0.70
|2.3
|76.2
|0.0
|83.3
|1
|4.7
|J. Hubbard
|15
|23.4
|15.1
|2.2
|1.5
|0.70
|0.20
|1.1
|42.8
|39.4
|84.0
|0.3
|1.9
|C. Matthews
|15
|27.6
|9.3
|6.3
|3.1
|2.60
|0.80
|1.8
|60.0
|6.3
|65.2
|1.7
|4.6
|J. Bell Jr.
|15
|22.9
|8.6
|8.2
|0.9
|0.60
|1.10
|2.0
|50.0
|0.0
|69.2
|2.7
|5.5
|D. Davis
|15
|25
|8.1
|2.1
|3.5
|1.90
|0.10
|1.8
|35.4
|34.8
|73.5
|0.2
|1.9
|S. Moore
|13
|20.9
|7.6
|2.5
|1.8
|0.80
|0.20
|1.0
|50.7
|36.0
|64.3
|0.4
|2.1
|D. Jeffries
|15
|28.5
|6.7
|6.0
|2.1
|1.20
|0.50
|1.6
|35.8
|22.6
|61.8
|1.3
|4.7
|T. Fort
|12
|13.7
|5.6
|2.3
|0.5
|0.20
|0.20
|0.6
|34.9
|31.8
|69.2
|0.7
|1.6
|K. Murphy
|8
|11.6
|5.4
|2.1
|0.8
|0.00
|0.40
|0.9
|58.6
|12.5
|72.7
|0.6
|1.5
|S. Jones Jr.
|15
|16.4
|5.1
|1.8
|0.8
|0.60
|0.30
|0.7
|45.2
|29.0
|84.6
|0.8
|1
|A. Taylor
|7
|11
|3.9
|1.4
|1.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|40.0
|40.0
|100.0
|0.4
|1
|G. Chol
|11
|8.4
|2.9
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.4
|61.1
|0.0
|100.0
|1
|1
|J. Scott
|7
|5.9
|1.7
|1.9
|0.4
|0.10
|0.00
|0.9
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.7
|1.1
|A. Myers
|6
|4.5
|0.8
|0.7
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|1.2
|25.0
|14.3
|0.0
|0.2
|0.5
|I. Stansbury
|6
|1
|0.0
|0.3
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|15
|0.0
|75.3
|41.6
|15.0
|8.90
|3.80
|13.2
|45.4
|31.5
|72.3
|11.4
|27.5
-
DAV
GW79
83148 O/U
-1.5
2:00pm
-
RAD
WINT75
75137.5 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm
-
6UK
TXAM89
89156 O/U
-3
2:00pm ESPN
-
FOR
STBN65
63141.5 O/U
-10.5
2:30pm USA
-
BC
21CLEM47
59147.5 O/U
-11
3:00pm ACCN
-
UND
UMKC61
51140 O/U
-4
3:00pm
-
SDST
DU61
66162.5 O/U
+3
3:00pm
-
SEA
UTA47
47141.5 O/U
-2
3:00pm
-
20UTST
UNLV56
64145 O/U
+1.5
3:00pm CBSSN
-
COLG
BUCK37
34137 O/U
+8
3:30pm
-
ODU
CCAR35
34152 O/U
+1
3:30pm
-
SC
MIZZ32
33139 O/U
-3
3:30pm SECN
-
TXST
ULM33
29131 O/U
+3.5
3:30pm
-
LA
ARST42
37151.5 O/U
-2.5
3:30pm
-
APP
JMAD26
12147.5 O/U
-7
4:00pm
-
ARK
FLA9
18165 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm ESPN
-
ARMY
AMER13
11127.5 O/U
-6
4:00pm
-
BGSU
NIU17
6151 O/U
+1
4:00pm
-
BING
ALB11
16155 O/U
-3
4:00pm
-
18BYU
UCF13
11146 O/U
+6
4:00pm ESP+
-
CCSU
SFU7
4137.5 O/U
+5
4:00pm
-
CSUF
CSN15
15143.5 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
FRES
WYO13
10138 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
KSU
TTU8
14138.5 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
LAM
NICH0
0153 O/U
-3
4:00pm
-
LCHI
JOES19
17145.5 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm ESPU
-
USA
MRSH33
27153 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm
-
SMU
ECU18
13138 O/U
+4
4:00pm ESP+
-
UMES
HOW17
15144 O/U
-11
4:00pm
-
GRAM
COOK0
0138.5 O/U
-2
4:00pm
-
SEMO
TNTC0
0146.5 O/U
-7
4:00pm
-
SOU
FAMU0
0141 O/U
+5.5
4:00pm
-
UIW
NW ST0
0145 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm
-
UALR
UTM0
0171.5 O/U
-2.5
4:30pm
-
BELLAR
CARK0
0142.5 O/U
+2.5
4:30pm
-
LIND
TNST0
0144.5 O/U
-10.5
4:30pm
-
MONM
CHAR0
0150.5 O/U
-12
4:30pm
-
WIU
EIU0
0129 O/U
+1.5
4:30pm
-
ALCN
ALST0
0146.5 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm
-
BU
L-MD0
0132.5 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm
-
CSUB
UCD0
0136.5 O/U
-10.5
5:00pm
-
GASO
GAST0
0149.5 O/U
-7
5:00pm
-
GT
11DUKE0
0146 O/U
-17
5:00pm ACCN
-
HC
LEH0
0148 O/U
-9.5
5:00pm
-
JVST
WKY0
0141 O/U
-5
5:00pm CBSSN
-
PEAY
LIP0
0140.5 O/U
-8
5:00pm
-
SELA
MCNS0
0133.5 O/U
-11
5:00pm
-
TXCC
UNO0
0150.5 O/U
+4
5:00pm
-
USM
TROY0
0150 O/U
-5
5:00pm
-
8ARIZ
WSU0
0153.5 O/U
+10
6:00pm PACN
-
UAPB
TXSO0
0153 O/U
-7.5
6:00pm
-
GMU
RICH0
0131 O/U
-3
6:00pm
-
2HOU
TCU0
0137 O/U
+4
6:00pm ESPN
-
JAST
AAMU0
0151 O/U
+5
6:00pm
-
LSU
16AUB0
0153 O/U
-13.5
6:00pm SECN
-
OKST
IAST0
0135 O/U
-12.5
6:00pm ESP2
-
SHOU
MTSU0
0132 O/U
PK
6:00pm
-
TEMP
NTEX0
0126.5 O/U
-11
6:00pm ESPU
-
25TEX
WV0
0147 O/U
+6
6:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
FIU0
0144.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm
-
VMI
SAM0
0162.5 O/U
-24.5
6:00pm
-
MVSU
PVAM0
0130.5 O/U
-15
6:30pm
-
BALL
TOL0
0150.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
BRY
NH0
0162 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
DREX
ELON0
0139.5 O/U
+8
7:00pm
-
EWU
IDHO0
0147 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
SMC
SACL0
0134.5 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
MIA
VT0
0154.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm ACCN
-
MOSU
EVAN0
0142.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
UNCG
CHAT0
0143 O/U
-1
7:00pm CBSSN
-
WEB
PRST0
0142.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
UTVA
UTRGV0
0148.5 O/U
+3
7:30pm
-
ABIL
CABP0
0142 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm
-
CAL
ORE0
0148 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm PACN
-
CHAR
UTSA0
0146 O/U
+5
8:00pm ESPU
-
CINCY
14BAYL0
0148.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESPN
-
DRKE
SIU0
0137 O/U
+2
8:00pm ESP2
-
NCO
MTST0
0153 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
STTHMN
ORU0
0144.5 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm
-
TRLST
GCU0
0141 O/U
-13
8:00pm
-
NDST
NEOM0
0144.5 O/U
-1.5
8:05pm
-
EKY
UNA0
0147.5 O/U
+3
8:15pm
-
ALA
MSST0
0153.5 O/U
-1.5
8:30pm SECN
-
SFA
SUU0
0156.5 O/U
+6.5
8:30pm
-
IDST
SAC0
0132.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm
-
NAU
MONT0
0145.5 O/U
-13
9:00pm
-
UOP
LMU0
0144 O/U
-14.5
9:00pm
-
SJSU
AF0
0132 O/U
-1
9:30pm
-
UCSD
CP0
0132.5 O/U
+12
10:00pm
-
LBSU
UCSB0
0157 O/U
-1
10:00pm ESPU
-
PEP
USD0
0150.5 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
PORT
SF0
0143.5 O/U
-17
10:00pm
-
USC
COLO0
0151.5 O/U
-10
10:00pm ESP2
-
SYR
7UNC67
103156.5 O/U
-12
12:00pm ESPN
-
MORE
SIUE48
61137 O/U
+4.5
12:00pm ESPU
-
NCST
LOU89
83147 O/U
+7
12:00pm CW
-
NW
15WISC63
71132.5 O/U
-7.5
12:00pm BTN
-
OHIO
WMU79
81153 O/U
+4
12:00pm
-
HALL
BUT78
72143.5 O/U
-4
12:00pm FS1
-
5TENN
UGA85
79145.5 O/U
+8
12:00pm ESP2
-
TOWS
NE59
67128.5 O/U
-2
12:00pm
-
VCU
LAS71
65143 O/U
+5.5
12:30pm USA
-
EMU
M-OH54
71142.5 O/U
-7
1:00pm
-
NKY
DET81
76138 O/U
+10
1:00pm
-
PRES
GWEB60
76149 O/U
-7
1:00pm
-
SJU
22CREI65
66154 O/U
-6.5
1:00pm FOX
-
STON
W&M63
59140 O/U
+2
1:00pm
-
STONEH
FDU74
81154.5 O/U
-7
1:00pm
-
UMBC
LOW82
86160.5 O/U
-14.5
1:00pm
-
VAN
MISS56
69144 O/U
-11
1:00pm SECN
-
WOFF
CIT72
71143.5 O/U
+1.5
1:00pm
-
BELM
INST64
94165.5 O/U
-12
2:00pm
-
BRAD
UIC77
59137 O/U
+4
2:00pm
-
ETSU
FURM73
82155 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm
-
HOFS
CAMP68
69135 O/U
+8.5
2:00pm
-
HOUC
TXAMC69
65146.5 O/U
-10.5
2:00pm
-
KENT
CMU62
77141 O/U
+7
2:00pm
-
LIU
SHU55
89150 O/U
-8.5
2:00pm
-
LON
NCAS61
65143 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm
-
MRMK
LEM66
62136.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
NAVY
LAF62
78127.5 O/U
-1
2:00pm
-
NJIT
UVM55
76137 O/U
-16
2:00pm
-
OAK
IUPU88
66143.5 O/U
+11.5
2:00pm
-
9OKLA
3KAN66
78142 O/U
-7
2:00pm ESP+
-
19SDSU
NMEX70
88150 O/U
-4
2:00pm CBS
-
MASS
URI77
89152.5 O/U
+3
2:00pm
-
SCUP
CHSO70
77138.5 O/U
+1
2:00pm
-
UVA
WAKE47
66131 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm ESP2
-
WCU
MER64
52139 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
XAV
PROV85
65143 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm FS1
-
FSU
ND67
58136 O/U
+1.5
2:15pm CW
-
PSU
1PUR78
95152.5 O/U
-19
2:15pm BTN